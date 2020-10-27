Home Statsman IPL 2020: Scoring 50s at 40, Chris Gayle enters record books Overall, only three batsmen have managed to score 50+ runs in an innings after the age of 40. Rahul Dravid did it four times, Gilchrist twice, and now Gayle. Mohandas Menon 27 October, 2020 17:35 IST Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle in action in IPL 2020. - BCCI/IPL Mohandas Menon 27 October, 2020 17:35 IST 41Chris Gayle’s age when he made 53 in 45 balls for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on October 15, making him the second oldest to score 50 or more runs in an innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The oldest remains Australian Adam Gilchrist, who made 85 for the same team against the same opponent in Bangalore in 2013. Overall, only three batsman have managed to score 50 runs or more in an innings after the age of 40. Rahul Dravid did it four times, Gilchrist twice, and now Gayle has done it once.Batsmen with 50-plus scores after the age of 40AgeBatsmanScoreTeamOpponentVenueYearResult41 years, 181 daysAdam Gilchrist85*Kings XI PunjabRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangalore2013Won41 years, 24 daysChris Gayle53Kings XI PunjabRoyal Challengers BangaloreSharjah2020Won40 years, 185 daysAdam Gilchrist64*Kings XI PunjabChennai Super KingsDharamsala2012Won40 years, 116 daysRahul Dravid53Rajasthan RoyalsDelhi DaredevilsJaipur2013Won40 years, 114 daysRahul Dravid58Rajasthan RoyalsPune Warriors IndiaJaipur2013Won40 years, 90 daysRahul Dravid54Rajasthan RoyalsPune Warriors IndiaPune2013Lost40 years, 85 daysRahul Dravid65Rajasthan RoyalsDelhi DaredevilsDelhi2013Won Rahul Dravid in Rajasthan Royals jersey. - S. Subramanium 200The number of matches played by M. S. Dhoni in the IPL, thus making him the first to reach this historic landmark.First to reach landmark matches in the IPLMatch No.Player(s)TeamAchieved onOpponentVenue50Suresh Raina, S. BadrinathChennai Super KingsApril 18, 2011Kochi Tuskers KeralaKochi100Suresh RainaChennai Super KingsApril 18, 2014Kings XI PunjabAbu Dhabi150+Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings/Gujarat LionsApril 14, 2017Rising Pune SupergiantRajkot200#M. S. DhoniChennai Super Kings/Rising Pune SupergiantOctober 19, 2020Rajasthan RoyalsAbu DhabiNote: The only occasion where the players above were involved in a winning cause was at Rajkot!+ Raina was playing his 18th match for Gujarat Lions after appearing in 132 IPL games for CSK.# It was Dhoni’s 170th match for CSK. He appeared in 30 games for RPS.Players appearing in the most IPL matchesMatchesPlayerSpanTeam (matches)201M. S. Dhoni2008-20Chennai Super Kings (171), Rising Pune Supergiant (30)197Rohit Sharma2008-20Deccan Chargers (45), Mumbai Indians (152)193Suresh Raina2008-19Chennai Super Kings (164), Gujarat Lions (29)192Dinesh Karthik2008-20Delhi Daredevils (56), Kings XI Punjab (14), Mumbai Indians (36), Royal Challengers Bangalore (16), Gujarat Lions (30), Kolkata Knight Riders (40)187Virat Kohli2008-20Royal Challengers Bangalore (187)2The number of back-to-back centuries scored by Shikhar Dhawan – all inside three days – after going through his entire Twenty20 and IPL career till then without a single three-figure score. His unbeaten 101 for Delhi Capitals came against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on October 17 in his 268th match and 265th innings in T20 cricket; it was his 168th match and 167th innings in the IPL. Dhawan took 4,564 days (12 years, five months and 28 days) to register his maiden IPL century – the longest by any batsman in terms of matches, innings and days, surpassing previous record-holders Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal.Longest wait for a maiden IPL century (in terms of days)DaysBatsmanAchieved onTeamInnings4,564Shikhar DhawanOctober 17, 2020Delhi Capitals2653,459Mayank AgarwalSeptember 27, 2020Kings XI Punjab752,983Ambati RayuduMay 13, 2018Chennai Super Kings1192,928Virat KohliApril 24, 2016Royal Challengers Bangalore1202,235Wriddhiman SahaJune 1, 2014Kings XI Punjab442,190K. L. RahulApril 10, 2019Kings XI Punjab51 Longest wait for a maiden IPL century (in terms of innings)InningsBatsmanAchieved onTeamDays167Shikhar DhawanOctober 17, 2020Delhi Capitals4564120Virat KohliApril 24, 2016Royal Challengers Bangalore2,928119Ambati RayuduMay 13, 2018Chennai Super Kings2,98388Suresh RainaMay 2, 2013Chennai Super Kings1,83975Mayank AgarwalSeptember 27, 2020Kings XI Punjab3,45971Rohit SharmaMay 12, 2012Mumbai Indians1,48364.63The percentage of runs made by Shikhar Dhawan – while scoring his second successive century (106*) – against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on October 20 is now the fifth highest among opening batsmen while batting the entire 20 overs of his team’s innings.Opening batsmen monopolising the team total after playing the full quota of 20 oversPercentage of runsBatsmanRuns (total)TeamOpponentVenueYearResult71.17Brendon McCullum158* (222/3)Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangalore2008Won67.06Manish Pandey114* (170/4)Royal Challengers BangaloreDeccan ChargersCenturion2009Won66.54Chris Gayle175* (263/5)Royal Challengers BangalorePune Warriors IndiaBangalore2013Won66.43K. L. Rahul95* (143/7)Kings XI PunjabRajasthan RoyalsJaipur2018Lost64.63Shikhar Dhawan106* (164/5)Delhi CapitalsKings XI PunjabDubai2020Lost14The second-highest score by a Delhi Capitals batsman in the innings in Dubai when Shikhar Dhawan made his second consecutive IPL century. The ratio between the highest and second-highest scores in this innings was 7.57, which is the third-best in the tournament’s history.READ| KXIP's KL Rahul: Mandeep's toughness has rubbed on to other guys Highest ratio between top two individual scores in the same innings of an IPL matchRatioHighest scoreSecond-highest scoreTeamOpponentVenueYearResult8.64K. L. Rahul (95*)Marcus Stoinis (11)Kings XI PunjabRajasthan RoyalsJaipur2018Lost7.90Brendon McCullum (158*)Ricky Ponting (20)Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangalore2008Won7.57Shikhar Dhawan (106*)Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (14)Delhi CapitalsKings XI PunjabDubai2020Lost18The wicketkeeper-bowler dismissal combination of Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada is now the best in IPL cricket.READ| India throw-down specialist Raghavendra tests positive for Covid-19 Most dismissals by wicketkeeper-bowler pairs in the IPLWicketsWicketkeeperBowlerTeamMatches18Rishabh PantKagiso RabadaDelhi Capitals2515M. S. DhoniDwayne BravoChennai Super Kings10013Wriddhiman SahaSandeep SharmaKings XI Punjab/Sunrisers Hyderabad6510Dinesh KarthikAndre RussellDelhi Daredevils/Kolkata Knight Riders4810Naman OjhaBhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad5710M. S. DhoniShardul ThakurChennai Super Kings/Rising Pune Supergiant4184Kolkata Knight Riders’ total for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on 21 October 21 is now the lowest total by any IPL team without being dismissed after playing the full quota of 20 overs.Teams scoring less than 100 runs in 20 overs without getting all-outTotalTeamOpponentVenueYear84/8Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreAbu Dhabi202092/8Kings XI PunjabChennai Super KingsDurban200994/8Mumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsJaipur201195/9Kings XI PunjabChennai Super KingsChennai201596/9Royal Challengers BangaloreRising Pune SupergiantPune201799/9Pune Warriors IndiaKings XI PunjabPune2013Note: All the above teams lost the game.All records are complete and updated up to October 23, 2020. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know