Statsman: South Africa's Temba Bavuma joins elite list Temba Bavuma became the fifth South African captain to score a century against India in ODI cricket. He scored 110 in the first ODI in Paarl. Mohandas Menon 01 February, 2022 13:19 IST Temba Bavuma scored a century in the first ODI against India in Paarl. - Getty Images Mohandas Menon 01 February, 2022 13:19 IST 5 The number of South African captains to register a three-figure score against India in ODI cricket. Temba Bavuma, in the first ODI in Paarl, is the latest to do so against India in ODIs. In all, eight centuries have been hit by South African batters while leading the side against India. A. B. de Villiers has the distinction of doing so on four occasions.ODI centuries against India by South African captains 100sSouth African captainRunsVenueDateResultInns4A. B. de Villiers109CenturionDec 11, 2013NR1 104*KanpurOct 11, 2015Won1 112ChennaiOct 22, 2015Lost2 119Mumbai WSOct 25, 2015Won11Graeme Smith134*KolkataNov 25, 2005Won21Jacques Kallis104*AhmedabadFeb 27, 2010Won11Faf du Plessis120DurbanFeb 1, 2018Lost11Temba Bavuma110PaarlJan 19, 2022Won1 6 The number of occasions when two or more South African batters registered a three-figure score against India in an ODI match. The South African pair of Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*), in the first match in Paarl, became the latest to do so against India in ODI cricket. For the record, South Africa has the unique distinction of being the only ODI side to make three centuries in the same innings of an ODI match and it did this on two separate occasions. The first time this occurred was on January 18, 2015, when the top three South Africans in the batting order managed to make centuries (Hashim Amla 153, Rilee Rossouw 128 and A. B. de Villiers 149) against West Indies in Johannesburg. The second occasion was nine months later at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against India.Two or more centuries in the same ODI innings against India100sSouth African battersVenueDateResult3#1 Quinton de Kock (109), #3 Faf du Plessis (133*) and #4 AB de Villiers (119)Mumbai WSOct 25, 2015Won2#1 Gary Kirsten (115) and #2 Herschelle Gibbs (111)KochiMar 9, 2000Lost2#3 Jacques Kallis (104*) and #4 AB de Villiers (102*)AhmedabadFeb 27, 2010Won2#1 Quinton de Kock (106) and #2 Hashim Amla (106)DurbanDec 8, 2013Won2#2 Quinton de Kock (101) and #5 AB de VilliersCenturionDec 11, 2013NR2#3 Temba Bavuma (110) and #5 Rassie van der Dussen (129*)PaarlJan 19, 2022WonNote: ** du Plessis retd hurt** All the above instance came while batting first# Indicates batting order. 14 The number of occasions Virat Kohli, in his ODI career, has been dismissed without opening his account. His latest duck came in the recent ODI series in Paarl on January 21, 2022. Incidentally, this was only his second duck in this format since September 17, 2017. A summary of his 14 ODI ducks is tabled below.All about Virat Kohli’s 14 ODI ducksNumber of balls faced for duck AgainstVenueDateDismissed byResultWithout facing a ball1ZimBulawayoMay 28, 2010run outlostFirst ball3WINorth SoundJune 11, 2011Daren Sammywon EngDharamsalaJan 27, 2013Tim Bresnanlost WIVisakhapatnamDec 18, 2019Keiron PollardwonSecond ball1NZBangaloreDec 7, 2010Andy McKaywonThird ball3SLDambullaAug 16, 2010Dilhara Fernandowon AusBangaloreNov 2, 2013run outwon EngCardiffAug 27, 2014Chris WoakeswonFourth ball1AusChennaiSep 17, 2017Nathan Coulter-NilewonFifth ball5EngKolkataOct 25, 2011Steven Finnwon PakChennaiDec 30, 2012Junaid Khanlost SADurbanDec 8, 2013Lonwabo Tsotsobelost SLThe OvalJun 8, 2017Nuwan Pradeeplost SAPaarlJan 21, 2022Keshav Maharajlost His ODI ducks have come against: 3 — England; 2 each — Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa; 1 each — Pakistan, New Zealand, Zimbabwe.His ODI ducks have come in: 7 — India; 2 each — England, South Africa; 1 each — Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka.His ODI ducks have come in the year: 3 each — in 2010, 2013; 2 each — in 2011, 2017; 1 each — in 2012, 2014, 2019, 2022.His ODI ducks have come under the captaincy of: 7 — M. S. Dhoni; 3 — Self; 2 — Suresh Raina; 1 each — Gautam Gambhir, K. L. Rahul.His ODI ducks came in which innings: Batting 1st: 10; batting 2nd: 4.His ODI ducks — India's results: Won — 8, lost — 6.His ODI ducks in batting positions: at #3 — 14.Note: ** His first ODI duck came in Bulawayo when he was run out without facing a ball in May 2010.** No bowler has been able to dismiss him for a duck more than once. 16 The number of innings taken by South African Quinton de Kock to aggregate 1000 ODI runs against India — he scored 124 in the final match in Cape Town on Jan 3, 2022. He thus became the 50th batter in ODI history to aggregate 1000 runs against India. He and Australian Steve Smith are now the quickest to reach this landmark in fewest number of innings in all ODIs against India. Overall, de Kock is the joint-third quickest to achieve this landmark against any opponent in fewest number of innings.Fewest innings to reach 1000 runs against a particular opponent in ODI cricketInnsBatterForOppAchieved onRunsAveHS1005014Hashim AmlaSAWIJun 15, 2016104787.25153*5415Viv RichardsWIEngMar 4, 19861009100.90189*3616Steve SmithAusIndNov 27, 2020101263.251494516Quinton de KockSAIndJan 23, 2022101363.311356217Virat KohliIndNZOct 22, 2017100562.811072917Shikhar DhawanIndSLJul 18, 2021106976.36132*4617AB de VilliersSAWIJan 18, 2015103869.201494418Hashim AmlaSASLAug 5, 2018102356.8315454 5 The number of batters to register six or more ODI centuries against India. Quinton de Kock is the latest player to do so during his 124 in Cape Town on Jan 3, 2022. He is also the second South African after A. B. de Villiers to make six hundreds against India. By reaching his sixth ODI century against India in his 16th innings, de Kock is, by far, the quickest in terms of fewest innings, to register six centuries against a particular opponent. This achievement can be seen from the fact that the next best — India's Virender Sehwag against New Zealand and Australian Aaron Finch against England — needed 23 innings to reach their respective sixth ODI centuries against these opponents, i.e. seven innings more than de Kock.Batters with most ODI centuries against India100sBatterForMtsInnsInns to reach sixth ODI 100 against India7Sanath JayasuriyaSL8985706Ricky PontingAus5959566Kumar SangakkaraSL7671686AB de VilliersSA3232286Quinton de KockSA16161618 The number of innings without a three-figure score for Virat Kohli in his ODI career. This is the longest time in terms of innings and days he has gone through without making an ODI century. His last century (his 43rd) in this format came on August 14, 2019 against the West Indies in Port of Spain when he made 114 not out. Interestingly, in the previous innings before this, he had made 120 at the same venue on August 11, 2019.Most innings and most days without an ODI century for Virat KohliInnsNoRunsAveHS50sFromToDays18076542.508910Aug 15, 2019Jan 29, 2022899+17046827.53944Feb 20, 2011Sep 15, 201120816338029.2377*2Aug 1, 2012Jul 4, 201333814037026.43823Jan 12, 2010Oct 19, 201028113234731.55771Feb 16, 2015Oct 21, 2015248Note: Kohli is yet to register a century for India across all formats since his 136 in the Kolkata Test against Bangladesh on November 23, 2019. Since then, in 56 matches and 65 innings, his highest score has been an unbeaten 94 in the T20I encounter against the West Indies in Hyderabad on December 6, 2019, which incidentally, came just after his Kolkata Test century. During this century-less stretch across all formats, he has managed to aggregate 2302 runs, at 39.68 per innings, which includes 23 scores between 50 to 99. All records are correct and updated until Jan 28, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman.