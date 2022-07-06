Statsman: Deepak Hooda fourth Indian to score a century in T20Is

4 The number of Indian batters who have the distinction of scoring a T20I century. Deepak Hooda’s 104 against Ireland in Dublin on June 28, 2022 makes him the latest entrant to this exclusive list.

India’s T20I centurions

# Batter 100s Runs Opponent Venue Date Result 1 Suresh Raina 1 101 South Africa Gros Islet May 2, 2010 Won 2 Rohit Sharma 4 106 South Africa Dharamsala Oct 2, 2015 Lost 118 Sri Lanka Indore Dec 22, 2017 Won 100* England Bristol Jul 8, 2018 Won 111* West Indies Lucknow Nov 6, 2018 Won 3 K. L. Rahul 2 110* West Indies Lauderhill Aug 27, 2016 Lost 101* England Manchester Jul 3, 2018 Won 4 Deepak Hooda 1 104 Ireland Dublin Jun 28, 2022 Won

Note: Rohit Sharma’s four centuries is the most scored by any batter in T20I cricket.

176 India’s second-wicket stand against Ireland in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now not only India’s highest-ever partnership for any wicket in this format but is also the highest by any team for the second wicket in T20I history.

India’s highest partnerships for any wicket in T20I cricket

Partnership Wkt Batter 1 Batter 2 Against Venue Date Result 176 2 Sanju Samson Deepak Hooda Ireland Dublin Jun 28, 2022 Won 165 1 Rohit Sharma K. L. Rahul Sri Lanka Indore Dec 22, 2017 Won 160 1 Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Ireland Dublin Jun 27, 2018 Won 158 1 Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan New Zealand Delhi Nov 1, 2017 Won 140 1 K. L. Rahul Rohit Sharma Afghanistan Abu Dhabi Nov 3, 2021 Won

Note: All the above instances came while batting first.

Highest partnerships for the second wicket in T20I cricket

Partnership Batter 1 Batter 2 For Against Venue Date Result 176 Sanju Samson Deepak Hooda India Ireland Dublin Jun 28, 2022 Won 167* Jos Buttler Dawid Malan England South Africa Cape Town Dec 1, 2020 Won+ 166 Mahela Jayawardene Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka West Indies Bridgetown May 7, 2010 Won 159 Alex Hales Ravi Bopara England West Indies Nottingham Jun 24, 2012 Won+ 156 Ravija Sandaruwan Adnan Idrees Kuwait Qatar Doha Jul 6, 2019 Lost

+ while batting second

Note: India now holds the partnership record only for the second wicket in T20I cricket.

14 The number of sixes hit by Ireland batters in the second T20I match in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now the most hit by Ireland in a T20I match. Previously, Ireland had managed 12 sixes on two occasions. Incidentally, only two sides (West Indies and Australia) have managed to hit more sixes than Ireland against India in a T20I match.

Most sixes hit by Ireland in a T20I match

Sixes Total for Ireland Opponent Venue Date Result Inns 14 221/5 India Dublin Jun 28, 2022 Lost 2 12 205/10 Afghanistan G Noida Mar 12, 2017 Lost 2 12 208/7 West Indies St. George’s Jan 15, 2020 Won 1 11 189/4 Netherlands Sylhet Mar 21, 2014 Lost 1 10 225/7 Afghanistan Abu Dhabi Nov 30, 2013 Won 1 10 178/2 Zimbabwe Bready Sep 1, 2021 Won 1

Most sixes hit against India in a T20I match

Sixes Total By Venue Date Result for India Inns 21 245/6 West Indies Lauderhill Aug 27, 2016 Lost 1 16 184/5 Australia Bridgetown May 7, 2010 Lost 1 15 207/5 West Indies Hyderabad Dec 6, 2019 Won 1 14 194/1 West Indies Kingston Jul 9, 2017 Lost 2 14 219/6 New Zealand Wellington Feb 6, 2019 Lost 1 14 212/3 South Africa Delhi Jun 9, 2022 Lost 2 14 221/5 Ireland Dublin Jun 28, 2022 Won 2

221 Ireland’s total against India in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now the second-highest conceded by India in T20Is, after the 245/6 by the West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2016.

Highest T20I totals against India

Total Overs By venue Date Result for India Batting 245/6 20 West Indies Lauderhill Aug 27, 2016 Lost 1st 221/5 20 Ireland Dublin Jun 28, 2022 Won 2nd 219/4 20 South Africa Johannesburg Mar 30, 2012 Lost 1st 219/6 20 New Zealand Wellington Feb 6, 2019 Lost 1st 215/5 20 Sri Lanka Nagpur Dec 9, 2009 Lost 1st

446 The total run aggregate in the second Dublin T20I match on June 28, 2022. This is now the second-highest run aggregate made in a close T20I match (by run margin).

Highest run aggregates in a close T20I match (by run margin)

Match aggregate Team 1 (total) Team 2 (total) Venue Date Result 489/10 WI (245/6) Ind (244/4) Lauderhill Aug 27, 2016 WI won by 1 run 446/12 Ind (225/7) Ire (221/5) Dublin Jun 28, 2022 Ind won by 4 runs 434/15 NZ (219/7) Aus (215/8) Dunedin Feb 25, 2021 NZ won by 4 runs 420/10 NZ (212/4) Ind (208/6) Hamilton Feb 10, 2019 NZ won by 4 runs 412/14 Ire (208/7) WI (204/7) Grenada Jan 15, 2020 Ire won by 4 runs

4 The number of no-balls conceded by Indian bowlers in the second match in Dublin. This is now the most conceded by India in a T20I match.

Most no-balls conceded by Indian bowlers in a T20I match

No-balls Against (total) Venue Date (Indian bowlers) Result 4 Ireland (221/5) Dublin June 28, 2022 (Umran Malik 2, Harshal Patel 1, Ravi Bishnoi 1) Won 3 New Zealand (166/3) Christchurch Feb 25, 2009 (Ishant Sharma 3) Lost 2 Six other instances

7 The number of bowlers who had conceded 40 or more runs in the second match in Dublin. Only once before, eight bowlers had the ignominy of conceding 40 or more runs in the same T20I match. In all, there have been four instances of seven or more bowlers conceding 40 or more runs in a T20I match.

Bowlers conceding 40 or more runs in a T20I match on most occasions

No. of bowlers Teams Bowling figures Venue Date Won 8 Australia (4) Kane Richardson 2/40, Billy Stanlake 1/43, Andrew Tye 2/64, Marcus Stoinis 0/50 Auckland Feb 16, 2018 Aus New Zealand (4) Trent Boult 1/42, Ben Wheeler 0/64, Tim Southee 1/48, Colin de Grandhomme 1/56 7 England (3) Steven Finn 1/45, Stuart Broad 1/47, Danny Briggs 1/51 Southampton Aug 29, 2013 Aus Australia (4) Mitchell Johnson 2/41, Josh Hazlewood 2/43, Fawad Ahmed 0/43, Shane Watson 1/42 7 England (3) Mark Wood 1/47, Chris Jordan 0/49, Adil Rashid 1/42 Centurion Feb 16, 2000 Eng South Africa (4) Dale Steyn 0/43, Lungi Ngidi 2/55, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/40, Dwaine Pretorius 1/40 7 Ireland (3) Mark Adair 3/42, Gareth Delany 0/43, Conor Olphert 0/47 Dublin Jun 28, 2022 Ind India (4) Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/46, Harshal Patel 1/54, Ravi Bishnoi 1/41, Umran Malik 1/42

Note: In the Southampton match James Faulkner’s figures were 1/39

All records are correct and updated until July 2, 2022