India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal in record books Mayank Agarwal ended with 964 runs in his first 10 Tests, just 14 runs shy of Sunil Gavaskar's record of 978 runs; NZ became the seventh team to win 100 Tests. Mayank Agarwal walks back dejected after being dismissed by Trent Boult in the Christchurch Test. - GETTY IMAGES 7The number of teams to win 100 or more Test matches. At the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand became the latest entrant to this club when they had an emphatic 10-wicket victory over India. However, New Zealand took the longest to reach this landmark – 441 Tests. The previous record was held by India, which took 432 Tests. Incidentally, England was the first Test side to reach this landmark – in June 1939.Teams with 100 or more Test winsTests wonTeamTests playedWinning percentage100th Test win onAgainstVenueWon byTest No.Test debut393Australia83047.35November 13, 1951West IndiesBrisbane3 wickets199March 15, 1877371England1,02236.30June 27, 1939West IndiesLord’s8 wickets241March 15, 1877174West Indies54531.93December 6, 1988AustraliaPerth169 runs266June 23, 1928165South Africa43937.59April 19, 2006New ZealandCenturion128 runs310March 12, 1889157India54129.02November 27, 2009Sri LankaKanpurInnings and 144 runs432June 25, 1932138Pakistan42832.24April 5, 2006Sri LankaKandy8 wickets320October 16, 1952100New Zealand44122.68February 24, 2020IndiaWellington10 wickets441January 10, 1930Note: The other Test-playing nations that have not yet found a place in this club are Sri Lanka (92 wins), Bangladesh (13), Zimbabwe (12), Afghanistan (2) and Ireland, who are yet to open their account. New Zealand team poses with the trophy after winning the series against India 2-0 on March 2. - AP 964The number of runs aggregated by Mayank Agarwal by the 10th Test of his career, in the Wellington match. He fell short by just 14 runs of the Indian record of 978 runs in the first 10 Tests held by Sunil Gavaskar.Most Test runs by Indians by the 10th Test match of their careerRunsBatsmanInningsAverage100s/50sRuns as on978Sunil Gavaskar2061.134/5January 17, 1973964Mayank Agarwal1564.273/4February 24, 2020937Vinod Kambli1193.704/3February 12, 1994902S. Ramesh2047.472/6November 13, 2000859Vijay Merchant1847.723/3November 7, 1951813Cheteshwar Pujara1758.073/1February 26, 2013Notes:- Incidentally, Gavaskar and Agarwal have the most runs by Asian batsmen after 10 Tests.- The Test record for the most runs after the first 10 Test matches is 1,446 runs by Don Bradman in 16 innings!READ| What went wrong with Kohli's 'world-beaters' in New Zealand? 4The number of New Zealand players who have managed to make a score of 40-plus in an innings and also claim a four-plus wicket haul on Test debut. Kyle Jamieson in the Wellington Test match became the latest to achieve this rare feat.40-plus scores and four or more wickets in a debut innings for New ZealandPlayerRunsWicketsAgainstVenueMonth, yearResultBruce Taylor1055/86IndiaKolkataMarch 1965DrawnTim Southee77*5/55EnglandNapierMarch 2008LostBruce Martin414/43EnglandDunedinMarch 2013DrawnKyle Jamieson444/39IndiaWellingtonFebruary 2020WonNote: Bruce Taylor is the only player to make a 100 and also take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.5The number of Test debutants who have managed to score 44 or more runs against India while coming in at batting positions of nine or below. Jamieson’s 44 at No. 9 is now the second highest by a debutant against India while batting at that position after John Lever’s 53 at Delhi in 1976.Highest scores by debutants against India while batting at No. 9 or belowRunsBatting positionBatsmanCountryVenueMonth, yearResult5710Gavin RobertsonAustraliaChennaiMarch 1998Lost539John LeverEnglandDelhiDecember 1976Won4510Denis AtkinsonWest IndiesDelhiNovember 1948Drawn4410Simon JonesEnglandLord’sJuly 2002Won449Kyle JamiesonNew ZealandWellingtonFebruary 2020Won3The total number of byes (1) and leg-byes (2) conceded in the Wellington Test is the second fewest in a completed Test match. The Lord’s Test between England and New Zealand in 1958 – 61 years ago – has the distinction of conceding the fewest – just two leg-byes in the whole match!Fewest byes/leg-byes conceded in a completed Test matchTotalByes/leg-byesConceded byVenueYearWon by20/2England 1 leg-bye/New Zealand 1 leg-byeLord’sJune 1958England31/2New Zealand 1 leg-bye/India 1 bye, 1 leg-byeWellingtonFebruary 2020New Zealand63/3England 3 byes/Pakistan 3 leg-byesThe OvalAugust 1954Pakistan61/5England 1 leg-bye/New Zealand 1 bye, 4 leg-byesBirminghamJune 1958England61/5England 1 leg-bye, 3 leg-byes/Pakistan 2 leg-byesLord’sJune 1978England Queries CornerIn the Wellington Test match, New Zealand’s debutant Kyle Jamieson made 44 in the first innings while batting at No. 9. Has any debutant batsman scored a century at this position? – S. Rajan, Nagpur.Kyle Jamison’s 44 incidentally is now the highest by a New Zealander on debut at No. 9, just bettering the previous best of 43 by Graham Vivian against India at Kolkata in March 1965. So far, no No. 9 batsman has been able to make a three-figure score on debut. India’s Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s 71 against Pakistan at Hyderabad in Sindh province in January 1983 still remains the highest by a debutant at No. 9.Recently, at Valsad, Gujarat’s captain Parthiv Patel claimed his 300th dismissal in the Ranji Trophy. Is he the first wicketkeeper to reach this landmark? – Suresh Bhatt, Gandhinagar.In the match against Goa, Parthiv Patel became the fifth wicketkeeper in Ranji Trophy history to claim 300 or more dismissals. He now emulates Naman Ojha (351 dismissals), Vinayak Samant (335), Mahesh Rawat (313) and Pinal Shah (311). Parthiv now has 302 dismissals in 102 matches.How many players have been dismissed for a golden duck in their 100th One-Day International match? – S. Kusal Perera in his 100th ODI match at Hambantota was dismissed off the first ball he faced against the West Indies. He now joins five other players who had this misfortune.Out first ball in 100th ODI matchPlayerCountryYearCraig McDermottAustralia1993Mushtaq AhmedPakistan1996Jimmy AdamsWest Indies2000James FranklinNew Zealand2013Umar AkmalPakistan2014Kusal PereraSri Lanka2020Note: All figures above are updated as of February 28, 2020.