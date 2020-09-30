IPL statistics: A century of wins for Dhoni

100

The number of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches won by Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of M. S. Dhoni, who became the first captain to do so in the tournament’s history. He achieved the milestone in the opening match of the 2020 season against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi.

Most victories as captain for one IPL team

Wins Captain Matches Win percentage Team Span 100 M. S. Dhoni 163 61.35 Chennai Super Kings 2008-20 63 Rohit Sharma 106 59.43 Mumbai Indians 2013-20 61 Gautam Gambhir 108 56.48 Kolkata Knight Riders 2011-17 51 Virat Kohli 112 45.54 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2011-20

252

The batting strike rate of Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis during his knock of 53 in 21 balls against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20 was the second quickest by any batsman during the IPL played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Highest IPL batting strike rate in the UAE

Strike rate Batsman Team Runs Balls Opposition Venue Year Result 268.42 David Miller Kings XI Punjab 51* 19 Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 2014 Won 252.38 Marcus Stoinis Delhi Capitals 53 21 Kings XI Punjab Dubai 2020 Tied (won by Delhi) 231.25 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 74 32 Chennai Super Kings Sharjah 2020 Won 220.93 Glenn Maxwell Kings XI Punjab 95 43 Chennai Super Kings Abu Dhabi 2014 Won 220.93 Glenn Maxwell Kings XI Punjab 95 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah 2014 Won

15

The number of times Shikhar Dhawan has been run out in his IPL career. He was unfortunately run out before he opened his score after facing just two balls for Delhi Capitals against KXIP in Dubai on September 20. Only Gautam Gambhir has been dismissed in this manner on more occasions in IPL history.

Batsmen run out on most occasions in IPL history

Run-outs Batsman Teams Ducks Hundreds/fifties Runs-outs span 16 Gautam Gambhir Delhi Daredevils (6), Kolkata Knight Riders (10) 1 0/3 2008-18 15 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals (2), Mumbai Indians (1), Deccan Chargers (4), Sunrisers Hyderabad (8) 2 0/2 2008-20 13 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings (11), Gujarat Lions (2) 0 0/3 2008-19 13 Ambati Rayudu Mumbai Indians (9), Chennai Super Kings (4) 2 0/3 2010-18 12 M. Vijay Chennai Super Kings (7), Delhi Daredevils (1), Kings XI Punjab (4) 2 1/2 2010-16

8

The number of times an Indian batsman has scored a fifty on IPL debut. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal’s 56 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 21 made him the latest entrant on the list and also the third-highest score by an Indian debutant in the IPL.

Indians scoring a fifty on IPL debut

Score Batsman Team Opposition Venue Year Result 60 Swapnil Asnodkar Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Jaipur 2008 Won 58* Gautam Gambhir Delhi Daredevils Rajasthan Royals Delhi 2008 Won 56 Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 2020 Won 55 Ambati Rayudu Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai (Brabourne) 2010 Won 54 Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan Chennai Super Kings Delhi Daredevils Chennai 2008 Lost 52* Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Daredevils Rajasthan Royals Delhi 2008 Won 52 Shreevats Goswami Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Daredevils Bangalore 2008 Lost 50* Kedar Jadhav Delhi Daredevils Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2010 Won

33

The number of sixes hit during the Rajasthan Royals-Chennai Super Kings encounter in Sharjah on September 22 is now the joint-most hit by both sides in an IPL match. The Royal Challengers Bangalore-Chennai Super Kings match on April 25, 2018, featured an identical number of sixes.

Most sixes hit in an IPL match

Total sixes Team 1 (sixes) Team 2 (sixes) Venue Date Won by 33 Royal Challengers Bangalore (16) Chennai Super Kings (17) Bangalore April 25, 2018 CSK 33 Rajasthan Royals (17) Chennai Super Kings (16) Sharjah September 22, 2020 RR 31 Gujarat Lions (11) Delhi Daredevils (20) Delhi May 4, 2017 DD 31 Kolkata Knight Riders (17) Chennai Super Kings (14) Chennai April 10, 2018 CSK 31 Kolkata Knight Riders (15) Kings XI Punjab (16) Indore May 12, 2018 KKR 30 Chennai Super Kings (17) Rajasthan Royals (13) Chennai April 3, 2010 CSK

904

The total number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma against Kolkata Knight Riders is now the most by any batsman against a single team in the IPL. He also became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 900 runs against a particular side.

Batsmen with the most runs against a single team in the IPL

Runs Batsman Against Innings Average 904 Rohit Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders 26 47.58 829 David Warner Kolkata Knight Riders 21 43.63 825 Virat Kohli Delhi Capitals 20 63.46 819 David Warner Kings XI Punjab 17 54.60 818 Suresh Raina Mumbai Indians 32 31.46 818 Suresh Raina Kolkata Knight Riders 22 45.44 814 Suresh Raina Kings XI Punjab 23 42.84

60

The number of innings for K. L. Rahul to aggregate 2,000 runs in the IPL is now the third-quickest overall and quickest among Indians in the tournament’s history. He reached the landmark while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on September 24.

Fewest innings to reach 2,000 runs in the IPL

Innings Matches Batsman Achieved on Teams 48 49 Chris Gayle April 16, 2013 Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore 52 53 Shaun Marsh April 21, 2015 Kings XI Punjab 60 69 K. L. Rahul September 24, 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab 63 63 Sachin Tendulkar May 20, 2012 Mumbai Indians 64 65 Shane Watson May 13, 2014 Rajasthan Royals 68 69 Gautam Gambhir May 16, 2012 Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders 69 72 Suresh Raina April 30, 2012 Chennai Super Kings

132

K. L. Rahuls’ unbeaten knock for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on September 24 is now the highest by an Indian batsman in the IPL. Overall, it is the fourth-highest individual score in the tournament’s history after Chris Gayle (175 not out for RCB in 2013), Brendon McCullum (158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008) and A. B. de Villiers (133 not out for RCB in 2015). Rahul’s effort is now the second-highest by an Indian in all T20 cricket.

Highest individual scores by Indians in T20 cricket

Score Batsman Team Opposition Venue Date Result 147 Shreyas Iyer Mumbai Sikkim Indore February 21, 2019 Won 132* K. L. Rahul Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Dubai September 24, 2020 Won 129* Manish Pandey Karnataka Services Vizianagaram November 12, 2019 Won 129 Wriddhiman Saha Bengal Arunachal Pradesh Cuttack February 27, 2019 Won 128* Rishabh Pant Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi May 10, 2018 Lost

All records are updated as of September 25, 2020.