Statsman

Rajat Patidar scores quickest IPL century by an uncapped player

The RCB player scored a hundred in 49 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. Rajat Patidar is the 15th batter to register an IPL century in less than 50 balls

Mohandas Menon
08 June, 2022 10:38 IST
100

RCB's Rajat Patidar scored his maiden IPL century in just 49 balls.

Mohandas Menon
08 June, 2022 10:38 IST

49 The number of balls taken by RCB’s Rajat Patidar to reach his maiden century in T20 cricket. He did so against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on May 25, 2022. This is now the quickest by any uncapped player in IPL history. Meanwhile, Patidar became the 15th batter to register an IPL century in less than 50 balls. For the record, Chris Gayle has done this on three occasions, while A. B. de Villiers has done it twice.

Fewest balls taken to reach an IPL century by uncapped players

Balls to 100BatterRuns (Balls)ForAgainstVenueDateResult
49Rajat Patidar112* (54)RCBLSGKolkataMay 25, 2022Won
51Devdutt Padikkal101* (52)RCBRRMumbaiWSApr 22, 2021Won
52Paul Valthaty120* (63)PBKSCSKMohaliApr 13, 2011Won
58Shaun Marsh115 (69)PBKSRRMohaliMay 28, 2008Won

Note: Padikkal and Marsh are the only players listed above who appeared in an international match after scoring an IPL century.

 

3 The number of opening pairs of a side aggregating 500-plus runs in an IPL season. LSG’s K. L. Rahul and Quinton de Kock became the latest pair to join this exclusive list this season.

Two players from the same side aggregating 500+ runs the same IPL season while opening the innings

Batter1Batter2ForYear
David Warner (848)Shikhar Dhawan (501)SRH2016
Ruturaj Gaikwad (635)Faf du Plessis (633)CSK2021
K. L. Rahul (616)Quinton de Kock (508)LSG2022

 

27 The number of wickets claimed by Yuzvendra Chahal this IPL season. This now makes him the seventh bowler in IPL history to claim this many or more wickets in a single IPL season. However, Chahal became the first spinner to claim this many wickets in a single IPL season, thus bettering the previous tally of 26 wickets by CSK’s Imran Tahir in 2019. Late Shane Warne captured 19 wickets for RR in the inaugural season of 2008, then the most by a spinner. Over the years, the record had changed hands and now it belongs to another RR leggie Chahal.

Most wickets by spinners in an IPL season

WktsBowlerForYearMtsAveEco
27Yuzvendra ChahalRajasthan Royals20221719.527.75
26Imran TahirChennai Super Kings20191716.586.70
26Wanindu HasarangaRoyal Challengers Bangalore20221616.547.54
24Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders20121513.505.48
24Harbhajan SinghMumbai Indians20131919.006.51

 

How the record (most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season) changed hands

WktsBowlerForYearMtsAveEco
19Shane WarneRajasthan Royals20081521.267.77
21Anil KumbleRoyal Challengers Bangalore20091616.525.86
21+Pragyan OjhaDeccan Chargers20101620.437.29
24Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders20121513.505.48
24+Harbhajan SinghMumbai Indians20131919.006.51
26Imran TahirChennai Super Kings20191716.586.70
26+Wanindu HasarangaRoyal Challengers Bangalore20221616.547.54
27Yuzvendra ChahalRajasthan Royals20221719.527.75

+ equaled existing record

 

3889 The number of runs aggregated by K. L. Rahul after batting in his 100th innings in IPL cricket. This is by far the highest run-aggregate for an IPL batter after playing 100 innings. The previous record was held by Chris Gayle who managed 3626 runs in 2017. Rahul appeared in his 100th innings against RCB while playing for LSG in the eliminator in Kolkata on May 25, 2022.

Most IPL runs after 100 innings

RunsBatterforAgainstVenueAchieved onAve
3889K. L.. RahulLSG+RCBKolkataMay 25, 202248.01
3626Chris GayleRCB+DCpDelhiMay 14, 201741.20
3373David WarnerSRH+RCBBangaloreMay 29, 201638.33
3185Faf du PlessisRCB+LSGMumbai DYPApr 19, 202235.00
2901Suresh RainaCSKSRHSharjahApr 27, 201434.13

Note: + All the players mentioned above have appeared for more than one team, except in the case of Raina, which was all for CSK.

8 The number of individual centuries recorded in this year’s IPL. This is now the most registered in any of the IPL seasons. Previously, the record was seven in 2016. Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 106 for RR against RCB in Ahmedabad in the second qualifier on May 27, 2022 was the eighth of the season.

Most individual 100s registered in an IPL season

100sYearBatters who registered centuries
82022Jos Buttler (4), K. L. Rahul (2), Quinton de Kock (1), Rajat Patidar (1)
72016Virat Kohli (4), Quinton de Kock (1), Steve Smith (1), AB de Villiers (1)
62012Ajinkya Rahane (1), Kevin Pietersen (1), David Warner (1), Rohit Sharma (1), Chris Gayle (1), M Vijay (1)
62011Chris Gayle (2), Paul Valthaty (1), Sachin Tendulkar (1), Virendra Sehwag (1), Adam Gilchrist (1)
62008Brendon McCullum (1), Michael Hussey (1), Andrew Symonds (1), Adam Gilchrist (1), Sanath Jayasuriya (1), Shaun Marsh (1)

 

 

45 The number of sixes that came off the bat of Jos Buttler in IPL 2022. Only two other players have hit more in a single IPL season — Chris Gayle, twice for RCB, and Andre Russell for KKR.

Most sixes hit by batters in an IPL season

6sBatterForYearInns6s/inns
59Chris GayleRCB2012144.21
52Andre RussellKKR2019134.00
51Chris GayleRCB2013163.19
45Jos ButtlerRR2022172.65
44Chris GayleRCB2011123.67

 

1062 The number of sixes hit during IPL 2022 in 74 matches and 148 innings. For the first time, this season saw a record 1000-plus sixes being hit, thus obliterating the previous record of 872 sixes set during the season of 2018.

Most sixes hit in a single IPL edition

6sYearMtsInns6s/innsBalls/6
10622022741487.1716.21
8722018601207.2715.88
7842019601206.5317.72
7342020601206.1119.15
7342012751484.9623.53
7142014601205.9519.45
7052017591185.9719.05

Note: 509 — the fewest number of sixes were hit in 2009 (in South Africa) in 57 matches (114 inns), 6s/inns: 4.44, Balls/6: 26

 

5 The number of players who have the distinction of being a part of a successful IPL title winning side on five or more occasions. Hardik Pandya’s success with the Gujarat Titans makes him the latest player to join this elite list.

Players being part of a successful IPL side on most occasions

TitlesPlayerTitle1Title2Title3Title4Title5Title6
6Rohit SharmaDch — 2009MI — 2013MI — 2015MI — 2017MI — 2019MI — 2020
5Ambati RayuduMI — 2013MI — 2015MI — 2017CSK — 2018CSK — 2021 
5Kieron PollardMI — 2013MI — 2015MI — 2017MI — 2019MI —2020 
5Jasprit BumrahMI — 2013+MI — 2015+MI — 2017MI — 2019MI — 2020 
5Hardik PandyaMI — 2015MI — 2017MI — 2019MI — 2020GT — 2022 

Note: Except for Bumrah, all the above players mentioned have appeared in the Grand final game. However, Bumrah, although part of a successful IPL winning squad in 2013 and 2015, did not play the Grand final+.

 

7 The number of franchises who have won the IPL title since the inaugural edition in 2008. Gujarat Titans is now the latest side to join six other IPL title winners and engrave its name on the Trophy. Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals (in 2008) and now Gujarat Titans are now the only two sides to win the IPL title on first attempt.

IPL winners

TitlesTeam1st title2nd title3rd title4th title5th title
5Mumbai Indians20132015201720192020
4Chennai Super Kings2010201120182021 
2Kolkata Knight Riders20122014   
1Rajasthan Royals2008    
1Deccan Chargers2009    
1Sunrisers Hyderabad2016    
1Gujarat Titans2022    

All records are correct and updated until May 29, 2022

Read more stories on Statsman.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App