Lucknow joins a special list

The number of cities that have the distinction of hosting Test cricket at three or more grounds. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow recently become the latest entrant to this elite city list, joining Johannesburg, Mumbai and Colombo. The Ekana stadium became the 121st ground in Test cricket and only the second stadium in India to host a Test match without the participation of the host country when Afghanistan and the West Indies played each other in cricket’s longest format for the first time. In March, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun had hosted the Afghanistan-Ireland Test match.

Cities hosting Test matches at three or more grounds/stadiums

Number of grounds/stadiums City Country Stadiums Period Tests hosted 4 Colombo Sri Lanka Sinhalese Sports Club 1984-2018 43 Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium 1982-2019 22 R. Premadasa Stadium 1992-2017 9 Colombo Cricket Club Ground 1984-1987 3 3 Johannesburg South Africa The Wanderers 1956-2019 40 The Old Wanderers+ 1896-1939 22 Ellis Park+ 1948-1954 6 3 Mumbai India Wankhede Stadium 1975-2016 25 Brabourne Stadium 1948-2009 18 Bombay Gymkhana Ground+ 1933 1 3 Lucknow India University Ground+ 1952 1 K. D. Singh Babu Stadium 1994 1 Ekana Stadium 2019 1

+ Now not used for first-class cricket.

The number of visiting spin bowlers to claim a seven-wicket haul in an innings on Indian soil, West Indian Rahkeem Cornwall, against Afghanistan at Lucknow, becoming the latest. Aussie Nathan Lyon is the only one to appear on the list twice.

Seven-plus wicket hauls in an innings by visiting spin bowlers in India

Bowling figures Bowler Country Venue Month/year Result Bowling style 8/50 Nathan Lyon Australia Bengaluru March 2017 Lost Right-arm off-spin 8/215 Jason Krejza Australia Nagpur November 2008 Lost Right-arm off-spin 7/49 Hedley Verity England Chennai February 1934 Won Left-arm slow 7/72 Richie Benaud Australia Chennai October 1956 Won Right-arm leg-break 7/75 Rakheem Cornwall West Indies Lucknow November 2019 Won Right-arm off-spin 7.94 Nathan Lyon Australia Delhi March 2013 Lost Right-arm off-spin 7/98 Lance Gibbs West Indies Mumbai (Wankhede) January 1975 Won Right-arm off-spin 7/100 M. Muralitharan Sri Lanka Delhi December 2005 Lost Right-arm off-spin 7/143 Jim Higgs Australia Chennai September 1979 Draw Right-arm leg-break

Note: Cornwall’s figures came against Afghanistan. The rest were against India.

The number of innings David Warner needed to reach his maiden triple century in Test cricket, at Adelaide against Pakistan. This is now the third most innings required by batsmen to reach their maiden triple century in Test cricket.

Most innings to reach maiden Test triple century

Innings Batsman Score Country Opponent Venue Date Hundred No. Result 208 Kumar Sangakkara 319 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chittagong February 5, 2014 34 Draw 173 Mark Taylor 334* Australia Pakistan Peshawar October 16, 1998 19 Draw 149 David Warner 335* Australia Pakistan Adelaide November 30, 2019 23 Won 145 Brendon McCullum 302 New Zealand India Wellington February 18, 2014 9 Draw 142 Graham Gooch 333 England India Lord’s July 27, 1990 10 Won

Note: India’s Karun Nair needed the fewest innings to reach his maiden triple century – just three innings, against England at Chennai in December 2016.

The number of innings that Steve Smith needed to reach 7,000 runs in Test cricket, against Pakistan at Adelaide, is now the quickest. England’s Walter Hammond held the previous record of 131 innings, since 1946, i.e. for 73 years. Incidentally, Smith became the 50th batsman in Test cricket to go past the aggregate of 7,000 runs.

Fewest innings to reach 7,000 Test runs

Innings Tests Batsman Country Opponent Venue Date Result 126 70 Steve Smith Australia Pakistan Adelaide November 20, 2019 Won 131 80 Walter Hammond England India The Oval August 19, 1946 Won 134 79 Virender Sehwag India Sri Lanka Colombo (PSS) August 4, 2010 Won 136 85 Sachin Tendulkar India South Africa Bloemfontein November 3, 2001 Lost 138 79 Garry Sobers West Indies India Georgetown March 24, 1971 Draw 138 83 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka Pakistan Colombo (SSC) July 23, 2009 Draw 138 81 Virat Kohli India South Africa Pune October 11, 2019 Won

Note: Don Bradman scored 6,996 runs in just 80 innings from 52 Tests!