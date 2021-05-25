Statsman

All about dot balls in IPL 2021: Shami, Siraj, Chahar's records

In IPL 2021, Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami bowled 77 dots out of 174 deliveries, while RCB's Mohammed Siraj bowled 74 out of 156.

Mohandas Menon
25 May, 2021 20:01 IST

Deepak Chahar bowled 18 dot balls in his four overs for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings on April 16.   -  Sportzpics / ISL

The now-suspended 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season witnessed some of the world’s best displaying their talent on the big stage. These power-hitters – the batsmen – have often grabbed headlines with their swashbuckling performances. And when they are going all guns blazing, the poor bowlers are at the receiving end of the carnage. Therefore, be it Test cricket or On-Day Internationals, and more so in Twenty20 (T20) cricket, dot balls are extremely important. They help ease the pressure on the bowler and the fielding side, and put extra pressure on the batsmen.

In T20 cricket, the significance of delivering dot balls is doubled. With only four potential overs each every match, the bowlers have no room for error in this monstrous format. At the same time, the batsmen must ensure that they keep the scoreboard always moving, thus negating the efforts of the bowler to bowl a dot ball.

Sadly, this season’s IPL had to be suspended midway after 29 games. However, these 29 games did produce some exciting cricket, and dot balls played their part. We look at the highs and lows of the dot balls faced and delivered by players and teams in IPL 2021.

Most dots balls faced by a batsman

Dot ballsBatsmanTeamBalls facedDot balls as a percentage of balls faced
91Shikhar DhawanDelhi Capitals28332.16
85K. L. RahulPunjab Kings24334.98
75David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad17542.86
74Nitish RanaKolkata Knight Riders16445.12
72Jonny BairstowSunrisers Hyderabad17541.14

 

Highest percentage of dot balls faced (minimum 30 balls)

PercentageBatsmanTeamBalls facedDot balls
61.54Manan VohraRajasthan Royals3924
53.19Washington SundarRoyal Challengers Bangalore4725
48.48Nicholas PooranPunjab Kings3316
46.67M. S. DhoniChennai Super Kings3014
46.43Shubman GillKolkata Knight Riders11252

 

Lowest percentage of dot balls faced (minimum 30 balls)

PercentageBatsmanTeamBalls facedDot balls
19.51Shimron HetmyerDelhi Capitals418
23.46Ravindra JadejaChennai Super Kings8119
26.19A. B. de VilliersRoyal Challengers Bangalore12633
26.47Ambati RayuduChennai Super Kings6818
27.72Kane WilliamsonSunrisers Hyderabad10128

 

Most dots balls faced by a batsman in a match

Dot ballsBatsman (Runs)Dot ball percentageBalls facedTeamOpponentVenueDate
23Nitish Rana (80)41.0756Kolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadChennaiApril 11, 2021
23Jonny Bairstow (63*)41.0756Sunrisers HyderabadPunjab KingsChennaiApril 21, 2021
22K. L. Rahul (61)43.1451Punjab KingsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 18, 2021
22David Warner (57)40.0055Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsDelhiApril 28, 2021
21Shikhar Dhawan (46)44.6847Delhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersAhmedabadApril 29, 2021

 

Fewest dots balls faced by a batsman in a match

Dot ballsBatsman (Runs)Dot ball percentageBalls facedTeamOpponentVenueDate
0Dinesh Karthik (22*)0.009Kolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadChennaiApril 11, 2021
1Kane Williamson (26*)10.0010Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsDelhiApril 28, 2021
2Sanju Samson (42)7.4127Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansDelhiApril 29, 2021
2Ravindra Jadeja (26*)11.7617Chennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 10, 2021
3Ambati Rayudu (72*)11.1127Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansDelhiMay 1, 2021
5Rohit Sharma (43)15.6332Mumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersChennaiApril 13, 2021

 

Highest percentage of dot balls faced by a batsman in a match (minimum 10 balls)

PercentageBatsman (Runs)Dot ballsBalls facedTeamOpponentVenueDate
75.00Nitish Rana (9)912Kolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsMumbaiApril 21, 2021
72.73Manan Vohra (9)811Rajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 15, 2021
71.43Virat Singh (4)1014Sunrisers HyderabadDelhi CapitalsChennaiApril 25, 2021
68.75Ruturaj Gaikwad (5)1116Chennai Super KingsPunjab KingsMumbaiApril 16, 2021
68.42Shubman Gill (11)1319Kolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsMumbaiApril 24, 2021

 

Lowest percentage of dot balls faced by a batsman in a match (minimum 10 balls)

PercentageBatsman (Runs)Dot ballsBalls facedTeamOpponentVenueDate
7.41Sanju Samson (42)227Rajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansDelhiApril 29, 2021
10.00Kane Williamson (26*)110Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsDelhiApril 28, 2021
11.11Ambati Rayudu (72*)327Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansDelhiMay 1, 2021
11.76Ravindra Jadeja (26*)217Chennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 10, 2021
12.00Shimron Hetmyer (53*)325Delhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreAhmedabadApril 27, 2021

 

Most dots balls delivered by bowlers

Dot ballsBowlerTeamBalls deliveredDot balls as a percentage of balls delivered
77Mohammed ShamiPunjab Kings17444.25
74Mohammed SirajRoyal Challengers Bangalore15647.44
73Trent BoultMumbai Indians15945.91
72Avesh KhanDelhi Capitals18040.00
70Prasidh KrishnaKolkata Knight Riders16342.94

 

High percentage of dot balls delivered (minimum 48 balls)

PercentageBowlerTeamBalls deliveredDot balls
59.26Shivam MaviKolkata Knight Riders5432
49.25Chris WoakesDelhi Capitals6733
47.44Mohammed SirajRoyal Challengers Bangalore15674
45.91Trent BoultMumbai Indians15973
45.83Deepak ChaharChennai Super Kings14466

 

Lowest percentage of dot balls delivered (minimum 48 balls)

PercentageBowlerTeamBalls deliveredDot balls
23.33Rahul TewatiaRajasthan Royals12028
23.33Shakib Al HasanKolkata Knight Riders6014
24.24Lalit YadavDelhi Capitals6616
26.23Marcus StoinisDelhi Capitals6116
28.36Murugan AshwinPunjab Kings6719

 

Most dots balls delivered by a bowler in a match

Dot ballsBowler (figures)Dot ball percentageBalls deliveredTeamOpponentVenueDate
18Deepak Chahar (4/13)75.0024Chennai Super KingsPunjab KingsMumbaiApril 16, 2021
18Chris Morris (4/23)75.0024Rajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight RidersMumbaiApril 24, 2021
17Shivam Mavi (1/19)70.8324Kolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsMumbaiApril 24, 2021
17Shardul Thakur (1/11)70.8324Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbaiApril 25, 2021
17Mohammed Shami (1/25)70.8324Punjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersAhmedabadApril 26, 2021

 

Fewest dots balls delivered by a bowler in a match

Dot ballsBowler (figures)Dot ball percentageBalls deliveredTeamOpponentVenueDate
1Navdeep Saini (0/27)7.6913Royal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsMumbaiApril 25, 2021
1Deepak Hooda (0/18)8.3312Punjab KingsDelhi CapitalsMumbaiApril 18, 2021
2Rahul Tewatia (1/45)8.3324Rajasthan RoyalsSunrisers HyderabadDelhiMay 2, 2021
3Lungi Ngidi (0/62)12.5024Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansDelhiMay 1, 2021

 

Dot balls faced by each of the eight teams

Dot ballsTeamDot ball percentageTotal balls faced
373Punjab Kings39.26950
337Kolkata Knight Riders41.20818
326Sunrisers Hyderabad39.18832
317Rajasthan Royals37.92836
307Royal Challengers Bangalore37.30823
307Mumbai Indians36.81834
293Chennai Super Kings36.04813
293Delhi Capitals32.16911

 

Percentage of dot balls faced by each of the eight teams

PercentageTeamDot ballsTotal balls faced
41.20Kolkata Knight Riders337818
39.26Punjab Kings373950
39.18Sunrisers Hyderabad326832
37.92Rajasthan Royals317836
37.30Royal Challengers Bangalore307823
36.81Mumbai Indians307834
36.04Chennai Super Kings293813
32.16Delhi Capitals293911
37.45Overall2,5536,817

 

Dot balls delivered by each of the eight teams

Dot ballsTeamDot ball percentageTotal balls delivered
346Delhi Capitals36.00961
337Chennai Super Kings40.60830
337Punjab Kings38.04886
321Royal Challengers Bangalore37.94846
320Mumbai Indians38.69827
310Kolkata Knight Riders37.80820
295Sunrisers Hyderabad35.41833
287Rajasthan Royals35.26814

 

Percentage of dot balls delivered by each of the eight teams

PercentageTeamDot ballsTotal balls delivered
40.60Chennai Super Kings337830
38.69Mumbai Indians320827
38.04Punjab Kings337886
37.94Royal Challengers Bangalore321846
37.80Kolkata Knight Riders310820
36.00Delhi Capitals346961
35.41Sunrisers Hyderabad295833
35.26Rajasthan Royals287814
37.45Overall2,5536,817

 

Dot balls delivered at each of the four venues

Dot ballsVenueDot ball percentageTotal balls delivered
936Chennai39.252,385
907Mumbai38.742,341
417Ahmedabad36.391,146
293Delhi31.01945

 

All records are updated as of May 2 at the end of the 29th match of IPL 2021.