Rajat Patidar scores quickest IPL century by an uncapped player

49 The number of balls taken by RCB’s Rajat Patidar to reach his maiden century in T20 cricket. He did so against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on May 25, 2022. This is now the quickest by any uncapped player in IPL history. Meanwhile, Patidar became the 15th batter to register an IPL century in less than 50 balls. For the record, Chris Gayle has done this on three occasions, while A. B. de Villiers has done it twice.

Fewest balls taken to reach an IPL century by uncapped players

Balls to 100 Batter Runs (Balls) For Against Venue Date Result 49 Rajat Patidar 112* (54) RCB LSG Kolkata May 25, 2022 Won 51 Devdutt Padikkal 101* (52) RCB RR MumbaiWS Apr 22, 2021 Won 52 Paul Valthaty 120* (63) PBKS CSK Mohali Apr 13, 2011 Won 58 Shaun Marsh 115 (69) PBKS RR Mohali May 28, 2008 Won

Note: Padikkal and Marsh are the only players listed above who appeared in an international match after scoring an IPL century.

3 The number of opening pairs of a side aggregating 500-plus runs in an IPL season. LSG’s K. L. Rahul and Quinton de Kock became the latest pair to join this exclusive list this season.

Two players from the same side aggregating 500+ runs the same IPL season while opening the innings

Batter1 Batter2 For Year David Warner (848) Shikhar Dhawan (501) SRH 2016 Ruturaj Gaikwad (635) Faf du Plessis (633) CSK 2021 K. L. Rahul (616) Quinton de Kock (508) LSG 2022

27 The number of wickets claimed by Yuzvendra Chahal this IPL season. This now makes him the seventh bowler in IPL history to claim this many or more wickets in a single IPL season. However, Chahal became the first spinner to claim this many wickets in a single IPL season, thus bettering the previous tally of 26 wickets by CSK’s Imran Tahir in 2019. Late Shane Warne captured 19 wickets for RR in the inaugural season of 2008, then the most by a spinner. Over the years, the record had changed hands and now it belongs to another RR leggie Chahal.

Most wickets by spinners in an IPL season

Wkts Bowler For Year Mts Ave Eco 27 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 2022 17 19.52 7.75 26 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 2019 17 16.58 6.70 26 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 2022 16 16.54 7.54 24 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 2012 15 13.50 5.48 24 Harbhajan Singh Mumbai Indians 2013 19 19.00 6.51

How the record (most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season) changed hands

Wkts Bowler For Year Mts Ave Eco 19 Shane Warne Rajasthan Royals 2008 15 21.26 7.77 21 Anil Kumble Royal Challengers Bangalore 2009 16 16.52 5.86 21+ Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers 2010 16 20.43 7.29 24 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 2012 15 13.50 5.48 24+ Harbhajan Singh Mumbai Indians 2013 19 19.00 6.51 26 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 2019 17 16.58 6.70 26+ Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 2022 16 16.54 7.54 27 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 2022 17 19.52 7.75

+ equaled existing record

3889 The number of runs aggregated by K. L. Rahul after batting in his 100th innings in IPL cricket. This is by far the highest run-aggregate for an IPL batter after playing 100 innings. The previous record was held by Chris Gayle who managed 3626 runs in 2017. Rahul appeared in his 100th innings against RCB while playing for LSG in the eliminator in Kolkata on May 25, 2022.

Most IPL runs after 100 innings

Runs Batter for Against Venue Achieved on Ave 3889 K. L.. Rahul LSG+ RCB Kolkata May 25, 2022 48.01 3626 Chris Gayle RCB+ DCp Delhi May 14, 2017 41.20 3373 David Warner SRH+ RCB Bangalore May 29, 2016 38.33 3185 Faf du Plessis RCB+ LSG Mumbai DYP Apr 19, 2022 35.00 2901 Suresh Raina CSK SRH Sharjah Apr 27, 2014 34.13

Note: + All the players mentioned above have appeared for more than one team, except in the case of Raina, which was all for CSK.

8 The number of individual centuries recorded in this year’s IPL. This is now the most registered in any of the IPL seasons. Previously, the record was seven in 2016. Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 106 for RR against RCB in Ahmedabad in the second qualifier on May 27, 2022 was the eighth of the season.

Most individual 100s registered in an IPL season

100s Year Batters who registered centuries 8 2022 Jos Buttler (4), K. L. Rahul (2), Quinton de Kock (1), Rajat Patidar (1) 7 2016 Virat Kohli (4), Quinton de Kock (1), Steve Smith (1), AB de Villiers (1) 6 2012 Ajinkya Rahane (1), Kevin Pietersen (1), David Warner (1), Rohit Sharma (1), Chris Gayle (1), M Vijay (1) 6 2011 Chris Gayle (2), Paul Valthaty (1), Sachin Tendulkar (1), Virendra Sehwag (1), Adam Gilchrist (1) 6 2008 Brendon McCullum (1), Michael Hussey (1), Andrew Symonds (1), Adam Gilchrist (1), Sanath Jayasuriya (1), Shaun Marsh (1)

45 The number of sixes that came off the bat of Jos Buttler in IPL 2022. Only two other players have hit more in a single IPL season — Chris Gayle, twice for RCB, and Andre Russell for KKR.

Most sixes hit by batters in an IPL season

6s Batter For Year Inns 6s/inns 59 Chris Gayle RCB 2012 14 4.21 52 Andre Russell KKR 2019 13 4.00 51 Chris Gayle RCB 2013 16 3.19 45 Jos Buttler RR 2022 17 2.65 44 Chris Gayle RCB 2011 12 3.67

1062 The number of sixes hit during IPL 2022 in 74 matches and 148 innings. For the first time, this season saw a record 1000-plus sixes being hit, thus obliterating the previous record of 872 sixes set during the season of 2018.

Most sixes hit in a single IPL edition

6s Year Mts Inns 6s/inns Balls/6 1062 2022 74 148 7.17 16.21 872 2018 60 120 7.27 15.88 784 2019 60 120 6.53 17.72 734 2020 60 120 6.11 19.15 734 2012 75 148 4.96 23.53 714 2014 60 120 5.95 19.45 705 2017 59 118 5.97 19.05

Note: 509 — the fewest number of sixes were hit in 2009 (in South Africa) in 57 matches (114 inns), 6s/inns: 4.44, Balls/6: 26

5 The number of players who have the distinction of being a part of a successful IPL title winning side on five or more occasions. Hardik Pandya’s success with the Gujarat Titans makes him the latest player to join this elite list.

Players being part of a successful IPL side on most occasions

Titles Player Title1 Title2 Title3 Title4 Title5 Title6 6 Rohit Sharma Dch — 2009 MI — 2013 MI — 2015 MI — 2017 MI — 2019 MI — 2020 5 Ambati Rayudu MI — 2013 MI — 2015 MI — 2017 CSK — 2018 CSK — 2021 5 Kieron Pollard MI — 2013 MI — 2015 MI — 2017 MI — 2019 MI —2020 5 Jasprit Bumrah MI — 2013+ MI — 2015+ MI — 2017 MI — 2019 MI — 2020 5 Hardik Pandya MI — 2015 MI — 2017 MI — 2019 MI — 2020 GT — 2022

Note: Except for Bumrah, all the above players mentioned have appeared in the Grand final game. However, Bumrah, although part of a successful IPL winning squad in 2013 and 2015, did not play the Grand final+.

7 The number of franchises who have won the IPL title since the inaugural edition in 2008. Gujarat Titans is now the latest side to join six other IPL title winners and engrave its name on the Trophy. Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals (in 2008) and now Gujarat Titans are now the only two sides to win the IPL title on first attempt.

IPL winners

Titles Team 1st title 2nd title 3rd title 4th title 5th title 5 Mumbai Indians 2013 2015 2017 2019 2020 4 Chennai Super Kings 2010 2011 2018 2021 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2012 2014 1 Rajasthan Royals 2008 1 Deccan Chargers 2009 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016 1 Gujarat Titans 2022

All records are correct and updated until May 29, 2022