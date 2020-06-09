The leading bowlers among Test captains

The captain of a cricket team, at times also referred to as the skipper, is the appointed leader, having several additional roles and responsibilities over and above those of the 10 others in the playing XI. In cricket, the main role of the captain is to act as a sort of intermediary between the coaching staff and the rest of the team. He becomes part player, part selector or even part coach/mentor, and must be able to successfully balance the various pressures that come with the multiple responsibilities.

As in any other sport, the captain is usually the person who is the most experienced in the squad. However, there have been several instances in Test cricket where the captain has been the least experienced member of the squad.

The captain also needs to have good communication skills and is most likely to be a certainty in the playing XI, as he is responsible for the team selection. It is his task to go out for the toss before the start of a match and then take a call as to whether his side bats or fields first. During the match, the captain decides the team’s batting order, which bowler will open the bowling, who are his first and second bowling changes, and where each fielder will be positioned. While the captain has the final say, decisions taken on the field or in the dressing rooms are often collaborative. A captain’s knowledge of the complexities of cricket strategy and tactics, and shrewdness in the field may contribute significantly to the team’s success. Excelling as a cricket captain requires the incumbent to have a thorough understanding of how the game is played, the ability to strategise, and at the same time lead his teammates both on and off the field.

Nowadays, with the coaching and support staff as part of the squad, the captain’s decision-making responsibilities are less of a burden. This allows him to fully concentrate on his skills, which are either batting or bowling and at times both. However, despite all that, the captain of a cricket team typically shoulders more responsibility for results than team captains in other sports.

The third part of this series looks at their bowling performances.

Best innings bowling figures by captains

Bowling figures Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 9/83+ Kapil Dev India West Indies Ahmedabad November 16, 1983 Lost 8/60+ Imran Khan Pakistan India Karachi December 27, 1982 Won 8/63+ Rangana Herath Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Harare November 10, 2016 Won 8/106 Kapil Dev India Australia Adelaide December 14, 1985 Drawn 7/37 Courtney Walsh West Indies New Zealand Wellington February 12, 1995 Won

+ Second innings

Best match bowling figures by captains

Bowling figures Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 13/55 Courtney Walsh West Indies New Zealand Wellington February 13, 1995 Won 13/135 Waqar Younis Pakistan Zimbabwe Karachi (Defence) December 6, 1993 Won 13/152 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Harare November 10, 2016 Won 12/100 Fazal Mahmood Pakistan West Indies Dacca March 8, 1959 Won 11/79 Imran Khan Pakistan India Karachi December 27, 1982 Won

Note: India’s Kapil Dev (10/135 vs West Indies at Ahmedabad on November 16, 1983) and Bishan Singh Bedi (10/194 vs Australia at Perth on December 21, 1977) are the only captains to lose a Test match after taking a 10-wicket match haul!

Best innings bowling figures by captains – how the record changed hands

Bowling figures Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 4/70 James Lillywhite England Australia Melbourne April 3, 1877 Won 5/19 Aubrey Smith England South Africa Port Elizabeth March 12, 1889 Won 6/155 George Giffen Australia England Melbourne January 1, 1895 Lost 7/100 Monty Noble Australia England Sydney February 27, 1904 Lost 7/80 Gubby Allen England India The Oval August 18, 1936 Won 7/44 Ian Johnson Australia West Indies Georgetown April 28, 1955 Won 8/60 Imran Khan Pakistan India Karachi December 27, 1982 Won 9/83 Kapil Dev India West Indies Ahmedabad November 16, 1983 Lost

Note: For Smith, it was in his only Test match of his career.

Best match bowling figures by captains – how the record changed hands

Bowling figures Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 7/61 Aubrey Smith England South Africa Port Elizabeth March 13, 1889 Won 8/40 George Giffen Australia England Sydney February 4, 1895 Won 11/90 Arthur Gilligan England South Africa Birmingham June 17, 1924 Won 12/100 Fazal Mahmood Pakistan West Indies Dacca March 8, 1959 Won 13/135 Waqar Younis Pakistan Zimbabwe Karachi (Defence) December 6, 1993 Won 13/55 Courtney Walsh West Indies New Zealand Wellington February 13, 1995 Won

Note: For Smith, it was in his only Test match of his career.

Leading wicket-takers in Tests as captain

Wickets Captain Country Tests as captain Average Strike rate Period 187 Imran Khan Pakistan 48 20.27 49.26 July 29, 1982-January 7, 1992 138 Richie Benaud Australia 28 25.79 77.68 December 5, 1958-December 11, 1963 117 Gary Sobers West Indies 39 34.00 92.82 March 3, 1965-Aprl 26, 1972 116 Daniel Vettori New Zealand 32 33.39 79.96 November 8, 2007-January 19, 2011 111 Kapil Dev India 34 26.35 60.52 February 23, 1983-March 17, 1987 107 Wasim Akram Pakistan 25 23.36 50.88 April 16, 1993-November 28, 1999 106 Bishan Singh Bedi India 22 24.82 68.67 February 5, 1976-November 19, 1978 103 Shaun Pollock South Africa 26 21.37 56.63 July 20, 2000-January 5, 2003

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan in action. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

First to landmark Test wickets as captain

Wickets Captain Country Achieved on Opponent Venue 50 Richie Benaud Australia December 12, 1959 India Delhi 100 Richie Benaud Australia February 10, 1961 West Indies Melbourne 150 Imran Khan Pakistan April 14, 1988 Wellington Port of Spain

Note: Imran Khan became the leading wicket-taker as a Test captain when he crossed Richie Benaud’s tally of 138 wickets at Georgetown on April 2, 1988.

Most five-wicket hauls as captain

Five-wicket hauls Captain Country Tests as captain Wickets Average Period 12 Imran Khan Pakistan 48 187 20.27 July 29, 1982-January 7, 1992 9 Richie Benaud Australia 28 138 25.79 December 5, 1958-December 11, 1963 8 Bishan Singh Bedi India 22 106 24.82 February 5, 1976-November 19, 1978 7 Courtney Walsh West Indies 22 85 25.72 April 16, 1994-December 9, 1997 6 Daniel Vettori New Zealand 32 116 33.39 November 8, 2007-January 19, 2011 6 Jason Holder West Indies 32 90 24.78 October 14, 2015-November 29, 2019

Former West Indies speedster Courtney Walsh has seven five-wicket hauls in 22 Tests as captain. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Most 10-wicket match hauls as captain

10-wicket hauls Captain Country Tests as captain Wickets Average Period 4 Imran Khan Pakistan 48 187 20.27 July 29, 1982-January 7, 1992 2 Intikhab Alam Pakistan 17 54 31.74 October 24, 1969-March 6, 1975

Most wickets in a calendar year as captain

Wickets Captain Country Year Tests Average Strike rate Five-wicket hauls 58 Kapil Dev India 1983 14 20.45 46.41 3 55 Shaun Pollock South Africa 2001 13 21.38 56.84 4 54 Richie Benaud Australia 1959 8 18.65 58.96 4 54 Daniel Vettori New Zealand 2008 14 26.13 65.61 5 48 Bishan Singh Bedi India 1976 10 20.00 67.88 3 48 Imran Khan Pakistan 1982 8 14.75 42.60 3

Most five-wicket hauls in a calendar year as captain

Five-wicket hauls Captain Country Year Tests Wickets Average Strike rate 5 Bishan Singh Bedi India 1977 7+ 38 22.97 61.67 5 Daniel Vettori New Zealand 2008 14 54 26.13 65.61 4 Gubby Allen England 1936 5 32 16.16 30.47 4 Fazal Mahmood Pakistan 1959 5 32 17.06 44.97 4 Richie Benaud Australia 1959 8 54 18.65 58.96 4 Shaun Pollock South Africa 2001 13 55 21.38 56.84 4 Jason Holder West Indies 2018 6 33 12.39 27.30

+In the 1977-78 Melbourne Test, Bedi's first innings came in 1977 while the second came in 1978. The bowling figures above have been adjusted accordingly.

Note: No captain has been able to claim more than one 10-wicket haul in a single calendar year!

Best innings bowling figures in very first Test match as captain

Bowling figures Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 7/52 Imran Khan Pakistan England Birmingham July 29, 1982 Lost 7/91 Waqar Younis Pakistan Zimbabwe Karachi (Defence) December 5, 1993 Won 6/7 Arthur Gilligan England South Africa Birmingham June 16, 1924 Won 6/132 Naimur Rahman Bangladesh India Dhaka November 13, 2000 Lost 6/155 George Giffen Australia England Melbourne January 1, 1895 Lost

Notes:

- Naimur Rahman was on Test debut and it was also Bangladesh’s inaugural Test match!

- The only other captain on Test debut to take a five-wicket haul other than Naimur was England’s Aubrey Smith in his only Test match vs South Africa at Port Elizabeth on March 12, 1889.

- George Giffen's six-wicket haul came in the second innings - he did not bowl in the first!

Best match bowling figures in very first Test match as captain

Bowling figures Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 13/135 Waqar Younis Pakistan Zimbabwe Karachi (Defence) December 6, 1993 Won 11/90 Arthur Gilligan England South Africa Birmingham June 17, 1924 Won 11/104 Rashid Khan Afghanistan Bangladesh Chittagong (Divisional) September 9, 2019 Won 11/150 Buster Nupen South Africa England Johannesburg (Old) December 27, 1930 Won 10/78 Gubby Allen England India Lord’s June 30, 1936 Won

Note: The best match bowling figures by a captain on Test debut is 7/61 by England’s Aubrey Smith in his only match vs South Africa at Port Elizabeth on March 13, 1889.

Bowling hat-tricks by captain

Bowling figures Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 4/30 Wasim Akram Pakistan Sri Lanka Lahore March 6, 1999 Drawn 3/33 Wasim Akram Pakistan Sri Lanka Dhaka March 14, 1999 Won

Note: These two hat-tricks came in successive Tests, just a week apart in the Asian Test Championship, of which the Dhaka Test was the final match.

To be continued...