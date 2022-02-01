Statsman: South Africa's Temba Bavuma joins elite list

5 The number of South African captains to register a three-figure score against India in ODI cricket. Temba Bavuma, in the first ODI in Paarl, is the latest to do so against India in ODIs. In all, eight centuries have been hit by South African batters while leading the side against India. A. B. de Villiers has the distinction of doing so on four occasions.

ODI centuries against India by South African captains

100s South African captain Runs Venue Date Result Inns 4 A. B. de Villiers 109 Centurion Dec 11, 2013 NR 1 104* Kanpur Oct 11, 2015 Won 1 112 Chennai Oct 22, 2015 Lost 2 119 Mumbai WS Oct 25, 2015 Won 1 1 Graeme Smith 134* Kolkata Nov 25, 2005 Won 2 1 Jacques Kallis 104* Ahmedabad Feb 27, 2010 Won 1 1 Faf du Plessis 120 Durban Feb 1, 2018 Lost 1 1 Temba Bavuma 110 Paarl Jan 19, 2022 Won 1

6 The number of occasions when two or more South African batters registered a three-figure score against India in an ODI match. The South African pair of Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*), in the first match in Paarl, became the latest to do so against India in ODI cricket. For the record, South Africa has the unique distinction of being the only ODI side to make three centuries in the same innings of an ODI match and it did this on two separate occasions. The first time this occurred was on January 18, 2015, when the top three South Africans in the batting order managed to make centuries (Hashim Amla 153, Rilee Rossouw 128 and A. B. de Villiers 149) against West Indies in Johannesburg. The second occasion was nine months later at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against India.

Two or more centuries in the same ODI innings against India

100s South African batters Venue Date Result 3 #1 Quinton de Kock (109), #3 Faf du Plessis (133*) and #4 AB de Villiers (119) Mumbai WS Oct 25, 2015 Won 2 #1 Gary Kirsten (115) and #2 Herschelle Gibbs (111) Kochi Mar 9, 2000 Lost 2 #3 Jacques Kallis (104*) and #4 AB de Villiers (102*) Ahmedabad Feb 27, 2010 Won 2 #1 Quinton de Kock (106) and #2 Hashim Amla (106) Durban Dec 8, 2013 Won 2 #2 Quinton de Kock (101) and #5 AB de Villiers Centurion Dec 11, 2013 NR 2 #3 Temba Bavuma (110) and #5 Rassie van der Dussen (129*) Paarl Jan 19, 2022 Won

Note: ** du Plessis retd hurt

** All the above instance came while batting first

# Indicates batting order.

14 The number of occasions Virat Kohli, in his ODI career, has been dismissed without opening his account. His latest duck came in the recent ODI series in Paarl on January 21, 2022. Incidentally, this was only his second duck in this format since September 17, 2017. A summary of his 14 ODI ducks is tabled below.

All about Virat Kohli’s 14 ODI ducks

Number of balls faced for duck Against Venue Date Dismissed by Result Without facing a ball 1 Zim Bulawayo May 28, 2010 run out lost First ball 3 WI North Sound June 11, 2011 Daren Sammy won Eng Dharamsala Jan 27, 2013 Tim Bresnan lost WI Visakhapatnam Dec 18, 2019 Keiron Pollard won Second ball 1 NZ Bangalore Dec 7, 2010 Andy McKay won Third ball 3 SL Dambulla Aug 16, 2010 Dilhara Fernando won Aus Bangalore Nov 2, 2013 run out won Eng Cardiff Aug 27, 2014 Chris Woakes won Fourth ball 1 Aus Chennai Sep 17, 2017 Nathan Coulter-Nile won Fifth ball 5 Eng Kolkata Oct 25, 2011 Steven Finn won Pak Chennai Dec 30, 2012 Junaid Khan lost SA Durban Dec 8, 2013 Lonwabo Tsotsobe lost SL The Oval Jun 8, 2017 Nuwan Pradeep lost SA Paarl Jan 21, 2022 Keshav Maharaj lost

His ODI ducks have come against: 3 — England; 2 each — Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa; 1 each — Pakistan, New Zealand, Zimbabwe.

His ODI ducks have come in: 7 — India; 2 each — England, South Africa; 1 each — Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka.

His ODI ducks have come in the year: 3 each — in 2010, 2013; 2 each — in 2011, 2017; 1 each — in 2012, 2014, 2019, 2022.

His ODI ducks have come under the captaincy of: 7 — M. S. Dhoni; 3 — Self; 2 — Suresh Raina; 1 each — Gautam Gambhir, K. L. Rahul.

His ODI ducks came in which innings: Batting 1st: 10; batting 2nd: 4.

His ODI ducks — India's results: Won — 8, lost — 6.

His ODI ducks in batting positions: at #3 — 14.

Note: ** His first ODI duck came in Bulawayo when he was run out without facing a ball in May 2010.

** No bowler has been able to dismiss him for a duck more than once.

16 The number of innings taken by South African Quinton de Kock to aggregate 1000 ODI runs against India — he scored 124 in the final match in Cape Town on Jan 3, 2022. He thus became the 50th batter in ODI history to aggregate 1000 runs against India. He and Australian Steve Smith are now the quickest to reach this landmark in fewest number of innings in all ODIs against India. Overall, de Kock is the joint-third quickest to achieve this landmark against any opponent in fewest number of innings.

Fewest innings to reach 1000 runs against a particular opponent in ODI cricket

Inns Batter For Opp Achieved on Runs Ave HS 100 50 14 Hashim Amla SA WI Jun 15, 2016 1047 87.25 153* 5 4 15 Viv Richards WI Eng Mar 4, 1986 1009 100.90 189* 3 6 16 Steve Smith Aus Ind Nov 27, 2020 1012 63.25 149 4 5 16 Quinton de Kock SA Ind Jan 23, 2022 1013 63.31 135 6 2 17 Virat Kohli Ind NZ Oct 22, 2017 1005 62.81 107 2 9 17 Shikhar Dhawan Ind SL Jul 18, 2021 1069 76.36 132* 4 6 17 AB de Villiers SA WI Jan 18, 2015 1038 69.20 149 4 4 18 Hashim Amla SA SL Aug 5, 2018 1023 56.83 154 5 4

5 The number of batters to register six or more ODI centuries against India. Quinton de Kock is the latest player to do so during his 124 in Cape Town on Jan 3, 2022. He is also the second South African after A. B. de Villiers to make six hundreds against India. By reaching his sixth ODI century against India in his 16th innings, de Kock is, by far, the quickest in terms of fewest innings, to register six centuries against a particular opponent. This achievement can be seen from the fact that the next best — India's Virender Sehwag against New Zealand and Australian Aaron Finch against England — needed 23 innings to reach their respective sixth ODI centuries against these opponents, i.e. seven innings more than de Kock.

Batters with most ODI centuries against India

100s Batter For Mts Inns Inns to reach sixth ODI 100 against India 7 Sanath Jayasuriya SL 89 85 70 6 Ricky Ponting Aus 59 59 56 6 Kumar Sangakkara SL 76 71 68 6 AB de Villiers SA 32 32 28 6 Quinton de Kock SA 16 16 16

18 The number of innings without a three-figure score for Virat Kohli in his ODI career. This is the longest time in terms of innings and days he has gone through without making an ODI century. His last century (his 43rd) in this format came on August 14, 2019 against the West Indies in Port of Spain when he made 114 not out. Interestingly, in the previous innings before this, he had made 120 at the same venue on August 11, 2019.

Most innings and most days without an ODI century for Virat Kohli

Inns No Runs Ave HS 50s From To Days 18 0 765 42.50 89 10 Aug 15, 2019 Jan 29, 2022 899+ 17 0 468 27.53 94 4 Feb 20, 2011 Sep 15, 2011 208 16 3 380 29.23 77* 2 Aug 1, 2012 Jul 4, 2013 338 14 0 370 26.43 82 3 Jan 12, 2010 Oct 19, 2010 281 13 2 347 31.55 77 1 Feb 16, 2015 Oct 21, 2015 248

Note: Kohli is yet to register a century for India across all formats since his 136 in the Kolkata Test against Bangladesh on November 23, 2019. Since then, in 56 matches and 65 innings, his highest score has been an unbeaten 94 in the T20I encounter against the West Indies in Hyderabad on December 6, 2019, which incidentally, came just after his Kolkata Test century. During this century-less stretch across all formats, he has managed to aggregate 2302 runs, at 39.68 per innings, which includes 23 scores between 50 to 99.

All records are correct and updated until Jan 28, 2022