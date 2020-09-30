Statsman

IPL statistics: A century of wins for Dhoni

From M. S. Dhoni's century of IPL wins to Shikhar Dhawan's run out record, here are all the statistics from the Indian Premier League.

Mohandas Menon
30 September, 2020 19:30 IST

Dhoni is the first captain to register 100 wins in the IPL.   -  IPL

100

The number of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches won by Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of M. S. Dhoni, who became the first captain to do so in the tournament’s history. He achieved the milestone in the opening match of the 2020 season against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi.

Most victories as captain for one IPL team

WinsCaptainMatchesWin percentageTeamSpan
100M. S. Dhoni16361.35Chennai Super Kings2008-20
63Rohit Sharma10659.43Mumbai Indians2013-20
61Gautam Gambhir10856.48Kolkata Knight Riders2011-17
51Virat Kohli11245.54Royal Challengers Bangalore2011-20

252

The batting strike rate of Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis during his knock of 53 in 21 balls against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20 was the second quickest by any batsman during the IPL played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Highest IPL batting strike rate in the UAE

Strike rateBatsmanTeamRunsBallsOppositionVenueYearResult
268.42David MillerKings XI Punjab51*19Rajasthan RoyalsSharjah2014Won
252.38Marcus StoinisDelhi Capitals5321Kings XI PunjabDubai2020Tied (won by Delhi)
231.25Sanju SamsonRajasthan Royals7432Chennai Super KingsSharjah2020Won
220.93Glenn MaxwellKings XI Punjab9543Chennai Super KingsAbu Dhabi2014Won
220.93Glenn MaxwellKings XI Punjab9543Sunrisers HyderabadSharjah2014Won

15

The number of times Shikhar Dhawan has been run out in his IPL career. He was unfortunately run out before he opened his score after facing just two balls for Delhi Capitals against KXIP in Dubai on September 20. Only Gautam Gambhir has been dismissed in this manner on more occasions in IPL history.

Batsmen run out on most occasions in IPL history

Run-outsBatsmanTeamsDucksHundreds/fiftiesRuns-outs span
16Gautam GambhirDelhi Daredevils (6), Kolkata Knight Riders (10)10/32008-18
15Shikhar DhawanDelhi Capitals (2), Mumbai Indians (1), Deccan Chargers (4), Sunrisers Hyderabad (8)20/22008-20
13Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings (11), Gujarat Lions (2)00/32008-19
13Ambati RayuduMumbai Indians (9), Chennai Super Kings (4)20/32010-18
12M. VijayChennai Super Kings (7), Delhi Daredevils (1), Kings XI Punjab (4)21/22010-16

8

The number of times an Indian batsman has scored a fifty on IPL debut. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal’s 56 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 21 made him the latest entrant on the list and also the third-highest score by an Indian debutant in the IPL.

Indians scoring a fifty on IPL debut

ScoreBatsmanTeamOppositionVenueYearResult
60Swapnil AsnodkarRajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight RidersJaipur2008Won
58*Gautam GambhirDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsDelhi2008Won
56Devdutt PadikkalRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadDubai2020Won
55Ambati RayuduMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Brabourne)2010Won
54Vidyut SivaramakrishnanChennai Super KingsDelhi DaredevilsChennai2008Lost
52*Shikhar DhawanDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsDelhi2008Won
52Shreevats GoswamiRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi DaredevilsBangalore2008Lost
50*Kedar JadhavDelhi DaredevilsRoyal Challengers BangaloreBangalore2010Won

33

The number of sixes hit during the Rajasthan Royals-Chennai Super Kings encounter in Sharjah on September 22 is now the joint-most hit by both sides in an IPL match. The Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings match on April 25, 2018, featured an identical number of sixes.

Most sixes hit in an IPL match

Total sixesTeam 1 (sixes)Team 2 (sixes)VenueDateWon by
33Royal Challengers Bangalore (16)Chennai Super Kings (17)BangaloreApril 25, 2018CSK
33Rajasthan Royals (17)Chennai Super Kings (16)SharjahSeptember 22, 2020RR
31Gujarat Lions (11)Delhi Daredevils (20)DelhiMay 4, 2017DD
31Kolkata Knight Riders (17)Chennai Super Kings (14)ChennaiApril 10, 2018CSK
31Kolkata Knight Riders (15)Kings XI Punjab (16)IndoreMay 12, 2018KKR
30Chennai Super Kings (17)Rajasthan Royals (13)ChennaiApril 3, 2010CSK

904

The total number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma against Kolkata Knight Riders is now the most by any batsman against a single team in the IPL. He also became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 900 runs against a particular side.

Batsmen with the most runs against a single team in the IPL

RunsBatsmanAgainstInningsAverage
904Rohit SharmaKolkata Knight Riders2647.58
829David WarnerKolkata Knight Riders2143.63
825Virat KohliDelhi Capitals2063.46
819David WarnerKings XI Punjab1754.60
818Suresh RainaMumbai Indians3231.46
818Suresh RainaKolkata Knight Riders2245.44
814Suresh RainaKings XI Punjab2342.84

60

The number of innings for K. L. Rahul to aggregate 2,000 runs in the IPL is now the third-quickest overall and quickest among Indians in the tournament’s history. He reached the landmark while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on September 24.

Fewest innings to reach 2,000 runs in the IPL

InningsMatchesBatsmanAchieved onTeams
4849Chris GayleApril 16, 2013Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore
5253Shaun MarshApril 21, 2015Kings XI Punjab
6069K. L. RahulSeptember 24, 2020Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab
6363Sachin TendulkarMay 20, 2012Mumbai Indians
6465Shane WatsonMay 13, 2014Rajasthan Royals
6869Gautam GambhirMay 16, 2012Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders
6972Suresh RainaApril 30, 2012Chennai Super Kings

132

K. L. Rahuls’ unbeaten knock for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on September 24 is now the highest by an Indian batsman in the IPL. Overall, it is the fourth-highest individual score in the tournament’s history after Chris Gayle (175 not out for RCB in 2013), Brendon McCullum (158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008) and A. B. de Villiers (133 not out for RCB in 2015). Rahul’s effort is now the second-highest by an Indian in all T20 cricket.

Highest individual scores by Indians in T20 cricket

ScoreBatsmanTeamOppositionVenueDateResult
147Shreyas IyerMumbaiSikkimIndoreFebruary 21, 2019Won
132*K. L. RahulKings XI PunjabRoyal Challengers BangaloreDubaiSeptember 24, 2020Won
129*Manish PandeyKarnatakaServicesVizianagaramNovember 12, 2019Won
129Wriddhiman SahaBengalArunachal PradeshCuttackFebruary 27, 2019Won
128*Rishabh PantDelhi DaredevilsSunrisers HyderabadDelhiMay 10, 2018Lost

 

All records are updated as of September 25, 2020.

