IPL 2020: Statsman picks Dhoni to lead his all-time IPL XI

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

- Has six IPL hundreds – the most by any batsman

- His 175 not out is the highest score not only in the IPL, but in all T20 cricket

- His run aggregate of 4,480 runs is the highest by an opening batsman in the IPL

- Has hit the most sixes (326) in IPL cricket

- Has aggregated 600 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (3) – equal with David Warner

- Has aggregated 700 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (2)

- His run aggregate of 13,296 runs is the highest in T20 cricket

- Has registered 22 hundreds – the most in T20 cricket

- Has registered 82 fifties – the most in T20 cricket

- Has hit the most sixes (978) in T20 cricket

- Has hit the most fours (1,026) in T20 cricket

2. David Warner (Australia)

David Warner. - K. V. S. Giri

- Fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 4,706 runs – the most by a foreign player

- His 48 scores of 50-plus are the most by any batsman in IPL cricket

- Has the most scores in the 90s (5) in the IPL

- His batting average of 43.17 is the highest for a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs

- Has scored 50-plus with a 150-plus strike rate on 30 occasions in his career – the most by any IPL batsman

- Has aggregated 500 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (5) – equal with Virat Kohli

- Has aggregated 600 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (3) – equal with Gayle

3. Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli. - K. Murali Kumar

- Leading run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,412 runs

- Has the most runs in a single IPL season (973) in 2016 – the only batsman with 900 or more runs!

- Has the most hundreds in a single IPL season (4) in 2016

- His 11 scores of 50-plus in 2016 are the most in a single IPL season

- Has aggregated 500 or more runs in an IPL season the most times (5) – equal with Warner

4. Suresh Raina (India)

Suresh Raina. - K. Pichumani

- Second-highest run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,368 runs

- Has aggregated 400 or more runs in nine out of 12 IPL seasons – the most by any batsman

- Has aggregated 350 or more runs in each of the 12 IPL seasons – the only one to do so

- Has appeared in the most IPL matches (193)

- The only fielder with more than 100 catches (102) in the IPL

- Also has 25 wickets as a bowler, at an economy rate of 7.39

5. A. B. de Villiers (South Africa)

A. B. de Villiers. - K. Murali Kumar

- His batting strike rate 151.24 is the highest by any batsman in IPL cricket with over 3,000 runs

- Can also keep wickets

6. M. S. Dhoni (India) – captain/wicketkeeper

M. S. Dhoni. - PTI

- His batting average of 42.20 is the second highest by a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs

- Has played the most matches as captain (174) in the IPL

- The only player to win over 100 matches (104) as captain in the IPL

7. Harbhajan Singh (India)

Harbhajan Singh. - Vivek Bendre

- Has 150 wickets in IPL cricket – the most by an off-spinner

- Has an economy rate of 7.05 runs per over, which is the third best among bowlers with 100 or more wickets

- A useful batsman with a strike rate of 138, with several cameo knocks of high quality

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. - K. V. S. Giri

- Has 133 wickets, making him the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL cricket

- His economy rate of 7.24 is the second-best by a pacer after Lasith Malinga among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets

- His bowling strike rate of 19.64 balls per wicket is the second-best by an Indian pacer with 100 or more IPL wickets

9. Amit Mishra (India)

Amit Mishra. - Sandeep Saxena

- Has 157 IPL wickets – the second-most after Malinga and the most by a spinner in IPL cricket

- Has claimed three hat-tricks in the IPL – the most by any bowler

10. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Lasith Malinga. - K. R. Deepak

- Is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets

- His bowling average of 19.79 is the lowest among bowlers with 50 or more IPL wickets

- His bowling strike rate of 16.63 balls per wicket is the best by a pacer with 50 or more IPL wickets

- His economy rate of 7.14 is the best by a pacer among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets

11. Zaheer Khan (India)

Zaheer Khan. - IPL / Sportzpics

- Has 102 wickets in IPL cricket

- The only left-arm bowler in the side