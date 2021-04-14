Home Statsman Harshal Patel joins Anil Kumble in IPL record books Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel picked up five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener in Chennai on April 9. Mohandas Menon 14 April, 2021 21:48 IST Harshal Patel became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians, but missed out on a hat-trick. - Sportzpics / IPL Mohandas Menon 14 April, 2021 21:48 IST 0The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls against five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) before Harshal Patel’s 5/27 in Chennai on April 9. The previous best bowling figures against MI were 4/6 by the team’s current captain, Rohit Sharma, who did so while playing for Deccan Chargers at Centurion Park in South Africa on May 6, 2009. Incidentally, Sharma also claimed a hat-trick during that bowling performance.READ| Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's ducks against England - a strange record! Best bowling figures against Mumbai Indians in the IPLBowling figuresOversBowlerTeamVenueDateResult5/274.0Harshal PatelRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennaiApril 9, 2021Won4/62.0Rohit SharmaDeccan ChargersCenturionMay 6, 2009Won4/94.0Samuel BadreeRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruApril 14, 2017Lost4/144.0Sohail TanvirRajasthan RoyalsJaipurMay 26, 2008Won4/144.0Mohit SharmaChennai Super KingsDubaiApril 25, 2014Won3The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Harshal Patel being the second to do so.Best bowling figures for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPLBowling figuresOversBowlerOpponentVenueDateResult5/53.1Anil KumbleRajasthan RoyalsCape TownApril 18, 2009Won5/254.0Jaydev UnadkatDelhi DaredevilsDelhiMay 10, 2013Won5/274.0Harshal PatelMumbai IndiansChennaiApril 9, 2021Won4/94.0Samuel BadreeMumbai IndiansBengaluruApril 14, 2017Lost4/113.0Chris JordanGujarat LionsBengaluruMay 14, 2016Won1The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls in the opening match of an IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel became the first against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 9.Best bowling figures in the opening match of an IPL seasonBowling figuresOversBowlerTeamOpponentVenueDateResult5/274.0Harshal PatelRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansChennaiApril 9, 2021Won4/134.0Sunil NarineKolkata Knight RidersDelhi DaredevilsKolkataApril 3, 2013Won4/204.0Sunil NarineKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansAbu DhabiApril 16, 2014Won4/234.0Lasith MalingaMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersAbu DhabiApril 16, 2014Lost3/94.0Imran TahirChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennaiMarch 23, 2019Won26The number of occasions when both captains also kept wickets in the same IPL match. In the second game of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings’ M. S. Dhoni and Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant became the ninth such pair to do so. Interestingly, Dhoni was captaining in his 189th match – an IPL record – while Pant was appearing in his first as an IPL skipper.READ| IPL 2021: Five Indian players likely to have the biggest impact Both teams’ captains also playing as wicketkeepers in the same matchPlayer 1 (team)Player 2 (team)MatchesPeriodM. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers/Kings XI Punjab)9May 2008-April 2013Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders)Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers)1April 2009Kumar Sangakkara (Kings XI Punjab/Deccan Chargers)Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers/Kings XI Punjab)3March 2010-April 2011Dinesh Karthik (Delhi Daredevils)Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers)1March 2010M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Kumar Sangakkara (Kings XI Punjab/Deccan Chargers)2April 2010-May 2011M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Parthiv Patel (Kochi Tuskers Kerala)1May 2011M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Dinesh Karthik (Delhi Daredevils/Kolkata Knight Riders)6April 2014-October 2020M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)K. L. Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)2October 2020-November 2020M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)1April 2021Note: In all eight captains-wicketkeepers have been involved.601The number of fours hit by Shikhar Dhawan in his IPL career. During his match-winning knock of 85 in the second match of the 2021 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Dhawan became the first batsman to hit 600 fours in his IPL career. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner is second best with 510. Having appeared for four IPL teams since his debut in 2008, here’s a summary of Dhawan’s fours. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 601 fours in the IPL. - Sportzpics / IPL Shikhar Dhawan’s 601 fours in the IPLTeamPeriodInningsBallsFoursBalls/fourDelhi Capitals +2008, 2019-21*481,1601766.59Mumbai Indians2009-1014215268.27Deccan Chargers2011-12297491057.13Sunrisers Hyderabad2013-17852,0262946.89Total2008-21*1764,1506016.91+ Known as Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2018.Most fours hit by a batsman in IPL cricketFoursBatsmanInningsBallsBalls/four601Shikhar Dhawan1764,1506.91510David Warner1423,7127.28507Virat Kohli1854,5258.93496Suresh Raina1903,9517.97492Gautam Gambhir1523,4046.92All about sixes in IPL 2021Sixes hit so far43Balls taken to hit the first six of 202117Sixes hit by each teamSixesTeam10Chennai Super Kings & Sunrisers Hyderabad8Kolkata Knight Riders6Mumbai Indians5Delhi Capitals4Royals Challengers Bangalore Sixes conceded by each teamSixesTeam10Delhi Capitals & Kolkata Knight Riders8Sunrisers Hyderabad6Royals Challengers Bangalore5Chennai Super Kings4Mumbai Indians Sixes hit by teams batting first24Sixes hit by teams batting second19Most sixes hit by a batsman in a match4: Suresh Rana (Chennai Super Kings) & Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)3: Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals), Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad) & Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)Note: At the end of three matches.All records are updated as of April 12, 2021. 