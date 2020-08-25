Home Statsman Two to tango: Dhoni and Raina's careers in numbers Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently announced his international retirement via an Instagram post, with Suresh Raina making a similar announcement soon after. Mohandas Menon 25 August, 2020 19:06 IST MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have recently announced their retirement from international cricket. - K.R. Deepak Mohandas Menon 25 August, 2020 19:06 IST M. S. Dhoni in international cricket (2004 to 2019)TestsHis Test career tally of 4,876 runs is the most by an Asian wicketkeeper and the third-highest overall after Adam Gilchrist (5,570) and Mark Boucher (5,515).His Test tally of 294 dismissals is the fifth-best by any keeper in Tests and the best by an Asian.His 38 stumpings is the joint third-best in Test cricket. He and Syed Kirmani have the same number of stumpings.His highest score in Tests is 224 against Australia at Chennai in 2013, which made him the first and only Indian keeper to register a Test double century.His 224 was also then the highest Test score by an Indian Test captain before Virat Kohli surpassed him in 2016.Has captained India in 60 Tests, the most by an Asian player.Under his captaincy, India in December 2009 became the No. 1-ranked Test side for the first time in history.ODIsHis tally of 10,773 career runs makes him the fifth Indian to aggregate 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.In ODI cricket, only Kumar Sangakkara (13,341) has scored more runs as a wicketkeeper.His 444 dismissals are the third-highest in ODIs, after Sangakkara’s 482 and Gilchrist’s 472.With 123 stumpings, he is the only keeper in ODI cricket to claim over 100 stumpings.His unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka at Jaipur on October 31, 2005, is still the highest by a keeper in ODIs. It was then the highest by any batsman while batting in the second innings of an ODI match.His tally of 200 matches as captain is the third-highest in ODIs after Ricky Ponting (230) and Stephen Fleming (218).His winning tally of 110 as captain is surpassed only by Ponting (165) in ODI cricket.Under his captaincy, India won the ODI World Cup title in India in 2011.T20IsHis tally of 98 matches is second-most for India after Rohit Sharma.His 91 dismissals are the most by a keeper in T20I cricket.His 57 catches and 34 stumpings are both the most by a keeper in T20I cricket.He has captained is 72 T20I matches, the most by any player in this format.His 42 victories are the most by any captain in T20Is.Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007.Dhoni in numbersFormatSpanMatchesInningsRunsAverageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesHighest scoreCatchesStumpingsTests2005-14901444,87638.0959.1163322425638ODIs2004-1935029710,77350.5787.561073183*321123T20Is2006-1998851,61737.60126.1302565734Overall2004-1953852617,26644.9679.0716108224634195 As captainFormatMatchesWonLostTiesDrawn/No resultWin percentageSpanTests60271801545.002008-14ODIs2001107451155.002007-18T20Is7242280258.332007-16Overall33217912052853.922007-18 Suresh Raina in international cricket (2005 to 2018)TestsHe made 120 on his Test debut – his only hundred in the format – against Sri Lanka at the SSC, Colombo, in July 2010, becoming the 12th Indian batsman to register a three-figure score on Test debut and ninth to do so in his debut innings.As of date, only five Indian left-handers have made centuries on Test debut, and Raina was the fourth to do so, following Deepak Shodhan, Surinder Amarnath and Sourav Ganguly. Shikhar Dhawan became was the fifth in 2013.By registering his only Test century, Raina became the first Indian to make three-figure scores across all three international formats.His first four scores in Test cricket in 2010 were 120; 62, 41*; 86 – an aggregate of 309 runs at an average of 103.His final seven scores in Test cricket between August 2011 and January 2015 were 0, 0; 3; 55, 0; 0, 0 – an aggregate of 58 runs at an average of 8.29.ODIsHis tally of 5,615 runs in ODI cricket places him at No. 11 among Indian batsmen in this format.Unlike his century on Test debut, he began with a first-ball duck (like MSD!) in ODIs.His maiden century for India came at the 2008 Asia Cup in Karachi, when he made 101 in just 68 balls (five sixes, seven fours) against Hong Kong on June 25, 2008.Two matches later, he made his highest ODI score (116*) against Bangladesh in the same tournament on June 28, after scoring 84 against Pakistan on 26 June.The Asia Cup 2008 in Pakistan was the most productive series of his career. He aggregated 372 runs at 74.60 per innings with two centuries and two fifties.His five ODI centuries included two at the Asia Cup and one at the 2015 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Auckland.T20IsHis maiden and only century (101 in 60 balls, five sixes, nine fours) in this format came at the World T20 in the Caribbean at Gros Islet against South Africa on May 2, 2010.He thus became the first Indian to register a three-figure score in T20Is.He was at the time only the third batsman in T20I cricket to record a century after Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum, and then only the second after Gayle to do so in a World T20 tournament.Raina in numbersFormatSpanMatchesInningsRunsBatting averageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesHighest scoreCatchesWicketsBowling averageEconomy rateBest bowling figuresTests2010-15183176826.4853.1417120231346.383.472/1ODIs2005-182261945,61535.3193.50536116*1023650.305.113/34T20Is2006-1878661,60529.18134.8715101421334.007.592/6Overall2005-183222917,98832.8792.457481201676246.064.873/34 As captainFormatMatchesWonLostTiesDrawn/No resultWin percentageSpanODIs12650150.002010-14T20Is33000100.002010-11Overall15950160.002010-14 Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? 