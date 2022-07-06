Statsman

Statsman: Deepak Hooda fourth Indian to score a century in T20Is

Deepak Hooda scored a 104 against Ireland in Dublin on June 28, 2022. Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul are the other three T20I centurions from India.

Mohandas Menon
06 July, 2022 11:56 IST

Deepak Hooda becomes the fourth Indian to score a century in T20Is with his knock of 104 against Ireland.   -  AFP

4 The number of Indian batters who have the distinction of scoring a T20I century. Deepak Hooda’s 104 against Ireland in Dublin on June 28, 2022 makes him the latest entrant to this exclusive list.

India’s T20I centurions

#Batter100sRunsOpponentVenueDateResult
1Suresh Raina1101South AfricaGros IsletMay 2, 2010Won
2Rohit Sharma4106South AfricaDharamsalaOct 2, 2015Lost
   118Sri LankaIndoreDec 22, 2017Won
   100*EnglandBristolJul 8, 2018Won
   111*West IndiesLucknowNov 6, 2018Won
3K. L. Rahul2110*West IndiesLauderhillAug 27, 2016Lost
   101*EnglandManchesterJul 3, 2018Won
4Deepak Hooda1104IrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won

Note: Rohit Sharma’s four centuries is the most scored by any batter in T20I cricket.

176 India’s second-wicket stand against Ireland in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now not only India’s highest-ever partnership for any wicket in this format but is also the highest by any team for the second wicket in T20I history.

India’s highest partnerships for any wicket in T20I cricket

PartnershipWktBatter 1Batter 2AgainstVenueDateResult
1762Sanju SamsonDeepak HoodaIrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won
1651Rohit SharmaK. L. RahulSri LankaIndoreDec 22, 2017Won
1601Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanIrelandDublinJun 27, 2018Won
1581Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanNew ZealandDelhiNov 1, 2017Won
1401K. L. RahulRohit SharmaAfghanistanAbu DhabiNov 3, 2021Won

Note: All the above instances came while batting first.

Highest partnerships for the second wicket in T20I cricket

PartnershipBatter 1Batter 2ForAgainstVenueDateResult
176Sanju SamsonDeepak HoodaIndiaIrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won
167*Jos ButtlerDawid MalanEnglandSouth AfricaCape TownDec 1, 2020Won+
166Mahela JayawardeneKumar SangakkaraSri LankaWest IndiesBridgetownMay 7, 2010Won
159Alex HalesRavi BoparaEnglandWest IndiesNottinghamJun 24, 2012Won+
156Ravija SandaruwanAdnan IdreesKuwaitQatarDohaJul 6, 2019Lost

+ while batting second

Note: India now holds the partnership record only for the second wicket in T20I cricket.

 

14 The number of sixes hit by Ireland batters in the second T20I match in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now the most hit by Ireland in a T20I match. Previously, Ireland had managed 12 sixes on two occasions. Incidentally, only two sides (West Indies and Australia) have managed to hit more sixes than Ireland against India in a T20I match.

Most sixes hit by Ireland in a T20I match

SixesTotal for IrelandOpponentVenueDateResultInns
14221/5IndiaDublinJun 28, 2022Lost2
12205/10AfghanistanG NoidaMar 12, 2017Lost2
12208/7West IndiesSt. George’sJan 15, 2020Won1
11189/4NetherlandsSylhetMar 21, 2014Lost1
10225/7AfghanistanAbu DhabiNov 30, 2013Won1
10178/2ZimbabweBreadySep 1, 2021Won1

 

Most sixes hit against India in a T20I match

SixesTotalByVenueDateResult for IndiaInns
21245/6West IndiesLauderhillAug 27, 2016Lost1
16184/5AustraliaBridgetownMay 7, 2010Lost1
15207/5West IndiesHyderabadDec 6, 2019Won1
14194/1West IndiesKingstonJul 9, 2017Lost2
14219/6New ZealandWellingtonFeb 6, 2019Lost1
14212/3South AfricaDelhiJun 9, 2022Lost2
14221/5IrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won2

 

221 Ireland’s total against India in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now the second-highest conceded by India in T20Is, after the 245/6 by the West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2016.

Highest T20I totals against India

TotalOversByvenueDateResult for IndiaBatting
245/620West IndiesLauderhillAug 27, 2016Lost1st
221/520IrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won2nd
219/420South AfricaJohannesburgMar 30, 2012Lost1st
219/620New ZealandWellingtonFeb 6, 2019Lost1st
215/520Sri LankaNagpurDec 9, 2009Lost1st

 

446 The total run aggregate in the second Dublin T20I match on June 28, 2022. This is now the second-highest run aggregate made in a close T20I match (by run margin).

Highest run aggregates in a close T20I match (by run margin)

Match aggregateTeam 1 (total)Team 2 (total)VenueDateResult
489/10WI (245/6)Ind (244/4)LauderhillAug 27, 2016WI won by 1 run
446/12Ind (225/7)Ire (221/5)DublinJun 28, 2022Ind won by 4 runs
434/15NZ (219/7)Aus (215/8)DunedinFeb 25, 2021NZ won by 4 runs
420/10NZ (212/4)Ind (208/6)HamiltonFeb 10, 2019NZ won by 4 runs
412/14Ire (208/7)WI (204/7)GrenadaJan 15, 2020Ire won by 4 runs

 

4 The number of no-balls conceded by Indian bowlers in the second match in Dublin. This is now the most conceded by India in a T20I match.

Most no-balls conceded by Indian bowlers in a T20I match

No-ballsAgainst (total)VenueDate(Indian bowlers)Result
4Ireland (221/5)DublinJune 28, 2022(Umran Malik 2, Harshal Patel 1, Ravi Bishnoi 1)Won
3New Zealand (166/3)ChristchurchFeb 25, 2009(Ishant Sharma 3)Lost
2Six other instances    

 

7 The number of bowlers who had conceded 40 or more runs in the second match in Dublin. Only once before, eight bowlers had the ignominy of conceding 40 or more runs in the same T20I match. In all, there have been four instances of seven or more bowlers conceding 40 or more runs in a T20I match.

Bowlers conceding 40 or more runs in a T20I match on most occasions

No. of bowlersTeamsBowling figuresVenueDateWon
8Australia (4)Kane Richardson 2/40, Billy Stanlake 1/43, Andrew Tye 2/64, Marcus Stoinis 0/50AucklandFeb 16, 2018Aus
 New Zealand (4)Trent Boult 1/42, Ben Wheeler 0/64, Tim Southee 1/48, Colin de Grandhomme 1/56   
      
7England (3)Steven Finn 1/45, Stuart Broad 1/47, Danny Briggs 1/51SouthamptonAug 29, 2013Aus
 Australia (4)Mitchell Johnson 2/41, Josh Hazlewood 2/43, Fawad Ahmed 0/43, Shane Watson 1/42   
      
7England (3)Mark Wood 1/47, Chris Jordan 0/49, Adil Rashid 1/42CenturionFeb 16, 2000Eng
 South Africa (4)Dale Steyn 0/43, Lungi Ngidi 2/55, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/40, Dwaine Pretorius 1/40   
      
7Ireland (3)Mark Adair 3/42, Gareth Delany 0/43, Conor Olphert 0/47DublinJun 28, 2022Ind
 India (4)Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/46, Harshal Patel 1/54, Ravi Bishnoi 1/41, Umran Malik 1/42   

Note: In the Southampton match James Faulkner’s figures were 1/39

 

All records are correct and updated until July 2, 2022

