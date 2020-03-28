IPL: All you need to know about records and numbers

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the eve of what would have been the tournament opener between defending champion Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, we have you covered with statistics from 2008 to 2019.

The finalists and results of all finals

Year Country Winner Runner-up Venue Won by 2008 India Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Mumbai (DY Patil) Three wickets 2009 South Afria Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Johannesburg Six runs 2010 India Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Mumbai (DY Patil) 22 runs 2011 India Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 58 runs 2012 India Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Chennai Five wickets 2013 India Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 23 runs 2014 UAE/India Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Bangalore Three wickets 2015 India Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 41 runs 2016 India Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore Eight runs 2017 India Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants Hyderabad One run 2018 India Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai (Wankhede) Eight wickets 2019 India Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad One run

Note: In April 2014, the first 20 games were held in the UAE.



Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under the leadership of Shane Warne. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI

Most titles

Titles Team 4 Mumbai Indians 3 Chennai Super Kings 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Highest team totals

Team Total Opponent Venue Date Royal Challengers Bangalore 263/5 Pune Warriors India Bangalore April 23, 2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore 248/3 Gujarat Lions Bangalore May 14, 2016 Chennai Super Kings 246/5 Rajasthan Royals Chennai April 3, 2010 Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 Kings XI Punjab Indore May 12, 2018 Chennai Super Kings 240/5 Kings XI Punjab Mohali April 19, 2008



Lowest team totals

Team Total Opponent Venue Date Royal Challengers Bangalore 49 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata April 23, 2017 Rajasthan Royals 58 Royal Challengers Bangalore Cape Town April 18, 2009 Delhi Daredevils 66 Mumbai Indians Delhi May 6, 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 67 Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Wankhede) May 16, 2008 Delhi Daredevils 67 Kolkata Knight Riders Mohali April 30, 2017

Highest individual scores

Score Batsman Balls Fours Sixes Strike rate Team Opponent Venue Date 175* Chris Gayle 66 13 17 265.15 Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India Bangalore April 23, 2013 158* Brendon McCullum 73 10 13 216.43 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore April 18, 2008 133* A. B. De Villiers 59 19 4 225.42 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Wankhede) May 10, 2015 129* A. B. De Villiers 52 10 12 248.08 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions Bangalore May 15, 2016 128* Chris Gayle 62 7 13 206.45 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Daredevils Delhi May 17, 2012 128* Rishabh Pant 63 15 7 203.17 Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi May 10, 2018 127 M. Vijay 56 8 11 226.79 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai April 3, 2010 126 David Warner 59 10 8 213.56 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad April 30, 2017 122 Virender Sehwag 58 12 8 210.34 Kings XI Punjav Chennai Super Kings Mumbai (Wankhede) May 30, 2014 120* Paul Valthaty 63 19 2 190.48 Kings XI Punjav Chennai Super Kings Mohali April 13, 2011

Note: Valthaty’s 120* came while chasing; a total of 58 individual centuries have been scored in all.



Most individual hundreds

Hundreds Batsman For 6 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore (5), Kings XI Punjab (1) 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore (5) 4 Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals (2); Chennai Super Kings (2) 4 David Warner Delhi Daredevils (2), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2) 3 A. B. De Villiers Delhi Daredevils (1), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2)



Fewest balls taken to reach an individual fifty

Balls Batsman Score Team Opponent Venue Date 14 K. L. Rahul 51 Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils Mohali April 8, 2018 15 Yusuf Pathan 72 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata May 24, 2014 15 Sunil Narine 54 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore May 7, 2017 16 Suresjh Raina 87 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Mumbai (Wankhede) May 30, 2014

Fewest balls taken to reach an individual hundred

Balls Batsman Score Team Opponent Venue Date 30 Chris Gayle 175* Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India Bangalore April 23, 2013 37 Yusuf Pathan 100 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Brabourne) March 13, 2010 38 David Miller 101* Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali May 6, 2013 42 Adam Gilchrist 109* Deccan Chargers Mumbai Indians Mumbai (DY Patil) April 27, 2008 43 A. B. De Villiers 129* Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions Bangalore May 15, 2016 43 David Warner 126* Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad April 20, 2017 45 Sanatha Jayasuriya 114* Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Mumbai (Wankhede) May 14, 2008



Leading run-getters in a career

Batsman Runs Matches Innings Not outs Highest score Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Virat Kohli 5,412 177 169 26 113 37.85 131.61 5 36 Suresh Raina 5,368 193 189 28 100* 33.34 138.47 1 38 Rohit Sharma 4,898 188 183 28 109* 31.60 130.82 1 36 David Warner 4,706 126 126 17 126 43.17 142.39 4 44 Shikhar Dhawan 4,579 159 158 21 97* 33.42 124.80 0 37 Chris Gayle 4,484 125 124 15 175* 41.14 151.03 6 28 M. S. Dhoni 4,431 190 170 65 84* 42.20 137.82 0 23 Robin Uthappa 4,411 177 170 17 87 28.83 130.50 0 24 A. B. De Villiers 4,395 154 142 32 133* 39.95 151.24 3 33 Gautam Gambhir 4,217 154 152 16 93 31.01 123.88 0 36



Batsman with most runs in a single season

Batsman Runs Team Year Matches Innings Not outs Highest score Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Virat Kohli 973 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016 16 16 4 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 David Warner 848 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016 17 17 3 93* 60.57 151.42 0 9 Kane Williamson 735 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2018 17 17 3 84 52.50 142.44 0 8 Chris Gayle 733 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 15 14 2 128* 61.08 160.74 1 7 Mike Hussey 733 Chennai Super Kings 2013 17 17 3 95 52.35 129.50 0 6 Chris Gayle 708 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2013 16 16 4 175* 59.00 156.29 1 4



Best bowling figures in an innings

Bowling figures Overs Maidens Runs/over Bowler Team Opponent Venue Date 6/12 3.4 1 3.76 Alzarri Joseph Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad April 6, 2019 6/14 4 0 3.50 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Jaipur May 4, 2008 6/19 4 0 4.75 Adam Zampa Rising Pune Supergiant Sunrisers Hyderabad Visakhapatnam May 10, 2016 5/5 3.1 1 1.57 Anil Kumble Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Cape Town April 18, 2009 5/12 3 0 4.00 Ishant Sharma Deccan Chargers Kochi Tuskers Kerala Kochi April 27, 2011 5/13 3.4 1 3.54 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils Delhi April 10, 2011

Note: A total of 20 five-wicket hauls have been taken in all.



Leading wicket-takers in a career

Wickets Bowler Matches Innings Overs Maidens Runs conceded Best bowling Average Runs/over Strike rate Five-wicket hauls 170 Lasith Malinga 122 122 471.1 8 3,366 5/13 19.80 7.14 16.6 1 157 Amit Mishra 147 147 516.5 6 3,795 5/17 24.17 7.34 19.7 1 150 Harbhajan Singh 160 147 562.2 6 3,967 5/18 26.44 7.05 22.4 1 150 Piyush Chawla 157 156 520.4 2 4,072 4/17 27.14 7.82 20.9 0 147 Dwayne Bravo 134 131 430.5 2 3,618 4/22 24.61 8.39 17.5 0 133* Bhuvneshwar Kumar 117 117 435.2 8 3,154 5/19 23.71 7.24 19.6 1 125 R. Ashwin 139 136 487.2 4 3,309 4/34 26.47 6.79 23.3 0 122 Sunil Narine 110 109 426.1 3 2,845 5/19 23.31 6.67 20.9 1 119 Umesh Yadav 119 118 413.2 3 3,496 4/24 29.37 8.45 20.8 0 108 Ravindra Jadeja 170 142 415.5 1 3,152 5/16 29.18 7.57 23.1 1 106 Ashish Nehra 88 88 318 2 2,495 4/10 23.53 7.84 18.0 0 105 R. Vinay Kumar 105 104 353.3 1 2,966 4/40 28.24 8.39 20.2 0 102 Zaheer Khan 100 99 366.4 5 2,782 4/17 27.27 7.58 21.5 0 100 Yuzvendra Chahal 84 83 297.5 3 2,318 4/25 23.18 7.78 17.8 0



Hat-tricks

(19 by 16 bowlers): Amit Mishra has done it on three occasions and Yuvraj Singh twice.



Bowler with most wickets in a single season

Bowler Wickets Team Year Matches Overs Maidens Runs conceded Best bowling Average Runs/over Strike rate Five-wicket hauls Dwayne Bravo 32 Chennai Super Kings 2013 18 62.3 0 497 4/42 15.53 7.95 11.7 0 Lasith Malinga 28 Mumbai Indians 2011 16 63 2 375 5/13 13.29 5.95 13.5 1 James Faulkner 28 Rajasthan Royals 2013 16 63.1 2 427 5/16 15.25 6.75 13.5 2 Dwayne Bravo 26 Chennai Super Kings 2015 17 52.2 0 426 3/22 16.38 8.14 12.1 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 26 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2017 14 52.3 14 369 5/19 14.19 7.05 12.1 1 Imran Tahir 26 Chennai Super Kings 2019 17 62.2 1 431 4/12 16.57 6.69 14.8 0 Morne Morkel 25 Delhi Daredevils 2012 16 63 1 453 4/20 18.12 7.19 15.1 0 Kagiso Rabada 25 Delhi Capitals 2019 12 47 0 368 4/21 14.72 7.82 11.2 0

Best performance by a keeper in a match

Five dismissal (all caught) by Kumar Sangakkara for Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challenges Bangalore at Hyderabad on April 14, 2011

Note: There are 14 other instances of four dismissals in a match by wicketkeepers.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a season

Dismissals Catches Stumpings Wicketkeeper Matches Team Year 24 18 6 Rishabh Pant 16 Delhi Capitals 2019 19 17 2 Kumar Sangakkara 13 Deccan Chargers 2011 19 17 2 Quinton de Kock 16 Mumbai Indians 2019 18 10 8 Adam Gilchrist 16 Deccan Chargers 2009 18 14 4 Dinesh Karthik 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2015 18 18 0 Naman Ojha 17 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016 18 14 4 Dinesh Karthik 16 Kolkata Knight Riders 2018

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a career

Dismissals Catches Stumpings Wicketkeeper Matches as keeper 132 94 38 M. S. Dhoni 183 131 101 30 Dinesh Karthik 166 90 58 32 Robin Uthappa 114 82 66 16 Parthiv Patel 122 75 65 10 Naman Ojha 111 74 55 19 Wriddhiman Saha 100

Best performance by a fielder in a match

Catches Fielder Team Opponent Venue Date 4 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai (Wankhede) May 16, 2008 4 David Warner Delhi Daredevils Rajasthan Royals Delhi May 31, 2010 4 Jacques Kallis Kolkata Knight Riders Deccan Chargers Kolkata April 11, 2011 4 Rahul Tewatia Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Wankhede) March 24, 2019 4 David Miller Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Wankhede) April 10, 2019 4 Faf du Plessis Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata April 14, 2109

Notes: There are 66 instances of a fielder clai2ming three catches in a match.

Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey are the only fielders to take three catches in a match on four occasions.

Most catches by a fielder in a season

Catches Fielder Matches Team Year 19 A. B. De Villiers 16 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016 15 Kieron Pollard 17 Mumbai Indians 2017 14 Dwayne Bravo 18 Chennai Super Kings 2013 14 David Miller 14 Kings XI Punjab 2014

AB de Villiers. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI



Most catches by a fielder in a career

Catches Fielder Matches 102 Suresh Raina 193 84 A. B. De Villiers 154 83 Rohit Sharma 188 82 Kieron Pollard 148 74 Dwayne Bravo 134 73 Virat Kohli 177

Players appearing in most matches

Matches Player Teams 193 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions 190 M. S. Dhoni Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant 188 Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians 182 Dinesh Karthik Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders 177 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore 177 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 174 Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad 170 Ravindra Jadeja Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions





Suresh Raina. - FILE PHOTO/K.V.S. GIRI

Most matches as captain