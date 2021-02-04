Statsman

India vs England in Tests: Overall series summary, head-to-head results and more

Here are all the stats you need to know ahead of the four-match Test series between India and England, starting with the first Test in Chennai on Thursday.

Mohandas Menon
04 February, 2021 21:21 IST

The India and England teams that played the first Test series on Indian soil in 1933-34.   -  The Hindu Photo Library

Mohandas Menon
04 February, 2021 21:21 IST

Head-to-head results (1932-2018)

VenueTestsIndiaEnglandDrawnPeriod
India601913281933-34 to 2016-17
England62734211932 to 2018
Overall1222647491932 to 2018

Head-to-head results – the two phases (in India)

PhaseTestsIndiaEnglandDrawnIndia’s win percentage
1933-8029681520.49
1981-2016311351341.94
Overall6019132831.67

Series and match results in India by decade

DecadeTestsIndiaEnglandDrawnSeriesIndiaEnglandDrawn
1930s30211010
1950s51131001
1960s102082101
1970s103432110
1980s122373120
1990s33001100
2000s83143201
2010s95222110
Overall6019132815753

England tours to India

PeriodTestsIndiaEnglandDrawnSeries won byIndia captainEngland captain
December 1933 to February 19343021EnglandC. K. NayuduDouglas Jardine
November 1951 to February 19525113DrawnVijay HazareNigel Howard (4)/Donald Carr (1)
November 1961 to January 19625203IndiaNari ContractorTed Dexter
January-February 19645005DrawnMansoor Ali Khan PataudiMike Smith
December 1972 to February 19735212IndiaAjit WadekarTony Lewis
December 1976 to February 19775131EnglandBishan Singh BediTony Greig
February 1980 (Jubilee Test)1010EnglandGundappa ViswanathMike Brearley
November 1981 to February 19826105IndiaSunil GavaskarKeith Fletcher
November 1984 to February 19855122EnglandSunil GavaskarDavid Gower
January-February 19933300IndiaMohammad AzharuddinGraham Gooch
December 20013102IndiaSourav GangulyNasser Hussain
March 20063111DrawnRahul DravidAndrew Flintoff
December 20082101IndiaM. S. DhoniKevin Pietersen
November-December 20124121EnglandM. S. DhoniAlastair Cook
November-December 20165401IndiaVirat KohliAlastair Cook
Overall60191328 

Overall series summary

VenueSeriesIndiaEnglandDrawn
India15753
England183141
Overall3310194

Highest team totals

India
TotalVenueSeriesResult
759/7 declaredChennai2016-17Won
664The Oval2007Drawn
631Mumbai (Wankhede)2016-17Won

 

England
TotalVenueSeriesResult
710/7 declaredBirmingham2011Won
653/4 declaredLord’s1990Won
652/7 declaredChennai1984-85Won

Lowest team totals

India
TotalVenueSeriesResult
42/9 +Lord’s1974Lost
58/10Manchester1952Lost
82/10Manchester1952Lost

 

England
TotalVenueSeriesResult
101/10The Oval1971Lost
102/10Leeds1986Lost
102/10Mumbai (Wankhede)1981-82Lost

Note: The lowest team total in India is 83/9 by India in Chennai in 1976-77 in a losing cause, with one batsman retired hurt.

+ One batsman was injured and did not bat.

Sunil Gavaskar has played the most India-England Test matches.   -  The Hindu Photo Library

 

Total individual centuries

TeamTotal centuriesIn IndiaIn England
India1015744
England1214972
Overall222106116

Highest individual scores

India
ScoreBatsmanVenueSeriesResult
303*Karun NairChennai2016-17Won
235Virat KohliMumbai (Wankhede)2016-17Won
224Vinod KambliMumbai (Wankhede)1992-93Won

 

England
ScoreBatsmanVenueSeriesResult
333Graham GoochLord’s1990Won
294Alastair CookBirmingham2011Won
246*Geoff BoycottLeeds1967Won

Note: The highest individual score by an England batsman in India is 207 by Mike Gatting in Chennai in 1984-85 in a winning cause.

Leading run-getters

India
RunsBatsmanMatchesInningsAverage
2,535Sachin Tendulkar325351.73
2,483Sunil Gavaskar386738.20
1,950Rahul Dravid213760.94

 

England
RunsBatsmanMatchesInningsAverage
2,431Alastair Cook305447.67
1,725Graham Gooch193355.65
1,581Kevin Pietersen162858.56

Note: The most runs scored in India is 1,331 by Gavaskar from 22 matches and 39 innings at an average of 35.97.

The most runs scored by an England batsman in India is 1,235 by Cook from 13 matches and 26 innings at an average of 51.46.

Most individual centuries

India
CenturiesBatsmanMatchesInnings
7Sachin Tendulkar3253
7Rahul Dravid2137
6Mohammad Azharuddin1524

 

England
CenturiesBatsmanMatchesInnings
7Alastair Cook3054
6Kevin Pietersen1628

Note: The most centuries scored in India is 5 by Cook from 13 matches and 26 innings.

The most centuries scored by an India batsman in India is 4 by Azharuddin from 6 matches and 8 innings and by Cheteshwar Pujara from 9 matches and 15 innings.

Best bowling in an innings

India
Bowling figuresBowlerVenueSeriesResult
8/55Vinoo MankadChennai1951-52Won
8/79Bhagwat ChandrasekharDelhi1972-73Lost
7/48Ravindra JadejaChennai2016-17Won

 

England
Bowling figuresBowlerVenueSeriesResult
8/31Fred TruemanManchester1952Won
7/46John LeverDelhi1976-77Won
7/48Ian BothamMumbai (Wankhede)1979-80Won

 

The Indian players celebrate after defeating England in the last Test the two sides played in Chennai.   -  The Hindu Photo Library

 

Best bowling in a match

India
Bowling figuresBowlerVenueSeriesResult
12/108Vinoo MankadChennai1951-52Won
12/167R. AshwinMumbai (Wankhede)2016-17Won
12/181L. SivaramakrishnanMumbai (Wankhede)1984-85Won

 

England
Bowling figuresBowlerVenueSeriesResult
13/106Ian BothamMumbai (Wankhede)1979-80Won
11/93Alec BedserManchester1946Drawn
11/145Alec BedserLord’s1946Won

Leading wicket-takers

India
WicketsBowlerMatchesAverage
95Bhagwat Chandrasekhar2327.27
92Anil Kumble1930.60
85Bishan Singh Bedi2229.87
85Kapil Dev2737.34

 

England
WicketsBowlerMatchesAverage
110James Anderson2725.98
70Stuart Broad2025.67
62Bob Willis1723.24
62Derek Underwood2027.40

Note: The most wickets taken in India is 64 by Bhagwat Chandrasekhar from 14 matches at an average of 24.03.

The most wickets taken in India by an England bowler is 54 by Derek Underwood from 16 matches at an average of 26.52.

Most matches played

India
MatchesPlayerPeriod
38Sunil Gavaskar1971-1986
32Sachin Tendulkar1990-2012
30Gundappa Viswanath1971-1982

 

England
MatchesPlayerPeriod
30Alastair Cook2006-2018
27James Anderson2006-2018
24David Gower1979-1990

Note: The most Tests played in India is 22 by Gavaskar between 1972 and 1985.

The most Tests played by an England player in India is 16 by Derek Underwood between 1972 and 1982.

England in Tests at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Test No.WinnerResultStart dateEnd date
1England202 runsFebruary 10, 1934February 13, 1934
2IndiaInnings and 8 runsFebruary 6, 1952February 10, 1952
3India4 wicketsJanuary 12, 1973January 17, 1973
4England200 runsJanuary 14, 1977January 19, 1977
5-DrawnJanuary 13, 1982January 18, 1982
6England9 wicketsJanuary 13, 1985January 18, 1985
7IndiaInnings and 22 runsFebruary 11, 1993February 15, 1993
8India6 wicketsDecember 11, 2008December 15, 2008
9IndiaInnings and 75 runsDecember 16, 2016December 20, 2016

 

England’s overall Test record at the two grounds in Madras/Chennai

VenueTests playedWonLostDrawnPeriod
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium93511934 to 2016
Nehru Stadium/Corporation Stadium20111962 to 1964
Overall113621932 to 2016

 

Tests at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Test No.ResultStart dateEnd date
1DrawnDecember 11, 2001December 15, 2001
2India won by 9 wicketsNovember 15, 2012November 19, 2012