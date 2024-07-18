Indian women’s Chennai heroics
525/4 India Women’s score (after 98 overs) on the first day of the Chennai Test against South Africa Women on 28 June 2024. This is now the maximum made by any side (men or women) in Test cricket history. The previous highest was the 509/9 made by the Sri Lankan men’s side on the second day of the Colombo Test match against Bangladesh on 22 July 2002. The Lankans took their overnight score from 32/0 to 541/9 by close on the second day in 104 overs. Overall, only on four occasions has a side (men or women) made 500 or more runs in a single day’s play in Test cricket. And in Women’s Test cricket 400-plus runs were scored in a day on three occasions.
500 or more runs made by a Test side (men or women) in a single day’s play
Runs/Wkts
Day
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
525/4
1
India-W
South Africa-W
Chennai
28 Jun 2024
Won
509/9
2
Sri Lanka-M
Bangladesh-M
Colombo, PSS
22 Jul 2002
Won
506/4
1
England-M
Pakistan-M
Rawalpindi
1 Dec 2022
Won
503/2
2
England-M
South Africa-M
Lord’s
30 Jun 1924
Won
400 or more runs made by a Test side in a single day’s play in Women’s cricket
Runs/Wkts
Day
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
525/4
1
India-W
South Africa-W
Chennai
28 Jun 2024
Won
431/4
1
England-W
New Zealand-W
Christchurch
16 Feb 1935
Won
410/7
1
India-W
England-W
New Mumbai
14 Dec 2023
Won
603/6 India Women’s total (after 115.1 overs) in the Chennai Test against South Africa Women on 29 June 2024. This is now the highest made by any side in Women’s Test cricket history, surpassing Australia Women’s 575/9d also against South Africa in Perth this February. This achievement marks the fifth time a 500-plus total has been achieved in Women’s Test cricket, with India becoming the fourth team to accomplish this feat after England, Australia, and New Zealand.
500-plus totals by a Test side in Women’s cricket
Total
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
603/6d
India-W
South Africa-W
Chennai
Jun 2024
Won
575/9d
Australia-W
South Africa-W
Perth
Feb 2024
Won
569/6d
Australia-W
England-W
Guildford
Aug 1998
Drawn
525/10
Australia-W
India-W
Ahmedabad
Feb 1984
Drawn
517/8d
New Zealand-W
England-W
Scarborough
Jun 1996
Drawn
503/5d
England-W
New Zealand-W
Christchurch
Feb 1935
Won
5.23 India Women’s run-rate during their record total of 603/6d against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever achieved in Women’s Test cricket history by any side while making totals of 250 or more.
Highest run rates achieved in a Test innings of 250 or more in Women’s cricket
R/R
For
Total
in Overs
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
5.23
India-W
603/6d
in 115.1
South Africa-W
Chennai
June 2024
Won
4.58
Australia-W
575/9d
in 125.2
South Africa-W
Perth
Feb 2024
Won
4.13
Australia-W
427/4d
in 103.2
England-W
Worcester
Aug 1998
Drawn
4.09
India-W
428/10
in 104.3
England-W
New Mumbai
Dec 2023
Won
4.04
Sri Lanka-W
275/8d
in 68.0
Pakistan-W
Colombo (Colts)
Apr 1998
Won
292 Indian women’s opening pair Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana’s stand against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever partnership for the first wicket in Women’s Test cricket history, bettering the previous record of 241 runs between a Pakistani pair in March 2004. This stand is now the second-highest for any wicket in Women’s Test cricket history.
Highest partnerships for any wicket in Women’s Test cricket
Runs
Wkt
Player1
Player2
For
Agst
Venue
Month, Year
Result
309
3
Lindsay Reeler (110*)
Denise Annetts (193)
Aus-W
Eng-W
Wetherby
Aug 1987
Drawn
292
1
Shafali Verma (205)
Smriti Mandhana (149)
Ind-W
SA-W
Chennai
Jun 2024
Won
275
2
Thirush Kamini (192)
Poonam Raut (130)
Ind-W
SA-W
Mysore
Nov 2014
Won
253
4
Karen Rolton (209*)
Louise Broadfoot (71)
Aus-W
Eng-W
Leeds
Jul 2001
Won
241
1
Kiran Baluch (242)
Sajjida Shah (98)
Pak-W
WI-W
Karachi
Mar 2004
Drawn
143 India Women’s fifth wicket stand against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever partnership for this wicket in Women’s Test cricket history, bettering the previous record of 138 runs stand between a South African pair.
Highest 5th wicket partnerships in Women’s Test cricket
Runs
Player1
Player2
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Rslt
143
Harmanpreet Kaur (69)
Richa Ghosh (86)
India-W
South Africa-W
Chennai
June 2024
W
138
Johmari Logtenberg (74)
Charlize van der Westhuizen (83)
South Africa-W
England-W
Shenley
Aug 2003
D
136
Lisa Sthalekar (120*)
Alex Blackwell (58)
Australia-W
England-W
Sydney
Feb 2003
D
135
Betty Wilson (127)
Valma Batty (63)
Australia-W
England-W
Adelaide
Mar 1958
D
Note: Before this Test match, the 138-run stand was South Africa’s highest for any wicket in Tests. However, in Chennai, in the second innings, Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus surpassed it with a stand of 190 runs for the second wicket.
3 Number of bowlers in Women’s Test cricket to claim an eight-wicket haul in an innings. Sneh Rana (8/77) recorded the third-best bowling figures in Women’s Test cricket in Chennai against South Africa in June 2024. This elite group consists of two Indians and one Australian. Rana’s figures are by far the best by any bowler against South Africa. The previous best was the 5/21 by Darcie Brown for Aus-W in Perth in February this year.
Best bowling figures in Women’s Test Cricket
Bowling
Bowler
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
8/53
Neetu David
India-W
Eng-W
Jamshedpur
Nov 1995
Lost
8/66
Ashleigh Gardner
Aus-W
Eng-W
Nottingham
Jun 2023
Won
8/77
Sneh Rana
Ind-W
SAf-W
Chennai
Jun 2024
Won
Note: Ten other bowlers have claimed a seven-wicket haul in Women’s Test cricket.
1279 The combined match run-aggregate in the Chennai Test. This is now the second-highest in Women’s Test cricket history. The total of 1371 in the Women’s Ashes Test in Nottingham in 2023 remains the highest.
Women’s Test matches with highest run-aggregates
Runs
Wkts
Team1
Team2
Venue
Month, Year
Result
1371
40
Aus-W (720/20)
Eng-W (641/20)
Nottingham
June 2023
Australia-W won
1279
26
Ind-W (640/6)
SAf-W (639/20)
Chennai
June 2024
India-W won
1143
17
Eng-W (574/11)
Aus-W (569/6)
Guildford
Aug 1998
Drawn
Note: India’s aggregate of 640/6 and South Africa’s 639/20 are now occupying the fourth and fifth position after Aus (720/20, see above table and 650/15 in Taunton in 2019) and England (641/20, see above) among sides with most run-aggregates in Women’s Test cricket.
639 South Africa Women’s match-aggregate (266+273) in the Chennai Test is now the second highest in a losing cause in Women’s Test cricket. Incidentally, South Africa became the first to lose a Test despite scoring 250 or more runs in both innings of a Women’s Test match.
Highest match aggregates by sides in a losing cause in Women’s Test cricket
Aggregate
For
(Totals)
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Lost by
641/20
England-W
(463+178)
Australia-W
Nottingham
June 2023
by 89 runs
639/20
South Africa-W
(266+373)
India-W
Chennai
Jun 2024
by 10 wickets
480/20
Australia-W
(219+261)
India-W
Mumbai WS
Dec 2023
by 8 wickets
2 Number of sides to win three consecutive Test matches in Women’s cricket. Australia Women (on three occasions) and India Women (twice) hold a unique place in Women’s Test cricket history. The Indian women had previously won their last three Tests against England and Australia in December 2023, and their recent victory over South Africa in Chennai puts them in a unique position. If they win one more Test against their next opponent, they will become the first women’s Test team to win four consecutive matches.
Women’s Test sides with three consecutive Test victories
Winning side
Opponent1
Opponent2
Opponent3
Australia-W
Eng-W in Gosford, Jan 1985
Eng-W in Bendigo, Jan 1985
Eng-W at Worcester, Aug 1987
Australia-W
Ind-W in Adelaide, Feb 1991
Ind-W in Melbourne, Feb 1991
Eng-W in N Sydney, Feb 1992
Australia-W
Eng-W in Shenley, Jun 2001
Eng-W in Leeds, Jul 2001
Eng-W in Brisbane, Feb 2003
India-W
Eng-W in Taunton, 29 Aug 2006
Eng-W in Wormsley, Aug 2014
SA-W in Mysore, Nov 2014
India-W
Eng-W in New Mumbai, Dec 2023
Aus-W in Mumbai WS, Dec 2023
SA-W in Chennai, July 2024
All records are correct and updated until 13 July 2024.
