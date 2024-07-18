Indian women’s Chennai heroics





525/4 India Women’s score (after 98 overs) on the first day of the Chennai Test against South Africa Women on 28 June 2024. This is now the maximum made by any side (men or women) in Test cricket history. The previous highest was the 509/9 made by the Sri Lankan men’s side on the second day of the Colombo Test match against Bangladesh on 22 July 2002. The Lankans took their overnight score from 32/0 to 541/9 by close on the second day in 104 overs. Overall, only on four occasions has a side (men or women) made 500 or more runs in a single day’s play in Test cricket. And in Women’s Test cricket 400-plus runs were scored in a day on three occasions.

500 or more runs made by a Test side (men or women) in a single day’s play

Runs/Wkts Day For Against Venue Date Result 525/4 1 India-W South Africa-W Chennai 28 Jun 2024 Won 509/9 2 Sri Lanka-M Bangladesh-M Colombo, PSS 22 Jul 2002 Won 506/4 1 England-M Pakistan-M Rawalpindi 1 Dec 2022 Won 503/2 2 England-M South Africa-M Lord’s 30 Jun 1924 Won





400 or more runs made by a Test side in a single day’s play in Women’s cricket

Runs/Wkts Day For Against Venue Date Result 525/4 1 India-W South Africa-W Chennai 28 Jun 2024 Won 431/4 1 England-W New Zealand-W Christchurch 16 Feb 1935 Won 410/7 1 India-W England-W New Mumbai 14 Dec 2023 Won

603/6 India Women’s total (after 115.1 overs) in the Chennai Test against South Africa Women on 29 June 2024. This is now the highest made by any side in Women’s Test cricket history, surpassing Australia Women’s 575/9d also against South Africa in Perth this February. This achievement marks the fifth time a 500-plus total has been achieved in Women’s Test cricket, with India becoming the fourth team to accomplish this feat after England, Australia, and New Zealand.

500-plus totals by a Test side in Women’s cricket

Total For Against Venue Month, Year Result 603/6d India-W South Africa-W Chennai Jun 2024 Won 575/9d Australia-W South Africa-W Perth Feb 2024 Won 569/6d Australia-W England-W Guildford Aug 1998 Drawn



525/10 Australia-W India-W Ahmedabad Feb 1984 Drawn 517/8d New Zealand-W England-W Scarborough Jun 1996 Drawn 503/5d England-W New Zealand-W Christchurch Feb 1935 Won





5.23 India Women’s run-rate during their record total of 603/6d against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever achieved in Women’s Test cricket history by any side while making totals of 250 or more.

Highest run rates achieved in a Test innings of 250 or more in Women’s cricket

R/R For Total in Overs Against Venue Month, Year Result 5.23 India-W 603/6d in 115.1 South Africa-W Chennai June 2024 Won 4.58 Australia-W 575/9d in 125.2 South Africa-W Perth Feb 2024 Won 4.13 Australia-W 427/4d in 103.2 England-W Worcester Aug 1998 Drawn 4.09 India-W 428/10 in 104.3 England-W New Mumbai Dec 2023 Won 4.04 Sri Lanka-W 275/8d in 68.0 Pakistan-W Colombo (Colts) Apr 1998 Won





292 Indian women’s opening pair Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana’s stand against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever partnership for the first wicket in Women’s Test cricket history, bettering the previous record of 241 runs between a Pakistani pair in March 2004. This stand is now the second-highest for any wicket in Women’s Test cricket history.

Highest partnerships for any wicket in Women’s Test cricket

Runs Wkt Player1 Player2 For Agst Venue Month, Year Result 309 3 Lindsay Reeler (110*) Denise Annetts (193) Aus-W Eng-W Wetherby Aug 1987 Drawn 292 1 Shafali Verma (205) Smriti Mandhana (149) Ind-W SA-W Chennai Jun 2024 Won 275 2 Thirush Kamini (192) Poonam Raut (130) Ind-W SA-W Mysore Nov 2014 Won 253 4 Karen Rolton (209*) Louise Broadfoot (71) Aus-W Eng-W Leeds Jul 2001 Won 241 1 Kiran Baluch (242) Sajjida Shah (98) Pak-W WI-W Karachi Mar 2004 Drawn









143 India Women’s fifth wicket stand against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever partnership for this wicket in Women’s Test cricket history, bettering the previous record of 138 runs stand between a South African pair.

Highest 5th wicket partnerships in Women’s Test cricket

Runs Player1 Player2 For Against Venue Month, Year Rslt 143 Harmanpreet Kaur (69) Richa Ghosh (86) India-W South Africa-W Chennai June 2024 W 138 Johmari Logtenberg (74) Charlize van der Westhuizen (83) South Africa-W England-W Shenley Aug 2003 D 136 Lisa Sthalekar (120*) Alex Blackwell (58) Australia-W England-W Sydney Feb 2003 D 135 Betty Wilson (127) Valma Batty (63) Australia-W England-W Adelaide Mar 1958 D

Note: Before this Test match, the 138-run stand was South Africa’s highest for any wicket in Tests. However, in Chennai, in the second innings, Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus surpassed it with a stand of 190 runs for the second wicket.





3 Number of bowlers in Women’s Test cricket to claim an eight-wicket haul in an innings. Sneh Rana (8/77) recorded the third-best bowling figures in Women’s Test cricket in Chennai against South Africa in June 2024. This elite group consists of two Indians and one Australian. Rana’s figures are by far the best by any bowler against South Africa. The previous best was the 5/21 by Darcie Brown for Aus-W in Perth in February this year.

Best bowling figures in Women’s Test Cricket

Bowling Bowler For Against Venue Month, Year Result 8/53 Neetu David India-W Eng-W Jamshedpur Nov 1995 Lost 8/66 Ashleigh Gardner Aus-W Eng-W Nottingham Jun 2023 Won 8/77 Sneh Rana Ind-W SAf-W Chennai Jun 2024 Won

Note: Ten other bowlers have claimed a seven-wicket haul in Women’s Test cricket.

1279 The combined match run-aggregate in the Chennai Test. This is now the second-highest in Women’s Test cricket history. The total of 1371 in the Women’s Ashes Test in Nottingham in 2023 remains the highest.

Women’s Test matches with highest run-aggregates

Runs Wkts Team1 Team2 Venue Month, Year Result 1371 40 Aus-W (720/20) Eng-W (641/20) Nottingham June 2023 Australia-W won 1279 26 Ind-W (640/6) SAf-W (639/20) Chennai June 2024 India-W won 1143 17 Eng-W (574/11) Aus-W (569/6) Guildford Aug 1998 Drawn

Note: India’s aggregate of 640/6 and South Africa’s 639/20 are now occupying the fourth and fifth position after Aus (720/20, see above table and 650/15 in Taunton in 2019) and England (641/20, see above) among sides with most run-aggregates in Women’s Test cricket.





639 South Africa Women’s match-aggregate (266+273) in the Chennai Test is now the second highest in a losing cause in Women’s Test cricket. Incidentally, South Africa became the first to lose a Test despite scoring 250 or more runs in both innings of a Women’s Test match.

Highest match aggregates by sides in a losing cause in Women’s Test cricket

Aggregate For (Totals) Against Venue Month, Year Lost by 641/20 England-W (463+178) Australia-W Nottingham June 2023 by 89 runs 639/20 South Africa-W (266+373) India-W Chennai Jun 2024 by 10 wickets 480/20 Australia-W (219+261) India-W Mumbai WS Dec 2023 by 8 wickets





2 Number of sides to win three consecutive Test matches in Women’s cricket. Australia Women (on three occasions) and India Women (twice) hold a unique place in Women’s Test cricket history. The Indian women had previously won their last three Tests against England and Australia in December 2023, and their recent victory over South Africa in Chennai puts them in a unique position. If they win one more Test against their next opponent, they will become the first women’s Test team to win four consecutive matches.

Women’s Test sides with three consecutive Test victories

Winning side Opponent1 Opponent2 Opponent3 Australia-W Eng-W in Gosford, Jan 1985 Eng-W in Bendigo, Jan 1985 Eng-W at Worcester, Aug 1987 Australia-W Ind-W in Adelaide, Feb 1991 Ind-W in Melbourne, Feb 1991 Eng-W in N Sydney, Feb 1992 Australia-W Eng-W in Shenley, Jun 2001 Eng-W in Leeds, Jul 2001 Eng-W in Brisbane, Feb 2003 India-W Eng-W in Taunton, 29 Aug 2006 Eng-W in Wormsley, Aug 2014 SA-W in Mysore, Nov 2014 India-W Eng-W in New Mumbai, Dec 2023 Aus-W in Mumbai WS, Dec 2023 SA-W in Chennai, July 2024





All records are correct and updated until 13 July 2024.