All about dot balls in IPL 2021: Shami, Siraj, Chahar's records

The now-suspended 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season witnessed some of the world’s best displaying their talent on the big stage. These power-hitters – the batsmen – have often grabbed headlines with their swashbuckling performances. And when they are going all guns blazing, the poor bowlers are at the receiving end of the carnage. Therefore, be it Test cricket or On-Day Internationals, and more so in Twenty20 (T20) cricket, dot balls are extremely important. They help ease the pressure on the bowler and the fielding side, and put extra pressure on the batsmen.

In T20 cricket, the significance of delivering dot balls is doubled. With only four potential overs each every match, the bowlers have no room for error in this monstrous format. At the same time, the batsmen must ensure that they keep the scoreboard always moving, thus negating the efforts of the bowler to bowl a dot ball.

Sadly, this season’s IPL had to be suspended midway after 29 games. However, these 29 games did produce some exciting cricket, and dot balls played their part. We look at the highs and lows of the dot balls faced and delivered by players and teams in IPL 2021.

Most dots balls faced by a batsman

Dot balls Batsman Team Balls faced Dot balls as a percentage of balls faced 91 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals 283 32.16 85 K. L. Rahul Punjab Kings 243 34.98 75 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 175 42.86 74 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 164 45.12 72 Jonny Bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 175 41.14

Highest percentage of dot balls faced (minimum 30 balls)

Percentage Batsman Team Balls faced Dot balls 61.54 Manan Vohra Rajasthan Royals 39 24 53.19 Washington Sundar Royal Challengers Bangalore 47 25 48.48 Nicholas Pooran Punjab Kings 33 16 46.67 M. S. Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 30 14 46.43 Shubman Gill Kolkata Knight Riders 112 52

Lowest percentage of dot balls faced (minimum 30 balls)

Percentage Batsman Team Balls faced Dot balls 19.51 Shimron Hetmyer Delhi Capitals 41 8 23.46 Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings 81 19 26.19 A. B. de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 126 33 26.47 Ambati Rayudu Chennai Super Kings 68 18 27.72 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 101 28

Most dots balls faced by a batsman in a match

Dot balls Batsman (Runs) Dot ball percentage Balls faced Team Opponent Venue Date 23 Nitish Rana (80) 41.07 56 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai April 11, 2021 23 Jonny Bairstow (63*) 41.07 56 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Chennai April 21, 2021 22 K. L. Rahul (61) 43.14 51 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Mumbai April 18, 2021 22 David Warner (57) 40.00 55 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Delhi April 28, 2021 21 Shikhar Dhawan (46) 44.68 47 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad April 29, 2021

Fewest dots balls faced by a batsman in a match

Dot balls Batsman (Runs) Dot ball percentage Balls faced Team Opponent Venue Date 0 Dinesh Karthik (22*) 0.00 9 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai April 11, 2021 1 Kane Williamson (26*) 10.00 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Delhi April 28, 2021 2 Sanju Samson (42) 7.41 27 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Delhi April 29, 2021 2 Ravindra Jadeja (26*) 11.76 17 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Mumbai April 10, 2021 3 Ambati Rayudu (72*) 11.11 27 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Delhi May 1, 2021 5 Rohit Sharma (43) 15.63 32 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai April 13, 2021

Highest percentage of dot balls faced by a batsman in a match (minimum 10 balls)

Percentage Batsman (Runs) Dot balls Balls faced Team Opponent Venue Date 75.00 Nitish Rana (9) 9 12 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Mumbai April 21, 2021 72.73 Manan Vohra (9) 8 11 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Mumbai April 15, 2021 71.43 Virat Singh (4) 10 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Chennai April 25, 2021 68.75 Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) 11 16 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Mumbai April 16, 2021 68.42 Shubman Gill (11) 13 19 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Mumbai April 24, 2021

Lowest percentage of dot balls faced by a batsman in a match (minimum 10 balls)

Percentage Batsman (Runs) Dot balls Balls faced Team Opponent Venue Date 7.41 Sanju Samson (42) 2 27 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Delhi April 29, 2021 10.00 Kane Williamson (26*) 1 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Delhi April 28, 2021 11.11 Ambati Rayudu (72*) 3 27 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Delhi May 1, 2021 11.76 Ravindra Jadeja (26*) 2 17 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Mumbai April 10, 2021 12.00 Shimron Hetmyer (53*) 3 25 Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahmedabad April 27, 2021

Most dots balls delivered by bowlers

Dot balls Bowler Team Balls delivered Dot balls as a percentage of balls delivered 77 Mohammed Shami Punjab Kings 174 44.25 74 Mohammed Siraj Royal Challengers Bangalore 156 47.44 73 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 159 45.91 72 Avesh Khan Delhi Capitals 180 40.00 70 Prasidh Krishna Kolkata Knight Riders 163 42.94

High percentage of dot balls delivered (minimum 48 balls)

Percentage Bowler Team Balls delivered Dot balls 59.26 Shivam Mavi Kolkata Knight Riders 54 32 49.25 Chris Woakes Delhi Capitals 67 33 47.44 Mohammed Siraj Royal Challengers Bangalore 156 74 45.91 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 159 73 45.83 Deepak Chahar Chennai Super Kings 144 66

Lowest percentage of dot balls delivered (minimum 48 balls)

Percentage Bowler Team Balls delivered Dot balls 23.33 Rahul Tewatia Rajasthan Royals 120 28 23.33 Shakib Al Hasan Kolkata Knight Riders 60 14 24.24 Lalit Yadav Delhi Capitals 66 16 26.23 Marcus Stoinis Delhi Capitals 61 16 28.36 Murugan Ashwin Punjab Kings 67 19

Most dots balls delivered by a bowler in a match

Dot balls Bowler (figures) Dot ball percentage Balls delivered Team Opponent Venue Date 18 Deepak Chahar (4/13) 75.00 24 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Mumbai April 16, 2021 18 Chris Morris (4/23) 75.00 24 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai April 24, 2021 17 Shivam Mavi (1/19) 70.83 24 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Mumbai April 24, 2021 17 Shardul Thakur (1/11) 70.83 24 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai April 25, 2021 17 Mohammed Shami (1/25) 70.83 24 Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad April 26, 2021

Fewest dots balls delivered by a bowler in a match

Dot balls Bowler (figures) Dot ball percentage Balls delivered Team Opponent Venue Date 1 Navdeep Saini (0/27) 7.69 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Mumbai April 25, 2021 1 Deepak Hooda (0/18) 8.33 12 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Mumbai April 18, 2021 2 Rahul Tewatia (1/45) 8.33 24 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi May 2, 2021 3 Lungi Ngidi (0/62) 12.50 24 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Delhi May 1, 2021

Dot balls faced by each of the eight teams

Dot balls Team Dot ball percentage Total balls faced 373 Punjab Kings 39.26 950 337 Kolkata Knight Riders 41.20 818 326 Sunrisers Hyderabad 39.18 832 317 Rajasthan Royals 37.92 836 307 Royal Challengers Bangalore 37.30 823 307 Mumbai Indians 36.81 834 293 Chennai Super Kings 36.04 813 293 Delhi Capitals 32.16 911

Percentage of dot balls faced by each of the eight teams

Percentage Team Dot balls Total balls faced 41.20 Kolkata Knight Riders 337 818 39.26 Punjab Kings 373 950 39.18 Sunrisers Hyderabad 326 832 37.92 Rajasthan Royals 317 836 37.30 Royal Challengers Bangalore 307 823 36.81 Mumbai Indians 307 834 36.04 Chennai Super Kings 293 813 32.16 Delhi Capitals 293 911 37.45 Overall 2,553 6,817

Dot balls delivered by each of the eight teams

Dot balls Team Dot ball percentage Total balls delivered 346 Delhi Capitals 36.00 961 337 Chennai Super Kings 40.60 830 337 Punjab Kings 38.04 886 321 Royal Challengers Bangalore 37.94 846 320 Mumbai Indians 38.69 827 310 Kolkata Knight Riders 37.80 820 295 Sunrisers Hyderabad 35.41 833 287 Rajasthan Royals 35.26 814

Percentage of dot balls delivered by each of the eight teams

Percentage Team Dot balls Total balls delivered 40.60 Chennai Super Kings 337 830 38.69 Mumbai Indians 320 827 38.04 Punjab Kings 337 886 37.94 Royal Challengers Bangalore 321 846 37.80 Kolkata Knight Riders 310 820 36.00 Delhi Capitals 346 961 35.41 Sunrisers Hyderabad 295 833 35.26 Rajasthan Royals 287 814 37.45 Overall 2,553 6,817

Dot balls delivered at each of the four venues

Dot balls Venue Dot ball percentage Total balls delivered 936 Chennai 39.25 2,385 907 Mumbai 38.74 2,341 417 Ahmedabad 36.39 1,146 293 Delhi 31.01 945

All records are updated as of May 2 at the end of the 29th match of IPL 2021.