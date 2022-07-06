Home Statsman Statsman: Deepak Hooda fourth Indian to score a century in T20Is Deepak Hooda scored a 104 against Ireland in Dublin on June 28, 2022. Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul are the other three T20I centurions from India. Mohandas Menon 06 July, 2022 11:56 IST Deepak Hooda becomes the fourth Indian to score a century in T20Is with his knock of 104 against Ireland. - AFP Mohandas Menon 06 July, 2022 11:56 IST 4 The number of Indian batters who have the distinction of scoring a T20I century. Deepak Hooda’s 104 against Ireland in Dublin on June 28, 2022 makes him the latest entrant to this exclusive list.India’s T20I centurions#Batter100sRunsOpponentVenueDateResult1Suresh Raina1101South AfricaGros IsletMay 2, 2010Won2Rohit Sharma4106South AfricaDharamsalaOct 2, 2015Lost 118Sri LankaIndoreDec 22, 2017Won 100*EnglandBristolJul 8, 2018Won 111*West IndiesLucknowNov 6, 2018Won3K. L. Rahul2110*West IndiesLauderhillAug 27, 2016Lost 101*EnglandManchesterJul 3, 2018Won4Deepak Hooda1104IrelandDublinJun 28, 2022WonNote: Rohit Sharma’s four centuries is the most scored by any batter in T20I cricket.READ: Rishabh Pant second-youngest Indian to captain T20 team176 India’s second-wicket stand against Ireland in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now not only India’s highest-ever partnership for any wicket in this format but is also the highest by any team for the second wicket in T20I history.India’s highest partnerships for any wicket in T20I cricketPartnershipWktBatter 1Batter 2AgainstVenueDateResult1762Sanju SamsonDeepak HoodaIrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won1651Rohit SharmaK. L. RahulSri LankaIndoreDec 22, 2017Won1601Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanIrelandDublinJun 27, 2018Won1581Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanNew ZealandDelhiNov 1, 2017Won1401K. L. RahulRohit SharmaAfghanistanAbu DhabiNov 3, 2021WonNote: All the above instances came while batting first.Highest partnerships for the second wicket in T20I cricketPartnershipBatter 1Batter 2ForAgainstVenueDateResult176Sanju SamsonDeepak HoodaIndiaIrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won167*Jos ButtlerDawid MalanEnglandSouth AfricaCape TownDec 1, 2020Won+166Mahela JayawardeneKumar SangakkaraSri LankaWest IndiesBridgetownMay 7, 2010Won159Alex HalesRavi BoparaEnglandWest IndiesNottinghamJun 24, 2012Won+156Ravija SandaruwanAdnan IdreesKuwaitQatarDohaJul 6, 2019Lost+ while batting secondNote: India now holds the partnership record only for the second wicket in T20I cricket. 14 The number of sixes hit by Ireland batters in the second T20I match in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now the most hit by Ireland in a T20I match. Previously, Ireland had managed 12 sixes on two occasions. Incidentally, only two sides (West Indies and Australia) have managed to hit more sixes than Ireland against India in a T20I match.Most sixes hit by Ireland in a T20I matchSixesTotal for IrelandOpponentVenueDateResultInns14221/5IndiaDublinJun 28, 2022Lost212205/10AfghanistanG NoidaMar 12, 2017Lost212208/7West IndiesSt. George’sJan 15, 2020Won111189/4NetherlandsSylhetMar 21, 2014Lost110225/7AfghanistanAbu DhabiNov 30, 2013Won110178/2ZimbabweBreadySep 1, 2021Won1 Most sixes hit against India in a T20I matchSixesTotalByVenueDateResult for IndiaInns21245/6West IndiesLauderhillAug 27, 2016Lost116184/5AustraliaBridgetownMay 7, 2010Lost115207/5West IndiesHyderabadDec 6, 2019Won114194/1West IndiesKingstonJul 9, 2017Lost214219/6New ZealandWellingtonFeb 6, 2019Lost114212/3South AfricaDelhiJun 9, 2022Lost214221/5IrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won2 221 Ireland’s total against India in Dublin on June 28, 2022. This is now the second-highest conceded by India in T20Is, after the 245/6 by the West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2016.Highest T20I totals against IndiaTotalOversByvenueDateResult for IndiaBatting245/620West IndiesLauderhillAug 27, 2016Lost1st221/520IrelandDublinJun 28, 2022Won2nd219/420South AfricaJohannesburgMar 30, 2012Lost1st219/620New ZealandWellingtonFeb 6, 2019Lost1st215/520Sri LankaNagpurDec 9, 2009Lost1st 446 The total run aggregate in the second Dublin T20I match on June 28, 2022. This is now the second-highest run aggregate made in a close T20I match (by run margin).Highest run aggregates in a close T20I match (by run margin)Match aggregateTeam 1 (total)Team 2 (total)VenueDateResult489/10WI (245/6)Ind (244/4)LauderhillAug 27, 2016WI won by 1 run446/12Ind (225/7)Ire (221/5)DublinJun 28, 2022Ind won by 4 runs434/15NZ (219/7)Aus (215/8)DunedinFeb 25, 2021NZ won by 4 runs420/10NZ (212/4)Ind (208/6)HamiltonFeb 10, 2019NZ won by 4 runs412/14Ire (208/7)WI (204/7)GrenadaJan 15, 2020Ire won by 4 runs READ: India's unique distinction in ODI cricket4 The number of no-balls conceded by Indian bowlers in the second match in Dublin. This is now the most conceded by India in a T20I match.Most no-balls conceded by Indian bowlers in a T20I matchNo-ballsAgainst (total)VenueDate(Indian bowlers)Result4Ireland (221/5)DublinJune 28, 2022(Umran Malik 2, Harshal Patel 1, Ravi Bishnoi 1)Won3New Zealand (166/3)ChristchurchFeb 25, 2009(Ishant Sharma 3)Lost2Six other instances 7 The number of bowlers who had conceded 40 or more runs in the second match in Dublin. Only once before, eight bowlers had the ignominy of conceding 40 or more runs in the same T20I match. In all, there have been four instances of seven or more bowlers conceding 40 or more runs in a T20I match.Bowlers conceding 40 or more runs in a T20I match on most occasionsNo. of bowlersTeamsBowling figuresVenueDateWon8Australia (4)Kane Richardson 2/40, Billy Stanlake 1/43, Andrew Tye 2/64, Marcus Stoinis 0/50AucklandFeb 16, 2018Aus New Zealand (4)Trent Boult 1/42, Ben Wheeler 0/64, Tim Southee 1/48, Colin de Grandhomme 1/56 7England (3)Steven Finn 1/45, Stuart Broad 1/47, Danny Briggs 1/51SouthamptonAug 29, 2013Aus Australia (4)Mitchell Johnson 2/41, Josh Hazlewood 2/43, Fawad Ahmed 0/43, Shane Watson 1/42 7England (3)Mark Wood 1/47, Chris Jordan 0/49, Adil Rashid 1/42CenturionFeb 16, 2000Eng South Africa (4)Dale Steyn 0/43, Lungi Ngidi 2/55, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/40, Dwaine Pretorius 1/40 7Ireland (3)Mark Adair 3/42, Gareth Delany 0/43, Conor Olphert 0/47DublinJun 28, 2022Ind India (4)Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/46, Harshal Patel 1/54, Ravi Bishnoi 1/41, Umran Malik 1/42 Note: In the Southampton match James Faulkner’s figures were 1/39 All records are correct and updated until July 2, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :