Rajat Patidar scores quickest IPL century by an uncapped player The RCB player scored a hundred in 49 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. Rajat Patidar is the 15th batter to register an IPL century in less than 50 balls Mohandas Menon 08 June, 2022 10:38 IST RCB's Rajat Patidar scored his maiden IPL century in just 49 balls. 49 The number of balls taken by RCB's Rajat Patidar to reach his maiden century in T20 cricket. He did so against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on May 25, 2022. This is now the quickest by any uncapped player in IPL history. Meanwhile, Patidar became the 15th batter to register an IPL century in less than 50 balls. For the record, Chris Gayle has done this on three occasions, while A. B. de Villiers has done it twice.Fewest balls taken to reach an IPL century by uncapped playersBalls to 100BatterRuns (Balls)ForAgainstVenueDateResult49Rajat Patidar112* (54)RCBLSGKolkataMay 25, 2022Won51Devdutt Padikkal101* (52)RCBRRMumbaiWSApr 22, 2021Won52Paul Valthaty120* (63)PBKSCSKMohaliApr 13, 2011Won58Shaun Marsh115 (69)PBKSRRMohaliMay 28, 2008WonNote: Padikkal and Marsh are the only players listed above who appeared in an international match after scoring an IPL century. 3 The number of opening pairs of a side aggregating 500-plus runs in an IPL season. LSG’s K. L. Rahul and Quinton de Kock became the latest pair to join this exclusive list this season.Two players from the same side aggregating 500+ runs the same IPL season while opening the inningsBatter1Batter2ForYearDavid Warner (848)Shikhar Dhawan (501)SRH2016Ruturaj Gaikwad (635)Faf du Plessis (633)CSK2021K. L. Rahul (616)Quinton de Kock (508)LSG2022 27 The number of wickets claimed by Yuzvendra Chahal this IPL season. This now makes him the seventh bowler in IPL history to claim this many or more wickets in a single IPL season. However, Chahal became the first spinner to claim this many wickets in a single IPL season, thus bettering the previous tally of 26 wickets by CSK’s Imran Tahir in 2019. Late Shane Warne captured 19 wickets for RR in the inaugural season of 2008, then the most by a spinner. Over the years, the record had changed hands and now it belongs to another RR leggie Chahal.Most wickets by spinners in an IPL seasonWktsBowlerForYearMtsAveEco27Yuzvendra ChahalRajasthan Royals20221719.527.7526Imran TahirChennai Super Kings20191716.586.7026Wanindu HasarangaRoyal Challengers Bangalore20221616.547.5424Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders20121513.505.4824Harbhajan SinghMumbai Indians20131919.006.51 How the record (most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season) changed handsWktsBowlerForYearMtsAveEco19Shane WarneRajasthan Royals20081521.267.7721Anil KumbleRoyal Challengers Bangalore20091616.525.8621+Pragyan OjhaDeccan Chargers20101620.437.2924Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders20121513.505.4824+Harbhajan SinghMumbai Indians20131919.006.5126Imran TahirChennai Super Kings20191716.586.7026+Wanindu HasarangaRoyal Challengers Bangalore20221616.547.5427Yuzvendra ChahalRajasthan Royals20221719.527.75+ equaled existing record 3889 The number of runs aggregated by K. L. Rahul after batting in his 100th innings in IPL cricket. This is by far the highest run-aggregate for an IPL batter after playing 100 innings. The previous record was held by Chris Gayle who managed 3626 runs in 2017. Rahul appeared in his 100th innings against RCB while playing for LSG in the eliminator in Kolkata on May 25, 2022.Most IPL runs after 100 inningsRunsBatterforAgainstVenueAchieved onAve3889K. L.. RahulLSG+RCBKolkataMay 25, 202248.013626Chris GayleRCB+DCpDelhiMay 14, 201741.203373David WarnerSRH+RCBBangaloreMay 29, 201638.333185Faf du PlessisRCB+LSGMumbai DYPApr 19, 202235.002901Suresh RainaCSKSRHSharjahApr 27, 201434.13Note: + All the players mentioned above have appeared for more than one team, except in the case of Raina, which was all for CSK.8 The number of individual centuries recorded in this year’s IPL. This is now the most registered in any of the IPL seasons. Previously, the record was seven in 2016. Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 106 for RR against RCB in Ahmedabad in the second qualifier on May 27, 2022 was the eighth of the season.Most individual 100s registered in an IPL season100sYearBatters who registered centuries82022Jos Buttler (4), K. L. Rahul (2), Quinton de Kock (1), Rajat Patidar (1)72016Virat Kohli (4), Quinton de Kock (1), Steve Smith (1), AB de Villiers (1)62012Ajinkya Rahane (1), Kevin Pietersen (1), David Warner (1), Rohit Sharma (1), Chris Gayle (1), M Vijay (1)62011Chris Gayle (2), Paul Valthaty (1), Sachin Tendulkar (1), Virendra Sehwag (1), Adam Gilchrist (1)62008Brendon McCullum (1), Michael Hussey (1), Andrew Symonds (1), Adam Gilchrist (1), Sanath Jayasuriya (1), Shaun Marsh (1) 45 The number of sixes that came off the bat of Jos Buttler in IPL 2022. Only two other players have hit more in a single IPL season — Chris Gayle, twice for RCB, and Andre Russell for KKR.Most sixes hit by batters in an IPL season6sBatterForYearInns6s/inns59Chris GayleRCB2012144.2152Andre RussellKKR2019134.0051Chris GayleRCB2013163.1945Jos ButtlerRR2022172.6544Chris GayleRCB2011123.67 1062 The number of sixes hit during IPL 2022 in 74 matches and 148 innings. For the first time, this season saw a record 1000-plus sixes being hit, thus obliterating the previous record of 872 sixes set during the season of 2018.Most sixes hit in a single IPL edition6sYearMtsInns6s/innsBalls/610622022741487.1716.218722018601207.2715.887842019601206.5317.727342020601206.1119.157342012751484.9623.537142014601205.9519.457052017591185.9719.05Note: 509 — the fewest number of sixes were hit in 2009 (in South Africa) in 57 matches (114 inns), 6s/inns: 4.44, Balls/6: 26 5 The number of players who have the distinction of being a part of a successful IPL title winning side on five or more occasions. Hardik Pandya’s success with the Gujarat Titans makes him the latest player to join this elite list.Players being part of a successful IPL side on most occasionsTitlesPlayerTitle1Title2Title3Title4Title5Title66Rohit SharmaDch — 2009MI — 2013MI — 2015MI — 2017MI — 2019MI — 20205Ambati RayuduMI — 2013MI — 2015MI — 2017CSK — 2018CSK — 2021 5Kieron PollardMI — 2013MI — 2015MI — 2017MI — 2019MI —2020 5Jasprit BumrahMI — 2013+MI — 2015+MI — 2017MI — 2019MI — 2020 5Hardik PandyaMI — 2015MI — 2017MI — 2019MI — 2020GT — 2022 Note: Except for Bumrah, all the above players mentioned have appeared in the Grand final game. However, Bumrah, although part of a successful IPL winning squad in 2013 and 2015, did not play the Grand final+. 7 The number of franchises who have won the IPL title since the inaugural edition in 2008. Gujarat Titans is now the latest side to join six other IPL title winners and engrave its name on the Trophy. Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals (in 2008) and now Gujarat Titans are now the only two sides to win the IPL title on first attempt.IPL winnersTitlesTeam1st title2nd title3rd title4th title5th title5Mumbai Indians201320152017201920204Chennai Super Kings2010201120182021 2Kolkata Knight Riders20122014 1Rajasthan Royals2008 1Deccan Chargers2009 1Sunrisers Hyderabad2016 1Gujarat Titans2022 All records are correct and updated until May 29, 2022