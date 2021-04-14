Statsman

Harshal Patel joins Anil Kumble in IPL record books

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel picked up five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener in Chennai on April 9.

14 April, 2021 21:48 IST

Harshal Patel became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians, but missed out on a hat-trick.   -  Sportzpics / IPL

The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls against five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) before Harshal Patel’s 5/27 in Chennai on April 9. The previous best bowling figures against MI were 4/6 by the team’s current captain, Rohit Sharma, who did so while playing for Deccan Chargers at Centurion Park in South Africa on May 6, 2009. Incidentally, Sharma also claimed a hat-trick during that bowling performance.

Best bowling figures against Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Bowling figuresOversBowlerTeamVenueDateResult
5/274.0Harshal PatelRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennaiApril 9, 2021Won
4/62.0Rohit SharmaDeccan ChargersCenturionMay 6, 2009Won
4/94.0Samuel BadreeRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruApril 14, 2017Lost
4/144.0Sohail TanvirRajasthan RoyalsJaipurMay 26, 2008Won
4/144.0Mohit SharmaChennai Super KingsDubaiApril 25, 2014Won

3

The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Harshal Patel being the second to do so.

Best bowling figures for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL

Bowling figuresOversBowlerOpponentVenueDateResult
5/53.1Anil KumbleRajasthan RoyalsCape TownApril 18, 2009Won
5/254.0Jaydev UnadkatDelhi DaredevilsDelhiMay 10, 2013Won
5/274.0Harshal PatelMumbai IndiansChennaiApril 9, 2021Won
4/94.0Samuel BadreeMumbai IndiansBengaluruApril 14, 2017Lost
4/113.0Chris JordanGujarat LionsBengaluruMay 14, 2016Won

1

The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls in the opening match of an IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel became the first against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 9.

Best bowling figures in the opening match of an IPL season

Bowling figuresOversBowlerTeamOpponentVenueDateResult
5/274.0Harshal PatelRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansChennaiApril 9, 2021Won
4/134.0Sunil NarineKolkata Knight RidersDelhi DaredevilsKolkataApril 3, 2013Won
4/204.0Sunil NarineKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansAbu DhabiApril 16, 2014Won
4/234.0Lasith MalingaMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersAbu DhabiApril 16, 2014Lost
3/94.0Imran TahirChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennaiMarch 23, 2019Won

26

The number of occasions when both captains also kept wickets in the same IPL match. In the second game of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings’ M. S. Dhoni and Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant became the ninth such pair to do so. Interestingly, Dhoni was captaining in his 189th match – an IPL record – while Pant was appearing in his first as an IPL skipper.

Both teams’ captains also playing as wicketkeepers in the same match

Player 1 (team)Player 2 (team)MatchesPeriod
M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers/Kings XI Punjab)9May 2008-April 2013
Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders)Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers)1April 2009
Kumar Sangakkara (Kings XI Punjab/Deccan Chargers)Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers/Kings XI Punjab)3March 2010-April 2011
Dinesh Karthik (Delhi Daredevils)Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers)1March 2010
M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Kumar Sangakkara (Kings XI Punjab/Deccan Chargers)2April 2010-May 2011
M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Parthiv Patel (Kochi Tuskers Kerala)1May 2011
M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Dinesh Karthik (Delhi Daredevils/Kolkata Knight Riders)6April 2014-October 2020
M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)K. L. Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)2October 2020-November 2020
M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)1April 2021

Note: In all eight captains-wicketkeepers have been involved.

601

The number of fours hit by Shikhar Dhawan in his IPL career. During his match-winning knock of 85 in the second match of the 2021 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Dhawan became the first batsman to hit 600 fours in his IPL career. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner is second best with 510. Having appeared for four IPL teams since his debut in 2008, here’s a summary of Dhawan’s fours.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 601 fours in the IPL.   -  Sportzpics / IPL

 

Shikhar Dhawan’s 601 fours in the IPL

TeamPeriodInningsBallsFoursBalls/four
Delhi Capitals +2008, 2019-21*481,1601766.59
Mumbai Indians2009-1014215268.27
Deccan Chargers2011-12297491057.13
Sunrisers Hyderabad2013-17852,0262946.89
Total2008-21*1764,1506016.91

+ Known as Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2018.

Most fours hit by a batsman in IPL cricket

FoursBatsmanInningsBallsBalls/four
601Shikhar Dhawan1764,1506.91
510David Warner1423,7127.28
507Virat Kohli1854,5258.93
496Suresh Raina1903,9517.97
492Gautam Gambhir1523,4046.92

All about sixes in IPL 2021

Sixes hit so far

43

Balls taken to hit the first six of 2021

17

Sixes hit by each team

SixesTeam
10Chennai Super Kings & Sunrisers Hyderabad
8Kolkata Knight Riders
6Mumbai Indians
5Delhi Capitals
4Royals Challengers Bangalore

 

Sixes conceded by each team

SixesTeam
10Delhi Capitals & Kolkata Knight Riders
8Sunrisers Hyderabad
6Royals Challengers Bangalore
5Chennai Super Kings
4Mumbai Indians

 

Sixes hit by teams batting first

24

Sixes hit by teams batting second

19

Most sixes hit by a batsman in a match

4: Suresh Rana (Chennai Super Kings) & Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)

3: Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals), Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad) & Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Note: At the end of three matches.

All records are updated as of April 12, 2021.