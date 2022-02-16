Home Statsman Statsman: India's unique distinction in ODI cricket India, in the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, became the first side to appear in 1000 or more ODI matches. Mohandas Menon 16 February, 2022 14:52 IST Washington Sundar in action during the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. - AP Mohandas Menon 16 February, 2022 14:52 IST 1 The number of sides which have the distinction of appearing in 1000 or more ODI matches. India, in the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, became the first ODI side to do so.RELATED: India's first ODI match - A walk down memory laneIndia's match landmarks in ODIsLandmarkODI matchAgainstVenueDateResultIndian captainIndian MoMawardees1stEnglandLeedsJuly 13, 1974LAjit Wadekar—100thAustraliaSrinagarSep 9, 1986LKapil Dev—200thAustraliaSydneyJan 20, 1992LMohd Azharuddin—300thSouth AfricaRajkotOct 29, 1996LSachin Tendulkar—400thKenyaBristolMay 23, 1999WMohd AzharuddinSachin Tendulkar500thEnglandChester-le-StreetJul , 2002NRSourav Ganguly—600thSri LankaRajkotNov 9, 2005WVirender SehwagR. P. Singh700thEnglandBangaloreNov 23, 2008+WM. S. DhoniVirender Sehwag800thAustraliaSydneyFeb 26, 2012+LM. S. Dhoni—900thNew ZealandDharamsalaOct 16, 2016+WM. S. DhoniHardik Pandya1000thWest IndiesAhmedabadFeb 6, 2022+WRohit SharmaYuzvendra Chahal+ India became the first side to reach these landmarks in ODI cricket. Sides appearing in most ODI matchesMatchesTeamFirst match dateVenue1002IndJul 13, 1974Leeds958AusJan 5, 1971Melbourne936PakFeb 11, 1973Christchurch870SLJun 7, 1975Manchester837WISep 5, 1973Leeds775NZFeb 11, 1973Christchurch761EngJan 5, 1971Melbourne638SANov 10, 1991Kolkata541ZimJun 9, 1983Nottingham388BanMar 31, 1986Moratuwa 12 The number of right-arm leg-spinners to claim 100 or more wickets in ODI cricket. In the first ODI in Ahmedabad against the West Indies, India's Yuzvendra Chahal became the latest and the 154th bowler to take 100 or more ODI wickets. By doing so in his 60th match, he is the fifth quickest among the 23 Indian bowlers to reach this landmark. Among ODI leg-spinners, Chahal is now the joint third-quickest in the all-time list.Indian bowlers to reach 100 ODI wickets in fewest number of matchesMatch No.BowlerAchieved onWicketsAve.S/RAge56Mohd ShamiJan 23, 201910225.6828.0328y-142d57Jasprit BumrahJul 6, 201910221.7228.9125y-212d58Kuldeep YadavJan 17, 202010125.5030.4225y-34d59Irfan PathanApr 19, 200610224.2429.7921y-174d60Yuzvendra ChahalFeb 6, 202210327.2731.5131y-198dNote: Chahal is the second quickest among Indian spinners Right-arm leg-spinners to reach 100 ODI wickets in fewest number of matchesMatch No.BowlerForAchieved onWicketsAve.S/RAge44Rashid KhanAfgMar 25, 201810014.4021.8119y-186d58Imran TahirSAfJun 15, 201610522.7529.2937y-80d60Shane WarneAusDec 6, 199610121.4633.3427y-84d60Yuzvendra ChahalIndFeb 6, 202210327.2731.5131y-198dNote: * Rashid Khan’' 44 ODI games is an all-time record by an ODI bowler while reaching 100 wickets.* Among the 12 leggies, Chahal’s bowling strike-rate of 31.51 is the third best after Rashid Khan (21.81) and Imran Tahir (29.29). Following Chahal, comes Aussie leggie Shane Warne with a strike-rate of 33.34.ALSO READ - Virat Kohli, the anchor for the future4 The number of batters who have the distinction of aggregating 5000 or more runs at home in ODIs. Virat Kohli became the latest to join a list of distinguished players in the opening match of the series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.Batters with 5000 or more runs in home ODIsRunsBatterForMtsInnsAve.Inns+Mts6976Sachin TendulkarInd16416048.111211245406Ricky PontingAus15315039.171381415178Jacques KallisSAf14213546.651301375020Virat KohliInd1019858.379699+ Innings/Matches needed to reach this landmark. Kohli is by far the quickest! 3 The number of bowlers who have managed to claim a four-wicket haul while conceding 12 or less runs in an ODI match in India. Prasidh Krishna, in the second match in Ahmedabad became the second Indian after Anil Kumble to do so.Bowlers with four or more wicket hauls in ODIs in India while conceding fewest runsFiguresOversBowlerForOppVenueDateResult4/127.1Richard SnellSASLGuwahatiNov 19, 1993W6/126.1Anil KumbleIndWIKolkataNov 27, 1993W4/129.0Prasidh KrishnaIndWIAhmedabadFeb 9, 2022W4/1310.0Suranga LakmalSLIndDharamsalaDec 10, 2017W4/146.0Arjuna RanatungaSLIndKanpurDec 24, 1986W6/149.0Farveez MaharoofSLWIBangaloreOct 14, 2006W Opponent bowlers with four or more wicket hauls in ODIs against West Indies while conceding fewest runsFiguresOversBowlerForVenueDateResult4/88.0Heath StreakZimSydneyJan 23, 2001W4/87.2Shakib Al HasanBanMirpurJan 20, 2021W4/118.0Meyrick PringleSAChristchurchMar 5, 1992W6/126.1Anil KumbleIndKolkataNov 27, 1993W7/129.0Shahid AfridiPakProvidenceJul 14, 2013W4/129.0Prasidh KrishnaIndAhmedabadFeb 9, 2022W 18 The number wickets claimed by Prasidh Krishna during his short career. This is now the most wickets claimed by an Indian bowler in this format after his first seven matches.Most ODI wickets for India after first seven matchesWktsBowlerOversRunsAve.S/R18Prasidh Krishna62.130116.7220.7216Ajit Agarkar59.332820.5022.3116Jasprit Bumrah63.323314.5623.8115Praveen Kumar6931020.6727.60 11 The number of bilateral ODI series successively won by India against the West Indies since January 2007, in the last 15 years. The last time India lost a bilateral series against the West Indies was way back in May 2006, i.e. 15 and half years ago, when the home side won 4-1. This series win sequence by India equals the record held by Pakistan against Zimbabwe from 1996 to 2021.H2H ODI bilateral series results between India and West Indies since January 2007No.Month, YearVenueMtsWLTNRSeries won by1January 2007Ind43100India2July 2009WI42101India3June 2011WI53200India4December 2011Ind54100India5November 2013Ind32100India6October 2014Ind32100India7July 2017WI53101India8November 2018Ind53110India9August 2019WI32001India10December 2019Ind32100India11February 2022Ind33000India Consecutive H2H series victories for a side in ODIsSeriesWon byAgainstFromTo11PakistanZimbabweOct 1996Nov 202111IndiaWest IndiesJan 200720229PakistanWest IndiesSept 1999Apr 20179South AfricaZimbabwe199520189IndiaSri Lanka20072021Note: In all the above instances the winning side still maintains its unbeaten run 12 The number of times India has whitewashed an opponent in an ODI bilateral series of three or more matches. India’s recent 3-0 series win over West Indies was its first whitewash result against this particular opponent. India has won 5-0 on six occasions, 4-0 once and 3-0 five times.Whitewash victories for India in ODI bilateral series of three or more matches.ResultAgainstVenueSeries5-0EnglandInd2008/095-0New ZealandInd2010/115-0EnglandInd2011/125-0ZimbabweZim20135-0Sri LankaSL2014/155-0Sri LankaSL20174-0New ZealandInd1988/893-0Sri LankaInd1982/833-0ZimbabweInd1992/933-0ZimbabweZim20153-0ZimbabweZim20163-0West IndiesInd2021/22All records are correct and updated until Feb 11, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :