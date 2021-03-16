Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's ducks against England - a strange record!

4

The number of ducks by India in its innings victory over England in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is only the fourth instance in Test cricket where a team has won a match by an innings despite having four or more ducks the only time it got to bat.

Most ducks by Test teams in an innings victory

Ducks Winning team (Total) Losing team (totals) Won by Venue Month/year Winning team batsmen out for ducks 5 South Africa (429) Bangladesh (250 &131) Innings and 48 runs Centurion November 2008 Neil McKenzie, A. B. de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini 4 Australia (451) Pakistan (155 & 276) Innings and 20 runs Perth November 1999 Michael Slater, Mark Waugh, Damien Fleming, Glenn McGrath 4 England (446) Pakistan (74 & 147) Innings and 225 runs Lord’s August 2010 Kevin Pietersen, Paul Collingwood, Eoin Morgan, Graeme Swann 4 India (365) England (205 & 135) Innings and 25 runs Ahmedabad March 2021 Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

5

The number of players involved in two century partnerships after coming in to bat at No. 8 or lower in a Test innings. During his 96 in the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad, Washington Sundar became the latest to achieve this rare feat. Incidentally, his current coach, Ravi Shastri, is the only other Indian to do so – also against England, nearly 40 years ago in Delhi.

Players batting at No. 8 or lower involved in two century partnerships in the same Test innings

Batsman (Team) Individual score Opponent Venue Month/year Result Robert Christiani (West Indies) 107 India Delhi November 1948 Draw 118 for 7th wicket with Everton Weekes (No. 7) 128 109 for 9th wicket with Denis Atkinson (No.10) 45 Ravi Shastri (India) 93 England Delhi December 1981 Draw 128 for 8th wicket with Syed Kirmani (No. 9) 67 104 for 9th wicket with Madan Lal (No. 10) 44 Ian Smith (New Zealand) 173 India Auckland February 1990 Draw 103 for 8th wicket with Richard Hadlee (No. #8) 87 136 for 9th wicket with Martin Snedden (No. 10) 22 Matt Prior (England) 118 Australia Sydney January 2011 England won by an innings and 83 runs 107 for 7th wicket with Ian Bell (No. 7) 115 102 for 8th wicket with Tim Bresnan (No. 9) 35 Washington Sundar (India) 96* England Ahmedabad March 2021 India won by an innings and 25 runs 113 for 7th wicket with Rishabh Pant (No. 6) 101 106 for 8th wicket with Axar Patel (No. 9) 43

Note: Smith is the only batsman in the above list to do it at No. 9. The rest were at No. 8.

67

The number of wickets taken by the Indian spinners in the recently concluded Test series against England is now the joint third-highest by Indian spinners in a series. However, it is the most in a four-match Test series.

Most wickets claimed by Indian spinners in a Test series

Wickets Opponent Series Tests (Played in) Result Spinners (Wickets) 72 England 1972-73 5 (India) India won 2-1 B. S. Chandrashekar (35), Bishan Singh Bedi (25), E. A. S. Prasanna (10), Salim Durani (1), S. Venkataraghavan (1) 68 England 2016-17 5 (India) India won 4-0 R. Ashwin (28), Ravindra Jadeja (26), Jayant Yadav (9), Amit Mishra (5) 67 Australia 1977-78 5 (Australia) India lost 2-3 Bishan Singh Bedi (31), B. S. Chandrashekar (28), E. A. S. Prasanna (6), S. Venkataraghavan (2) 67 England 2020-21 4 (India) India won 3-1 R. Ashwin (32), Axar Patel (27), Shahbaz Nadeem (4), Kuldeep Yadav (2), Washington Sundar (2) 65 Australia 2012-13 4 (India) India won 4-0 R. Ashwin (29), Ravindra Jadeja (24), Pragyan Ojha (7), Harbhajan Singh (5)

5

The aggregate runs made by the Indian top order (Nos. 1-3) is the first Twenty20 International against England in Ahmedabad is the lowest by the Indian top three in a T20I.

Lowest aggregate by India’s top order (Nos. 1-3) in a T20I

Runs Opponent Venue Date Batsmen (Score) 5 England Ahmedabad March 12, 2021 Shikhar Dhawan (4), K. L. Rahul (1), Virat Kohli (0) 10 Australia Guwahati October 10, 2017 Rohit Sharma (8), Shikhar Dhawan (2), Virat Kohli (0) 13 Sri Lanka Pune February 9, 2016 Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (9), Ajinkya Rahane (4) 16 Australia Bridgetown May 7, 2010 M. Vijay (2), Gautam Gambhir (9), Suresh Raina (5)+ 16 England Kolkata October 29, 2011 Robin Uthappa (1), Ajinkya Rahane (0), Virat Kohli (15)

+ batting second

Notes:

India’s top four at Guwahati aggregated 16 runs, with Manish Pandey making 6.

India lost all the above five games.

In Bridgetown and Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma made 79 not out and Shreyas Iyer 67 while batting at No. 4 and 5, respectively.

Virat Kolhi was dismissed in the first T20I for his most recent duck.

14

The number of ducks made by Virat Kohli across all international formats while captain is now the most by an Indian skipper in international cricket.

Most ducks by captains in international cricket

Ducks Captain For Ducks in Innings Tests ODIs T20Is 27 Stephen Fleming New Zealand 348 13 14 0 20 Arjuna Ranatunga Sri Lanka 275 6 14 0 20 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka+ 205 7 11 2 18 Ricky Ponting Australia+ 376 7 9 2 18 Graeme Smith South Africa+ 368 10 8 0 15 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 182 7 8 0 14 Hansie Cronje South Africa 212 8 6 0 14 Steve Waugh Australia 172 6 8 0 14 Virat Kohli India 225 8 3 3

+ Captained other sides, too.

Most ducks by Indian captains in international cricket

Ducks Captain Ducks in Innings Tests ODIs T20Is 14 Virat Kohli 225 8 3 3 13 Sourav Ganguly+ 217 4 9 0 11 M. S. Dhoni 330 8 3 0 10 Kapil Dev 115 6 4 0 8 Mohammad Azharuddin 230 2 6 0

+ Captained other sides, too.

All records are updated till the end of the first Twenty20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad on March 12, 201.