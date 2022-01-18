Statsman

India vs South Africa Tests in numbers: Shardul Thakur in elite club

The seven wickets claimed by Shardul Thakur in South Africa's first innings of the second Test match in Johannesburg are now the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in South Africa.

18 January, 2022 13:20 IST

Shardul Thakur ripped through the South African line-up in the Johannesburg Test.   -  Getty Images

18 January, 2022 13:20 IST

7 The number of wickets claimed by Shardul Thakur in South Africa's first innings of the second Test match in Johannesburg are now the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in South Africa. (A) Thakur's figures are now the second-best figures by an Indian bowler on African soil after Irfan Pathan's 7/59 in Harare in 2005. Incidentally, Thakur's performance is now the joint-fourth best by any visiting bowler on South African soil and the joint-second best by any visiting pacer since WW1. (B) Also, his 7/61 is the fourth-best by an Indian paceman on foreign soil. (C) and overall, the seventh-best figures by an Indian paceman in Test cricket. It is also the-third best figures against South Africa. (D) and the third-best bowling by an Indian paceman. (E) — both in a losing cause.

Best innings bowling figures in each Test playing country for India (A)

CountryBestBowlerVenueMonth, YearResult
India10/74Anil KumbleDelhiFebruary 1999W
New Zealand8/76Erapalli PrasannaAucklandJanuary 1976W
Pakistan8/85Kapil DevLahoreJanuary 1983D
Australia8/106Kapil DevAdelaideDecember 1985D
Zimbabwe7/59Irfan PathanHarareSeptember 2005W
South Africa7/61Shardul ThakurJohannesburgJanuary 2022L
England7/74Ishant SharmaLord’sJuly 2014W
West Indies7/83R. AshwinNorth SoundJuly 2016W
Bangladesh7/87Zaheer KhanMirpurJanuary 2010W
Sri Lanka6/46R. AshwinGalleAugust 2015L

Note:

**Kumble's figures were against Pakistan

** Prasanna is the only bowler to claim an eight or more wicket haul in New Zealand

Best bowling by visiting bowlers in South Africa since WW1 (B)

BowlingBowlerForVenueMonth, YearResult
7/36Johnny WardleEnglandCape TownJanuary 1957W
7/40Clarrie GrimmettAustraliaJohannesburg (Old)February 1936W
7/46Andrew CaddickEnglandDurbanDecember 1999D
7/61Matthew HoggardEnglandJohannesburg (New)January 2005W
7/61Shardul ThakurIndiaJohannesburg (New)January 2022L

Note: the last three mentioned bowlers are all pacemen

Best bowling by an Indian paceman on foreign soil (C)

BowlingBowlerAgainstVenueMonth, YearResult
8/85Kapil DevPakistanLahoreJanuary 1983D
8/106Kapil DevAustraliaAdelaideDecember 1985D
7/59Irfan PathanZimbabweHarareSeptember 2005W
7/61Shardul ThakurSouth AfricaJohannesburg (New)January 2022L
7/74Ishant SharmaEnglandLord’sJuly 2014W

 

Best bowling against South Africa in a lost cause (D)

BowlingBowlerForVenueMonth, Year
8/61Mitchell JohnsonAustraliaPerthDecember 2008
7/56Shane WarneAustraliaSydneyJanuary 1994
7/61Shardul ThakurIndiaJohannesburg (New)January 2022
7/84Franklyn RoseWest IndiesDurbanDecember 1998
6/27Shahadat HossainBangladeshMirpurFebruary 2008

 

Best bowling by Indian pacemen in a lost cause (E)

BowlingBowlerAgainstVenueMonth, Year
9/83Kapil DevWest IndiesAhmedabadNovember 1983
8/86J. SrinathPakistanKolkataFebruary 1999
7/61Shardul ThakurSouth AfricaJohannesburg (New)January 2022
8/86Amar SinghEnglandChennaiFebruary 1934
7/159Dattu PhadkarWest IndiesChennaiJanuary 1949
7/220Kapil DevPakistanFaisalabadJanuary 1983

 

7 The number of Test sides to successfully chase targets of 200+ against India. South Africa, by winning in Johannesburg and Cape Town has become the first side to do so this on three separate occasions, when no one (England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand) else has done it more than once against India.

Highest successful run chases of 200-plus against India in Test cricket

TotalOversTargetWinning sideVenueAchieved on date
342/8116.2+339AustraliaPerthDecember 21, 1977
276/585.3276West IndiesDelhiNovember 29, 1987
243/367.4240South AfricaJohannesburg (New)January 6, 2022
215/660.3213New ZealandWellingtonDecember 30, 1998
212/363.3212South AfricaCape TownJanuary 14, 2022
211/564.1211South AfricaCape TownJanuary 6, 2007
208/488.5207EnglandDelhiDecember 25, 1972

+ converted to six ball overs. In the Perth Test Indian bowlers delivered 87.2 eight-ball overs.

10 The number of consecutive tosses won by India across all formats in international cricket, when it won the toss in the Cape Town Test match. This equals its best of maximum tosses it has won consecutively in international cricket. The last time India lost a toss in an international game was against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Nov 3, 2021 in the T20 World Cup. Since then, the side has won 10 tosses in a row.

Consecutive toss wins across all formats for India

                                                          FORMAT                              RESULT

MtsFromToTestsODIsT20IsWonLostDrawn/NR
10Jul 7, 19887 Oct 1988190460
10Dec 18, 201326 Feb 201446016+3
10*Nov 5, 2021*Jan 11, 2022505721
8Dec 8, 1991Jan 14, 1992260251
8Aug 27, 2016Oct 23, 2016332521
7Oct 29, 1983Dec 10, 1983430052
7Oct 21, 1988Nov 12, 1988160430
7Apr 12, 2006May 23, 2006070340
7Jul 27, 2007Aug 30, 2007250331

* in progress + also one tie

1 The number of occasions when 20 batters from a side were dismissed ‘caught’ in a Test match. First time in Test cricket history a side (India) lost all its 20 wickets in a single Test match to catches! In the recent Cape Town Test 20 Indian batters were dismissed caught in both the innings of the match.

Most batters dismissed ‘caught’ from one side in a Test match

CatchesBatting sideFielding sideVenueMonth, YearWon byThe lone dismissal other than a catch
20IndiaSouth AfricaCape TownJanuary 2022SA
19EnglandAustraliaBrisbaneNov-Dec 1982AusBowled
19PakistanAustraliaSydneyJanuary 2010AusLBW
19IndiaSouth AfricaDurbanDecember 2010IndBowled
19EnglandAustraliaBrisbaneNovember 2013AusBowled
19EnglandSouth AfricaCape TownJanuary 2020EngLBW

Note: In a Test match at the MCG all 20 South African wickets fell to 18 catches and two stumpings against Australia in February 1932!

 

55 The number of times Indian batters were dismissed ‘caught’ in this series. This is the first time in a three match Test series over 50 batters were dismissed in this manner.

Summary of Indian batters dismissed ‘caught’ in the series.

TestsTotal1st innings2nd inningsOther dismissals
First Test in Centurion18991 LBW, 1 Bowled
Second Test in Johannesburg171072 LBWs, 1 Bowled
Third Test in Cape Town201010
Total552926 

 

Most batsmen dismissed ‘caught’ from one side in a Test match (in a three match series)

Catches(Fielder+WK+C&B)Batting sideFielding sideSeries played inPlayed inSeries result
55(33+21+1)IndiaSouth AfricaDec 2021/Jan 2022SASA won 2-1
48(27+15+6)PakistanNew ZealandNov-Dec 2009NZDrawn 1-1
47(30+15+2)IndiaSouth AfricaDec 2006/Jan 2007SASA won 2-1
47(27+17+3)Sri LankaSouth AfricaDec 2011/Jan 2012SASA won 2-1

 

All records are correct and updated until the end of the Cape Town Test on Jan 14, 2022

Read more stories on Statsman.

