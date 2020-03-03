India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal in record books

7

The number of teams to win 100 or more Test matches. At the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand became the latest entrant to this club when they had an emphatic 10-wicket victory over India. However, New Zealand took the longest to reach this landmark – 441 Tests. The previous record was held by India, which took 432 Tests. Incidentally, England was the first Test side to reach this landmark – in June 1939.

Teams with 100 or more Test wins

Tests won Team Tests played Winning percentage 100th Test win on Against Venue Won by Test No. Test debut 393 Australia 830 47.35 November 13, 1951 West Indies Brisbane 3 wickets 199 March 15, 1877 371 England 1,022 36.30 June 27, 1939 West Indies Lord’s 8 wickets 241 March 15, 1877 174 West Indies 545 31.93 December 6, 1988 Australia Perth 169 runs 266 June 23, 1928 165 South Africa 439 37.59 April 19, 2006 New Zealand Centurion 128 runs 310 March 12, 1889 157 India 541 29.02 November 27, 2009 Sri Lanka Kanpur Innings and 144 runs 432 June 25, 1932 138 Pakistan 428 32.24 April 5, 2006 Sri Lanka Kandy 8 wickets 320 October 16, 1952 100 New Zealand 441 22.68 February 24, 2020 India Wellington 10 wickets 441 January 10, 1930

Note: The other Test-playing nations that have not yet found a place in this club are Sri Lanka (92 wins), Bangladesh (13), Zimbabwe (12), Afghanistan (2) and Ireland, who are yet to open their account.

New Zealand team poses with the trophy after winning the series against India 2-0 on March 2. - AP

964

The number of runs aggregated by Mayank Agarwal by the 10th Test of his career, in the Wellington match. He fell short by just 14 runs of the Indian record of 978 runs in the first 10 Tests held by Sunil Gavaskar.

Most Test runs by Indians by the 10th Test match of their career

Runs Batsman Innings Average 100s/50s Runs as on 978 Sunil Gavaskar 20 61.13 4/5 January 17, 1973 964 Mayank Agarwal 15 64.27 3/4 February 24, 2020 937 Vinod Kambli 11 93.70 4/3 February 12, 1994 902 S. Ramesh 20 47.47 2/6 November 13, 2000 859 Vijay Merchant 18 47.72 3/3 November 7, 1951 813 Cheteshwar Pujara 17 58.07 3/1 February 26, 2013

Notes:

- Incidentally, Gavaskar and Agarwal have the most runs by Asian batsmen after 10 Tests.

- The Test record for the most runs after the first 10 Test matches is 1,446 runs by Don Bradman in 16 innings!

4

The number of New Zealand players who have managed to make a score of 40-plus in an innings and also claim a four-plus wicket haul on Test debut. Kyle Jamieson in the Wellington Test match became the latest to achieve this rare feat.

40-plus scores and four or more wickets in a debut innings for New Zealand

Player Runs Wickets Against Venue Month, year Result Bruce Taylor 105 5/86 India Kolkata March 1965 Drawn Tim Southee 77* 5/55 England Napier March 2008 Lost Bruce Martin 41 4/43 England Dunedin March 2013 Drawn Kyle Jamieson 44 4/39 India Wellington February 2020 Won

Note: Bruce Taylor is the only player to make a 100 and also take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

5

The number of Test debutants who have managed to score 44 or more runs against India while coming in at batting positions of nine or below. Jamieson’s 44 at No. 9 is now the second highest by a debutant against India while batting at that position after John Lever’s 53 at Delhi in 1976.

Highest scores by debutants against India while batting at No. 9 or below

Runs Batting position Batsman Country Venue Month, year Result 57 10 Gavin Robertson Australia Chennai March 1998 Lost 53 9 John Lever England Delhi December 1976 Won 45 10 Denis Atkinson West Indies Delhi November 1948 Drawn 44 10 Simon Jones England Lord’s July 2002 Won 44 9 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Wellington February 2020 Won

3

The total number of byes (1) and leg-byes (2) conceded in the Wellington Test is the second fewest in a completed Test match. The Lord’s Test between England and New Zealand in 1958 – 61 years ago – has the distinction of conceding the fewest – just two leg-byes in the whole match!

Fewest byes/leg-byes conceded in a completed Test match

Total Byes/leg-byes Conceded by Venue Year Won by 2 0/2 England 1 leg-bye/New Zealand 1 leg-bye Lord’s June 1958 England 3 1/2 New Zealand 1 leg-bye/India 1 bye, 1 leg-bye Wellington February 2020 New Zealand 6 3/3 England 3 byes/Pakistan 3 leg-byes The Oval August 1954 Pakistan 6 1/5 England 1 leg-bye/New Zealand 1 bye, 4 leg-byes Birmingham June 1958 England 6 1/5 England 1 leg-bye, 3 leg-byes/Pakistan 2 leg-byes Lord’s June 1978 England

Queries Corner In the Wellington Test match, New Zealand’s debutant Kyle Jamieson made 44 in the first innings while batting at No. 9. Has any debutant batsman scored a century at this position? – S. Rajan, Nagpur. Kyle Jamison’s 44 incidentally is now the highest by a New Zealander on debut at No. 9, just bettering the previous best of 43 by Graham Vivian against India at Kolkata in March 1965. So far, no No. 9 batsman has been able to make a three-figure score on debut. India’s Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s 71 against Pakistan at Hyderabad in Sindh province in January 1983 still remains the highest by a debutant at No. 9. Recently, at Valsad, Gujarat’s captain Parthiv Patel claimed his 300th dismissal in the Ranji Trophy. Is he the first wicketkeeper to reach this landmark? – Suresh Bhatt, Gandhinagar. In the match against Goa, Parthiv Patel became the fifth wicketkeeper in Ranji Trophy history to claim 300 or more dismissals. He now emulates Naman Ojha (351 dismissals), Vinayak Samant (335), Mahesh Rawat (313) and Pinal Shah (311). Parthiv now has 302 dismissals in 102 matches. How many players have been dismissed for a golden duck in their 100th One-Day International match? – S. Kartik, Vellore. Kusal Perera in his 100th ODI match at Hambantota was dismissed off the first ball he faced against the West Indies. He now joins five other players who had this misfortune. Out first ball in 100th ODI match Player Country Year Craig McDermott Australia 1993 Mushtaq Ahmed Pakistan 1996 Jimmy Adams West Indies 2000 James Franklin New Zealand 2013 Umar Akmal Pakistan 2014 Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 2020

Note: All figures above are updated as of February 28, 2020.