India vs England in Tests: Overall series summary, head-to-head results and more

Head-to-head results (1932-2018)

Venue Tests India England Drawn Period India 60 19 13 28 1933-34 to 2016-17 England 62 7 34 21 1932 to 2018 Overall 122 26 47 49 1932 to 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara: Melbourne victory the series-defining moment

Head-to-head results – the two phases (in India)

Phase Tests India England Drawn India’s win percentage 1933-80 29 6 8 15 20.49 1981-2016 31 13 5 13 41.94 Overall 60 19 13 28 31.67

India vs England in Tests: At stake, a ticket to Lord’s

Series and match results in India by decade

Decade Tests India England Drawn Series India England Drawn 1930s 3 0 2 1 1 0 1 0 1950s 5 1 1 3 1 0 0 1 1960s 10 2 0 8 2 1 0 1 1970s 10 3 4 3 2 1 1 0 1980s 12 2 3 7 3 1 2 0 1990s 3 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 2000s 8 3 1 4 3 2 0 1 2010s 9 5 2 2 2 1 1 0 Overall 60 19 13 28 15 7 5 3

Sam Curran: A man with a purpose

England tours to India

Period Tests India England Drawn Series won by India captain England captain December 1933 to February 1934 3 0 2 1 England C. K. Nayudu Douglas Jardine November 1951 to February 1952 5 1 1 3 Drawn Vijay Hazare Nigel Howard (4)/Donald Carr (1) November 1961 to January 1962 5 2 0 3 India Nari Contractor Ted Dexter January-February 1964 5 0 0 5 Drawn Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Mike Smith December 1972 to February 1973 5 2 1 2 India Ajit Wadekar Tony Lewis December 1976 to February 1977 5 1 3 1 England Bishan Singh Bedi Tony Greig February 1980 (Jubilee Test) 1 0 1 0 England Gundappa Viswanath Mike Brearley November 1981 to February 1982 6 1 0 5 India Sunil Gavaskar Keith Fletcher November 1984 to February 1985 5 1 2 2 England Sunil Gavaskar David Gower January-February 1993 3 3 0 0 India Mohammad Azharuddin Graham Gooch December 2001 3 1 0 2 India Sourav Ganguly Nasser Hussain March 2006 3 1 1 1 Drawn Rahul Dravid Andrew Flintoff December 2008 2 1 0 1 India M. S. Dhoni Kevin Pietersen November-December 2012 4 1 2 1 England M. S. Dhoni Alastair Cook November-December 2016 5 4 0 1 India Virat Kohli Alastair Cook Overall 60 19 13 28

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: BCCI, host associations deserve pat on the back

Overall series summary

Venue Series India England Drawn India 15 7 5 3 England 18 3 14 1 Overall 33 10 19 4

IPL stint with Kings XI Punjab a learning curve, says Ishan Porel

Highest team totals

India Total Venue Series Result 759/7 declared Chennai 2016-17 Won 664 The Oval 2007 Drawn 631 Mumbai (Wankhede) 2016-17 Won

England Total Venue Series Result 710/7 declared Birmingham 2011 Won 653/4 declared Lord’s 1990 Won 652/7 declared Chennai 1984-85 Won

India vs Australia: How did your favourite players fare in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Lowest team totals

India Total Venue Series Result 42/9 + Lord’s 1974 Lost 58/10 Manchester 1952 Lost 82/10 Manchester 1952 Lost

England Total Venue Series Result 101/10 The Oval 1971 Lost 102/10 Leeds 1986 Lost 102/10 Mumbai (Wankhede) 1981-82 Lost

Note: The lowest team total in India is 83/9 by India in Chennai in 1976-77 in a losing cause, with one batsman retired hurt.

+ One batsman was injured and did not bat.

Sunil Gavaskar has played the most India-England Test matches. - The Hindu Photo Library

Total individual centuries

Team Total centuries In India In England India 101 57 44 England 121 49 72 Overall 222 106 116

IND vs AUS: Small gaps for India to plug after 2-1 series win Down Under

Highest individual scores

India Score Batsman Venue Series Result 303* Karun Nair Chennai 2016-17 Won 235 Virat Kohli Mumbai (Wankhede) 2016-17 Won 224 Vinod Kambli Mumbai (Wankhede) 1992-93 Won

England Score Batsman Venue Series Result 333 Graham Gooch Lord’s 1990 Won 294 Alastair Cook Birmingham 2011 Won 246* Geoff Boycott Leeds 1967 Won

Note: The highest individual score by an England batsman in India is 207 by Mike Gatting in Chennai in 1984-85 in a winning cause.

Leading run-getters

India Runs Batsman Matches Innings Average 2,535 Sachin Tendulkar 32 53 51.73 2,483 Sunil Gavaskar 38 67 38.20 1,950 Rahul Dravid 21 37 60.94

England Runs Batsman Matches Innings Average 2,431 Alastair Cook 30 54 47.67 1,725 Graham Gooch 19 33 55.65 1,581 Kevin Pietersen 16 28 58.56

Note: The most runs scored in India is 1,331 by Gavaskar from 22 matches and 39 innings at an average of 35.97.

The most runs scored by an England batsman in India is 1,235 by Cook from 13 matches and 26 innings at an average of 51.46.

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant's attacking form sparks bat vs gloves debate

Most individual centuries

India Centuries Batsman Matches Innings 7 Sachin Tendulkar 32 53 7 Rahul Dravid 21 37 6 Mohammad Azharuddin 15 24

England Centuries Batsman Matches Innings 7 Alastair Cook 30 54 6 Kevin Pietersen 16 28

Note: The most centuries scored in India is 5 by Cook from 13 matches and 26 innings.

The most centuries scored by an India batsman in India is 4 by Azharuddin from 6 matches and 8 innings and by Cheteshwar Pujara from 9 matches and 15 innings.

Best bowling in an innings

India Bowling figures Bowler Venue Series Result 8/55 Vinoo Mankad Chennai 1951-52 Won 8/79 Bhagwat Chandrasekhar Delhi 1972-73 Lost 7/48 Ravindra Jadeja Chennai 2016-17 Won

England Bowling figures Bowler Venue Series Result 8/31 Fred Trueman Manchester 1952 Won 7/46 John Lever Delhi 1976-77 Won 7/48 Ian Botham Mumbai (Wankhede) 1979-80 Won

The Indian players celebrate after defeating England in the last Test the two sides played in Chennai. - The Hindu Photo Library

Best bowling in a match

India Bowling figures Bowler Venue Series Result 12/108 Vinoo Mankad Chennai 1951-52 Won 12/167 R. Ashwin Mumbai (Wankhede) 2016-17 Won 12/181 L. Sivaramakrishnan Mumbai (Wankhede) 1984-85 Won

England Bowling figures Bowler Venue Series Result 13/106 Ian Botham Mumbai (Wankhede) 1979-80 Won 11/93 Alec Bedser Manchester 1946 Drawn 11/145 Alec Bedser Lord’s 1946 Won

From Toli Chowki to Brisbane: Mohammed Siraj scripts a fairytale

Leading wicket-takers

India Wickets Bowler Matches Average 95 Bhagwat Chandrasekhar 23 27.27 92 Anil Kumble 19 30.60 85 Bishan Singh Bedi 22 29.87 85 Kapil Dev 27 37.34

England Wickets Bowler Matches Average 110 James Anderson 27 25.98 70 Stuart Broad 20 25.67 62 Bob Willis 17 23.24 62 Derek Underwood 20 27.40

Note: The most wickets taken in India is 64 by Bhagwat Chandrasekhar from 14 matches at an average of 24.03.

The most wickets taken in India by an England bowler is 54 by Derek Underwood from 16 matches at an average of 26.52.

Most matches played

India Matches Player Period 38 Sunil Gavaskar 1971-1986 32 Sachin Tendulkar 1990-2012 30 Gundappa Viswanath 1971-1982

England Matches Player Period 30 Alastair Cook 2006-2018 27 James Anderson 2006-2018 24 David Gower 1979-1990

Note: The most Tests played in India is 22 by Gavaskar between 1972 and 1985.

The most Tests played by an England player in India is 16 by Derek Underwood between 1972 and 1982.

Sport is a sign of life

England in Tests at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Test No. Winner Result Start date End date 1 England 202 runs February 10, 1934 February 13, 1934 2 India Innings and 8 runs February 6, 1952 February 10, 1952 3 India 4 wickets January 12, 1973 January 17, 1973 4 England 200 runs January 14, 1977 January 19, 1977 5 - Drawn January 13, 1982 January 18, 1982 6 England 9 wickets January 13, 1985 January 18, 1985 7 India Innings and 22 runs February 11, 1993 February 15, 1993 8 India 6 wickets December 11, 2008 December 15, 2008 9 India Innings and 75 runs December 16, 2016 December 20, 2016

England’s overall Test record at the two grounds in Madras/Chennai

Venue Tests played Won Lost Drawn Period M. A. Chidambaram Stadium 9 3 5 1 1934 to 2016 Nehru Stadium/Corporation Stadium 2 0 1 1 1962 to 1964 Overall 11 3 6 2 1932 to 2016

Tests at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad