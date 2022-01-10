Statsman: K.L. Rahul's feat as Test opener

2 The number of three-figure Test scores by Indian openers in South Africa. K. L. Rahul's 123 in Centurion was also the highest score by an Indian Test opener in South Africa. For the record, since SA's return to Test cricket in 1992, the highest score by a visiting opening batter in South Africa is the unbeaten 185 by Michael Atherton in Johannesburg in December 1995.

Highest individual Test scores by Indian openers in South Africa

Runs Batter M Inns Venue Month, Year Result Bat position # 123 K. L. Rahul 1 Centurion Dec 2021 W 1 116 Wasim Jaffer 1 Cape Town Jan 2007 L 1 97 Murali Vijay 1 Durban Dec 2013 L 2 93 Gautam Gambhir 2 Cape Town Jan 2011 D 1 80 Gautam Gambhir 3 Centurion Dec 2010 L 1

5 The number of three-figure Test scores registered by K. L. Rahul as a Test opener outside Asia. Only Sunil Gavaskar has more centuries as an opener outside Asia for India. New Zealand and Zimbabwe are now the only two countries not in his list. However, he is yet to appear in any Tests in these two nations.

Most Test centuries by Indian openers outside Asia

100s Opener Mat Inns HS 50s Eng Aus WI SA NZ 15 Sunil Gavaskar 45 81 221 15 2 5 7 — 1 5 KL Rahul 20 35 158 2 2 1 1 1 — 4 Virender Sehwag 33 59 195 7 1 2 1 0 0 3 Vinoo Mankad 11 19 184 2 1 2 0 — — 3 Ravi Shastri 12 19 206 1 2 1 0 0 0

Note: Since 2015, Indian openers have registered six centuries in Tests outside Asia. Rahul has to his credit five of these centuries. Rohit Sharma (127 at the Oval in September 2021) is only other Indian opener to make a Test century outside Asia.

READ: Nathan Lyon joins 400-club

242 The number of balls (40.2 overs) faced by the Indian opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and K. L. Rahul in the first innings in Centurion. This is now the longest faced by any visiting opening pair in South Africa since the Aussie openers Phil Hughes and Simon Katich put on 184 runs in 43.5 overs (263 balls) in Durban in March 2009.

Longest opening stands in South Africa by visiting sides since 2010

Balls Overs Partnership Opening pair Venue Start Date Inns Result 242 40.2 117 Mayank Agarwal, K. L. Rahul (Ind) Centurion Dec 26, 2021 1 Won 219 36.3 101 Alastair Cook, Andrew Strauss (Eng) Cape Town Jan 3, 2010 4 Drawn 219 36.3 174 Phil Hughes, Shane Watson (Aus) Johannesburg Nov 17, 2011 2 Won 196 32.4 87 Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva (SL) Port Elizabeth Dec 26, 2016 4 Lost 196 32.4 107 Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley (Eng) Johannesburg Jan 24, 2020 1 Won

6 The number of Indian wicketkeepers to claim 100 dismissals in Test cricket. Rishabh Pant, in the first innings in Centurion, became the latest to join the list for India. In reaching this landmark in his 26th Test match, Pant became the quickest to reach the 100th dismissal mark by a wicketkeeper for India in Tests. Both M. S. Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha took 10 Tests more and achieved their 100th dismissal in 36 Tests.

Fewest Tests to reach 100 dismissals in Test cricket by Indian wicketkeepers

Tests Wicket-eeper Dism Ct St Achieved in Against Venue Result Final Test Career tally Dism Ct St Tests 26 Rishabh Pant 101 93 8 Dec 2021 SA Centurion Won 106 96 8 26 36 MS Dhoni 102 84 18 Mar 2009 NZ Hamilton Won 294 256 38 90 36 Wriddihman Saha 101 90 11 Nov 2019 Ban Kolkata Won 104 92 12 39 39 Kiran More 100 86 16 Oct 1992 Zim Harare Drawn 130 110 20 49 41 Nayan Mongia 100 93 7 Feb 2000 SA Mumbai WS Lost 107 99 8 44 42 Syed Kirmani 100 77 23 Feb 1980 Eng Mumbai WS Lost 198 160 38 88

Note: Syed Kirmani was the first wicketkeeper to achieve the 100-dismissals mark for India.

11 The number of Indian bowlers to claim 200 or more Test wickets. Mohd Shami became the latest to do so in the Centurion Test match. He also became the fifth Indian pacer to achieve this landmark. Among Indian pacers, Shami by doing so in his 55th Test match, is the third quickest after Kapil Dev (50) and Javagal Srinath (54). However, in terms of balls, Shami is the quickest Indian to reach this landmark. He needed fewest number of balls — 9896 — to reach this landmark. The previous quickest R. Ashwin achieved his 200th wicket landmark off his 10248th ball.

Fewest Test matches to reach 200 Test wickets among Indian pacemen

Tests Reqd Bowler Achieved on Balls Wkts Ave S/R Age 50 Kapil Dev Mar 15, 1983 11066 200 29.33 55.33 24y-68d 54 J Srinath Nov 5, 2001 12476 202 29.90 61.76 32y-66d 55 Mohd Shami Dec 28, 2021 9897 200 27.10 49.49 31y-116d 63 Zaheer Khan Mar 20, 2009 12533 200 34.28 62.67 30y-164d 65 Ishant Sharma Sep 1, 2015 13047 200 36.51 65.24 26y-364d

3 The number of Test defeats for South Africa at Centurion Park. In 27 Test matches at this venue, the home side has won 21 (Win% 77.78), lost three and drawn three. It was South Africa's first defeat at this venue after winning seven consecutive Test matches from December 2014 to December 2020. Australia was the last side, before India, to win a Test here in February 2014, when it won by 281 runs.

READ: Bumrah is India's top wicket-taker

South Africa's three defeats at Centurion Park

Date of loss Result Home captain Visiting captain January 18, 2000 England won by 2 wickets+ Hansie Cronje Nasser Hussain February 15, 2014 Australia won by 281 runs Graeme Smith Michael Clarke December 30, 2021 India won by 113 runs Dean Elgar Virat Kohli

Note:+ this was the infamous Test match when both sides forfeited their middle innings

4 The number of Test victories for India in Boxing Day Test matches. This was its third consecutive Test win in such matches. India had previously won its 2018 and 2020 Boxing Day Tests in Melbourne. Despite winning its last three Boxing Day Tests, India has a rather dismal record since its first such Test match in 1985. In 17 Tests, India has won just 4, but lost 10 and drew 3 (%win 23.53).

India's four Boxing Day Test match victories

Date of victory Venue Results Indian captain December 29, 2010 Durban Won by 87 runs M. S. Dhoni December 30, 2018 Melbourne Won by 137 runs Virat Kohli December 29, 2020 Melbourne Won by 8 wickets Ajinkya Rahane December 30, 2021 Centurion Won by 113 runs Virat Kohli

8 The number of Test victories registered by Team India in the calendar year 2021. This is now the joint second-most it had achieved in a single year. In 2010 too, India had eight Test wins to its credit. However, its best is the nine Test wins achieved in 2016. Incidentally, four Test wins in 2021 have come outside Asia, which equals its best in 2018.

Most Test victories for India in a single calendar year

Year Won Tests Lost Draw Win% Home Away 2016 9 12 0 3 75.00 7 2 2010 8 14 3 3 57.14 4 4 2021 8 14 3 3 57.14 4 4 2017 7 11 1 3 63.64 4 3 2018 7 14 7 0 50.00 3 4 2019 7 8 0 1 87.50 5 2

All records are correct and updated until the end of the Centurion Test on Dec 30, 2021