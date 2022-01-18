Home Statsman India vs South Africa Tests in numbers: Shardul Thakur in elite club The seven wickets claimed by Shardul Thakur in South Africa's first innings of the second Test match in Johannesburg are now the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in South Africa. Mohandas Menon 18 January, 2022 13:20 IST Shardul Thakur ripped through the South African line-up in the Johannesburg Test. - Getty Images Mohandas Menon 18 January, 2022 13:20 IST 7 The number of wickets claimed by Shardul Thakur in South Africa's first innings of the second Test match in Johannesburg are now the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in South Africa. (A) Thakur's figures are now the second-best figures by an Indian bowler on African soil after Irfan Pathan's 7/59 in Harare in 2005. Incidentally, Thakur's performance is now the joint-fourth best by any visiting bowler on South African soil and the joint-second best by any visiting pacer since WW1. (B) Also, his 7/61 is the fourth-best by an Indian paceman on foreign soil. (C) and overall, the seventh-best figures by an Indian paceman in Test cricket. It is also the-third best figures against South Africa. (D) and the third-best bowling by an Indian paceman. (E) — both in a losing cause. All eyes on Kohli the batter as India, South Africa tussle in ODIs Best innings bowling figures in each Test playing country for India (A)CountryBestBowlerVenueMonth, YearResultIndia10/74Anil KumbleDelhiFebruary 1999WNew Zealand8/76Erapalli PrasannaAucklandJanuary 1976WPakistan8/85Kapil DevLahoreJanuary 1983DAustralia8/106Kapil DevAdelaideDecember 1985DZimbabwe7/59Irfan PathanHarareSeptember 2005WSouth Africa7/61Shardul ThakurJohannesburgJanuary 2022LEngland7/74Ishant SharmaLord’sJuly 2014WWest Indies7/83R. AshwinNorth SoundJuly 2016WBangladesh7/87Zaheer KhanMirpurJanuary 2010WSri Lanka6/46R. AshwinGalleAugust 2015LNote:**Kumble's figures were against Pakistan** Prasanna is the only bowler to claim an eight or more wicket haul in New Zealand Ben Stokes opts out of IPL 2022 auction for England home summer: reports Best bowling by visiting bowlers in South Africa since WW1 (B)BowlingBowlerForVenueMonth, YearResult7/36Johnny WardleEnglandCape TownJanuary 1957W7/40Clarrie GrimmettAustraliaJohannesburg (Old)February 1936W7/46Andrew CaddickEnglandDurbanDecember 1999D7/61Matthew HoggardEnglandJohannesburg (New)January 2005W7/61Shardul ThakurIndiaJohannesburg (New)January 2022LNote: the last three mentioned bowlers are all pacemen Bumrah on Test captaincy: If given an opportunity, it will be an honour Best bowling by an Indian paceman on foreign soil (C)BowlingBowlerAgainstVenueMonth, YearResult8/85Kapil DevPakistanLahoreJanuary 1983D8/106Kapil DevAustraliaAdelaideDecember 1985D7/59Irfan PathanZimbabweHarareSeptember 2005W7/61Shardul ThakurSouth AfricaJohannesburg (New)January 2022L7/74Ishant SharmaEnglandLord’sJuly 2014W Best bowling against South Africa in a lost cause (D)BowlingBowlerForVenueMonth, Year8/61Mitchell JohnsonAustraliaPerthDecember 20087/56Shane WarneAustraliaSydneyJanuary 19947/61Shardul ThakurIndiaJohannesburg (New)January 20227/84Franklyn RoseWest IndiesDurbanDecember 19986/27Shahadat HossainBangladeshMirpurFebruary 2008 Best bowling by Indian pacemen in a lost cause (E)BowlingBowlerAgainstVenueMonth, Year9/83Kapil DevWest IndiesAhmedabadNovember 19838/86J. SrinathPakistanKolkataFebruary 19997/61Shardul ThakurSouth AfricaJohannesburg (New)January 20228/86Amar SinghEnglandChennaiFebruary 19347/159Dattu PhadkarWest IndiesChennaiJanuary 19497/220Kapil DevPakistanFaisalabadJanuary 1983 IND vs SA Test series: An astonishing comeback by South Africa 7 The number of Test sides to successfully chase targets of 200+ against India. South Africa, by winning in Johannesburg and Cape Town has become the first side to do so this on three separate occasions, when no one (England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand) else has done it more than once against India.Highest successful run chases of 200-plus against India in Test cricketTotalOversTargetWinning sideVenueAchieved on date342/8116.2+339AustraliaPerthDecember 21, 1977276/585.3276West IndiesDelhiNovember 29, 1987243/367.4240South AfricaJohannesburg (New)January 6, 2022215/660.3213New ZealandWellingtonDecember 30, 1998212/363.3212South AfricaCape TownJanuary 14, 2022211/564.1211South AfricaCape TownJanuary 6, 2007208/488.5207EnglandDelhiDecember 25, 1972+ converted to six ball overs. In the Perth Test Indian bowlers delivered 87.2 eight-ball overs. IND vs SA Test series: Purist Petersen a rare pearl for South Africa 10 The number of consecutive tosses won by India across all formats in international cricket, when it won the toss in the Cape Town Test match. This equals its best of maximum tosses it has won consecutively in international cricket. The last time India lost a toss in an international game was against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Nov 3, 2021 in the T20 World Cup. Since then, the side has won 10 tosses in a row.Consecutive toss wins across all formats for India FORMAT RESULTMtsFromToTestsODIsT20IsWonLostDrawn/NR10Jul 7, 19887 Oct 198819046010Dec 18, 201326 Feb 201446016+310*Nov 5, 2021*Jan 11, 20225057218Dec 8, 1991Jan 14, 19922602518Aug 27, 2016Oct 23, 20163325217Oct 29, 1983Dec 10, 19834300527Oct 21, 1988Nov 12, 19881604307Apr 12, 2006May 23, 20060703407Jul 27, 2007Aug 30, 2007250331* in progress + also one tie Podcast - Kohli steps down as Test captain: reactions, analysis, what next 1 The number of occasions when 20 batters from a side were dismissed ‘caught’ in a Test match. First time in Test cricket history a side (India) lost all its 20 wickets in a single Test match to catches! In the recent Cape Town Test 20 Indian batters were dismissed caught in both the innings of the match.Most batters dismissed ‘caught’ from one side in a Test matchCatchesBatting sideFielding sideVenueMonth, YearWon byThe lone dismissal other than a catch20IndiaSouth AfricaCape TownJanuary 2022SA—19EnglandAustraliaBrisbaneNov-Dec 1982AusBowled19PakistanAustraliaSydneyJanuary 2010AusLBW19IndiaSouth AfricaDurbanDecember 2010IndBowled19EnglandAustraliaBrisbaneNovember 2013AusBowled19EnglandSouth AfricaCape TownJanuary 2020EngLBWNote: In a Test match at the MCG all 20 South African wickets fell to 18 catches and two stumpings against Australia in February 1932! 55 The number of times Indian batters were dismissed ‘caught’ in this series. This is the first time in a three match Test series over 50 batters were dismissed in this manner.Summary of Indian batters dismissed 'caught' in the series.TestsTotal1st innings2nd inningsOther dismissalsFirst Test in Centurion18991 LBW, 1 BowledSecond Test in Johannesburg171072 LBWs, 1 BowledThird Test in Cape Town201010—Total552926 Most batsmen dismissed 'caught' from one side in a Test match (in a three match series)Catches(Fielder+WK+C&B)Batting sideFielding sideSeries played inPlayed inSeries result55(33+21+1)IndiaSouth AfricaDec 2021/Jan 2022SASA won 2-148(27+15+6)PakistanNew ZealandNov-Dec 2009NZDrawn 1-147(30+15+2)IndiaSouth AfricaDec 2006/Jan 2007SASA won 2-147(27+17+3)Sri LankaSouth AfricaDec 2011/Jan 2012SASA won 2-1 All records are correct and updated until the end of the Cape Town Test on Jan 14, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman.