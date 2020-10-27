IPL 2020: Scoring 50s at 40, Chris Gayle enters record books

41

Chris Gayle’s age when he made 53 in 45 balls for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on October 15, making him the second oldest to score 50 or more runs in an innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The oldest remains Australian Adam Gilchrist, who made 85 for the same team against the same opponent in Bangalore in 2013. Overall, only three batsman have managed to score 50 runs or more in an innings after the age of 40. Rahul Dravid did it four times, Gilchrist twice, and now Gayle has done it once.

Batsmen with 50-plus scores after the age of 40

Age Batsman Score Team Opponent Venue Year Result 41 years, 181 days Adam Gilchrist 85* Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2013 Won 41 years, 24 days Chris Gayle 53 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Sharjah 2020 Won 40 years, 185 days Adam Gilchrist 64* Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings Dharamsala 2012 Won 40 years, 116 days Rahul Dravid 53 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Daredevils Jaipur 2013 Won 40 years, 114 days Rahul Dravid 58 Rajasthan Royals Pune Warriors India Jaipur 2013 Won 40 years, 90 days Rahul Dravid 54 Rajasthan Royals Pune Warriors India Pune 2013 Lost 40 years, 85 days Rahul Dravid 65 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2013 Won

Rahul Dravid in Rajasthan Royals jersey. - S. Subramanium

200

The number of matches played by M. S. Dhoni in the IPL, thus making him the first to reach this historic landmark.

First to reach landmark matches in the IPL

Match No. Player(s) Team Achieved on Opponent Venue 50 Suresh Raina, S. Badrinath Chennai Super Kings April 18, 2011 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Kochi 100 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings April 18, 2014 Kings XI Punjab Abu Dhabi 150+ Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings/Gujarat Lions April 14, 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Rajkot 200# M. S. Dhoni Chennai Super Kings/Rising Pune Supergiant October 19, 2020 Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi

Note: The only occasion where the players above were involved in a winning cause was at Rajkot!

+ Raina was playing his 18th match for Gujarat Lions after appearing in 132 IPL games for CSK.

# It was Dhoni’s 170th match for CSK. He appeared in 30 games for RPS.

Players appearing in the most IPL matches

Matches Player Span Team (matches) 201 M. S. Dhoni 2008-20 Chennai Super Kings (171), Rising Pune Supergiant (30) 197 Rohit Sharma 2008-20 Deccan Chargers (45), Mumbai Indians (152) 193 Suresh Raina 2008-19 Chennai Super Kings (164), Gujarat Lions (29) 192 Dinesh Karthik 2008-20 Delhi Daredevils (56), Kings XI Punjab (14), Mumbai Indians (36), Royal Challengers Bangalore (16), Gujarat Lions (30), Kolkata Knight Riders (40) 187 Virat Kohli 2008-20 Royal Challengers Bangalore (187)

2

The number of back-to-back centuries scored by Shikhar Dhawan – all inside three days – after going through his entire Twenty20 and IPL career till then without a single three-figure score. His unbeaten 101 for Delhi Capitals came against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on October 17 in his 268th match and 265th innings in T20 cricket; it was his 168th match and 167th innings in the IPL. Dhawan took 4,564 days (12 years, five months and 28 days) to register his maiden IPL century – the longest by any batsman in terms of matches, innings and days, surpassing previous record-holders Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal.

Longest wait for a maiden IPL century (in terms of days)

Days Batsman Achieved on Team Innings 4,564 Shikhar Dhawan October 17, 2020 Delhi Capitals 265 3,459 Mayank Agarwal September 27, 2020 Kings XI Punjab 75 2,983 Ambati Rayudu May 13, 2018 Chennai Super Kings 119 2,928 Virat Kohli April 24, 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore 120 2,235 Wriddhiman Saha June 1, 2014 Kings XI Punjab 44 2,190 K. L. Rahul April 10, 2019 Kings XI Punjab 51

Longest wait for a maiden IPL century (in terms of innings)

Innings Batsman Achieved on Team Days 167 Shikhar Dhawan October 17, 2020 Delhi Capitals 4564 120 Virat Kohli April 24, 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2,928 119 Ambati Rayudu May 13, 2018 Chennai Super Kings 2,983 88 Suresh Raina May 2, 2013 Chennai Super Kings 1,839 75 Mayank Agarwal September 27, 2020 Kings XI Punjab 3,459 71 Rohit Sharma May 12, 2012 Mumbai Indians 1,483

64.63

The percentage of runs made by Shikhar Dhawan – while scoring his second successive century (106*) – against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on October 20 is now the fifth highest among opening batsmen while batting the entire 20 overs of his team’s innings.

Opening batsmen monopolising the team total after playing the full quota of 20 overs

Percentage of runs Batsman Runs (total) Team Opponent Venue Year Result 71.17 Brendon McCullum 158* (222/3) Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2008 Won 67.06 Manish Pandey 114* (170/4) Royal Challengers Bangalore Deccan Chargers Centurion 2009 Won 66.54 Chris Gayle 175* (263/5) Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India Bangalore 2013 Won 66.43 K. L. Rahul 95* (143/7) Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2018 Lost 64.63 Shikhar Dhawan 106* (164/5) Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Dubai 2020 Lost

14

The second-highest score by a Delhi Capitals batsman in the innings in Dubai when Shikhar Dhawan made his second consecutive IPL century. The ratio between the highest and second-highest scores in this innings was 7.57, which is the third-best in the tournament’s history.

Highest ratio between top two individual scores in the same innings of an IPL match

Ratio Highest score Second-highest score Team Opponent Venue Year Result 8.64 K. L. Rahul (95*) Marcus Stoinis (11) Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2018 Lost 7.90 Brendon McCullum (158*) Ricky Ponting (20) Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2008 Won 7.57 Shikhar Dhawan (106*) Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (14) Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Dubai 2020 Lost

18

The wicketkeeper-bowler dismissal combination of Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada is now the best in IPL cricket.

Most dismissals by wicketkeeper-bowler pairs in the IPL

Wickets Wicketkeeper Bowler Team Matches 18 Rishabh Pant Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 25 15 M. S. Dhoni Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 100 13 Wriddhiman Saha Sandeep Sharma Kings XI Punjab/Sunrisers Hyderabad 65 10 Dinesh Karthik Andre Russell Delhi Daredevils/Kolkata Knight Riders 48 10 Naman Ojha Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 57 10 M. S. Dhoni Shardul Thakur Chennai Super Kings/Rising Pune Supergiant 41

84

Kolkata Knight Riders’ total for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on 21 October 21 is now the lowest total by any IPL team without being dismissed after playing the full quota of 20 overs.

Teams scoring less than 100 runs in 20 overs without getting all-out

Total Team Opponent Venue Year 84/8 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi 2020 92/8 Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings Durban 2009 94/8 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2011 95/9 Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2015 96/9 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising Pune Supergiant Pune 2017 99/9 Pune Warriors India Kings XI Punjab Pune 2013

Note: All the above teams lost the game.

All records are complete and updated up to October 23, 2020.