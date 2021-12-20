Statsman

Nathan Lyon joins 400-club

Nathan Lyon became the third Aussie bowler to claim 400 or more wickets after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Mohandas Menon
20 December, 2021 19:34 IST
NATHAN LYON

Nathan Lyon's Lyon is the fourth off-spinner to claim 400 or more wickets in Tests.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Mohandas Menon
20 December, 2021 19:34 IST

3 The number of Australian bowlers to claim 400 or more wickets in Test match cricket. In the Brisbane Test, Nathan Lyon became the latest Aussie bowler to join this elite list after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Lyon, meanwhile, became the fourth off-spinner to claim 400 or more wickets in Tests.

Most wickets by off-spinners in Test cricket

Wkts

Bowler

For

Tests

Balls

Runs

Ave.

S/R

5wi/10wm

Best

800

M. Muralitharan

SL

133

44039

18180

22.73

55.05

67/22

9/51

427

R. Ashwin

Ind

81

22283

10303

24.13

52.19

30/7

7/59

417

Harbhajan Singh

Ind

103

28580

13537

32.46

68.54

25/5

8/84

403

Nathan Lyon

Aus

101

25948

12928

32.08

64.39

18/3

8/50

309

Lance Gibbs

WI

79

27115

8989

29.09

87.75

18/2

8/38

 

Nathan Lyon’s Test wicket landmarks

Landmark Wicket

Test No.

Opp

Venue

Month, year

Landmark victims

Result

1st

1

SL

Galle

Sep 2011

Kumar Sangakkara

Won

50th

15

SA

Adelaide

Nov 2012

Jacques Rudolph

Drawn

100th

29

Eng

Melbourne

Dec 2013

Stuart Broad

Won

200th

55

SL

Pallekele

Jul 2016

Dhananjaya de Silva

Lost

300th

77

SA

Cape Town

Mar 2018

Kagiso Rabada

Lost

400th

101

Eng

Brisbane

Dec 2021

Dawid Malan

Won

Note: Nathan Lyon claimed Sangakkara off his very first ball in Test cricket!

 

7 The number of players to register over 1000 runs, 400 wickets and 50 catches in Test cricket history. Nathan Lyon is the latest to join this exclusive list that has two Indians, two Australians and one each from Sri Lanka, South Africa and England.

Players with 1000 runs, 400 wickets and fifty catches in Test cricket

Player

Tests

Runs

Wkts

Cts

Career span

Kapil Dev

131

5248

434

64

1978-1994

Anil Kumble

132

2505

619

60

1990-2008

Shane Warne

145

3154

708

125

1992-2007

M. Muralitharan

133

1261

800

72

1992-2010

Shaun Pollock

108

3781

421

72

1995-2008

James Anderson

166

1249

632

99

2003-2021

Nathan Lyon

101

1116

403

50

2011-2021

 

4 The number of occasions a wicket fell off the very first ball of an Ashes Test match. Australian Mitchell Starc, in the recent Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, became the latest bowler to get into this exclusive list, when he claimed the wicket of England's Rory Burns. Incidentally, it was only the second instance that a wicket fell off the very first ball of an Ashes series. The only other occasion came when Aussie paceman Ernie McCormick claimed the wicket of England opener Stan Worthington also at the Gabba on December 4, 1936. Interestingly, just as the 2021 Ashes match was the debut Test as captain for Pat Cummins, the 1936 match was the first for Don Bradman as captain. However, Cummins' landmark Test as skipper ended in a win for Australia, while Bradman wasn't that lucky.

A wicket off the first ball of an Ashes Test match

Date

Venue

Bowler

Batsman

Result

Dec 29, 1894

Melbourne

Arthur Coningham (Aus)

Archie MacLaren (Eng)

Eng won by 94 runs

Jul 10, 1926

Leeds

Maurice Tate (Eng)

Warren Bardsley (Aus)

Match Drawn

Dec 4, 1936+

Brisbane

Ernie McCormick (Aus)

Stan Worthington (Eng)

England won by 322 runs

Dec 8, 2021+

Brisbane

Mitchell Starc (Aus)

Rory Burns (Eng)

Australia won by 9 wkts

Note: Bardsley was the Aussie captain

+ First ball of the Ashes series

 

85 The number of balls taken by Travis Head to reach his maiden Ashes Test century in Brisbane. This is now the joint third-fastest individual century in Ashes history and the joint second-fastest by an Aussie batter.

Quickest to reach an individual century in Ashes history

Balls

Batter

(Final score and balls)

For

Venue

Month, Year

Result

57

Adam Gilchrist

(102* in 59 balls)

Australia

Perth

Dec 2006

Won

76

Gilbert Jessop

(104 in 80 balls)

England

The Oval

Aug 1902

Won

85

Joe Darling

(160 in 160 balls)

Australia

Sydney

Mar 1898

Won

85

Travis Head

(152 in 148 balls)

Australia

Brisbane

Dec 2021

Won

86

Ian Botham

(149* in 148 balls)

England

Leeds

Jul 1981

Won

86

Ian Botham

(118 in 102 balls)

England

Manchester

Aug 1981

Won

88

Ray Lindwall

(100 in 90 balls)

Australia

Melbourne

Jan 1947

Drawn

 

1 The number of batters to register 1500 runs or more in a calendar year for England. Joe Root, in the second innings in Brisbane, became the first Englishman to do so. Prior to Root's effort, Michael Vaughan, in 2002, had made 1481 runs. Root, meanwhile, also became only the fourth Test captain to aggregate 1500 runs or more in a calendar year.

Most Test runs in a calendar year for England

Runs

Batter

Year

Tests

Inns

Ave.

HS

100/50

1544

Joe Root

2021

13

25

64.33

228

6/2

1481

Michael Vaughan

2002

14

26

61.71

197

6/2

1477

Joe Root

2016

17

32

49.23

254

3/10

1470

Jonny Bairstow

2016

17

29

58.80

167*

3/8

1385

Joe Root

2015

14

26

60.22

182*

3/10

 

Most Test runs in a calendar year by captains

Runs

Batter

For

Year

Tests

Inns

Ave

HS

100/50

1656

Graeme Smith

South Africa

2008

15

25

72.00

232

6/6

1595

Michael Clarke

Australia

2012

11

18

106.33

329*

5/3

1544

Ricky Ponting

Australia

2005

15

28

67.13

207

6/6

1544

Joe Root

England

2021

13

25

64.33

228

6/2

1381

Bob Simpson

Australia

1964

14

26

60.04

311

3/7

 

7 The number of wickets claimed by Pat Cummins in his first Test match as the Australian captain. His match figures are the best by an Aussie bowler in his first Test as captain. He had claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Brisbane Test match, the second-best figures for an Aussie bowler in his first Test as captain.

Best innings bowling figures by an Australian in his maiden Test as captain

Bowler

Captain

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

6/155

George Giffen

England

Melbourne

Jan 1895

Lost

5/38

Pat Cummins

England

Brisbane

Dec 2021

Won

3/46

Ian Johnson

England

Brisbane

Nov 1954

Won

3/46

Richie Benaud

England

Brisbane

Dec 1958

Won

3/65

Hugh Trumble

England

Sydney

Feb 1902

Won

3/99

Monty Noble

England

Sydney

Dec 1903

Lost

Note: Giffen’s figures came in the second innings. However, he did not bowl in the first.

 

Best match bowling figures by an Australian in his maiden Test as captain

Bowler

Captain

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

7/89

Pat Cummins

England

Brisbane

Dec 2021

Won

7/112

Richie Benaud

England

Brisbane

Dec 1958

Won

6/155

George Giffen

England

Melbourne

Jan 1895

Lost

5/84

Ian Johnson

England

Brisbane

Nov 1954

Won

3/65

Hugh Trumble

England

Sydney

Feb 1902

Won

3/136

Monty Noble

England

Sydney

Dec 1903

Lost

 

8 The number of catches pouched by Aussie keeper Alex Carey in his debut Test match in Brisbane. This is now the most number of catches taken by any player in his debut Test match. Two other wicketkeepers have had eight dismissals on debut, but their tally included one stumping. Meanwhile, Carey also topped the list of wicketkeepers with most catches against England in Test matches.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper on Test debut

Dism

(Cts+Sts)

Wicketkeeper

For

Opp

Venue

Month, Year

Result

8

(7+1)

Brian Taber

Aus

SA

Johannesburg

Dec 1966

Lost

8

(7+1)

Chris Read

Eng

NZ

Birmingham

Jul 1999

Won

8

(8)

Alex Carey

Aus

Eng

Brisbane

Dec 2021

Won

 

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper on Test debut against England

Dism

(Cts+Sts)

Wicketkeeper

For

Venue

Mosnth, Year

Result

8

(8)

Alex Carey

Aus

Brisbane

Dec 2021

Won

7

(7)

Peter Nevill

Aus

Lord’s

Jul 2015

Lost

7

(7)

Rishabh Pant

Ind

Nottingham

Aug 2018

Won

All records are updated and correct as of December 15, 2021

Read more stories on Statsman.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App