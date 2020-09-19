Home Statsman IPL 2020: Statsman picks Dhoni to lead his all-time IPL XI IPL 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead Sportstar columnist Statsman's all-time XI, which also features the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina. Mohandas Menon 19 September, 2020 14:24 IST Chris Gayle. - Vivek Bendre Mohandas Menon 19 September, 2020 14:24 IST 1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)- Has six IPL hundreds – the most by any batsman- His 175 not out is the highest score not only in the IPL, but in all T20 cricket- His run aggregate of 4,480 runs is the highest by an opening batsman in the IPL- Has hit the most sixes (326) in IPL cricket- Has aggregated 600 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (3) – equal with David Warner- Has aggregated 700 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (2)- His run aggregate of 13,296 runs is the highest in T20 cricket- Has registered 22 hundreds – the most in T20 cricket- Has registered 82 fifties – the most in T20 cricket- Has hit the most sixes (978) in T20 cricket- Has hit the most fours (1,026) in T20 cricketREAD| MI vs CSK Toss breakdown, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians takes on Chennai Super Kings 2. David Warner (Australia) David Warner. - K. V. S. Giri - Fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 4,706 runs – the most by a foreign player- His 48 scores of 50-plus are the most by any batsman in IPL cricket- Has the most scores in the 90s (5) in the IPL- His batting average of 43.17 is the highest for a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs- Has scored 50-plus with a 150-plus strike rate on 30 occasions in his career – the most by any IPL batsman- Has aggregated 500 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (5) – equal with Virat Kohli- Has aggregated 600 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (3) – equal with GayleREAD| IPL 2020: Bravo,Tahir, Santner available for MI-CSK opener 3. Virat Kohli (India) Virat Kohli. - K. Murali Kumar - Leading run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,412 runs- Has the most runs in a single IPL season (973) in 2016 – the only batsman with 900 or more runs!- Has the most hundreds in a single IPL season (4) in 2016- His 11 scores of 50-plus in 2016 are the most in a single IPL season- Has aggregated 500 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (5) – equal with WarnerREAD| Cricket’s oasis in the desert: IPL’s bio-secure avatar set to quench fans’ thirst 4. Suresh Raina (India) Suresh Raina. - K. Pichumani - Second-highest run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,368 runs- Has aggregated 400 or more runs in nine out of 12 IPL seasons – the most by any batsman- Has aggregated 350 or more runs in each of the 12 IPL seasons – the only one to do so- Has appeared in the most IPL matches (193)- The only fielder with more than 100 catches (102) in the IPL- Also has 25 wickets as a bowler, at an economy rate of 7.39READ| IPL 2020: Complete list of winners and runners-up from all seasons 5. A. B. de Villiers (South Africa) A. B. de Villiers. - K. Murali Kumar - His batting strike rate 151.24 is the highest by any batsman in IPL cricket with over 3,000 runs- Can also keep wickets6. M. S. Dhoni (India) – captain/wicketkeeper M. S. Dhoni. - PTI - His batting average of 42.20 is the second highest by a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs- Has played the most matches as captain (174) in the IPL- The only player to win over 100 matches (104) as captain in the IPL7. Harbhajan Singh (India) Harbhajan Singh. - Vivek Bendre - Has 150 wickets in IPL cricket – the most by an off-spinner- Has an economy rate of 7.05 runs per over, which is the third best among bowlers with 100 or more wickets- A useful batsman with a strike rate of 138, with several cameo knocks of high qualityREAD| IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Stats Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) Bhuvneshwar Kumar. - K. V. S. Giri - Has 133 wickets, making him the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL cricket- His economy rate of 7.24 is the second-best by a pacer after Lasith Malinga among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets- His bowling strike rate of 19.64 balls per wicket is the second-best by an Indian pacer with 100 or more IPL wickets9. Amit Mishra (India) Amit Mishra. - Sandeep Saxena - Has 157 IPL wickets – the second-most after Malinga and the most by a spinner in IPL cricket- Has claimed three hat-tricks in the IPL – the most by any bowler10. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) Lasith Malinga. - K. R. - Is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets- His bowling average of 19.79 is the lowest among bowlers with 50 or more IPL wickets- His bowling strike rate of 16.63 balls per wicket is the best by a pacer with 50 or more IPL wickets- His economy rate of 7.14 is the best by a pacer among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wicketsREAD| IPL Match 1, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Top five MI vs CSK matches 11. Zaheer Khan (India) Zaheer Khan. - IPL / Sportzpics - Has 102 wickets in IPL cricket- The only left-arm bowler in the side 