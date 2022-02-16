Statsman

Statsman: India's unique distinction in ODI cricket

India, in the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, became the first side to appear in 1000 or more ODI matches.

Mohandas Menon
16 February, 2022 14:52 IST

Washington Sundar in action during the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.   -  AP

Mohandas Menon
16 February, 2022 14:52 IST

1 The number of sides which have the distinction of appearing in 1000 or more ODI matches. India, in the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, became the first ODI side to do so.

RELATED: India's first ODI match - A walk down memory lane

India's match landmarks in ODIs

Landmark

ODI match

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Indian captain

Indian MoM

awardees

1st

England

Leeds

July 13, 1974

L

Ajit Wadekar

100th

Australia

Srinagar

Sep 9, 1986

L

Kapil Dev

200th

Australia

Sydney

Jan 20, 1992

L

Mohd Azharuddin

300th

South Africa

Rajkot

Oct 29, 1996

L

Sachin Tendulkar

400th

Kenya

Bristol

May 23, 1999

W

Mohd Azharuddin

Sachin Tendulkar

500th

England

Chester-le-Street

Jul , 2002

NR

Sourav Ganguly

600th

Sri Lanka

Rajkot

Nov 9, 2005

W

Virender Sehwag

R. P. Singh

700th

England

Bangalore

Nov 23, 2008

+W

M. S. Dhoni

Virender Sehwag

800th

Australia

Sydney

Feb 26, 2012

+L

M. S. Dhoni

900th

New Zealand

Dharamsala

Oct 16, 2016

+W

M. S. Dhoni

Hardik Pandya

1000th

West Indies

Ahmedabad

Feb 6, 2022

+W

Rohit Sharma

Yuzvendra Chahal

+ India became the first side to reach these landmarks in ODI cricket.

 

Sides appearing in most ODI matches

Matches

Team

First match date

Venue

1002

Ind

Jul 13, 1974

Leeds

958

Aus

Jan 5, 1971

Melbourne

936

Pak

Feb 11, 1973

Christchurch

870

SL

Jun 7, 1975

Manchester

837

WI

Sep 5, 1973

Leeds

775

NZ

Feb 11, 1973

Christchurch

761

Eng

Jan 5, 1971

Melbourne

638

SA

Nov 10, 1991

Kolkata

541

Zim

Jun 9, 1983

Nottingham

388

Ban

Mar 31, 1986

Moratuwa

 

12 The number of right-arm leg-spinners to claim 100 or more wickets in ODI cricket. In the first ODI in Ahmedabad against the West Indies, India's Yuzvendra Chahal became the latest and the 154th bowler to take 100 or more ODI wickets. By doing so in his 60th match, he is the fifth quickest among the 23 Indian bowlers to reach this landmark. Among ODI leg-spinners, Chahal is now the joint third-quickest in the all-time list.

Indian bowlers to reach 100 ODI wickets in fewest number of matches

Match No.BowlerAchieved onWicketsAve.S/RAge
56Mohd ShamiJan 23, 201910225.6828.0328y-142d
57Jasprit BumrahJul 6, 201910221.7228.9125y-212d
58Kuldeep YadavJan 17, 202010125.5030.4225y-34d
59Irfan PathanApr 19, 200610224.2429.7921y-174d
60Yuzvendra ChahalFeb 6, 202210327.2731.5131y-198d

Note: Chahal is the second quickest among Indian spinners

 

Right-arm leg-spinners to reach 100 ODI wickets in fewest number of matches

Match No.BowlerForAchieved onWicketsAve.S/RAge
44Rashid KhanAfgMar 25, 201810014.4021.8119y-186d
58Imran TahirSAfJun 15, 201610522.7529.2937y-80d
60Shane WarneAusDec 6, 199610121.4633.3427y-84d
60Yuzvendra ChahalIndFeb 6, 202210327.2731.5131y-198d

Note: * Rashid Khan’' 44 ODI games is an all-time record by an ODI bowler while reaching 100 wickets.

* Among the 12 leggies, Chahal’s bowling strike-rate of 31.51 is the third best after Rashid Khan (21.81) and Imran Tahir (29.29). Following Chahal, comes Aussie leggie Shane Warne with a strike-rate of 33.34.

ALSO READ - Virat Kohli, the anchor for the future

4 The number of batters who have the distinction of aggregating 5000 or more runs at home in ODIs. Virat Kohli became the latest to join a list of distinguished players in the opening match of the series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Batters with 5000 or more runs in home ODIs

RunsBatterForMtsInnsAve.Inns+Mts
6976Sachin TendulkarInd16416048.11121124
5406Ricky PontingAus15315039.17138141
5178Jacques KallisSAf14213546.65130137
5020Virat KohliInd1019858.379699

+ Innings/Matches needed to reach this landmark. Kohli is by far the quickest!

 

3 The number of bowlers who have managed to claim a four-wicket haul while conceding 12 or less runs in an ODI match in India. Prasidh Krishna, in the second match in Ahmedabad became the second Indian after Anil Kumble to do so.

Bowlers with four or more wicket hauls in ODIs in India while conceding fewest runs

FiguresOversBowlerForOppVenueDateResult
4/127.1Richard SnellSASLGuwahatiNov 19, 1993W
6/126.1Anil KumbleIndWIKolkataNov 27, 1993W
4/129.0Prasidh KrishnaIndWIAhmedabadFeb 9, 2022W
4/1310.0Suranga LakmalSLIndDharamsalaDec 10, 2017W
4/146.0Arjuna RanatungaSLIndKanpurDec 24, 1986W
6/149.0Farveez MaharoofSLWIBangaloreOct 14, 2006W

 

Opponent bowlers with four or more wicket hauls in ODIs against West Indies while conceding fewest runs

FiguresOversBowlerForVenueDateResult
4/88.0Heath StreakZimSydneyJan 23, 2001W
4/87.2Shakib Al HasanBanMirpurJan 20, 2021W
4/118.0Meyrick PringleSAChristchurchMar 5, 1992W
6/126.1Anil KumbleIndKolkataNov 27, 1993W
7/129.0Shahid AfridiPakProvidenceJul 14, 2013W
4/129.0Prasidh KrishnaIndAhmedabadFeb 9, 2022W

 

18 The number wickets claimed by Prasidh Krishna during his short career. This is now the most wickets claimed by an Indian bowler in this format after his first seven matches.

Most ODI wickets for India after first seven matches

WktsBowlerOversRunsAve.S/R
18Prasidh Krishna62.130116.7220.72
16Ajit Agarkar59.332820.5022.31
16Jasprit Bumrah63.323314.5623.81
15Praveen Kumar6931020.6727.60

 

11 The number of bilateral ODI series successively won by India against the West Indies since January 2007, in the last 15 years. The last time India lost a bilateral series against the West Indies was way back in May 2006, i.e. 15 and half years ago, when the home side won 4-1. This series win sequence by India equals the record held by Pakistan against Zimbabwe from 1996 to 2021.

H2H ODI bilateral series results between India and West Indies since January 2007

No.Month, YearVenueMtsWLTNRSeries won by
1January 2007Ind43100India
2July 2009WI42101India
3June 2011WI53200India
4December 2011Ind54100India
5November 2013Ind32100India
6October 2014Ind32100India
7July 2017WI53101India
8November 2018Ind53110India
9August 2019WI32001India
10December 2019Ind32100India
11February 2022Ind33000India

 

Consecutive H2H series victories for a side in ODIs

SeriesWon byAgainstFromTo
11PakistanZimbabweOct 1996Nov 2021
11IndiaWest IndiesJan 20072022
9PakistanWest IndiesSept 1999Apr 2017
9South AfricaZimbabwe19952018
9IndiaSri Lanka20072021

Note: In all the above instances the winning side still maintains its unbeaten run

 

12 The number of times India has whitewashed an opponent in an ODI bilateral series of three or more matches. India’s recent 3-0 series win over West Indies was its first whitewash result against this particular opponent. India has won 5-0 on six occasions, 4-0 once and 3-0 five times.

Whitewash victories for India in ODI bilateral series of three or more matches.

ResultAgainstVenueSeries
5-0EnglandInd2008/09
5-0New ZealandInd2010/11
5-0EnglandInd2011/12
5-0ZimbabweZim2013
5-0Sri LankaSL2014/15
5-0Sri LankaSL2017
4-0New ZealandInd1988/89
3-0Sri LankaInd1982/83
3-0ZimbabweInd1992/93
3-0ZimbabweZim2015
3-0ZimbabweZim2016
3-0West IndiesInd2021/22

All records are correct and updated until Feb 11, 2022

Read more stories on Statsman.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Honour the Heroes
Honour the Heroes