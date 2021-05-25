Home Statsman All about dot balls in IPL 2021: Shami, Siraj, Chahar's records In IPL 2021, Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami bowled 77 dots out of 174 deliveries, while RCB's Mohammed Siraj bowled 74 out of 156. Mohandas Menon 25 May, 2021 20:01 IST Deepak Chahar bowled 18 dot balls in his four overs for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings on April 16. - Sportzpics / ISL Mohandas Menon 25 May, 2021 20:01 IST The now-suspended 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season witnessed some of the world’s best displaying their talent on the big stage. These power-hitters – the batsmen – have often grabbed headlines with their swashbuckling performances. And when they are going all guns blazing, the poor bowlers are at the receiving end of the carnage. Therefore, be it Test cricket or On-Day Internationals, and more so in Twenty20 (T20) cricket, dot balls are extremely important. They help ease the pressure on the bowler and the fielding side, and put extra pressure on the batsmen.In T20 cricket, the significance of delivering dot balls is doubled. With only four potential overs each every match, the bowlers have no room for error in this monstrous format. At the same time, the batsmen must ensure that they keep the scoreboard always moving, thus negating the efforts of the bowler to bowl a dot ball.Sadly, this season’s IPL had to be suspended midway after 29 games. However, these 29 games did produce some exciting cricket, and dot balls played their part. We look at the highs and lows of the dot balls faced and delivered by players and teams in IPL 2021.Most dots balls faced by a batsmanDot ballsBatsmanTeamBalls facedDot balls as a percentage of balls faced91Shikhar DhawanDelhi Capitals28332.1685K. L. RahulPunjab Kings24334.9875David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad17542.8674Nitish RanaKolkata Knight Riders16445.1272Jonny BairstowSunrisers Hyderabad17541.14 Highest percentage of dot balls faced (minimum 30 balls)PercentageBatsmanTeamBalls facedDot balls61.54Manan VohraRajasthan Royals392453.19Washington SundarRoyal Challengers Bangalore472548.48Nicholas PooranPunjab Kings331646.67M. S. DhoniChennai Super Kings301446.43Shubman GillKolkata Knight Riders11252 Lowest percentage of dot balls faced (minimum 30 balls)PercentageBatsmanTeamBalls facedDot balls19.51Shimron HetmyerDelhi Capitals41823.46Ravindra JadejaChennai Super Kings811926.19A. B. de VilliersRoyal Challengers Bangalore1263326.47Ambati RayuduChennai Super Kings681827.72Kane WilliamsonSunrisers Hyderabad10128 Most dots balls faced by a batsman in a matchDot ballsBatsman (Runs)Dot ball percentageBalls facedTeamOpponentVenueDate23Nitish Rana (80)41.0756Kolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadChennaiApril 11, 202123Jonny Bairstow (63*)41.0756Sunrisers HyderabadPunjab KingsChennaiApril 21, 202122K. L. Rahul (61)43.1451Punjab KingsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 18, 202122David Warner (57)40.0055Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsDelhiApril 28, 202121Shikhar Dhawan (46)44.6847Delhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersAhmedabadApril 29, 2021 Fewest dots balls faced by a batsman in a matchDot ballsBatsman (Runs)Dot ball percentageBalls facedTeamOpponentVenueDate0Dinesh Karthik (22*)0.009Kolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadChennaiApril 11, 20211Kane Williamson (26*)10.0010Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsDelhiApril 28, 20212Sanju Samson (42)7.4127Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansDelhiApril 29, 20212Ravindra Jadeja (26*)11.7617Chennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 10, 20213Ambati Rayudu (72*)11.1127Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansDelhiMay 1, 20215Rohit Sharma (43)15.6332Mumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersChennaiApril 13, 2021 Highest percentage of dot balls faced by a batsman in a match (minimum 10 balls)PercentageBatsman (Runs)Dot ballsBalls facedTeamOpponentVenueDate75.00Nitish Rana (9)912Kolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsMumbaiApril 21, 202172.73Manan Vohra (9)811Rajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 15, 202171.43Virat Singh (4)1014Sunrisers HyderabadDelhi CapitalsChennaiApril 25, 202168.75Ruturaj Gaikwad (5)1116Chennai Super KingsPunjab KingsMumbaiApril 16, 202168.42Shubman Gill (11)1319Kolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsMumbaiApril 24, 2021 Lowest percentage of dot balls faced by a batsman in a match (minimum 10 balls)PercentageBatsman (Runs)Dot ballsBalls facedTeamOpponentVenueDate7.41Sanju Samson (42)227Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansDelhiApril 29, 202110.00Kane Williamson (26*)110Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsDelhiApril 28, 202111.11Ambati Rayudu (72*)327Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansDelhiMay 1, 202111.76Ravindra Jadeja (26*)217Chennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 10, 202112.00Shimron Hetmyer (53*)325Delhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreAhmedabadApril 27, 2021 Most dots balls delivered by bowlersDot ballsBowlerTeamBalls deliveredDot balls as a percentage of balls delivered77Mohammed ShamiPunjab Kings17444.2574Mohammed SirajRoyal Challengers Bangalore15647.4473Trent BoultMumbai Indians15945.9172Avesh KhanDelhi Capitals18040.0070Prasidh KrishnaKolkata Knight Riders16342.94 READ| IPL 2021 in numbers: Nicholas Pooran’s poor run to Shikhar Dhawan's consistency High percentage of dot balls delivered (minimum 48 balls)PercentageBowlerTeamBalls deliveredDot balls59.26Shivam MaviKolkata Knight Riders543249.25Chris WoakesDelhi Capitals673347.44Mohammed SirajRoyal Challengers Bangalore1567445.91Trent BoultMumbai Indians1597345.83Deepak ChaharChennai Super Kings14466 Lowest percentage of dot balls delivered (minimum 48 balls)PercentageBowlerTeamBalls deliveredDot balls23.33Rahul TewatiaRajasthan Royals1202823.33Shakib Al HasanKolkata Knight Riders601424.24Lalit YadavDelhi Capitals661626.23Marcus StoinisDelhi Capitals611628.36Murugan AshwinPunjab Kings6719 Most dots balls delivered by a bowler in a matchDot ballsBowler (figures)Dot ball percentageBalls deliveredTeamOpponentVenueDate18Deepak Chahar (4/13)75.0024Chennai Super KingsPunjab KingsMumbaiApril 16, 202118Chris Morris (4/23)75.0024Rajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight RidersMumbaiApril 24, 202117Shivam Mavi (1/19)70.8324Kolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsMumbaiApril 24, 202117Shardul Thakur (1/11)70.8324Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbaiApril 25, 202117Mohammed Shami (1/25)70.8324Punjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersAhmedabadApril 26, 2021 Fewest dots balls delivered by a bowler in a matchDot ballsBowler (figures)Dot ball percentageBalls deliveredTeamOpponentVenueDate1Navdeep Saini (0/27)7.6913Royal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsMumbaiApril 25, 20211Deepak Hooda (0/18)8.3312Punjab KingsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 18, 20212Rahul Tewatia (1/45)8.3324Rajasthan RoyalsSunrisers HyderabadDelhiMay 2, 20213Lungi Ngidi (0/62)12.5024Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansDelhiMay 1, 2021 Dot balls faced by each of the eight teamsDot ballsTeamDot ball percentageTotal balls faced373Punjab Kings39.26950337Kolkata Knight Riders41.20818326Sunrisers Hyderabad39.18832317Rajasthan Royals37.92836307Royal Challengers Bangalore37.30823307Mumbai Indians36.81834293Chennai Super Kings36.04813293Delhi Capitals32.16911 READ| Harshal Patel joins Anil Kumble in IPL record books Percentage of dot balls faced by each of the eight teamsPercentageTeamDot ballsTotal balls faced41.20Kolkata Knight Riders33781839.26Punjab Kings37395039.18Sunrisers Hyderabad32683237.92Rajasthan Royals31783637.30Royal Challengers Bangalore30782336.81Mumbai Indians30783436.04Chennai Super Kings29381332.16Delhi Capitals29391137.45Overall2,5536,817 Dot balls delivered by each of the eight teamsDot ballsTeamDot ball percentageTotal balls delivered346Delhi Capitals36.00961337Chennai Super Kings40.60830337Punjab Kings38.04886321Royal Challengers Bangalore37.94846320Mumbai Indians38.69827310Kolkata Knight Riders37.80820295Sunrisers Hyderabad35.41833287Rajasthan Royals35.26814 Percentage of dot balls delivered by each of the eight teamsPercentageTeamDot ballsTotal balls delivered40.60Chennai Super Kings33783038.69Mumbai Indians32082738.04Punjab Kings33788637.94Royal Challengers Bangalore32184637.80Kolkata Knight Riders31082036.00Delhi Capitals34696135.41Sunrisers Hyderabad29583335.26Rajasthan Royals28781437.45Overall2,5536,817 Dot balls delivered at each of the four venuesDot ballsVenueDot ball percentageTotal balls delivered936Chennai39.252,385907Mumbai38.742,341417Ahmedabad36.391,146293Delhi31.01945 All records are updated as of May 2 at the end of the 29th match of IPL 2021. 