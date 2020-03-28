Home Statsman IPL: All you need to know about records and numbers IPL 2020 is uncertain due to the Covid-19 pandemic; on the eve of what would have been the tournament opener, we have you covered with stats from 2008-2019. Mohandas Menon 28 March, 2020 17:25 IST Mohandas Menon 28 March, 2020 17:25 IST The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the eve of what would have been the tournament opener between defending champion Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, we have you covered with statistics from 2008 to 2019.The finalists and results of all finalsYearCountryWinnerRunner-upVenueWon by2008IndiaRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsMumbai (DY Patil)Three wickets2009South AfriaDeccan ChargersRoyal Challengers BangaloreJohannesburgSix runs2010IndiaChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansMumbai (DY Patil)22 runs2011IndiaChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai58 runs2012IndiaKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsChennaiFive wickets2013IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkata23 runs2014UAE/IndiaKolkata Knight RidersKings XI PunjabBangaloreThree wickets2015IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsKolkata41 runs2016IndiaSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangaloreEight runs2017IndiaMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantsHyderabadOne run2018IndiaChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadMumbai (Wankhede)Eight wickets2019IndiaMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsHyderabadOne runNote: In April 2014, the first 20 games were held in the UAE. Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under the leadership of Shane Warne. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI Most titlesTitlesTeam4Mumbai Indians3Chennai Super Kings2Kolkata Knight Riders1Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad READ| Aaron Finch on financial losses due to coronavirus pandemic: We're all in this together Highest team totalsTeamTotalOpponentVenueDateRoyal Challengers Bangalore263/5Pune Warriors IndiaBangaloreApril 23, 2013Royal Challengers Bangalore248/3Gujarat LionsBangaloreMay 14, 2016Chennai Super Kings246/5Rajasthan RoyalsChennaiApril 3, 2010Kolkata Knight Riders245/6Kings XI PunjabIndoreMay 12, 2018Chennai Super Kings240/5Kings XI PunjabMohaliApril 19, 2008Lowest team totalsTeamTotalOpponentVenueDateRoyal Challengers Bangalore49Kolkata Knight RidersKolkataApril 23, 2017Rajasthan Royals58Royal Challengers BangaloreCape TownApril 18, 2009Delhi Daredevils66Mumbai IndiansDelhiMay 6, 2017Kolkata Knight Riders67Mumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)May 16, 2008Delhi Daredevils67Kolkata Knight RidersMohaliApril 30, 2017 Highest individual scoresScoreBatsmanBallsFoursSixesStrike rateTeamOpponentVenueDate175*Chris Gayle661317265.15Royal Challengers BangalorePune Warriors IndiaBangaloreApril 23, 2013158*Brendon McCullum731013216.43Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangaloreApril 18, 2008133*A. B. De Villiers59194225.42Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)May 10, 2015129*A. B. De Villiers521012248.08Royal Challengers BangaloreGujarat LionsBangaloreMay 15, 2016128*Chris Gayle62713206.45Royal Challengers BangaloreDelhi DaredevilsDelhiMay 17, 2012128*Rishabh Pant63157203.17Delhi DaredevilsSunrisers HyderabadDelhiMay 10, 2018127M. Vijay56811226.79Chennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsChennaiApril 3, 2010126David Warner59108213.56Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersHyderabadApril 30, 2017122Virender Sehwag58128210.34Kings XI PunjavChennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)May 30, 2014120*Paul Valthaty63192190.48Kings XI PunjavChennai Super KingsMohaliApril 13, 2011Note: Valthaty’s 120* came while chasing; a total of 58 individual centuries have been scored in all. READ| Williamson lauds healthcare workers battling COVID-19 Most individual hundredsHundredsBatsmanFor6Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore (5), Kings XI Punjab (1)5Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore (5)4Shane WatsonRajasthan Royals (2); Chennai Super Kings (2)4David WarnerDelhi Daredevils (2), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2)3A. B. De VilliersDelhi Daredevils (1), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2)Fewest balls taken to reach an individual fiftyBallsBatsmanScoreTeamOpponentVenueDate14K. L. Rahul51Kings XI PunjabDelhi DaredevilsMohaliApril 8, 201815Yusuf Pathan72Kolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadKolkataMay 24, 201415Sunil Narine54Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangaloreMay 7, 201716Suresjh Raina87Chennai Super KingsKings XI PunjabMumbai (Wankhede)May 30, 2014 Fewest balls taken to reach an individual hundredBallsBatsmanScoreTeamOpponentVenueDate30Chris Gayle175*Royal Challengers BangalorePune Warriors IndiaBangaloreApril 23, 201337Yusuf Pathan100Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansMumbai (Brabourne)March 13, 201038David Miller101*Kings XI PunjabRoyal Challengers BangaloreMohaliMay 6, 201342Adam Gilchrist109*Deccan ChargersMumbai IndiansMumbai (DY Patil)April 27, 200843A. B. De Villiers129*Royal Challengers BangaloreGujarat LionsBangaloreMay 15, 201643David Warner126*Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersHyderabadApril 20, 201745Sanatha Jayasuriya114*Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)May 14, 2008Leading run-getters in a careerBatsmanRunsMatchesInningsNot outsHighest scoreAverageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesVirat Kohli5,4121771692611337.85131.61536Suresh Raina5,36819318928100*33.34138.47138Rohit Sharma4,89818818328109*31.60130.82136David Warner4,7061261261712643.17142.39444Shikhar Dhawan4,5791591582197*33.42124.80037Chris Gayle4,48412512415175*41.14151.03628M. S. Dhoni4,4311901706584*42.20137.82023Robin Uthappa4,411177170178728.83130.50024A. B. De Villiers4,39515414232133*39.95151.24333Gautam Gambhir4,217154152169331.01123.88036Batsman with most runs in a single seasonBatsmanRunsTeamYearMatchesInningsNot outsHighest scoreAverageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesVirat Kohli973Royal Challengers Bangalore20161616411381.08152.0347David Warner848Sunrisers Hyderabad20161717393*60.57151.4209Kane Williamson735Sunrisers Hyderabad2018171738452.50142.4408Chris Gayle733Royal Challengers Bangalore201215142128*61.08160.7417Mike Hussey733Chennai Super Kings2013171739552.35129.5006Chris Gayle708Royal Challengers Bangalore201316164175*59.00156.2914Best bowling figures in an inningsBowling figuresOversMaidensRuns/overBowlerTeamOpponentVenueDate6/123.413.76Alzarri JosephMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadHyderabadApril 6, 20196/14403.50Sohail TanvirRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsJaipurMay 4, 20086/19404.75Adam ZampaRising Pune SupergiantSunrisers HyderabadVisakhapatnamMay 10, 20165/53.111.57Anil KumbleRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsCape TownApril 18, 20095/12304.00Ishant SharmaDeccan ChargersKochi Tuskers KeralaKochiApril 27, 20115/133.413.54Lasith MalingaMumbai IndiansDelhi DaredevilsDelhiApril 10, 2011Note: A total of 20 five-wicket hauls have been taken in all. Leading wicket-takers in a careerWicketsBowlerMatchesInningsOversMaidensRuns concededBest bowlingAverageRuns/overStrike rateFive-wicket hauls170Lasith Malinga122122471.183,3665/1319.807.1416.61157Amit Mishra147147516.563,7955/1724.177.3419.71150Harbhajan Singh160147562.263,9675/1826.447.0522.41150Piyush Chawla157156520.424,0724/1727.147.8220.90147Dwayne Bravo134131430.523,6184/2224.618.3917.50133*Bhuvneshwar Kumar117117435.283,1545/1923.717.2419.61125R. Ashwin139136487.243,3094/3426.476.7923.30122Sunil Narine110109426.132,8455/1923.316.6720.91119Umesh Yadav119118413.233,4964/2429.378.4520.80108Ravindra Jadeja170142415.513,1525/1629.187.5723.11106Ashish Nehra888831822,4954/1023.537.8418.00105R. Vinay Kumar105104353.312,9664/4028.248.3920.20102Zaheer Khan10099366.452,7824/1727.277.5821.50100Yuzvendra Chahal8483297.532,3184/2523.187.7817.80Hat-tricks(19 by 16 bowlers): Amit Mishra has done it on three occasions and Yuvraj Singh twice.Bowler with most wickets in a single seasonBowlerWicketsTeamYearMatchesOversMaidensRuns concededBest bowlingAverageRuns/overStrike rateFive-wicket haulsDwayne Bravo32Chennai Super Kings20131862.304974/4215.537.9511.70Lasith Malinga28Mumbai Indians2011166323755/1313.295.9513.51James Faulkner28Rajasthan Royals20131663.124275/1615.256.7513.52Dwayne Bravo26Chennai Super Kings20151752.204263/2216.388.1412.10Bhuvneshwar Kumar26Sunrisers Hyderabad20171452.3143695/1914.197.0512.11Imran Tahir26Chennai Super Kings20191762.214314/1216.576.6914.80Morne Morkel25Delhi Daredevils2012166314534/2018.127.1915.10Kagiso Rabada25Delhi Capitals2019124703684/2114.727.8211.20 Best performance by a keeper in a matchFive dismissal (all caught) by Kumar Sangakkara for Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challenges Bangalore at Hyderabad on April 14, 2011Note: There are 14 other instances of four dismissals in a match by wicketkeepers.Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a seasonDismissalsCatchesStumpingsWicketkeeperMatchesTeamYear24186Rishabh Pant16Delhi Capitals201919172Kumar Sangakkara13Deccan Chargers201119172Quinton de Kock16Mumbai Indians201918108Adam Gilchrist16Deccan Chargers200918144Dinesh Karthik15Royal Challengers Bangalore201518180Naman Ojha17Sunrisers Hyderabad201618144Dinesh Karthik16Kolkata Knight Riders2018 Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a careerDismissalsCatchesStumpingsWicketkeeperMatches as keeper1329438M. S. Dhoni18313110130Dinesh Karthik166905832Robin Uthappa114826616Parthiv Patel122756510Naman Ojha111745519Wriddhiman Saha100 Best performance by a fielder in a matchCatchesFielderTeamOpponentVenueDate4Sachin TendulkarMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersMumbai (Wankhede)May 16, 20084David WarnerDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsDelhiMay 31, 20104Jacques KallisKolkata Knight RidersDeccan ChargersKolkataApril 11, 20114Rahul TewatiaDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)March 24, 20194David MillerKings XI PunjabMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)April 10, 20194Faf du PlessisChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersKolkataApril 14, 2109Notes: There are 66 instances of a fielder clai2ming three catches in a match.Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey are the only fielders to take three catches in a match on four occasions.Most catches by a fielder in a seasonCatchesFielderMatchesTeamYear19A. B. De Villiers16Royal Challengers Bangalore201615Kieron Pollard17Mumbai Indians201714Dwayne Bravo18Chennai Super Kings201314David Miller14Kings XI Punjab2014 AB de Villiers. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI Most catches by a fielder in a careerCatchesFielderMatches102Suresh Raina19384A. B. De Villiers15483Rohit Sharma18882Kieron Pollard14874Dwayne Bravo13473Virat Kohli177 Players appearing in most matchesMatchesPlayerTeams193Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions190M. S. 