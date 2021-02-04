Home Statsman India vs England in Tests: Overall series summary, head-to-head results and more Here are all the stats you need to know ahead of the four-match Test series between India and England, starting with the first Test in Chennai on Thursday. Mohandas Menon 04 February, 2021 21:21 IST The India and England teams that played the first Test series on Indian soil in 1933-34. - The Hindu Photo Library Mohandas Menon 04 February, 2021 21:21 IST Head-to-head results (1932-2018)VenueTestsIndiaEnglandDrawnPeriodIndia601913281933-34 to 2016-17England62734211932 to 2018Overall1222647491932 to 2018 Head-to-head results – the two phases (in India)PhaseTestsIndiaEnglandDrawnIndia's win percentage1933-8029681520.491981-2016311351341.94Overall6019132831.67 Series and match results in India by decadeDecadeTestsIndiaEnglandDrawnSeriesIndiaEnglandDrawn1930s302110101950s511310011960s1020821011970s1034321101980s1223731201990s330011002000s831432012010s95222110Overall6019132815753 England tours to IndiaPeriodTestsIndiaEnglandDrawnSeries won byIndia captainEngland captainDecember 1933 to February 19343021EnglandC. K. NayuduDouglas JardineNovember 1951 to February 19525113DrawnVijay HazareNigel Howard (4)/Donald Carr (1)November 1961 to January 19625203IndiaNari ContractorTed DexterJanuary-February 19645005DrawnMansoor Ali Khan PataudiMike SmithDecember 1972 to February 19735212IndiaAjit WadekarTony LewisDecember 1976 to February 19775131EnglandBishan Singh BediTony GreigFebruary 1980 (Jubilee Test)1010EnglandGundappa ViswanathMike BrearleyNovember 1981 to February 19826105IndiaSunil GavaskarKeith FletcherNovember 1984 to February 19855122EnglandSunil GavaskarDavid GowerJanuary-February 19933300IndiaMohammad AzharuddinGraham GoochDecember 20013102IndiaSourav GangulyNasser HussainMarch 20063111DrawnRahul DravidAndrew FlintoffDecember 20082101IndiaM. S. DhoniKevin PietersenNovember-December 20124121EnglandM. S. DhoniAlastair CookNovember-December 20165401IndiaVirat KohliAlastair CookOverall60191328 Overall series summaryVenueSeriesIndiaEnglandDrawnIndia15753England183141Overall3310194 Highest team totalsIndiaTotalVenueSeriesResult759/7 declaredChennai2016-17Won664The Oval2007Drawn631Mumbai (Wankhede)2016-17Won EnglandTotalVenueSeriesResult710/7 declaredBirmingham2011Won653/4 declaredLord's1990Won652/7 declaredChennai1984-85Won Lowest team totalsIndiaTotalVenueSeriesResult42/9 +Lord’s1974Lost58/10Manchester1952Lost82/10Manchester1952Lost EnglandTotalVenueSeriesResult101/10The Oval1971Lost102/10Leeds1986Lost102/10Mumbai (Wankhede)1981-82LostNote: The lowest team total in India is 83/9 by India in Chennai in 1976-77 in a losing cause, with one batsman retired hurt.+ One batsman was injured and did not bat. Sunil Gavaskar has played the most India-England Test matches. - The Hindu Photo Library Total individual centuriesTeamTotal centuriesIn IndiaIn EnglandIndia1015744England1214972Overall222106116 Highest individual scoresIndiaScoreBatsmanVenueSeriesResult303*Karun NairChennai2016-17Won235Virat KohliMumbai (Wankhede)2016-17Won224Vinod KambliMumbai (Wankhede)1992-93Won EnglandScoreBatsmanVenueSeriesResult333Graham GoochLord's1990Won294Alastair CookBirmingham2011Won246*Geoff BoycottLeeds1967WonNote: The highest individual score by an England batsman in India is 207 by Mike Gatting in Chennai in 1984-85 in a winning cause.Leading run-gettersIndiaRunsBatsmanMatchesInningsAverage2,535Sachin Tendulkar325351.732,483Sunil Gavaskar386738.201,950Rahul Dravid213760.94 EnglandRunsBatsmanMatchesInningsAverage2,431Alastair Cook305447.671,725Graham Gooch193355.651,581Kevin Pietersen162858.56Note: The most runs scored in India is 1,331 by Gavaskar from 22 matches and 39 innings at an average of 35.97.The most runs scored by an England batsman in India is 1,235 by Cook from 13 matches and 26 innings at an average of 51.46. Most individual centuriesIndiaCenturiesBatsmanMatchesInnings7Sachin Tendulkar32537Rahul Dravid21376Mohammad Azharuddin1524 EnglandCenturiesBatsmanMatchesInnings7Alastair Cook30546Kevin Pietersen1628Note: The most centuries scored in India is 5 by Cook from 13 matches and 26 innings.The most centuries scored by an India batsman in India is 4 by Azharuddin from 6 matches and 8 innings and by Cheteshwar Pujara from 9 matches and 15 innings.Best bowling in an inningsIndiaBowling figuresBowlerVenueSeriesResult8/55Vinoo MankadChennai1951-52Won8/79Bhagwat ChandrasekharDelhi1972-73Lost7/48Ravindra JadejaChennai2016-17Won EnglandBowling figuresBowlerVenueSeriesResult8/31Fred TruemanManchester1952Won7/46John LeverDelhi1976-77Won7/48Ian BothamMumbai (Wankhede)1979-80Won The Indian players celebrate after defeating England in the last Test the two sides played in Chennai. - The Hindu Photo Library Best bowling in a matchIndiaBowling figuresBowlerVenueSeriesResult12/108Vinoo MankadChennai1951-52Won12/167R. AshwinMumbai (Wankhede)2016-17Won12/181L. SivaramakrishnanMumbai (Wankhede)1984-85Won EnglandBowling figuresBowlerVenueSeriesResult13/106Ian BothamMumbai (Wankhede)1979-80Won11/93Alec BedserManchester1946Drawn11/145Alec BedserLord's1946Won Leading wicket-takersIndiaWicketsBowlerMatchesAverage95Bhagwat Chandrasekhar2327.2792Anil Kumble1930.6085Bishan Singh Bedi2229.8785Kapil Dev2737.34 EnglandWicketsBowlerMatchesAverage110James Anderson2725.9870Stuart Broad2025.6762Bob Willis1723.2462Derek Underwood2027.40Note: The most wickets taken in India is 64 by Bhagwat Chandrasekhar from 14 matches at an average of 24.03.The most wickets taken in India by an England bowler is 54 by Derek Underwood from 16 matches at an average of 26.52.Most matches playedIndiaMatchesPlayerPeriod38Sunil Gavaskar1971-198632Sachin Tendulkar1990-201230Gundappa Viswanath1971-1982 EnglandMatchesPlayerPeriod30Alastair Cook2006-201827James Anderson2006-201824David Gower1979-1990Note: The most Tests played in India is 22 by Gavaskar between 1972 and 1985.The most Tests played by an England player in India is 16 by Derek Underwood between 1972 and 1982. England in Tests at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, ChennaiTest No.WinnerResultStart dateEnd date1England202 runsFebruary 10, 1934February 13, 19342IndiaInnings and 8 runsFebruary 6, 1952February 10, 19523India4 wicketsJanuary 12, 1973January 17, 19734England200 runsJanuary 14, 1977January 19, 19775-DrawnJanuary 13, 1982January 18, 19826England9 wicketsJanuary 13, 1985January 18, 19857IndiaInnings and 22 runsFebruary 11, 1993February 15, 19938India6 wicketsDecember 11, 2008December 15, 20089IndiaInnings and 75 runsDecember 16, 2016December 20, 2016 England's overall Test record at the two grounds in Madras/ChennaiVenueTests playedWonLostDrawnPeriodM. A. Chidambaram Stadium93511934 to 2016Nehru Stadium/Corporation Stadium20111962 to 1964Overall113621932 to 2016 Tests at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, AhmedabadTest No.ResultStart dateEnd date1DrawnDecember 11, 2001December 15, 20012India won by 9 wicketsNovember 15, 2012November 19, 2012