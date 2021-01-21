Statsman

India vs Australia in numbers: Mayank Agarwal, Pat Cummins race to records

Australia speedster Pat Cummins picked up his 150th Test wicket, while Mayank Agarwal reached the 1,000 run-mark in Test cricket.

Mohandas Menon
21 January, 2021 23:09 IST
Mohandas Menon
21 January, 2021 23:09 IST

19

The number of innings Mayank Agarwal took to reach 1,000 runs in Test cricket, during the second-innings debacle at Adelaide, is now the third-quickest by Indian batsmen in Test cricket. However, Agarwal is the quickest among Indian opening batsmen.

Fewest innings to reach 1,000 Test runs for India

InningsTestsBatsmanAchieved onRunsAverageHundreds/Fifties
1412Vinod KambleNovember 18, 19941,00577.314/3
1811Cheteshwar PujaraMarch 4, 20131,01767.804/1
1912Mayank AgarwalDecember 19, 20201,00052.633/4
2111Sunil GavaskarJanuary 25, 19731,04761.594/6
2314Sanjay ManjrekarAugust 14, 19901,04549.763/5
2314Rahul DravidApril 17, 19971,03951.951/8
2315Sourav GangulyNovember 22, 19971,06948.594/3

Note: Gavaskar and Pujara took the fewest Tests (11) to reach this landmark.

Fewest innings to reach 1,000 Test runs for India as an opener

InningsTestsBatsmanAchieved onRunsAverageHundreds/Fifties
1912Mayank AgarwalDecember 19, 20201,00052.633/4
2011Sunil GavaskarJanuary 25, 19731,04761.594/6
2076Ravi ShastriJanuary 5, 19921,03154.264/3
2319Virender SehwagDecember 26, 20031,04945.614/2
2315K. L. RahulMarch 6, 20171,01844.264/4

Notes:

'Tests’ refers to the actual number of matches played, not just while opening the batting.

Among Asian openers, Agarwal and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya are quickest to reach the mark (19 innings each).

31

The number of matches taken by Pat Cummins to claim his 150th Test wicket, which he achieved during the Adelaide game, is now the joint second-quickest among Australian bowlers. Among Aussie pace bowlers, Cummins is the joint quickest.

Fewest matches to claim 150 Test wickets for Australia

TestsBowlerAchieved onWicketsAverageStrike rate
28Clarrie GrimmettJune 9, 193415226.3368.47
31Dennis LilleeFebruary 25, 197715424.5553.72
31Shane WarneDecember 27, 199415122.9064.05
31Stuart MacGillMarch 12, 200415228.6354.90
31Pat CumminsDecember 19, 202015021.2746.33

 

Fewest matches to claim 150 Test wickets by Australian pace bowlers

TestsBowlerAchieved onWicketsAverageStrike rate
31Dennis LilleeFebruary 25, 197715424.5553.72
31Pat CumminsDecember 19, 202015021.2746.33
34Graham McKenzieJanuary 5, 196715127.8867.12
34Jeff ThomsonDecember 15, 197915125.5849.31
34Glenn McGrathAugust 21, 199715523.2551.81
34Mitchell JohnsonMarch 30, 201015528.0451.10

 

59

The number of matches taken by Mitchell Starc to claim his 250th Test wicket, which he achieved during the Melbourne game, is now the second-quickest by left-arm bowlers.

Fewest matches to claim 250 Test wickets by left-arm bowlers

TestsBowlerCountryAchieved onWicketsAverageStrike rate
57Mitchell JohnsonAustraliaFebruary 15, 201425427.5049.88
57Rangana HerathSri LankaAugust 15, 201425529.4164.07
59Mitchell StarcAustraliaDecember 27, 202025126.7848.09
60Bishan Singh BediIndiaOctober 28, 197825127.5378.51
60Wasim AkramPakistanDecember 7, 199525223.3354.10

Note: Among current left-arm bowlers, Neil Wagner of New Zealand and India’s Ravindra Jadeja have 219 wickets (in 51 Tests) and 216 wickets (in 50 Tests), respectively.

33

The number of matches taken by Tim Paine to claim his 150th Test dismissal (143 catches, seven stumpings), which he achieved during the Melbourne game, is now the joint quickest in international cricket.

Fewest matches to claim 150 dismissals by a Test wicketkeeper

TestsWicketkeeperCountryAchieved onDismissalsCatchesStumpings
33Quinton de KockSouth AfricaJuly 22, 20181501419
33Tim PaineAustraliaDecember 27, 20201501437
36Adam GilchristAustraliaNovember 22, 200215114011
38Mark BoucherSouth AfricaMarch 9, 20011501464
39Rodney MarshAustraliaJanuary 4, 19761501428

 

10

The number of visiting Test captains to register three-figure scores at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Ajinkya Rahane became the latest entrant to this elite list. He also became the second Indian captain to do so after Sachin Tendulkar. Incidentally, Rahane is now the first non-English captain to win a Test at the MCG while scoring a century!

Three-figure scores by visiting Test captains at the MCG

ScoresCaptainCountryMatch inningsBatting positionAchieved onResult
105*Arthur ShrewsburyEngland25March 24, 1885Won
173Andrew StoddartEngland33December 31, 1894Won
113Peter MayEngland15January 1, 1959Lost
104Hanif MohammadPakistan15December 4, 1964Draw
188Mike DennessEngland24February 9, 1975Won
102Clive LloydWest Indies36December 30, 1975Lost
107Alec StewartEngland12December 27, 1998Won
116Sachin TendulkarIndia24December 28, 1999Lost
111Mohammad YousufPakistan15December 26, 2004Lost
112Ajinkya RahaneIndia24December 27, 2020Won

 

4

The number of times India has won a Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is now the most it has won at any away venue. The only other visiting side to win more Tests at the MCG is England (20). The West Indies and South Africa have won three Test matches at this ground.

Most Test victories for India at away venues

WinsGroundTestsTests won in
4Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia141978, 1981, 2018, 2020
3Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad131971, 1976, 2002
3Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica132006, 2011, 2019
3Sinhalese Cricket Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka91993, 2015, 2017

 

 