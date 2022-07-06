Home Statsman Statsman: Rishabh Pant second-youngest Indian to captain T20 team Rishabh Pant, 24, led India for the first time in an international match in the T20I against South Africa in Delhi on June 9, 2022. He is the second-youngest Indian player to captain inT20 international matches. Mohandas Menon 06 July, 2022 11:49 IST Rishabh Pant Captain of India during the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 9th June 2022. - SPORTZPICS Mohandas Menon 06 July, 2022 11:49 IST 24 Rishabh Pant’s age when he led India for the first time in an international match. He did so in the opening T20I against South Africa in Delhi on June 9, 2022. This now makes him the second-youngest Indian player to captain inT20 international matches. Overall, Pant becomes the eighth youngest to lead India across formats.Youngest to lead India in T20IsAgeCaptainAgainstVenueDateResultTotal matches as captain23y-197dSuresh RainaZimbabweHarareJune 12, 2010Won324y-248dRishabh PantSouth AfricaDelhiJune 9, 2022Lost526y-68dM. S. DhoniScotlandDurbanSep 13, 2007NR+7227y-41dAjinkya RahaneEnglandManchesterAug 31, 2011Lost2+ Match was abandoned without a ball bowled after the toss was done. Youngest to lead India in international matchesAgeCaptainAgainstVenueDateResultFormat21y-77dMansur Ali Khan PataudiWest IndiesBridgetownMar 23, 1962LostTest23y-126dSachin TendulkarSri LankaColombo RPSAug 28, 1996LostODI23y-182dSuresh RainaZimbabweBulawayoMay 28, 2010LostODI23y-249dKapil DevSri LankaAmritsarSep 12, 1982WonODI24y-178dVirender SehwagBangladeshDhakaApr 16, 2003WonODI24y-239dVirat KohliSri LankaKingstonJuly 2, 2013LostODI24y-245dRavi ShastriPakistanIndoreJan 27, 1987LostODI24y-248dRishabh PantSouth AfricaDelhiJune 9, 2022LostT20I 14 The number of sixes hit by the Indian batters in the Delhi T20 match. This is now the third most hit against South Africa in a T20I match. In the same match, South African batters also hit an identical number of sixes. This is now the second most hit against India in any home T20I match. The most sixes hit was 15 by the West Indians in Hyderabad on Dec 6, 2019.Most sixes hit against South Africa in a T20I match6sOpponentTotalVenueDateInnsWon by15England226/5 in 19.1 ovCenturionFeb 16, 20202Eng15West Indies161/2 in 15 ovSt. George’sJune 26, 20212WI14India211/4 in 20 ovDelhiJune 9, 20221SA13England204/7 in 20 ovDurbanFeb 14, 20201Eng 212 The total number of runs made by South Africa during its successful run chase in the Delhi T20I. This is now the highest total conceded by India while defending a total. South Africa, thus became the only side to defeat India after the latter made a 200-plus score batting first.The highest T20I totals successfully chased against IndiaTotalOvbyVenueDateIndia’s total212/319.1South AfricaDelhiJune 9, 2022211/4200/319.4South AfricaDharamsalaOct 2, 2015199/5196/319.4West IndiesMumbai WSMar 31, 2016192/2194/319.4AustraliaBengaluruFeb 27, 2019190/4194/118.3West IndiesKingstonJuly 9, 2017190/6 Highest T20I totals successfully chased by South AfricaTotalOvOpponentsVenueDate212/319.1India (211/4)DelhiJune 9, 2022208/217.4West Indies (205/6)JohannesburgSep 11, 2007200/319.4India (199/5)DharamsalaOct 2, 2015 3 The number of wickets lost by South Africa (212/3) during its successful run chase of India’s first innings total in the Delhi T20I match. This is now the highest total in a successful run chase where few number of wickets fell (I.e. less than four wickets).Highest totals while losing fewest wickets in a successful chase in T20IsTotalWinning side Losing sideVenueDate212/3South AfricabeatIndiaDelhiJune 9, 2022208/2South AfricabeatWest IndiesJohannesburgSep 11, 2007208/3PakistanbeatWest IndiesKarachiDec 16, 2021205/1PakistanbeatSouth AfricaCenturionApr 14, 2021201/3IndiabeatEnglandBristolJuly 8, 201837 Dinesh Karthik’s age when he registered his maiden T20I fifty against South Africa in Rajkot. This makes him the oldest to make an individual fifty in T20Is for India.Oldest to register an individual fifty in T20I for IndiaAgeBatterRunsAgainstVenueDate37y-16dDinesh Karthik55South AfricaRajkotJune 17, 202236y-229dM. S. Dhoni52*South AfricaCenturionFeb 21, 201835y-1dShikhar Dhawan52AustraliaSydneyDec 6, 202034y-205dRohit Sharma56New ZealandKolkataNov 21, 2021 55 Dinesh Karthik’s highest score in T20Is came in Rajkot against South Africa. This is now the highest individual score by an Indian while coming in at batting position from six to 11 in T20I cricket.RunsBatterPositionAgainstVenueDateIndia result55Dinesh Karthik6South AfricaRajkotJune 17, 2022Won52*M. S. Dhoni6South AfricaCenturionFeb 21, 2018Lost50*Manish Pandey6New ZealandWellingtonJan 31, 2000Tie (India won Super Over)49M. S. Dhoni6New ZealandRajkotNov 4, 2017Lost48*M. S. Dhoni6AustraliaSydneyFeb 1, 2012LostNote: For the record, the highest score by an Indian #7 is 44 not out by Ravindra Jadeja against Australia in Canberra on Dec 4, 2020 (won) 5677 The number of days required for Dinesh Karthik to register his maiden T20I fifty score since his debut in India’s inaugural match in Johannesburg on December 1, 2006, when he made a match-winning unbeaten 31, which enabled him to receive the man of the match award. His wait of over 15 years for a maiden fifty score is now a new record in T20I history.Most number of days taken (since debut) to register a maiden fifty-plus scoreDaysY-M-DBatterRunsForAchieved onAgainstVenueDebut dateResult567715y-6m-17dDinesh Karthik55IndJune 17, 2022SAJohannesburgDec 1, 2006Won406211y-1m-14dPieter Seelaar96*NethSep 16, 2019ScoMalahideAug 2, 2008Lost394810y-9m-23dChamara Kapugedara50SLApr 6, 2017BanColombo RPSJune 15, 2006Lost384910y-6m-16dKevin O’Brien65IreFeb 15, 2019ScoAl AmeratAug 2, 2008Lost373810y-2m-27dRoelof van der Merwe75*NethJune 23, 2019ZimRotterdamMar 29, 2009WonNote: ** Kapugedara did not play again for SL** van der Merwe appeared for SA (2009 to 2010) and then for Netherlands (2015 to 2021). He began his T20I career in 2009 by scoring 48 on debut. 42 The number of T20I matches won by India at home. This is now the most wins by any T20I side at home. The previous record was held by New Zealand (41 wins) and India, by winning the Rajkot T20I, went past the Kiwis.Home winsTeamMts%win42India6663.6441New Zealand7356.1638South Africa7054.2932Australia5162.7532West Indies6549.23 5 The number of matches in this series where India played the same XI. This is the first time in T20I history that the same XI represented a side in a five-match bilateral series. There are however several instances of teams playing the entire three-match bilateral unchanged, as listed below.Sides playing the same XI in an entire bilateral T20I series (of three or more matches)MtsTeamOpponentVenueMonth, YearSeries result5IndiaSouth AfricaIndJune 2022Shared 2-2 (1 NR)3EnglandPakistanUAEFeb 2012Won 2-13South AfricaSri LankaSLAug 2013Won 2-13IndiaAustraliaAusJan 2016Won 3-03IndiaSri LankaIndFeb 2016Won 2-13West IndiesAfghanistanWIJune 2017Won 3-03IndiaAustraliaAusNov 2018Shared 1-1 (1 NR)3BangladeshWest IndiesBanDec 2018Lost 1-23UAENepalUAEFeb 2019Lost 1-23AustraliaSouth AfricaSAFeb 2020Won 2-13EnglandPakistanEngAug-Sep 2020Shared 1-1 (1 NR)3EnglandSouth AfricaSANov-Dec 2020Won 3-0All records are correct and updated until June 19, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :