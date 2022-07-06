Statsman: Rishabh Pant second-youngest Indian to captain T20 team

24 Rishabh Pant’s age when he led India for the first time in an international match. He did so in the opening T20I against South Africa in Delhi on June 9, 2022. This now makes him the second-youngest Indian player to captain inT20 international matches. Overall, Pant becomes the eighth youngest to lead India across formats.

Youngest to lead India in T20Is

Age Captain Against Venue Date Result Total matches as captain 23y-197d Suresh Raina Zimbabwe Harare June 12, 2010 Won 3 24y-248d Rishabh Pant South Africa Delhi June 9, 2022 Lost 5 26y-68d M. S. Dhoni Scotland Durban Sep 13, 2007 NR+ 72 27y-41d Ajinkya Rahane England Manchester Aug 31, 2011 Lost 2

+ Match was abandoned without a ball bowled after the toss was done.

Youngest to lead India in international matches

Age Captain Against Venue Date Result Format 21y-77d Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi West Indies Bridgetown Mar 23, 1962 Lost Test 23y-126d Sachin Tendulkar Sri Lanka Colombo RPS Aug 28, 1996 Lost ODI 23y-182d Suresh Raina Zimbabwe Bulawayo May 28, 2010 Lost ODI 23y-249d Kapil Dev Sri Lanka Amritsar Sep 12, 1982 Won ODI 24y-178d Virender Sehwag Bangladesh Dhaka Apr 16, 2003 Won ODI 24y-239d Virat Kohli Sri Lanka Kingston July 2, 2013 Lost ODI 24y-245d Ravi Shastri Pakistan Indore Jan 27, 1987 Lost ODI 24y-248d Rishabh Pant South Africa Delhi June 9, 2022 Lost T20I

14 The number of sixes hit by the Indian batters in the Delhi T20 match. This is now the third most hit against South Africa in a T20I match. In the same match, South African batters also hit an identical number of sixes. This is now the second most hit against India in any home T20I match. The most sixes hit was 15 by the West Indians in Hyderabad on Dec 6, 2019.

Most sixes hit against South Africa in a T20I match

6s Opponent Total Venue Date Inns Won by 15 England 226/5 in 19.1 ov Centurion Feb 16, 2020 2 Eng 15 West Indies 161/2 in 15 ov St. George’s June 26, 2021 2 WI 14 India 211/4 in 20 ov Delhi June 9, 2022 1 SA 13 England 204/7 in 20 ov Durban Feb 14, 2020 1 Eng

212 The total number of runs made by South Africa during its successful run chase in the Delhi T20I. This is now the highest total conceded by India while defending a total. South Africa, thus became the only side to defeat India after the latter made a 200-plus score batting first.

The highest T20I totals successfully chased against India

Total Ov by Venue Date India’s total 212/3 19.1 South Africa Delhi June 9, 2022 211/4 200/3 19.4 South Africa Dharamsala Oct 2, 2015 199/5 196/3 19.4 West Indies Mumbai WS Mar 31, 2016 192/2 194/3 19.4 Australia Bengaluru Feb 27, 2019 190/4 194/1 18.3 West Indies Kingston July 9, 2017 190/6

Highest T20I totals successfully chased by South Africa

Total Ov Opponents Venue Date 212/3 19.1 India (211/4) Delhi June 9, 2022 208/2 17.4 West Indies (205/6) Johannesburg Sep 11, 2007 200/3 19.4 India (199/5) Dharamsala Oct 2, 2015

3 The number of wickets lost by South Africa (212/3) during its successful run chase of India’s first innings total in the Delhi T20I match. This is now the highest total in a successful run chase where few number of wickets fell (I.e. less than four wickets).

Highest totals while losing fewest wickets in a successful chase in T20Is

Total Winning side Losing side Venue Date 212/3 South Africa beat India Delhi June 9, 2022 208/2 South Africa beat West Indies Johannesburg Sep 11, 2007 208/3 Pakistan beat West Indies Karachi Dec 16, 2021 205/1 Pakistan beat South Africa Centurion Apr 14, 2021 201/3 India beat England Bristol July 8, 2018

37 Dinesh Karthik’s age when he registered his maiden T20I fifty against South Africa in Rajkot. This makes him the oldest to make an individual fifty in T20Is for India.

Oldest to register an individual fifty in T20I for India

Age Batter Runs Against Venue Date 37y-16d Dinesh Karthik 55 South Africa Rajkot June 17, 2022 36y-229d M. S. Dhoni 52* South Africa Centurion Feb 21, 2018 35y-1d Shikhar Dhawan 52 Australia Sydney Dec 6, 2020 34y-205d Rohit Sharma 56 New Zealand Kolkata Nov 21, 2021

55 Dinesh Karthik’s highest score in T20Is came in Rajkot against South Africa. This is now the highest individual score by an Indian while coming in at batting position from six to 11 in T20I cricket.

Runs Batter Position Against Venue Date India result 55 Dinesh Karthik 6 South Africa Rajkot June 17, 2022 Won 52* M. S. Dhoni 6 South Africa Centurion Feb 21, 2018 Lost 50* Manish Pandey 6 New Zealand Wellington Jan 31, 2000 Tie (India won Super Over) 49 M. S. Dhoni 6 New Zealand Rajkot Nov 4, 2017 Lost 48* M. S. Dhoni 6 Australia Sydney Feb 1, 2012 Lost

Note: For the record, the highest score by an Indian #7 is 44 not out by Ravindra Jadeja against Australia in Canberra on Dec 4, 2020 (won)

5677 The number of days required for Dinesh Karthik to register his maiden T20I fifty score since his debut in India’s inaugural match in Johannesburg on December 1, 2006, when he made a match-winning unbeaten 31, which enabled him to receive the man of the match award. His wait of over 15 years for a maiden fifty score is now a new record in T20I history.

Most number of days taken (since debut) to register a maiden fifty-plus score

Days Y-M-D Batter Runs For Achieved on Against Venue Debut date Result 5677 15y-6m-17d Dinesh Karthik 55 Ind June 17, 2022 SA Johannesburg Dec 1, 2006 Won 4062 11y-1m-14d Pieter Seelaar 96* Neth Sep 16, 2019 Sco Malahide Aug 2, 2008 Lost 3948 10y-9m-23d Chamara Kapugedara 50 SL Apr 6, 2017 Ban Colombo RPS June 15, 2006 Lost 3849 10y-6m-16d Kevin O’Brien 65 Ire Feb 15, 2019 Sco Al Amerat Aug 2, 2008 Lost 3738 10y-2m-27d Roelof van der Merwe 75* Neth June 23, 2019 Zim Rotterdam Mar 29, 2009 Won

Note: ** Kapugedara did not play again for SL

** van der Merwe appeared for SA (2009 to 2010) and then for Netherlands (2015 to 2021). He began his T20I career in 2009 by scoring 48 on debut.

42 The number of T20I matches won by India at home. This is now the most wins by any T20I side at home. The previous record was held by New Zealand (41 wins) and India, by winning the Rajkot T20I, went past the Kiwis.

Home wins Team Mts %win 42 India 66 63.64 41 New Zealand 73 56.16 38 South Africa 70 54.29 32 Australia 51 62.75 32 West Indies 65 49.23

5 The number of matches in this series where India played the same XI. This is the first time in T20I history that the same XI represented a side in a five-match bilateral series. There are however several instances of teams playing the entire three-match bilateral unchanged, as listed below.

Sides playing the same XI in an entire bilateral T20I series (of three or more matches)

Mts Team Opponent Venue Month, Year Series result 5 India South Africa Ind June 2022 Shared 2-2 (1 NR) 3 England Pakistan UAE Feb 2012 Won 2-1 3 South Africa Sri Lanka SL Aug 2013 Won 2-1 3 India Australia Aus Jan 2016 Won 3-0 3 India Sri Lanka Ind Feb 2016 Won 2-1 3 West Indies Afghanistan WI June 2017 Won 3-0 3 India Australia Aus Nov 2018 Shared 1-1 (1 NR) 3 Bangladesh West Indies Ban Dec 2018 Lost 1-2 3 UAE Nepal UAE Feb 2019 Lost 1-2 3 Australia South Africa SA Feb 2020 Won 2-1 3 England Pakistan Eng Aug-Sep 2020 Shared 1-1 (1 NR) 3 England South Africa SA Nov-Dec 2020 Won 3-0

All records are correct and updated until June 19, 2022