Home Statsman India vs Australia in numbers: Mayank Agarwal, Pat Cummins race to records Australia speedster Pat Cummins picked up his 150th Test wicket, while Mayank Agarwal reached the 1,000 run-mark in Test cricket. Mohandas Menon 21 January, 2021 23:09 IST Mohandas Menon 21 January, 2021 23:09 IST 19The number of innings Mayank Agarwal took to reach 1,000 runs in Test cricket, during the second-innings debacle at Adelaide, is now the third-quickest by Indian batsmen in Test cricket. However, Agarwal is the quickest among Indian opening batsmen.Fewest innings to reach 1,000 Test runs for IndiaInningsTestsBatsmanAchieved onRunsAverageHundreds/Fifties1412Vinod KambleNovember 18, 19941,00577.314/31811Cheteshwar PujaraMarch 4, 20131,01767.804/11912Mayank AgarwalDecember 19, 20201,00052.633/42111Sunil GavaskarJanuary 25, 19731,04761.594/62314Sanjay ManjrekarAugust 14, 19901,04549.763/52314Rahul DravidApril 17, 19971,03951.951/82315Sourav GangulyNovember 22, 19971,06948.594/3Note: Gavaskar and Pujara took the fewest Tests (11) to reach this landmark.Fewest innings to reach 1,000 Test runs for India as an openerInningsTestsBatsmanAchieved onRunsAverageHundreds/Fifties1912Mayank AgarwalDecember 19, 20201,00052.633/42011Sunil GavaskarJanuary 25, 19731,04761.594/62076Ravi ShastriJanuary 5, 19921,03154.264/32319Virender SehwagDecember 26, 20031,04945.614/22315K. L. RahulMarch 6, 20171,01844.264/4Notes:'Tests’ refers to the actual number of matches played, not just while opening the batting.Among Asian openers, Agarwal and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya are quickest to reach the mark (19 innings each).31The number of matches taken by Pat Cummins to claim his 150th Test wicket, which he achieved during the Adelaide game, is now the joint second-quickest among Australian bowlers. Among Aussie pace bowlers, Cummins is the joint quickest.Fewest matches to claim 150 Test wickets for AustraliaTestsBowlerAchieved onWicketsAverageStrike rate28Clarrie GrimmettJune 9, 193415226.3368.4731Dennis LilleeFebruary 25, 197715424.5553.7231Shane WarneDecember 27, 199415122.9064.0531Stuart MacGillMarch 12, 200415228.6354.9031Pat CumminsDecember 19, 202015021.2746.33 Fewest matches to claim 150 Test wickets by Australian pace bowlersTestsBowlerAchieved onWicketsAverageStrike rate31Dennis LilleeFebruary 25, 197715424.5553.7231Pat CumminsDecember 19, 202015021.2746.3334Graham McKenzieJanuary 5, 196715127.8867.1234Jeff ThomsonDecember 15, 197915125.5849.3134Glenn McGrathAugust 21, 199715523.2551.8134Mitchell JohnsonMarch 30, 201015528.0451.10 59The number of matches taken by Mitchell Starc to claim his 250th Test wicket, which he achieved during the Melbourne game, is now the second-quickest by left-arm bowlers.Fewest matches to claim 250 Test wickets by left-arm bowlersTestsBowlerCountryAchieved onWicketsAverageStrike rate57Mitchell JohnsonAustraliaFebruary 15, 201425427.5049.8857Rangana HerathSri LankaAugust 15, 201425529.4164.0759Mitchell StarcAustraliaDecember 27, 202025126.7848.0960Bishan Singh BediIndiaOctober 28, 197825127.5378.5160Wasim AkramPakistanDecember 7, 199525223.3354.10Note: Among current left-arm bowlers, Neil Wagner of New Zealand and India’s Ravindra Jadeja have 219 wickets (in 51 Tests) and 216 wickets (in 50 Tests), respectively.33The number of matches taken by Tim Paine to claim his 150th Test dismissal (143 catches, seven stumpings), which he achieved during the Melbourne game, is now the joint quickest in international cricket.Fewest matches to claim 150 dismissals by a Test wicketkeeperTestsWicketkeeperCountryAchieved onDismissalsCatchesStumpings33Quinton de KockSouth AfricaJuly 22, 2018150141933Tim PaineAustraliaDecember 27, 2020150143736Adam GilchristAustraliaNovember 22, 20021511401138Mark BoucherSouth AfricaMarch 9, 2001150146439Rodney MarshAustraliaJanuary 4, 19761501428 10The number of visiting Test captains to register three-figure scores at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Ajinkya Rahane became the latest entrant to this elite list. He also became the second Indian captain to do so after Sachin Tendulkar. Incidentally, Rahane is now the first non-English captain to win a Test at the MCG while scoring a century!Three-figure scores by visiting Test captains at the MCGScoresCaptainCountryMatch inningsBatting positionAchieved onResult105*Arthur ShrewsburyEngland25March 24, 1885Won173Andrew StoddartEngland33December 31, 1894Won113Peter MayEngland15January 1, 1959Lost104Hanif MohammadPakistan15December 4, 1964Draw188Mike DennessEngland24February 9, 1975Won102Clive LloydWest Indies36December 30, 1975Lost107Alec StewartEngland12December 27, 1998Won116Sachin TendulkarIndia24December 28, 1999Lost111Mohammad YousufPakistan15December 26, 2004Lost112Ajinkya RahaneIndia24December 27, 2020Won 4The number of times India has won a Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is now the most it has won at any away venue. The only other visiting side to win more Tests at the MCG is England (20). The West Indies and South Africa have won three Test matches at this ground.Most Test victories for India at away venuesWinsGroundTestsTests won in4Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia141978, 1981, 2018, 20203Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad131971, 1976, 20023Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica132006, 2011, 20193Sinhalese Cricket Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka91993, 2015, 2017 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.