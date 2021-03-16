Home Statsman Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's ducks against England - a strange record! Four Indian players registered ducks in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad - Kohli, Gill, Ishant and Siraj. Mohandas Menon 16 March, 2021 15:57 IST India skipper Virat Kohli walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed for a duck in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad. - PTI Mohandas Menon 16 March, 2021 15:57 IST 4The number of ducks by India in its innings victory over England in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is only the fourth instance in Test cricket where a team has won a match by an innings despite having four or more ducks the only time it got to bat.Most ducks by Test teams in an innings victoryDucksWinning team (Total)Losing team (totals)Won byVenueMonth/yearWinning team batsmen out for ducks5South Africa (429)Bangladesh (250 &131)Innings and 48 runsCenturionNovember 2008Neil McKenzie, A. B. de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini4Australia (451)Pakistan (155 & 276)Innings and 20 runsPerthNovember 1999Michael Slater, Mark Waugh, Damien Fleming, Glenn McGrath4England (446)Pakistan (74 & 147)Innings and 225 runsLord’sAugust 2010Kevin Pietersen, Paul Collingwood, Eoin Morgan, Graeme Swann4India (365)England (205 & 135)Innings and 25 runsAhmedabadMarch 2021Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj5The number of players involved in two century partnerships after coming in to bat at No. 8 or lower in a Test innings. During his 96 in the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad, Washington Sundar became the latest to achieve this rare feat. Incidentally, his current coach, Ravi Shastri, is the only other Indian to do so – also against England, nearly 40 years ago in Delhi.Players batting at No. 8 or lower involved in two century partnerships in the same Test inningsBatsman (Team)Individual scoreOpponentVenueMonth/yearResultRobert Christiani (West Indies)107IndiaDelhiNovember 1948Draw118 for 7th wicket with Everton Weekes (No. 7)128 109 for 9th wicket with Denis Atkinson (No.10)45 Ravi Shastri (India)93EnglandDelhiDecember 1981Draw128 for 8th wicket with Syed Kirmani (No. 9)67 104 for 9th wicket with Madan Lal (No. 10)44 Ian Smith (New Zealand)173IndiaAucklandFebruary 1990Draw103 for 8th wicket with Richard Hadlee (No. #8)87 136 for 9th wicket with Martin Snedden (No. 10)22 Matt Prior (England)118AustraliaSydneyJanuary 2011England won by an innings and 83 runs107 for 7th wicket with Ian Bell (No. 7)115 102 for 8th wicket with Tim Bresnan (No. 9)35 Washington Sundar (India)96*EnglandAhmedabadMarch 2021India won by an innings and 25 runs113 for 7th wicket with Rishabh Pant (No. 6)101 106 for 8th wicket with Axar Patel (No. 9)43 Note: Smith is the only batsman in the above list to do it at No. 9. The rest were at No. 8.READ| Ravichandran Ashwin in 400 club - a great moment in spin history 67The number of wickets taken by the Indian spinners in the recently concluded Test series against England is now the joint third-highest by Indian spinners in a series. However, it is the most in a four-match Test series.Most wickets claimed by Indian spinners in a Test seriesWicketsOpponentSeriesTests (Played in)ResultSpinners (Wickets)72England1972-735 (India)India won 2-1B. S. Chandrashekar (35), Bishan Singh Bedi (25), E. A. S. Prasanna (10), Salim Durani (1), S. Venkataraghavan (1)68England2016-175 (India)India won 4-0R. Ashwin (28), Ravindra Jadeja (26), Jayant Yadav (9), Amit Mishra (5)67Australia1977-785 (Australia)India lost 2-3Bishan Singh Bedi (31), B. S. Chandrashekar (28), E. A. S. Prasanna (6), S. Venkataraghavan (2)67England2020-214 (India)India won 3-1R. Ashwin (32), Axar Patel (27), Shahbaz Nadeem (4), Kuldeep Yadav (2), Washington Sundar (2)65Australia2012-134 (India)India won 4-0R. Ashwin (29), Ravindra Jadeja (24), Pragyan Ojha (7), Harbhajan Singh (5)5The aggregate runs made by the Indian top order (Nos. 1-3) is the first Twenty20 International against England in Ahmedabad is the lowest by the Indian top three in a T20I.READ| India vs England in Tests: Overall series summary, head-to-head results and more Lowest aggregate by India’s top order (Nos. 1-3) in a T20IRunsOpponentVenueDateBatsmen (Score)5EnglandAhmedabadMarch 12, 2021Shikhar Dhawan (4), K. L. Rahul (1), Virat Kohli (0)10AustraliaGuwahatiOctober 10, 2017Rohit Sharma (8), Shikhar Dhawan (2), Virat Kohli (0)13Sri LankaPuneFebruary 9, 2016Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (9), Ajinkya Rahane (4)16AustraliaBridgetownMay 7, 2010M. Vijay (2), Gautam Gambhir (9), Suresh Raina (5)+16EnglandKolkataOctober 29, 2011Robin Uthappa (1), Ajinkya Rahane (0), Virat Kohli (15)+ batting secondNotes:India’s top four at Guwahati aggregated 16 runs, with Manish Pandey making 6.India lost all the above five games.In Bridgetown and Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma made 79 not out and Shreyas Iyer 67 while batting at No. 4 and 5, respectively. Virat Kolhi was dismissed in the first T20I for his most recent duck. - Getty Images 14The number of ducks made by Virat Kohli across all international formats while captain is now the most by an Indian skipper in international cricket.Most ducks by captains in international cricketDucksCaptainFor Ducks inInningsTestsODIsT20Is27Stephen FlemingNew Zealand3481314020Arjuna RanatungaSri Lanka275614020Mahela JayawardeneSri Lanka+205711218Ricky PontingAustralia+37679218Graeme SmithSouth Africa+368108015Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka18278014Hansie CronjeSouth Africa21286014Steve WaughAustralia17268014Virat KohliIndia225833+ Captained other sides, too.Most ducks by Indian captains in international cricketDucksCaptain Ducks inInningsTestsODIsT20Is14Virat Kohli22583313Sourav Ganguly+21749011M. S. Dhoni33083010Kapil Dev1156408Mohammad Azharuddin230260+ Captained other sides, too.All records are updated till the end of the first Twenty20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad on March 12, 201.