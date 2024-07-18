MagazineBuy Print

IND Women vs SA Women Test Match stats, records, trivia

India Women’s score on the first day of the Chennai Test against South Africa Women – 525/4 – is now the highest score made by any side (men or women) in Test cricket history. 

Published : Jul 18, 2024 10:58 IST

Mohandas Menon
India’s Shafali Verma plays a shot against South Africa.
India's Shafali Verma plays a shot against South Africa. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
infoIcon

India’s Shafali Verma plays a shot against South Africa. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Indian women’s Chennai heroics


 

525/4 India Women’s score (after 98 overs) on the first day of the Chennai Test against South Africa Women on 28 June 2024. This is now the maximum made by any side (men or women) in Test cricket history. The previous highest was the 509/9 made by the Sri Lankan men’s side on the second day of the Colombo Test match against Bangladesh on 22 July 2002. The Lankans took their overnight score from 32/0 to 541/9 by close on the second day in 104 overs. Overall, only on four occasions has a side (men or women) made 500 or more runs in a single day’s play in Test cricket. And in Women’s Test cricket 400-plus runs were scored in a day on three occasions. 

500 or more runs made by a Test side (men or women) in a single day’s play

Runs/Wkts

Day

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

525/4

1

India-W 

South Africa-W

Chennai

28 Jun 2024

Won

509/9

2

Sri Lanka-M

Bangladesh-M

Colombo, PSS

22 Jul 2002 

Won

506/4

1

England-M

Pakistan-M

Rawalpindi

1 Dec 2022

Won

503/2

2

England-M

South Africa-M

Lord’s

30 Jun 1924

Won


 

400 or more runs made by a Test side in a single day’s play in Women’s cricket

Runs/Wkts

Day

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

525/4

1

India-W 

South Africa-W

Chennai

28 Jun 2024

Won

431/4

1

England-W

New Zealand-W

Christchurch

16 Feb 1935

Won

410/7

1

India-W

England-W

New Mumbai

14 Dec 2023

Won

603/6 India Women’s total (after 115.1 overs) in the Chennai Test against South Africa Women on 29 June 2024. This is now the highest made by any side in Women’s Test cricket history, surpassing Australia Women’s 575/9d also against South Africa in Perth this February. This achievement marks the fifth time a 500-plus total has been achieved in Women’s Test cricket, with India becoming the fourth team to accomplish this feat after England, Australia, and New Zealand.

500-plus totals by a Test side in Women’s cricket

Total

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

603/6d

India-W

South Africa-W

Chennai

Jun 2024

Won

575/9d

Australia-W

South Africa-W

Perth

Feb 2024

Won

569/6d

Australia-W

England-W

Guildford

Aug 1998

Drawn

 

525/10

Australia-W

India-W

Ahmedabad

Feb 1984

Drawn

517/8d

New Zealand-W

England-W

Scarborough

Jun 1996

Drawn

503/5d

England-W

New Zealand-W

Christchurch

Feb 1935

Won


 

5.23 India Women’s run-rate during their record total of 603/6d against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever achieved in Women’s Test cricket history by any side while making totals of 250 or more. 

Highest run rates achieved in a Test innings of 250 or more in Women’s cricket

R/R

For

Total

in Overs

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

5.23

India-W

603/6d 

in 115.1

South Africa-W

Chennai

June 2024

Won

4.58

Australia-W

575/9d

in 125.2

South Africa-W

Perth

Feb 2024

Won

4.13

Australia-W

427/4d

in 103.2

England-W 

Worcester

Aug 1998

Drawn

4.09

India-W

428/10

in 104.3

England-W

New Mumbai

Dec 2023

Won

4.04

Sri Lanka-W

275/8d

in 68.0

Pakistan-W

Colombo (Colts)

Apr 1998

Won


 

292 Indian women’s opening pair Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana’s stand against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever partnership for the first wicket in Women’s Test cricket history, bettering the previous record of 241 runs between a Pakistani pair in March 2004. This stand is now the second-highest for any wicket in Women’s Test cricket history.

Highest partnerships for any wicket in Women’s Test cricket

Runs

Wkt

Player1

Player2

For

Agst

Venue

Month, Year

Result

309

3

Lindsay Reeler (110*)

Denise Annetts (193)

Aus-W

Eng-W 

Wetherby

Aug 1987

Drawn

292

1

Shafali Verma (205)

Smriti Mandhana (149)

Ind-W

SA-W

Chennai

Jun 2024

Won

275

2

Thirush Kamini (192)

Poonam Raut (130)

Ind-W

SA-W

Mysore

Nov 2014

Won

253

4

Karen Rolton (209*)

Louise Broadfoot (71)

Aus-W

Eng-W

Leeds

Jul 2001

Won

241

1

Kiran Baluch (242)

Sajjida Shah (98)

Pak-W

WI-W

Karachi

Mar 2004

Drawn


 


 

143 India Women’s fifth wicket stand against South Africa in Chennai. This is now the highest-ever partnership for this wicket in Women’s Test cricket history, bettering the previous record of 138 runs stand between a South African pair.

Highest 5th wicket partnerships in Women’s Test cricket

Runs

Player1

Player2

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Rslt

143

Harmanpreet Kaur (69)

Richa Ghosh (86)

India-W

South Africa-W

Chennai

June 2024

W

138

Johmari Logtenberg (74)

Charlize van der Westhuizen (83)

South Africa-W

England-W

Shenley

Aug 2003

D

136

Lisa Sthalekar (120*)

Alex Blackwell (58)

Australia-W

England-W

Sydney

Feb 2003

D

135

Betty Wilson (127)

Valma Batty (63)

Australia-W

England-W

Adelaide

Mar 1958

D

Note: Before this Test match, the 138-run stand was South Africa’s highest for any wicket in Tests. However, in Chennai, in the second innings, Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus surpassed it with a stand of 190 runs for the second wicket.


 

3 Number of bowlers in Women’s Test cricket to claim an eight-wicket haul in an innings. Sneh Rana (8/77) recorded the third-best bowling figures in Women’s Test cricket in Chennai against South Africa in June 2024. This elite group consists of two Indians and one Australian. Rana’s figures are by far the best by any bowler against South Africa. The previous best was the 5/21 by Darcie Brown for Aus-W in Perth in February this year.

Best bowling figures in Women’s Test Cricket

Bowling

Bowler

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

8/53

Neetu David

India-W

Eng-W

Jamshedpur

Nov 1995

Lost

8/66

Ashleigh Gardner

Aus-W

Eng-W

Nottingham

Jun 2023

Won

8/77

Sneh Rana

Ind-W

SAf-W

Chennai

Jun 2024

Won

Note: Ten other bowlers have claimed a seven-wicket haul in Women’s Test cricket.

1279 The combined match run-aggregate in the Chennai Test. This is now the second-highest in Women’s Test cricket history. The total of 1371 in the Women’s Ashes Test in Nottingham in 2023 remains the highest.

Women’s Test matches with highest run-aggregates

Runs

Wkts

Team1

Team2

Venue

Month, Year

Result

1371

40

Aus-W (720/20)

Eng-W (641/20)

Nottingham

June 2023

Australia-W won

1279

26

Ind-W (640/6)

SAf-W (639/20)

Chennai

June 2024

India-W won

1143

17

Eng-W (574/11)

Aus-W (569/6)

Guildford

Aug 1998

Drawn

Note: India’s aggregate of 640/6 and South Africa’s 639/20 are now occupying the fourth and fifth position after Aus (720/20, see above table and 650/15 in Taunton in 2019) and England (641/20, see above) among sides with most run-aggregates in Women’s Test cricket.


 

639 South Africa Women’s match-aggregate (266+273) in the Chennai Test is now the second highest in a losing cause in Women’s Test cricket. Incidentally, South Africa became the first to lose a Test despite scoring 250 or more runs in both innings of a Women’s Test match.

Highest match aggregates by sides in a losing cause in Women’s Test cricket

Aggregate

For

(Totals)

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Lost by

641/20

England-W

(463+178)

Australia-W

Nottingham

June 2023

by 89 runs

639/20

South Africa-W 

(266+373)

India-W

Chennai

Jun 2024

by 10 wickets

480/20

Australia-W

(219+261)

India-W

Mumbai WS

Dec 2023

by 8 wickets


 

2 Number of sides to win three consecutive Test matches in Women’s cricket. Australia Women (on three occasions) and India Women (twice) hold a unique place in Women’s Test cricket history. The Indian women had previously won their last three Tests against England and Australia in December 2023, and their recent victory over South Africa in Chennai puts them in a unique position. If they win one more Test against their next opponent, they will become the first women’s Test team to win four consecutive matches.

Women’s Test sides with three consecutive Test victories

Winning side

Opponent1

Opponent2

Opponent3

Australia-W

Eng-W in Gosford, Jan 1985

Eng-W in Bendigo, Jan 1985

Eng-W at Worcester, Aug 1987

Australia-W

Ind-W in Adelaide, Feb 1991

Ind-W in Melbourne, Feb 1991

Eng-W in N Sydney, Feb 1992

Australia-W

Eng-W in Shenley, Jun 2001

Eng-W in Leeds, Jul 2001

Eng-W in Brisbane, Feb 2003

India-W

Eng-W in Taunton, 29 Aug 2006

Eng-W in Wormsley, Aug 2014

SA-W in Mysore, Nov 2014

India-W

Eng-W in New Mumbai, Dec 2023

Aus-W in Mumbai WS, Dec 2023

SA-W in Chennai, July 2024


 

All records are correct and updated until 13 July 2024.

India women /

India vs South Africa

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

