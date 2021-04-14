Harshal Patel joins Anil Kumble in IPL record books

0

The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls against five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) before Harshal Patel’s 5/27 in Chennai on April 9. The previous best bowling figures against MI were 4/6 by the team’s current captain, Rohit Sharma, who did so while playing for Deccan Chargers at Centurion Park in South Africa on May 6, 2009. Incidentally, Sharma also claimed a hat-trick during that bowling performance.

Best bowling figures against Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Bowling figures Overs Bowler Team Venue Date Result 5/27 4.0 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai April 9, 2021 Won 4/6 2.0 Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers Centurion May 6, 2009 Won 4/9 4.0 Samuel Badree Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru April 14, 2017 Lost 4/14 4.0 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals Jaipur May 26, 2008 Won 4/14 4.0 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings Dubai April 25, 2014 Won

3

The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Harshal Patel being the second to do so.

Best bowling figures for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL

Bowling figures Overs Bowler Opponent Venue Date Result 5/5 3.1 Anil Kumble Rajasthan Royals Cape Town April 18, 2009 Won 5/25 4.0 Jaydev Unadkat Delhi Daredevils Delhi May 10, 2013 Won 5/27 4.0 Harshal Patel Mumbai Indians Chennai April 9, 2021 Won 4/9 4.0 Samuel Badree Mumbai Indians Bengaluru April 14, 2017 Lost 4/11 3.0 Chris Jordan Gujarat Lions Bengaluru May 14, 2016 Won

1

The number of bowlers who have taken five-wicket hauls in the opening match of an IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel became the first against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 9.

Best bowling figures in the opening match of an IPL season

Bowling figures Overs Bowler Team Opponent Venue Date Result 5/27 4.0 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Chennai April 9, 2021 Won 4/13 4.0 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Kolkata April 3, 2013 Won 4/20 4.0 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi April 16, 2014 Won 4/23 4.0 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi April 16, 2014 Lost 3/9 4.0 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai March 23, 2019 Won

26

The number of occasions when both captains also kept wickets in the same IPL match. In the second game of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings’ M. S. Dhoni and Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant became the ninth such pair to do so. Interestingly, Dhoni was captaining in his 189th match – an IPL record – while Pant was appearing in his first as an IPL skipper.

Both teams’ captains also playing as wicketkeepers in the same match

Player 1 (team) Player 2 (team) Matches Period M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers/Kings XI Punjab) 9 May 2008-April 2013 Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders) Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) 1 April 2009 Kumar Sangakkara (Kings XI Punjab/Deccan Chargers) Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers/Kings XI Punjab) 3 March 2010-April 2011 Dinesh Karthik (Delhi Daredevils) Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) 1 March 2010 M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) Kumar Sangakkara (Kings XI Punjab/Deccan Chargers) 2 April 2010-May 2011 M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) Parthiv Patel (Kochi Tuskers Kerala) 1 May 2011 M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) Dinesh Karthik (Delhi Daredevils/Kolkata Knight Riders) 6 April 2014-October 2020 M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) K. L. Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) 2 October 2020-November 2020 M. S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) 1 April 2021

Note: In all eight captains-wicketkeepers have been involved.

601

The number of fours hit by Shikhar Dhawan in his IPL career. During his match-winning knock of 85 in the second match of the 2021 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Dhawan became the first batsman to hit 600 fours in his IPL career. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner is second best with 510. Having appeared for four IPL teams since his debut in 2008, here’s a summary of Dhawan’s fours.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 601 fours in the IPL. - Sportzpics / IPL

Shikhar Dhawan’s 601 fours in the IPL

Team Period Innings Balls Fours Balls/four Delhi Capitals + 2008, 2019-21* 48 1,160 176 6.59 Mumbai Indians 2009-10 14 215 26 8.27 Deccan Chargers 2011-12 29 749 105 7.13 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2013-17 85 2,026 294 6.89 Total 2008-21* 176 4,150 601 6.91

+ Known as Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2018.

Most fours hit by a batsman in IPL cricket

Fours Batsman Innings Balls Balls/four 601 Shikhar Dhawan 176 4,150 6.91 510 David Warner 142 3,712 7.28 507 Virat Kohli 185 4,525 8.93 496 Suresh Raina 190 3,951 7.97 492 Gautam Gambhir 152 3,404 6.92

All about sixes in IPL 2021

Sixes hit so far

43

Balls taken to hit the first six of 2021

17

Sixes hit by each team

Sixes Team 10 Chennai Super Kings & Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 Mumbai Indians 5 Delhi Capitals 4 Royals Challengers Bangalore

Sixes conceded by each team

Sixes Team 10 Delhi Capitals & Kolkata Knight Riders 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 Royals Challengers Bangalore 5 Chennai Super Kings 4 Mumbai Indians

Sixes hit by teams batting first

24

Sixes hit by teams batting second

19

Most sixes hit by a batsman in a match

4: Suresh Rana (Chennai Super Kings) & Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders)

3: Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals), Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad) & Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Note: At the end of three matches.

All records are updated as of April 12, 2021.