Nathan Lyon joins 400-club

3 The number of Australian bowlers to claim 400 or more wickets in Test match cricket. In the Brisbane Test, Nathan Lyon became the latest Aussie bowler to join this elite list after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Lyon, meanwhile, became the fourth off-spinner to claim 400 or more wickets in Tests.

Most wickets by off-spinners in Test cricket

Wkts Bowler For Tests Balls Runs Ave. S/R 5wi/10wm Best 800 M. Muralitharan SL 133 44039 18180 22.73 55.05 67/22 9/51 427 R. Ashwin Ind 81 22283 10303 24.13 52.19 30/7 7/59 417 Harbhajan Singh Ind 103 28580 13537 32.46 68.54 25/5 8/84 403 Nathan Lyon Aus 101 25948 12928 32.08 64.39 18/3 8/50 309 Lance Gibbs WI 79 27115 8989 29.09 87.75 18/2 8/38

Nathan Lyon’s Test wicket landmarks

Landmark Wicket Test No. Opp Venue Month, year Landmark victims Result 1st 1 SL Galle Sep 2011 Kumar Sangakkara Won 50th 15 SA Adelaide Nov 2012 Jacques Rudolph Drawn 100th 29 Eng Melbourne Dec 2013 Stuart Broad Won 200th 55 SL Pallekele Jul 2016 Dhananjaya de Silva Lost 300th 77 SA Cape Town Mar 2018 Kagiso Rabada Lost 400th 101 Eng Brisbane Dec 2021 Dawid Malan Won

Note: Nathan Lyon claimed Sangakkara off his very first ball in Test cricket!

7 The number of players to register over 1000 runs, 400 wickets and 50 catches in Test cricket history. Nathan Lyon is the latest to join this exclusive list that has two Indians, two Australians and one each from Sri Lanka, South Africa and England.

Players with 1000 runs, 400 wickets and fifty catches in Test cricket

Player Tests Runs Wkts Cts Career span Kapil Dev 131 5248 434 64 1978-1994 Anil Kumble 132 2505 619 60 1990-2008 Shane Warne 145 3154 708 125 1992-2007 M. Muralitharan 133 1261 800 72 1992-2010 Shaun Pollock 108 3781 421 72 1995-2008 James Anderson 166 1249 632 99 2003-2021 Nathan Lyon 101 1116 403 50 2011-2021

4 The number of occasions a wicket fell off the very first ball of an Ashes Test match. Australian Mitchell Starc, in the recent Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, became the latest bowler to get into this exclusive list, when he claimed the wicket of England's Rory Burns. Incidentally, it was only the second instance that a wicket fell off the very first ball of an Ashes series. The only other occasion came when Aussie paceman Ernie McCormick claimed the wicket of England opener Stan Worthington also at the Gabba on December 4, 1936. Interestingly, just as the 2021 Ashes match was the debut Test as captain for Pat Cummins, the 1936 match was the first for Don Bradman as captain. However, Cummins' landmark Test as skipper ended in a win for Australia, while Bradman wasn't that lucky.

A wicket off the first ball of an Ashes Test match

Date Venue Bowler Batsman Result Dec 29, 1894 Melbourne Arthur Coningham (Aus) Archie MacLaren (Eng) Eng won by 94 runs Jul 10, 1926 Leeds Maurice Tate (Eng) Warren Bardsley (Aus) Match Drawn Dec 4, 1936+ Brisbane Ernie McCormick (Aus) Stan Worthington (Eng) England won by 322 runs Dec 8, 2021+ Brisbane Mitchell Starc (Aus) Rory Burns (Eng) Australia won by 9 wkts

Note: Bardsley was the Aussie captain

+ First ball of the Ashes series

85 The number of balls taken by Travis Head to reach his maiden Ashes Test century in Brisbane. This is now the joint third-fastest individual century in Ashes history and the joint second-fastest by an Aussie batter.

Quickest to reach an individual century in Ashes history

Balls Batter (Final score and balls) For Venue Month, Year Result 57 Adam Gilchrist (102* in 59 balls) Australia Perth Dec 2006 Won 76 Gilbert Jessop (104 in 80 balls) England The Oval Aug 1902 Won 85 Joe Darling (160 in 160 balls) Australia Sydney Mar 1898 Won 85 Travis Head (152 in 148 balls) Australia Brisbane Dec 2021 Won 86 Ian Botham (149* in 148 balls) England Leeds Jul 1981 Won 86 Ian Botham (118 in 102 balls) England Manchester Aug 1981 Won 88 Ray Lindwall (100 in 90 balls) Australia Melbourne Jan 1947 Drawn

1 The number of batters to register 1500 runs or more in a calendar year for England. Joe Root, in the second innings in Brisbane, became the first Englishman to do so. Prior to Root's effort, Michael Vaughan, in 2002, had made 1481 runs. Root, meanwhile, also became only the fourth Test captain to aggregate 1500 runs or more in a calendar year.

Most Test runs in a calendar year for England

Runs Batter Year Tests Inns Ave. HS 100/50 1544 Joe Root 2021 13 25 64.33 228 6/2 1481 Michael Vaughan 2002 14 26 61.71 197 6/2 1477 Joe Root 2016 17 32 49.23 254 3/10 1470 Jonny Bairstow 2016 17 29 58.80 167* 3/8 1385 Joe Root 2015 14 26 60.22 182* 3/10

Most Test runs in a calendar year by captains

Runs Batter For Year Tests Inns Ave HS 100/50 1656 Graeme Smith South Africa 2008 15 25 72.00 232 6/6 1595 Michael Clarke Australia 2012 11 18 106.33 329* 5/3 1544 Ricky Ponting Australia 2005 15 28 67.13 207 6/6 1544 Joe Root England 2021 13 25 64.33 228 6/2 1381 Bob Simpson Australia 1964 14 26 60.04 311 3/7

7 The number of wickets claimed by Pat Cummins in his first Test match as the Australian captain. His match figures are the best by an Aussie bowler in his first Test as captain. He had claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Brisbane Test match, the second-best figures for an Aussie bowler in his first Test as captain.

Best innings bowling figures by an Australian in his maiden Test as captain

Bowler Captain Against Venue Month, Year Result 6/155 George Giffen England Melbourne Jan 1895 Lost 5/38 Pat Cummins England Brisbane Dec 2021 Won 3/46 Ian Johnson England Brisbane Nov 1954 Won 3/46 Richie Benaud England Brisbane Dec 1958 Won 3/65 Hugh Trumble England Sydney Feb 1902 Won 3/99 Monty Noble England Sydney Dec 1903 Lost

Note: Giffen’s figures came in the second innings. However, he did not bowl in the first.

Best match bowling figures by an Australian in his maiden Test as captain

Bowler Captain Against Venue Month, Year Result 7/89 Pat Cummins England Brisbane Dec 2021 Won 7/112 Richie Benaud England Brisbane Dec 1958 Won 6/155 George Giffen England Melbourne Jan 1895 Lost 5/84 Ian Johnson England Brisbane Nov 1954 Won 3/65 Hugh Trumble England Sydney Feb 1902 Won 3/136 Monty Noble England Sydney Dec 1903 Lost

8 The number of catches pouched by Aussie keeper Alex Carey in his debut Test match in Brisbane. This is now the most number of catches taken by any player in his debut Test match. Two other wicketkeepers have had eight dismissals on debut, but their tally included one stumping. Meanwhile, Carey also topped the list of wicketkeepers with most catches against England in Test matches.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper on Test debut

Dism (Cts+Sts) Wicketkeeper For Opp Venue Month, Year Result 8 (7+1) Brian Taber Aus SA Johannesburg Dec 1966 Lost 8 (7+1) Chris Read Eng NZ Birmingham Jul 1999 Won 8 (8) Alex Carey Aus Eng Brisbane Dec 2021 Won

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper on Test debut against England

Dism (Cts+Sts) Wicketkeeper For Venue Mosnth, Year Result 8 (8) Alex Carey Aus Brisbane Dec 2021 Won 7 (7) Peter Nevill Aus Lord’s Jul 2015 Lost 7 (7) Rishabh Pant Ind Nottingham Aug 2018 Won

All records are updated and correct as of December 15, 2021