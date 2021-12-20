Home Statsman Nathan Lyon joins 400-club Nathan Lyon became the third Aussie bowler to claim 400 or more wickets after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Mohandas Menon 20 December, 2021 19:34 IST Nathan Lyon's Lyon is the fourth off-spinner to claim 400 or more wickets in Tests. - GETTY IMAGES Mohandas Menon 20 December, 2021 19:34 IST 3 The number of Australian bowlers to claim 400 or more wickets in Test match cricket. In the Brisbane Test, Nathan Lyon became the latest Aussie bowler to join this elite list after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Lyon, meanwhile, became the fourth off-spinner to claim 400 or more wickets in Tests.Most wickets by off-spinners in Test cricketWktsBowlerForTestsBallsRunsAve.S/R5wi/10wmBest800M. MuralitharanSL133440391818022.7355.0567/229/51427R. AshwinInd81222831030324.1352.1930/77/59417Harbhajan SinghInd103285801353732.4668.5425/58/84403Nathan LyonAus101259481292832.0864.3918/38/50309Lance GibbsWI7927115898929.0987.7518/28/38 Nathan Lyon’s Test wicket landmarksLandmark WicketTest No.OppVenueMonth, yearLandmark victimsResult1st1SLGalleSep 2011Kumar SangakkaraWon50th15SAAdelaideNov 2012Jacques RudolphDrawn100th29EngMelbourneDec 2013Stuart BroadWon200th55SLPallekeleJul 2016Dhananjaya de SilvaLost300th77SACape TownMar 2018Kagiso RabadaLost400th101EngBrisbaneDec 2021Dawid MalanWonNote: Nathan Lyon claimed Sangakkara off his very first ball in Test cricket! 7 The number of players to register over 1000 runs, 400 wickets and 50 catches in Test cricket history. Nathan Lyon is the latest to join this exclusive list that has two Indians, two Australians and one each from Sri Lanka, South Africa and England.Players with 1000 runs, 400 wickets and fifty catches in Test cricketPlayerTestsRunsWktsCtsCareer spanKapil Dev1315248434641978-1994Anil Kumble1322505619601990-2008Shane Warne14531547081251992-2007M. Muralitharan1331261800721992-2010Shaun Pollock1083781421721995-2008James Anderson1661249632992003-2021Nathan Lyon1011116403502011-2021 4 The number of occasions a wicket fell off the very first ball of an Ashes Test match. Australian Mitchell Starc, in the recent Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, became the latest bowler to get into this exclusive list, when he claimed the wicket of England's Rory Burns. Incidentally, it was only the second instance that a wicket fell off the very first ball of an Ashes series. The only other occasion came when Aussie paceman Ernie McCormick claimed the wicket of England opener Stan Worthington also at the Gabba on December 4, 1936. Interestingly, just as the 2021 Ashes match was the debut Test as captain for Pat Cummins, the 1936 match was the first for Don Bradman as captain. However, Cummins' landmark Test as skipper ended in a win for Australia, while Bradman wasn't that lucky.A wicket off the first ball of an Ashes Test matchDateVenueBowlerBatsmanResultDec 29, 1894MelbourneArthur Coningham (Aus)Archie MacLaren (Eng)Eng won by 94 runsJul 10, 1926LeedsMaurice Tate (Eng)Warren Bardsley (Aus)Match DrawnDec 4, 1936+BrisbaneErnie McCormick (Aus)Stan Worthington (Eng)England won by 322 runsDec 8, 2021+BrisbaneMitchell Starc (Aus)Rory Burns (Eng)Australia won by 9 wktsNote: Bardsley was the Aussie captain+ First ball of the Ashes series 85 The number of balls taken by Travis Head to reach his maiden Ashes Test century in Brisbane. This is now the joint third-fastest individual century in Ashes history and the joint second-fastest by an Aussie batter.Quickest to reach an individual century in Ashes historyBallsBatter(Final score and balls)ForVenueMonth, YearResult57Adam Gilchrist(102* in 59 balls)AustraliaPerthDec 2006Won76Gilbert Jessop(104 in 80 balls)EnglandThe OvalAug 1902Won85Joe Darling(160 in 160 balls)AustraliaSydneyMar 1898Won85Travis Head(152 in 148 balls)AustraliaBrisbaneDec 2021Won86Ian Botham(149* in 148 balls)EnglandLeedsJul 1981Won86Ian Botham(118 in 102 balls)EnglandManchesterAug 1981Won88Ray Lindwall(100 in 90 balls)AustraliaMelbourneJan 1947Drawn 1 The number of batters to register 1500 runs or more in a calendar year for England. Joe Root, in the second innings in Brisbane, became the first Englishman to do so. Prior to Root's effort, Michael Vaughan, in 2002, had made 1481 runs. Root, meanwhile, also became only the fourth Test captain to aggregate 1500 runs or more in a calendar year.Most Test runs in a calendar year for EnglandRunsBatterYearTestsInnsAve.HS100/501544Joe Root2021132564.332286/21481Michael Vaughan2002142661.711976/21477Joe Root2016173249.232543/101470Jonny Bairstow2016172958.80167*3/81385Joe Root2015142660.22182*3/10 Most Test runs in a calendar year by captainsRunsBatterForYearTestsInnsAveHS100/501656Graeme SmithSouth Africa2008152572.002326/61595Michael ClarkeAustralia20121118106.33329*5/31544Ricky PontingAustralia2005152867.132076/61544Joe RootEngland2021132564.332286/21381Bob SimpsonAustralia1964142660.043113/7 7 The number of wickets claimed by Pat Cummins in his first Test match as the Australian captain. His match figures are the best by an Aussie bowler in his first Test as captain. He had claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Brisbane Test match, the second-best figures for an Aussie bowler in his first Test as captain.Best innings bowling figures by an Australian in his maiden Test as captainBowlerCaptainAgainstVenueMonth, YearResult6/155George GiffenEnglandMelbourneJan 1895Lost5/38Pat CumminsEnglandBrisbaneDec 2021Won3/46Ian JohnsonEnglandBrisbaneNov 1954Won3/46Richie BenaudEnglandBrisbaneDec 1958Won3/65Hugh TrumbleEnglandSydneyFeb 1902Won3/99Monty NobleEnglandSydneyDec 1903LostNote: Giffen’s figures came in the second innings. However, he did not bowl in the first. Best match bowling figures by an Australian in his maiden Test as captainBowlerCaptainAgainstVenueMonth, YearResult7/89Pat CumminsEnglandBrisbaneDec 2021Won7/112Richie BenaudEnglandBrisbaneDec 1958Won6/155George GiffenEnglandMelbourneJan 1895Lost5/84Ian JohnsonEnglandBrisbaneNov 1954Won3/65Hugh TrumbleEnglandSydneyFeb 1902Won3/136Monty NobleEnglandSydneyDec 1903Lost 8 The number of catches pouched by Aussie keeper Alex Carey in his debut Test match in Brisbane. This is now the most number of catches taken by any player in his debut Test match. Two other wicketkeepers have had eight dismissals on debut, but their tally included one stumping. Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper on Test debutDism(Cts+Sts)WicketkeeperForOppVenueMonth, YearResult8(7+1)Brian TaberAusSAJohannesburgDec 1966Lost8(7+1)Chris ReadEngNZBirminghamJul 1999Won8(8)Alex CareyAusEngBrisbaneDec 2021Won Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper on Test debut against EnglandDism(Cts+Sts)WicketkeeperForVenueMosnth, YearResult8(8)Alex CareyAusBrisbaneDec 2021Won7(7)Peter NevillAusLord'sJul 2015Lost7(7)Rishabh PantIndNottinghamAug 2018WonAll records are updated and correct as of December 15, 2021 Read more stories on Statsman.