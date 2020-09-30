Home Statsman IPL statistics: A century of wins for Dhoni From M. S. Dhoni's century of IPL wins to Shikhar Dhawan's run out record, here are all the statistics from the Indian Premier League. Mohandas Menon 30 September, 2020 19:30 IST Dhoni is the first captain to register 100 wins in the IPL. - IPL Mohandas Menon 30 September, 2020 19:30 IST 100The number of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches won by Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of M. S. Dhoni, who became the first captain to do so in the tournament’s history. He achieved the milestone in the opening match of the 2020 season against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi.Most victories as captain for one IPL teamWinsCaptainMatchesWin percentageTeamSpan100M. S. Dhoni16361.35Chennai Super Kings2008-2063Rohit Sharma10659.43Mumbai Indians2013-2061Gautam Gambhir10856.48Kolkata Knight Riders2011-1751Virat Kohli11245.54Royal Challengers Bangalore2011-20252The batting strike rate of Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis during his knock of 53 in 21 balls against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20 was the second quickest by any batsman during the IPL played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Highest IPL batting strike rate in the UAEStrike rateBatsmanTeamRunsBallsOppositionVenueYearResult268.42David MillerKings XI Punjab51*19Rajasthan RoyalsSharjah2014Won252.38Marcus StoinisDelhi Capitals5321Kings XI PunjabDubai2020Tied (won by Delhi)231.25Sanju SamsonRajasthan Royals7432Chennai Super KingsSharjah2020Won220.93Glenn MaxwellKings XI Punjab9543Chennai Super KingsAbu Dhabi2014Won220.93Glenn MaxwellKings XI Punjab9543Sunrisers HyderabadSharjah2014Won15The number of times Shikhar Dhawan has been run out in his IPL career. He was unfortunately run out before he opened his score after facing just two balls for Delhi Capitals against KXIP in Dubai on September 20. Only Gautam Gambhir has been dismissed in this manner on more occasions in IPL history.Batsmen run out on most occasions in IPL historyRun-outsBatsmanTeamsDucksHundreds/fiftiesRuns-outs span16Gautam GambhirDelhi Daredevils (6), Kolkata Knight Riders (10)10/32008-1815Shikhar DhawanDelhi Capitals (2), Mumbai Indians (1), Deccan Chargers (4), Sunrisers Hyderabad (8)20/22008-2013Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings (11), Gujarat Lions (2)00/32008-1913Ambati RayuduMumbai Indians (9), Chennai Super Kings (4)20/32010-1812M. VijayChennai Super Kings (7), Delhi Daredevils (1), Kings XI Punjab (4)21/22010-168The number of times an Indian batsman has scored a fifty on IPL debut. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal’s 56 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 21 made him the latest entrant on the list and also the third-highest score by an Indian debutant in the IPL.Indians scoring a fifty on IPL debutScoreBatsmanTeamOppositionVenueYearResult60Swapnil AsnodkarRajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight RidersJaipur2008Won58*Gautam GambhirDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsDelhi2008Won56Devdutt PadikkalRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadDubai2020Won55Ambati RayuduMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Brabourne)2010Won54Vidyut SivaramakrishnanChennai Super KingsDelhi DaredevilsChennai2008Lost52*Shikhar DhawanDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsDelhi2008Won52Shreevats GoswamiRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi DaredevilsBangalore2008Lost50*Kedar JadhavDelhi DaredevilsRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangalore2010Won33The number of sixes hit during the Rajasthan Royals-Chennai Super Kings encounter in Sharjah on September 22 is now the joint-most hit by both sides in an IPL match. The Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings match on April 25, 2018, featured an identical number of sixes.Most sixes hit in an IPL matchTotal sixesTeam 1 (sixes)Team 2 (sixes)VenueDateWon by33Royal Challengers Bangalore (16)Chennai Super Kings (17)BangaloreApril 25, 2018CSK33Rajasthan Royals (17)Chennai Super Kings (16)SharjahSeptember 22, 2020RR31Gujarat Lions (11)Delhi Daredevils (20)DelhiMay 4, 2017DD31Kolkata Knight Riders (17)Chennai Super Kings (14)ChennaiApril 10, 2018CSK31Kolkata Knight Riders (15)Kings XI Punjab (16)IndoreMay 12, 2018KKR30Chennai Super Kings (17)Rajasthan Royals (13)ChennaiApril 3, 2010CSK904The total number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma against Kolkata Knight Riders is now the most by any batsman against a single team in the IPL. He also became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 900 runs against a particular side.Batsmen with the most runs against a single team in the IPLRunsBatsmanAgainstInningsAverage904Rohit SharmaKolkata Knight Riders2647.58829David WarnerKolkata Knight Riders2143.63825Virat KohliDelhi Capitals2063.46819David WarnerKings XI Punjab1754.60818Suresh RainaMumbai Indians3231.46818Suresh RainaKolkata Knight Riders2245.44814Suresh RainaKings XI Punjab2342.8460The number of innings for K. L. Rahul to aggregate 2,000 runs in the IPL is now the third-quickest overall and quickest among Indians in the tournament’s history. He reached the landmark while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on September 24.Fewest innings to reach 2,000 runs in the IPLInningsMatchesBatsmanAchieved onTeams4849Chris GayleApril 16, 2013Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore5253Shaun MarshApril 21, 2015Kings XI Punjab6069K. L. RahulSeptember 24, 2020Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab6363Sachin TendulkarMay 20, 2012Mumbai Indians6465Shane WatsonMay 13, 2014Rajasthan Royals6869Gautam GambhirMay 16, 2012Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders6972Suresh RainaApril 30, 2012Chennai Super Kings132K. L. Rahuls’ unbeaten knock for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on September 24 is now the highest by an Indian batsman in the IPL. Overall, it is the fourth-highest individual score in the tournament’s history after Chris Gayle (175 not out for RCB in 2013), Brendon McCullum (158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008) and A. B. de Villiers (133 not out for RCB in 2015). Rahul’s effort is now the second-highest by an Indian in all T20 cricket.Highest individual scores by Indians in T20 cricketScoreBatsmanTeamOppositionVenueDateResult147Shreyas IyerMumbaiSikkimIndoreFebruary 21, 2019Won132*K. L. RahulKings XI PunjabRoyal Challengers BangaloreDubaiSeptember 24, 2020Won129*Manish PandeyKarnatakaServicesVizianagaramNovember 12, 2019Won129Wriddhiman SahaBengalArunachal PradeshCuttackFebruary 27, 2019Won128*Rishabh PantDelhi DaredevilsSunrisers HyderabadDelhiMay 10, 2018Lost All records are updated as of September 25, 2020. 