Statsman: India's unique distinction in ODI cricket

1 The number of sides which have the distinction of appearing in 1000 or more ODI matches. India, in the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, became the first ODI side to do so.

India's match landmarks in ODIs

Landmark ODI match Against Venue Date Result Indian captain Indian MoM awardees 1st England Leeds July 13, 1974 L Ajit Wadekar — 100th Australia Srinagar Sep 9, 1986 L Kapil Dev — 200th Australia Sydney Jan 20, 1992 L Mohd Azharuddin — 300th South Africa Rajkot Oct 29, 1996 L Sachin Tendulkar — 400th Kenya Bristol May 23, 1999 W Mohd Azharuddin Sachin Tendulkar 500th England Chester-le-Street Jul , 2002 NR Sourav Ganguly — 600th Sri Lanka Rajkot Nov 9, 2005 W Virender Sehwag R. P. Singh 700th England Bangalore Nov 23, 2008 +W M. S. Dhoni Virender Sehwag 800th Australia Sydney Feb 26, 2012 +L M. S. Dhoni — 900th New Zealand Dharamsala Oct 16, 2016 +W M. S. Dhoni Hardik Pandya 1000th West Indies Ahmedabad Feb 6, 2022 +W Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal

+ India became the first side to reach these landmarks in ODI cricket.

Sides appearing in most ODI matches

Matches Team First match date Venue 1002 Ind Jul 13, 1974 Leeds 958 Aus Jan 5, 1971 Melbourne 936 Pak Feb 11, 1973 Christchurch 870 SL Jun 7, 1975 Manchester 837 WI Sep 5, 1973 Leeds 775 NZ Feb 11, 1973 Christchurch 761 Eng Jan 5, 1971 Melbourne 638 SA Nov 10, 1991 Kolkata 541 Zim Jun 9, 1983 Nottingham 388 Ban Mar 31, 1986 Moratuwa

12 The number of right-arm leg-spinners to claim 100 or more wickets in ODI cricket. In the first ODI in Ahmedabad against the West Indies, India's Yuzvendra Chahal became the latest and the 154th bowler to take 100 or more ODI wickets. By doing so in his 60th match, he is the fifth quickest among the 23 Indian bowlers to reach this landmark. Among ODI leg-spinners, Chahal is now the joint third-quickest in the all-time list.

Indian bowlers to reach 100 ODI wickets in fewest number of matches

Match No. Bowler Achieved on Wickets Ave. S/R Age 56 Mohd Shami Jan 23, 2019 102 25.68 28.03 28y-142d 57 Jasprit Bumrah Jul 6, 2019 102 21.72 28.91 25y-212d 58 Kuldeep Yadav Jan 17, 2020 101 25.50 30.42 25y-34d 59 Irfan Pathan Apr 19, 2006 102 24.24 29.79 21y-174d 60 Yuzvendra Chahal Feb 6, 2022 103 27.27 31.51 31y-198d

Note: Chahal is the second quickest among Indian spinners

Right-arm leg-spinners to reach 100 ODI wickets in fewest number of matches

Match No. Bowler For Achieved on Wickets Ave. S/R Age 44 Rashid Khan Afg Mar 25, 2018 100 14.40 21.81 19y-186d 58 Imran Tahir SAf Jun 15, 2016 105 22.75 29.29 37y-80d 60 Shane Warne Aus Dec 6, 1996 101 21.46 33.34 27y-84d 60 Yuzvendra Chahal Ind Feb 6, 2022 103 27.27 31.51 31y-198d

Note: * Rashid Khan’' 44 ODI games is an all-time record by an ODI bowler while reaching 100 wickets.

* Among the 12 leggies, Chahal’s bowling strike-rate of 31.51 is the third best after Rashid Khan (21.81) and Imran Tahir (29.29). Following Chahal, comes Aussie leggie Shane Warne with a strike-rate of 33.34.

4 The number of batters who have the distinction of aggregating 5000 or more runs at home in ODIs. Virat Kohli became the latest to join a list of distinguished players in the opening match of the series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Batters with 5000 or more runs in home ODIs

Runs Batter For Mts Inns Ave. Inns+ Mts 6976 Sachin Tendulkar Ind 164 160 48.11 121 124 5406 Ricky Ponting Aus 153 150 39.17 138 141 5178 Jacques Kallis SAf 142 135 46.65 130 137 5020 Virat Kohli Ind 101 98 58.37 96 99

+ Innings/Matches needed to reach this landmark. Kohli is by far the quickest!

3 The number of bowlers who have managed to claim a four-wicket haul while conceding 12 or less runs in an ODI match in India. Prasidh Krishna, in the second match in Ahmedabad became the second Indian after Anil Kumble to do so.

Bowlers with four or more wicket hauls in ODIs in India while conceding fewest runs

Figures Overs Bowler For Opp Venue Date Result 4/12 7.1 Richard Snell SA SL Guwahati Nov 19, 1993 W 6/12 6.1 Anil Kumble Ind WI Kolkata Nov 27, 1993 W 4/12 9.0 Prasidh Krishna Ind WI Ahmedabad Feb 9, 2022 W 4/13 10.0 Suranga Lakmal SL Ind Dharamsala Dec 10, 2017 W 4/14 6.0 Arjuna Ranatunga SL Ind Kanpur Dec 24, 1986 W 6/14 9.0 Farveez Maharoof SL WI Bangalore Oct 14, 2006 W

Opponent bowlers with four or more wicket hauls in ODIs against West Indies while conceding fewest runs

Figures Overs Bowler For Venue Date Result 4/8 8.0 Heath Streak Zim Sydney Jan 23, 2001 W 4/8 7.2 Shakib Al Hasan Ban Mirpur Jan 20, 2021 W 4/11 8.0 Meyrick Pringle SA Christchurch Mar 5, 1992 W 6/12 6.1 Anil Kumble Ind Kolkata Nov 27, 1993 W 7/12 9.0 Shahid Afridi Pak Providence Jul 14, 2013 W 4/12 9.0 Prasidh Krishna Ind Ahmedabad Feb 9, 2022 W

18 The number wickets claimed by Prasidh Krishna during his short career. This is now the most wickets claimed by an Indian bowler in this format after his first seven matches.

Most ODI wickets for India after first seven matches

Wkts Bowler Overs Runs Ave. S/R 18 Prasidh Krishna 62.1 301 16.72 20.72 16 Ajit Agarkar 59.3 328 20.50 22.31 16 Jasprit Bumrah 63.3 233 14.56 23.81 15 Praveen Kumar 69 310 20.67 27.60

11 The number of bilateral ODI series successively won by India against the West Indies since January 2007, in the last 15 years. The last time India lost a bilateral series against the West Indies was way back in May 2006, i.e. 15 and half years ago, when the home side won 4-1. This series win sequence by India equals the record held by Pakistan against Zimbabwe from 1996 to 2021.

H2H ODI bilateral series results between India and West Indies since January 2007

No. Month, Year Venue Mts W L T NR Series won by 1 January 2007 Ind 4 3 1 0 0 India 2 July 2009 WI 4 2 1 0 1 India 3 June 2011 WI 5 3 2 0 0 India 4 December 2011 Ind 5 4 1 0 0 India 5 November 2013 Ind 3 2 1 0 0 India 6 October 2014 Ind 3 2 1 0 0 India 7 July 2017 WI 5 3 1 0 1 India 8 November 2018 Ind 5 3 1 1 0 India 9 August 2019 WI 3 2 0 0 1 India 10 December 2019 Ind 3 2 1 0 0 India 11 February 2022 Ind 3 3 0 0 0 India

Consecutive H2H series victories for a side in ODIs

Series Won by Against From To 11 Pakistan Zimbabwe Oct 1996 Nov 2021 11 India West Indies Jan 2007 2022 9 Pakistan West Indies Sept 1999 Apr 2017 9 South Africa Zimbabwe 1995 2018 9 India Sri Lanka 2007 2021

Note: In all the above instances the winning side still maintains its unbeaten run

12 The number of times India has whitewashed an opponent in an ODI bilateral series of three or more matches. India’s recent 3-0 series win over West Indies was its first whitewash result against this particular opponent. India has won 5-0 on six occasions, 4-0 once and 3-0 five times.

Whitewash victories for India in ODI bilateral series of three or more matches.

Result Against Venue Series 5-0 England Ind 2008/09 5-0 New Zealand Ind 2010/11 5-0 England Ind 2011/12 5-0 Zimbabwe Zim 2013 5-0 Sri Lanka SL 2014/15 5-0 Sri Lanka SL 2017 4-0 New Zealand Ind 1988/89 3-0 Sri Lanka Ind 1982/83 3-0 Zimbabwe Ind 1992/93 3-0 Zimbabwe Zim 2015 3-0 Zimbabwe Zim 2016 3-0 West Indies Ind 2021/22

All records are correct and updated until Feb 11, 2022