Statsman

IPL: All you need to know about records and numbers

IPL 2020 is uncertain due to the Covid-19 pandemic; on the eve of what would have been the tournament opener, we have you covered with stats from 2008-2019.

Mohandas Menon
28 March, 2020 17:25 IST
Mohandas Menon
28 March, 2020 17:25 IST

 

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the eve of what would have been the tournament opener between defending champion Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, we have you covered with statistics from 2008 to 2019.

The finalists and results of all finals

YearCountryWinnerRunner-upVenueWon by
2008IndiaRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsMumbai (DY Patil)Three wickets
2009South AfriaDeccan ChargersRoyal Challengers BangaloreJohannesburgSix runs
2010IndiaChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansMumbai (DY Patil)22 runs
2011IndiaChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai58 runs
2012IndiaKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsChennaiFive wickets
2013IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkata23 runs
2014UAE/IndiaKolkata Knight RidersKings XI PunjabBangaloreThree wickets
2015IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkata41 runs
2016IndiaSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangaloreEight runs
2017IndiaMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantsHyderabadOne run
2018IndiaChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadMumbai (Wankhede)Eight wickets
2019IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsHyderabadOne run

Note: In April 2014, the first 20 games were held in the UAE.
 

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under the leadership of Shane Warne.   -  FILE PHOTO/ PTI

 

Most titles

TitlesTeam
4Mumbai Indians
3Chennai Super Kings
2Kolkata Knight Riders
1Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad

 

Highest team totals

TeamTotalOpponentVenueDate
Royal Challengers Bangalore263/5Pune Warriors IndiaBangaloreApril 23, 2013
Royal Challengers Bangalore248/3Gujarat LionsBangaloreMay 14, 2016
Chennai Super Kings246/5Rajasthan RoyalsChennaiApril 3, 2010
Kolkata Knight Riders245/6Kings XI PunjabIndoreMay 12, 2018
Chennai Super Kings240/5Kings XI PunjabMohaliApril 19, 2008


Lowest team totals

TeamTotalOpponentVenueDate
Royal Challengers Bangalore49Kolkata Knight RidersKolkataApril 23, 2017
Rajasthan Royals58Royal Challengers BangaloreCape TownApril 18, 2009
Delhi Daredevils66Mumbai IndiansDelhiMay 6, 2017
Kolkata Knight Riders67Mumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)May 16, 2008
Delhi Daredevils67Kolkata Knight RidersMohaliApril 30, 2017

 

Highest individual scores

ScoreBatsmanBallsFoursSixesStrike rateTeamOpponentVenueDate
175*Chris Gayle661317265.15Royal Challengers BangalorePune Warriors IndiaBangaloreApril 23, 2013
158*Brendon McCullum731013216.43Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangaloreApril 18, 2008
133*A. B. De Villiers59194225.42Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)May 10, 2015
129*A. B. De Villiers521012248.08Royal Challengers BangaloreGujarat LionsBangaloreMay 15, 2016
128*Chris Gayle62713206.45Royal Challengers BangaloreDelhi DaredevilsDelhiMay 17, 2012
128*Rishabh Pant63157203.17Delhi DaredevilsSunrisers HyderabadDelhiMay 10, 2018
127M. Vijay56811226.79Chennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsChennaiApril 3, 2010
126David Warner59108213.56Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersHyderabadApril 30, 2017
122Virender Sehwag58128210.34Kings XI PunjavChennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)May 30, 2014
120*Paul Valthaty63192190.48Kings XI PunjavChennai Super KingsMohaliApril 13, 2011

Note: Valthaty’s 120* came while chasing; a total of 58 individual centuries have been scored in all.
 

Most individual hundreds

HundredsBatsmanFor
6Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore (5), Kings XI Punjab (1)
5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore (5)
4Shane WatsonRajasthan Royals (2); Chennai Super Kings (2)
4David WarnerDelhi Daredevils (2), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2)
3A. B. De VilliersDelhi Daredevils (1), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2)


Fewest balls taken to reach an individual fifty

BallsBatsmanScoreTeamOpponentVenueDate
14K. L. Rahul51Kings XI PunjabDelhi DaredevilsMohaliApril 8, 2018
15Yusuf Pathan72Kolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadKolkataMay 24, 2014
15Sunil Narine54Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangaloreMay 7, 2017
16Suresjh Raina87Chennai Super KingsKings XI PunjabMumbai (Wankhede)May 30, 2014

 

Fewest balls taken to reach an individual hundred

BallsBatsmanScoreTeamOpponentVenueDate
30Chris Gayle175*Royal Challengers BangalorePune Warriors IndiaBangaloreApril 23, 2013
37Yusuf Pathan100Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansMumbai (Brabourne)March 13, 2010
38David Miller101*Kings XI PunjabRoyal Challengers BangaloreMohaliMay 6, 2013
42Adam Gilchrist109*Deccan ChargersMumbai IndiansMumbai (DY Patil)April 27, 2008
43A. B. De Villiers129*Royal Challengers BangaloreGujarat LionsBangaloreMay 15, 2016
43David Warner126*Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersHyderabadApril 20, 2017
45Sanatha Jayasuriya114*Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)May 14, 2008


Leading run-getters in a career

BatsmanRunsMatchesInningsNot outsHighest scoreAverageStrike rateHundredsFifties
Virat Kohli5,4121771692611337.85131.61536
Suresh Raina5,36819318928100*33.34138.47138
Rohit Sharma4,89818818328109*31.60130.82136
David Warner4,7061261261712643.17142.39444
Shikhar Dhawan4,5791591582197*33.42124.80037
Chris Gayle4,48412512415175*41.14151.03628
M. S. Dhoni4,4311901706584*42.20137.82023
Robin Uthappa4,411177170178728.83130.50024
A. B. De Villiers4,39515414232133*39.95151.24333
Gautam Gambhir4,217154152169331.01123.88036


Batsman with most runs in a single season

BatsmanRunsTeamYearMatchesInningsNot outsHighest scoreAverageStrike rateHundredsFifties
Virat Kohli973Royal Challengers Bangalore20161616411381.08152.0347
David Warner848Sunrisers Hyderabad20161717393*60.57151.4209
Kane Williamson735Sunrisers Hyderabad2018171738452.50142.4408
Chris Gayle733Royal Challengers Bangalore201215142128*61.08160.7417
Mike Hussey733Chennai Super Kings2013171739552.35129.5006
Chris Gayle708Royal Challengers Bangalore201316164175*59.00156.2914


Best bowling figures in an innings

Bowling figuresOversMaidensRuns/overBowlerTeamOpponentVenueDate
6/123.413.76Alzarri JosephMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadHyderabadApril 6, 2019
6/14403.50Sohail TanvirRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsJaipurMay 4, 2008
6/19404.75Adam ZampaRising Pune SupergiantSunrisers HyderabadVisakhapatnamMay 10, 2016
5/53.111.57Anil KumbleRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsCape TownApril 18, 2009
5/12304.00Ishant SharmaDeccan ChargersKochi Tuskers KeralaKochiApril 27, 2011
5/133.413.54Lasith MalingaMumbai IndiansDelhi DaredevilsDelhiApril 10, 2011

Note: A total of 20 five-wicket hauls have been taken in all.
 

Leading wicket-takers in a career

WicketsBowlerMatchesInningsOversMaidensRuns concededBest bowlingAverageRuns/overStrike rateFive-wicket hauls
170Lasith Malinga122122471.183,3665/1319.807.1416.61
157Amit Mishra147147516.563,7955/1724.177.3419.71
150Harbhajan Singh160147562.263,9675/1826.447.0522.41
150Piyush Chawla157156520.424,0724/1727.147.8220.90
147Dwayne Bravo134131430.523,6184/2224.618.3917.50
133*Bhuvneshwar Kumar117117435.283,1545/1923.717.2419.61
125R. Ashwin139136487.243,3094/3426.476.7923.30
122Sunil Narine110109426.132,8455/1923.316.6720.91
119Umesh Yadav119118413.233,4964/2429.378.4520.80
108Ravindra Jadeja170142415.513,1525/1629.187.5723.11
106Ashish Nehra888831822,4954/1023.537.8418.00
105R. Vinay Kumar105104353.312,9664/4028.248.3920.20
102Zaheer Khan10099366.452,7824/1727.277.5821.50
100Yuzvendra Chahal8483297.532,3184/2523.187.7817.80


Hat-tricks

(19 by 16 bowlers): Amit Mishra has done it on three occasions and Yuvraj Singh twice.


Bowler with most wickets in a single season

BowlerWicketsTeamYearMatchesOversMaidensRuns concededBest bowlingAverageRuns/overStrike rateFive-wicket hauls
Dwayne Bravo32Chennai Super Kings20131862.304974/4215.537.9511.70
Lasith Malinga28Mumbai Indians2011166323755/1313.295.9513.51
James Faulkner28Rajasthan Royals20131663.124275/1615.256.7513.52
Dwayne Bravo26Chennai Super Kings20151752.204263/2216.388.1412.10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar26Sunrisers Hyderabad20171452.3143695/1914.197.0512.11
Imran Tahir26Chennai Super Kings20191762.214314/1216.576.6914.80
Morne Morkel25Delhi Daredevils2012166314534/2018.127.1915.10
Kagiso Rabada25Delhi Capitals2019124703684/2114.727.8211.20

 

Best performance by a keeper in a match

Five dismissal (all caught) by Kumar Sangakkara for Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challenges Bangalore at Hyderabad on April 14, 2011

Note: There are 14 other instances of four dismissals in a match by wicketkeepers.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a season

DismissalsCatchesStumpingsWicketkeeperMatchesTeamYear
24186Rishabh Pant16Delhi Capitals2019
19172Kumar Sangakkara13Deccan Chargers2011
19172Quinton de Kock16Mumbai Indians2019
18108Adam Gilchrist16Deccan Chargers2009
18144Dinesh Karthik15Royal Challengers Bangalore2015
18180Naman Ojha17Sunrisers Hyderabad2016
18144Dinesh Karthik16Kolkata Knight Riders2018

 

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a career

DismissalsCatchesStumpingsWicketkeeperMatches as keeper
1329438M. S. Dhoni183
13110130Dinesh Karthik166
905832Robin Uthappa114
826616Parthiv Patel122
756510Naman Ojha111
745519Wriddhiman Saha100

 

Best performance by a fielder in a match

CatchesFielderTeamOpponentVenueDate
4Sachin TendulkarMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersMumbai (Wankhede)May 16, 2008
4David WarnerDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsDelhiMay 31, 2010
4Jacques KallisKolkata Knight RidersDeccan ChargersKolkataApril 11, 2011
4Rahul TewatiaDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)March 24, 2019
4David MillerKings XI PunjabMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)April 10, 2019
4Faf du PlessisChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersKolkataApril 14, 2109

Notes: There are 66 instances of a fielder clai2ming three catches in a match.

Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey are the only fielders to take three catches in a match on four occasions.

Most catches by a fielder in a season

CatchesFielderMatchesTeamYear
19A. B. De Villiers16Royal Challengers Bangalore2016
15Kieron Pollard17Mumbai Indians2017
14Dwayne Bravo18Chennai Super Kings2013
14David Miller14Kings XI Punjab2014

 

AB de Villiers.   -  FILE PHOTO/ PTI

 


Most catches by a fielder in a career

CatchesFielderMatches
102Suresh Raina193
84A. B. De Villiers154
83Rohit Sharma188
82Kieron Pollard148
74Dwayne Bravo134
73Virat Kohli177

 

Players appearing in most matches

MatchesPlayerTeams
193Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions
190M. S. DhoniChennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant
188Rohit SharmaDeccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians
182Dinesh KarthikDelhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders
177Robin UthappaKolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore
177Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore
174Yusuf PathanRajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad
170Ravindra JadejaRajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions


Suresh Raina.   -  FILE PHOTO/K.V.S. GIRI

 

Most matches as captain

CaptainMatchesWonLostNo resultWin percentage
M. S. Dhoni17410469159.77
Gautam Gambhir1297158055.04
Virat Kohli1105056445.45
Rohit Sharma1046242059.62
Adam Gilchrist743539047.30
Shane Warne553124056.36
Virender Sehwag532924054.72
Sachin Tendulkar513021058.82

 

