Statsman

India vs Australia: The come-from-behind series win in numbers

From Steve Smith's 27th Test ton to the number of games Australia has won at the Gabba.

Mohandas Menon
25 January, 2021 15:09 IST
25 January, 2021 15:09 IST

4

The number of times India has managed to win a three- or four-match Test series after losing the first match.

SeriesOpponentVenueResult (Tests)SequenceCaptain (in final winning match)
2000-01AustraliaIndia2-1 (3)LWWSourav Ganguly
2015-16Sri LankaSri Lanka2-1 (3)LWWVirat Kohli
2016-17AustraliaIndia2-1 (4)LWDWAjinkya Rahane+
2020-21AustraliaAustralia2-1 (4)LWDWAjinkya Rahane#

+ Kohli was the captain in the first three Tests.

# Kohli was the captain in the first Test.

9

The number of times Australia has lost a Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane in the 63 Tests played there since December 1931. The home side has won 40 of its Tests at the ground.

Australia’s defeats at the Gabba

No.OpponentLost byDates
1England6 wicketsFebruary 10-16, 1933
2England322 runsDecember 4-9, 1936
3West Indies125 runsDecember 6-10, 1968
4England7 wicketsDecember 1-6, 1978
5West Indies8 wicketsNovember 23-26, 1984
6New ZealandInnings and 41 runsNovember 8-12, 1985
7England7 wicketsNovember 14-19, 1986
8West Indies9 wicketsNovember 18-21, 1988
9India3 wicketsJanuary 15-19, 2021

Note: India became the first Afro-Asian side to win a Test match in Brisbane.

136

The number of innings Steve Smith took to reach his 27th Test century, during his knock of 131 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 8, is now the second-quickest. The great Don Bradman reached the mark in just 70 innings, doing so in January 1948, also against India. While Bradman was the first to reach the landmark, Smith is the 20th.

Fewest innings to register 27 Test centuries

InningsTestsBatsmanAchieved onFiftiesRunsAverageAge
7046Don BradmanJanuary 23, 1948116,431102.0839 years, 149 days
13676Steve SmithJanuary 8, 2021297,36861.9231 years, 220 days
14188Sachin TendulkarDecember 13, 2001297,30357.9628 years, 233 days
14184Virat KohliNovember 23, 2019227,20254.9831 years, 18 days
15488Sunil GavaskarApril 5, 1983337,58553.4233 years, 269 days

Note: Smith is also the second-quickest to reach the landmark in terms of matches.

11

The number of times Steve Smith has scored a century and a fifty in the same Test match. His 131 and 81 against India in Sydney make him only the second batsman in Test cricket to achieve the double that many times, after South Africa’s Jacques Kallis.

Most times registering a century and a fifty in the same Test match

No. of timesBatsmanCountryPeriod
11Jacques KallisSouth AfricaJanuary 1999-January 2011
11Steve SmithAustraliaDecember 2014-January 2021
10Ricky PontingAustraliaAugust 2001-January 2012
9Allan BorderAustraliaSeptember 1979-September 1992
9Kumar SangakkaraSri LankaAugust 2004-June 2014
8Alastair CookEnglandMarch 2006-September 2018
8Virat KohliIndiaAugust 2012-August 2018

Notes:

- The tallies for Kallis, Border and Sangakkara include a century in each innings on two occasions.

- Ponting’s tally includes a century in each innings on three occasions.

- Kohli’s tally includes a century in each innings once.

- Neither Smith nor Cook have registered a century in each innings.

- Cook's first instance came on debut, while his last effort came in his final Test match – both against India.

14.28

Hanuma Vihari’s batting strike rate during his match-saving unbeaten 23 in 161 balls in the fourth innings of the Sydney Test match is one of the slowest by an Indian batsman while facing at least 150 deliveries. Yashpal Sharma registered a strike rate of 8.28 during his match-saving 13 off 157 balls in Adelaide in January 1981 – 40 years ago!

Slowest Test knocks by Indian batsmen (minimum 150 balls faced)

Strike rateBatsmanRuns/BallsAgainstVenueMonth/yearResult
8.28Yashpal Sharma13/157AustraliaAdelaideJanuary 1981Draw
14.28Hanuma Vihari23*/161AustraliaSydneyJanuary 2021Draw
16.25Chandu Sarwate26/160AustraliaBrisbaneDecember 1947Lost
18.63Manoj Prabhakar41*/220New ZealandChennaiOctober 1995Draw
18.81Hemu Adhikari38/202AustraliaMelbourneFebruary 1948Lost

Notes:

- The above table only includes instances where the data for balls faced is available.

-Vihari’s match strike rate of 13.57 for his aggregate of 27 runs off 199 balls (4 in 38 balls and 23* in 161 balls) in Sydney is now also the second-slowest for India behind Rahul Dravid’s 11.66 for his aggregate of 21 runs off 180 balls (5 in 66 balls and 16 in 114 balls) in Melbourne in December 2007.

97

Rishabh Pant’s score during India’s run chase against Australia in Sydney is now the second-highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in the fourth innings of a Test match. He has the distinction of also scoring the highest. Pant joins Syed Kirmani and Deep Dasgupta to become the third Indian ’keeper to make fifty-plus scores twice in run chases. Pant’s 97 is now the eighth-highest by a wicketkeeper overall and the second-highest against Australia.

Fifty-plus scores in the fourth innings of a Test match by Indian wicketkeepers

ScoreWicketkeeperAgainstVenueMonth/yearResult
114Rishabh PantEnglandThe OvalSeptember 2018Lost
97Rishabh PantAustraliaSydneyJanuary 2021Draw
89Rishabh PantAustraliaBrisbaneJanuary 2021Won
76*M. S. DhoniEnglandLord’sJuly 2007Draw
67*Parthiv PatelEnglandMohaliNovember 2016Won
63Deep DasguptaSouth AfricaPort ElizabethNovember 2001Draw
60Deep DasguptaEnglandAhmedabadDecember 2001Draw
55Syed KirmaniAustraliaBrisbaneDecember 1977Lost
52Nayan MongiaPakistanChennaiJanuary 1999Lost
51Syed KirmaniAustraliaAdelaideFebruary 1978Lost

Note: Pant’s 114 at the Oval is the third-highest score by a ’keeper in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Highest scores in the fourth innings of a Test match by wicketkeepers against Australia

ScoreWicketkeeperCountryVenueMonth/yearResult
106*Alan KnottEnglandAdelaideJanuary 1975Lost
97Rishabh PantIndiaSydneyJanuary 2021Draw
89Rishabh PantAustraliaBrisbaneJanuary 2021Won
83Quinton de KockSouth AfricaDurbanMarch 2018Lost
75Moin KhanPakistanKarachiOctober 1998Draw
72*Sarfaraz AhmedPakistanSydneyJanuary 2017Lost

26.54

Cheteshwar Pujara’s batting strike rate during his first-innings knock of 56 in 211 balls in the Brisbane game on January 19 is now the slowest 50-plus score of his Test career, ahead of his 50 off 179 balls (strike rate of 27.93) against South Africa in Johannesburg on January 24, 2018. His Brisbane knock is also his slowest to reach 50 in terms of balls, having got his half-century in 196 balls. His previous slowest was in the Sydney Test, where he needed 174 balls. Interestingly, his fourth-slowest fifty (in 170 balls) came in his second-innings knock of 77 in Sydney.

Slowest 50-plus Test scores by Cheteshwar Pujara

Strike rateScoreBallsAgainstVenueMonth/yearResult
26.5456211AustraliaBrisbaneJanuary 2021Won
27.9350179South AfricaJohannesburgJanuary 2018Won
28.4150#176AustraliaSydneyJanuary 2021Draw
33.23106319AustraliaMelbourneDecember 2018Won
34.6272208EnglandNottinghamAugust 2018Won
34.8071204AustraliaAdelaideDecember 2018Won
37.5677##205AustraliaSydneyJanuary 2021Draw

# first innings; ## second innings

All records updated at the end of the Brisbane Test match.