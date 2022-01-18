India vs South Africa Tests in numbers: Shardul Thakur in elite club

7 The number of wickets claimed by Shardul Thakur in South Africa's first innings of the second Test match in Johannesburg are now the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in South Africa. (A) Thakur's figures are now the second-best figures by an Indian bowler on African soil after Irfan Pathan's 7/59 in Harare in 2005. Incidentally, Thakur's performance is now the joint-fourth best by any visiting bowler on South African soil and the joint-second best by any visiting pacer since WW1. (B) Also, his 7/61 is the fourth-best by an Indian paceman on foreign soil. (C) and overall, the seventh-best figures by an Indian paceman in Test cricket. It is also the-third best figures against South Africa. (D) and the third-best bowling by an Indian paceman. (E) — both in a losing cause.

Best innings bowling figures in each Test playing country for India (A)

Country Best Bowler Venue Month, Year Result India 10/74 Anil Kumble Delhi February 1999 W New Zealand 8/76 Erapalli Prasanna Auckland January 1976 W Pakistan 8/85 Kapil Dev Lahore January 1983 D Australia 8/106 Kapil Dev Adelaide December 1985 D Zimbabwe 7/59 Irfan Pathan Harare September 2005 W South Africa 7/61 Shardul Thakur Johannesburg January 2022 L England 7/74 Ishant Sharma Lord’s July 2014 W West Indies 7/83 R. Ashwin North Sound July 2016 W Bangladesh 7/87 Zaheer Khan Mirpur January 2010 W Sri Lanka 6/46 R. Ashwin Galle August 2015 L

Note:

**Kumble's figures were against Pakistan

** Prasanna is the only bowler to claim an eight or more wicket haul in New Zealand

Best bowling by visiting bowlers in South Africa since WW1 (B)

Bowling Bowler For Venue Month, Year Result 7/36 Johnny Wardle England Cape Town January 1957 W 7/40 Clarrie Grimmett Australia Johannesburg (Old) February 1936 W 7/46 Andrew Caddick England Durban December 1999 D 7/61 Matthew Hoggard England Johannesburg (New) January 2005 W 7/61 Shardul Thakur India Johannesburg (New) January 2022 L

Note: the last three mentioned bowlers are all pacemen

Best bowling by an Indian paceman on foreign soil (C)

Bowling Bowler Against Venue Month, Year Result 8/85 Kapil Dev Pakistan Lahore January 1983 D 8/106 Kapil Dev Australia Adelaide December 1985 D 7/59 Irfan Pathan Zimbabwe Harare September 2005 W 7/61 Shardul Thakur South Africa Johannesburg (New) January 2022 L 7/74 Ishant Sharma England Lord’s July 2014 W

Best bowling against South Africa in a lost cause (D)

Bowling Bowler For Venue Month, Year 8/61 Mitchell Johnson Australia Perth December 2008 7/56 Shane Warne Australia Sydney January 1994 7/61 Shardul Thakur India Johannesburg (New) January 2022 7/84 Franklyn Rose West Indies Durban December 1998 6/27 Shahadat Hossain Bangladesh Mirpur February 2008

Best bowling by Indian pacemen in a lost cause (E)

Bowling Bowler Against Venue Month, Year 9/83 Kapil Dev West Indies Ahmedabad November 1983 8/86 J. Srinath Pakistan Kolkata February 1999 7/61 Shardul Thakur South Africa Johannesburg (New) January 2022 8/86 Amar Singh England Chennai February 1934 7/159 Dattu Phadkar West Indies Chennai January 1949 7/220 Kapil Dev Pakistan Faisalabad January 1983

7 The number of Test sides to successfully chase targets of 200+ against India. South Africa, by winning in Johannesburg and Cape Town has become the first side to do so this on three separate occasions, when no one (England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand) else has done it more than once against India.

Highest successful run chases of 200-plus against India in Test cricket

Total Overs Target Winning side Venue Achieved on date 342/8 116.2+ 339 Australia Perth December 21, 1977 276/5 85.3 276 West Indies Delhi November 29, 1987 243/3 67.4 240 South Africa Johannesburg (New) January 6, 2022 215/6 60.3 213 New Zealand Wellington December 30, 1998 212/3 63.3 212 South Africa Cape Town January 14, 2022 211/5 64.1 211 South Africa Cape Town January 6, 2007 208/4 88.5 207 England Delhi December 25, 1972

+ converted to six ball overs. In the Perth Test Indian bowlers delivered 87.2 eight-ball overs.

10 The number of consecutive tosses won by India across all formats in international cricket, when it won the toss in the Cape Town Test match. This equals its best of maximum tosses it has won consecutively in international cricket. The last time India lost a toss in an international game was against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Nov 3, 2021 in the T20 World Cup. Since then, the side has won 10 tosses in a row.

Consecutive toss wins across all formats for India

FORMAT RESULT

Mts From To Tests ODIs T20Is Won Lost Drawn/NR 10 Jul 7, 1988 7 Oct 1988 1 9 0 4 6 0 10 Dec 18, 2013 26 Feb 2014 4 6 0 1 6 +3 10* Nov 5, 2021 *Jan 11, 2022 5 0 5 7 2 1 8 Dec 8, 1991 Jan 14, 1992 2 6 0 2 5 1 8 Aug 27, 2016 Oct 23, 2016 3 3 2 5 2 1 7 Oct 29, 1983 Dec 10, 1983 4 3 0 0 5 2 7 Oct 21, 1988 Nov 12, 1988 1 6 0 4 3 0 7 Apr 12, 2006 May 23, 2006 0 7 0 3 4 0 7 Jul 27, 2007 Aug 30, 2007 2 5 0 3 3 1

* in progress + also one tie

1 The number of occasions when 20 batters from a side were dismissed ‘caught’ in a Test match. First time in Test cricket history a side (India) lost all its 20 wickets in a single Test match to catches! In the recent Cape Town Test 20 Indian batters were dismissed caught in both the innings of the match.

Most batters dismissed ‘caught’ from one side in a Test match

Catches Batting side Fielding side Venue Month, Year Won by The lone dismissal other than a catch 20 India South Africa Cape Town January 2022 SA — 19 England Australia Brisbane Nov-Dec 1982 Aus Bowled 19 Pakistan Australia Sydney January 2010 Aus LBW 19 India South Africa Durban December 2010 Ind Bowled 19 England Australia Brisbane November 2013 Aus Bowled 19 England South Africa Cape Town January 2020 Eng LBW

Note: In a Test match at the MCG all 20 South African wickets fell to 18 catches and two stumpings against Australia in February 1932!

55 The number of times Indian batters were dismissed ‘caught’ in this series. This is the first time in a three match Test series over 50 batters were dismissed in this manner.

Summary of Indian batters dismissed ‘caught’ in the series.

Tests Total 1st innings 2nd innings Other dismissals First Test in Centurion 18 9 9 1 LBW, 1 Bowled Second Test in Johannesburg 17 10 7 2 LBWs, 1 Bowled Third Test in Cape Town 20 10 10 — Total 55 29 26

Most batsmen dismissed ‘caught’ from one side in a Test match (in a three match series)

Catches (Fielder+WK+C&B) Batting side Fielding side Series played in Played in Series result 55 (33+21+1) India South Africa Dec 2021/Jan 2022 SA SA won 2-1 48 (27+15+6) Pakistan New Zealand Nov-Dec 2009 NZ Drawn 1-1 47 (30+15+2) India South Africa Dec 2006/Jan 2007 SA SA won 2-1 47 (27+17+3) Sri Lanka South Africa Dec 2011/Jan 2012 SA SA won 2-1

All records are correct and updated until the end of the Cape Town Test on Jan 14, 2022