India vs Australia: The come-from-behind series win in numbers

4

The number of times India has managed to win a three- or four-match Test series after losing the first match.

Series Opponent Venue Result (Tests) Sequence Captain (in final winning match) 2000-01 Australia India 2-1 (3) LWW Sourav Ganguly 2015-16 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2-1 (3) LWW Virat Kohli 2016-17 Australia India 2-1 (4) LWDW Ajinkya Rahane+ 2020-21 Australia Australia 2-1 (4) LWDW Ajinkya Rahane#

+ Kohli was the captain in the first three Tests.

# Kohli was the captain in the first Test.

9

The number of times Australia has lost a Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane in the 63 Tests played there since December 1931. The home side has won 40 of its Tests at the ground.

Australia’s defeats at the Gabba

No. Opponent Lost by Dates 1 England 6 wickets February 10-16, 1933 2 England 322 runs December 4-9, 1936 3 West Indies 125 runs December 6-10, 1968 4 England 7 wickets December 1-6, 1978 5 West Indies 8 wickets November 23-26, 1984 6 New Zealand Innings and 41 runs November 8-12, 1985 7 England 7 wickets November 14-19, 1986 8 West Indies 9 wickets November 18-21, 1988 9 India 3 wickets January 15-19, 2021

Note: India became the first Afro-Asian side to win a Test match in Brisbane.

136

The number of innings Steve Smith took to reach his 27th Test century, during his knock of 131 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 8, is now the second-quickest. The great Don Bradman reached the mark in just 70 innings, doing so in January 1948, also against India. While Bradman was the first to reach the landmark, Smith is the 20th.

Fewest innings to register 27 Test centuries

Innings Tests Batsman Achieved on Fifties Runs Average Age 70 46 Don Bradman January 23, 1948 11 6,431 102.08 39 years, 149 days 136 76 Steve Smith January 8, 2021 29 7,368 61.92 31 years, 220 days 141 88 Sachin Tendulkar December 13, 2001 29 7,303 57.96 28 years, 233 days 141 84 Virat Kohli November 23, 2019 22 7,202 54.98 31 years, 18 days 154 88 Sunil Gavaskar April 5, 1983 33 7,585 53.42 33 years, 269 days

Note: Smith is also the second-quickest to reach the landmark in terms of matches.

11

The number of times Steve Smith has scored a century and a fifty in the same Test match. His 131 and 81 against India in Sydney make him only the second batsman in Test cricket to achieve the double that many times, after South Africa’s Jacques Kallis.

Most times registering a century and a fifty in the same Test match

No. of times Batsman Country Period 11 Jacques Kallis South Africa January 1999-January 2011 11 Steve Smith Australia December 2014-January 2021 10 Ricky Ponting Australia August 2001-January 2012 9 Allan Border Australia September 1979-September 1992 9 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka August 2004-June 2014 8 Alastair Cook England March 2006-September 2018 8 Virat Kohli India August 2012-August 2018

Notes:

- The tallies for Kallis, Border and Sangakkara include a century in each innings on two occasions.

- Ponting’s tally includes a century in each innings on three occasions.

- Kohli’s tally includes a century in each innings once.

- Neither Smith nor Cook have registered a century in each innings.

- Cook's first instance came on debut, while his last effort came in his final Test match – both against India.

14.28

Hanuma Vihari’s batting strike rate during his match-saving unbeaten 23 in 161 balls in the fourth innings of the Sydney Test match is one of the slowest by an Indian batsman while facing at least 150 deliveries. Yashpal Sharma registered a strike rate of 8.28 during his match-saving 13 off 157 balls in Adelaide in January 1981 – 40 years ago!

Slowest Test knocks by Indian batsmen (minimum 150 balls faced)

Strike rate Batsman Runs/Balls Against Venue Month/year Result 8.28 Yashpal Sharma 13/157 Australia Adelaide January 1981 Draw 14.28 Hanuma Vihari 23*/161 Australia Sydney January 2021 Draw 16.25 Chandu Sarwate 26/160 Australia Brisbane December 1947 Lost 18.63 Manoj Prabhakar 41*/220 New Zealand Chennai October 1995 Draw 18.81 Hemu Adhikari 38/202 Australia Melbourne February 1948 Lost

Notes:

- The above table only includes instances where the data for balls faced is available.

-Vihari’s match strike rate of 13.57 for his aggregate of 27 runs off 199 balls (4 in 38 balls and 23* in 161 balls) in Sydney is now also the second-slowest for India behind Rahul Dravid’s 11.66 for his aggregate of 21 runs off 180 balls (5 in 66 balls and 16 in 114 balls) in Melbourne in December 2007.

97

Rishabh Pant’s score during India’s run chase against Australia in Sydney is now the second-highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in the fourth innings of a Test match. He has the distinction of also scoring the highest. Pant joins Syed Kirmani and Deep Dasgupta to become the third Indian ’keeper to make fifty-plus scores twice in run chases. Pant’s 97 is now the eighth-highest by a wicketkeeper overall and the second-highest against Australia.

Fifty-plus scores in the fourth innings of a Test match by Indian wicketkeepers

Score Wicketkeeper Against Venue Month/year Result 114 Rishabh Pant England The Oval September 2018 Lost 97 Rishabh Pant Australia Sydney January 2021 Draw 89 Rishabh Pant Australia Brisbane January 2021 Won 76* M. S. Dhoni England Lord’s July 2007 Draw 67* Parthiv Patel England Mohali November 2016 Won 63 Deep Dasgupta South Africa Port Elizabeth November 2001 Draw 60 Deep Dasgupta England Ahmedabad December 2001 Draw 55 Syed Kirmani Australia Brisbane December 1977 Lost 52 Nayan Mongia Pakistan Chennai January 1999 Lost 51 Syed Kirmani Australia Adelaide February 1978 Lost

Note: Pant’s 114 at the Oval is the third-highest score by a ’keeper in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Highest scores in the fourth innings of a Test match by wicketkeepers against Australia

Score Wicketkeeper Country Venue Month/year Result 106* Alan Knott England Adelaide January 1975 Lost 97 Rishabh Pant India Sydney January 2021 Draw 89 Rishabh Pant Australia Brisbane January 2021 Won 83 Quinton de Kock South Africa Durban March 2018 Lost 75 Moin Khan Pakistan Karachi October 1998 Draw 72* Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan Sydney January 2017 Lost

26.54

Cheteshwar Pujara’s batting strike rate during his first-innings knock of 56 in 211 balls in the Brisbane game on January 19 is now the slowest 50-plus score of his Test career, ahead of his 50 off 179 balls (strike rate of 27.93) against South Africa in Johannesburg on January 24, 2018. His Brisbane knock is also his slowest to reach 50 in terms of balls, having got his half-century in 196 balls. His previous slowest was in the Sydney Test, where he needed 174 balls. Interestingly, his fourth-slowest fifty (in 170 balls) came in his second-innings knock of 77 in Sydney.

Slowest 50-plus Test scores by Cheteshwar Pujara

Strike rate Score Balls Against Venue Month/year Result 26.54 56 211 Australia Brisbane January 2021 Won 27.93 50 179 South Africa Johannesburg January 2018 Won 28.41 50# 176 Australia Sydney January 2021 Draw 33.23 106 319 Australia Melbourne December 2018 Won 34.62 72 208 England Nottingham August 2018 Won 34.80 71 204 Australia Adelaide December 2018 Won 37.56 77## 205 Australia Sydney January 2021 Draw

# first innings; ## second innings

All records updated at the end of the Brisbane Test match.