India vs Australia in numbers: Mayank Agarwal, Pat Cummins race to records

19

The number of innings Mayank Agarwal took to reach 1,000 runs in Test cricket, during the second-innings debacle at Adelaide, is now the third-quickest by Indian batsmen in Test cricket. However, Agarwal is the quickest among Indian opening batsmen.

Fewest innings to reach 1,000 Test runs for India

Innings Tests Batsman Achieved on Runs Average Hundreds/Fifties 14 12 Vinod Kamble November 18, 1994 1,005 77.31 4/3 18 11 Cheteshwar Pujara March 4, 2013 1,017 67.80 4/1 19 12 Mayank Agarwal December 19, 2020 1,000 52.63 3/4 21 11 Sunil Gavaskar January 25, 1973 1,047 61.59 4/6 23 14 Sanjay Manjrekar August 14, 1990 1,045 49.76 3/5 23 14 Rahul Dravid April 17, 1997 1,039 51.95 1/8 23 15 Sourav Ganguly November 22, 1997 1,069 48.59 4/3

Note: Gavaskar and Pujara took the fewest Tests (11) to reach this landmark.

Fewest innings to reach 1,000 Test runs for India as an opener

Innings Tests Batsman Achieved on Runs Average Hundreds/Fifties 19 12 Mayank Agarwal December 19, 2020 1,000 52.63 3/4 20 11 Sunil Gavaskar January 25, 1973 1,047 61.59 4/6 20 76 Ravi Shastri January 5, 1992 1,031 54.26 4/3 23 19 Virender Sehwag December 26, 2003 1,049 45.61 4/2 23 15 K. L. Rahul March 6, 2017 1,018 44.26 4/4

Notes:

'Tests’ refers to the actual number of matches played, not just while opening the batting.

Among Asian openers, Agarwal and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya are quickest to reach the mark (19 innings each).

31

The number of matches taken by Pat Cummins to claim his 150th Test wicket, which he achieved during the Adelaide game, is now the joint second-quickest among Australian bowlers. Among Aussie pace bowlers, Cummins is the joint quickest.

Fewest matches to claim 150 Test wickets for Australia

Tests Bowler Achieved on Wickets Average Strike rate 28 Clarrie Grimmett June 9, 1934 152 26.33 68.47 31 Dennis Lillee February 25, 1977 154 24.55 53.72 31 Shane Warne December 27, 1994 151 22.90 64.05 31 Stuart MacGill March 12, 2004 152 28.63 54.90 31 Pat Cummins December 19, 2020 150 21.27 46.33

Fewest matches to claim 150 Test wickets by Australian pace bowlers

Tests Bowler Achieved on Wickets Average Strike rate 31 Dennis Lillee February 25, 1977 154 24.55 53.72 31 Pat Cummins December 19, 2020 150 21.27 46.33 34 Graham McKenzie January 5, 1967 151 27.88 67.12 34 Jeff Thomson December 15, 1979 151 25.58 49.31 34 Glenn McGrath August 21, 1997 155 23.25 51.81 34 Mitchell Johnson March 30, 2010 155 28.04 51.10

59

The number of matches taken by Mitchell Starc to claim his 250th Test wicket, which he achieved during the Melbourne game, is now the second-quickest by left-arm bowlers.

Fewest matches to claim 250 Test wickets by left-arm bowlers

Tests Bowler Country Achieved on Wickets Average Strike rate 57 Mitchell Johnson Australia February 15, 2014 254 27.50 49.88 57 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka August 15, 2014 255 29.41 64.07 59 Mitchell Starc Australia December 27, 2020 251 26.78 48.09 60 Bishan Singh Bedi India October 28, 1978 251 27.53 78.51 60 Wasim Akram Pakistan December 7, 1995 252 23.33 54.10

Note: Among current left-arm bowlers, Neil Wagner of New Zealand and India’s Ravindra Jadeja have 219 wickets (in 51 Tests) and 216 wickets (in 50 Tests), respectively.

33

The number of matches taken by Tim Paine to claim his 150th Test dismissal (143 catches, seven stumpings), which he achieved during the Melbourne game, is now the joint quickest in international cricket.

Fewest matches to claim 150 dismissals by a Test wicketkeeper

Tests Wicketkeeper Country Achieved on Dismissals Catches Stumpings 33 Quinton de Kock South Africa July 22, 2018 150 141 9 33 Tim Paine Australia December 27, 2020 150 143 7 36 Adam Gilchrist Australia November 22, 2002 151 140 11 38 Mark Boucher South Africa March 9, 2001 150 146 4 39 Rodney Marsh Australia January 4, 1976 150 142 8

10

The number of visiting Test captains to register three-figure scores at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Ajinkya Rahane became the latest entrant to this elite list. He also became the second Indian captain to do so after Sachin Tendulkar. Incidentally, Rahane is now the first non-English captain to win a Test at the MCG while scoring a century!

Three-figure scores by visiting Test captains at the MCG

Scores Captain Country Match innings Batting position Achieved on Result 105* Arthur Shrewsbury England 2 5 March 24, 1885 Won 173 Andrew Stoddart England 3 3 December 31, 1894 Won 113 Peter May England 1 5 January 1, 1959 Lost 104 Hanif Mohammad Pakistan 1 5 December 4, 1964 Draw 188 Mike Denness England 2 4 February 9, 1975 Won 102 Clive Lloyd West Indies 3 6 December 30, 1975 Lost 107 Alec Stewart England 1 2 December 27, 1998 Won 116 Sachin Tendulkar India 2 4 December 28, 1999 Lost 111 Mohammad Yousuf Pakistan 1 5 December 26, 2004 Lost 112 Ajinkya Rahane India 2 4 December 27, 2020 Won

4

The number of times India has won a Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is now the most it has won at any away venue. The only other visiting side to win more Tests at the MCG is England (20). The West Indies and South Africa have won three Test matches at this ground.

Most Test victories for India at away venues