Home Statsman Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians notch up the records Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma crossed the 3,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League on November 10 in the final against Delhi Capitals. Mohandas Menon 12 November, 2020 20:35 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the game against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. - BCCI/IPL Mohandas Menon 12 November, 2020 20:35 IST 3,025The number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this landmark in the final on November 10, becoming the fourth to do so.Most runs as an IPL captainRunsCaptainTeams (Runs)4,476Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore (4,476)4,341M. S. DhoniChennai Super Kings (4,057), Rising Pune Supergiant (284)3,518Gautam GambhirKolkata Knight Riders (3,025), Delhi Daredevils (483)3,025Rohit SharmaMumbai Indians (3,025)2,647David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad (2,599), Delhi Daredevils (48)27The number of wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah in the 2020 IPL season is the fifth-highest in the tournament’s history and the most by an Indian bowler.READ| From the bylanes of Jodhpur to IPL - the Ravi Bishnoi story Jasprit Bumrah. - BCCI/IPL Most wickets in an IPL season by an Indian bowlerWicketsBowlerTeamMatchesYear27Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians15202026Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad14201724Jaydev UnadkatRising Pune Supergiant12201724Harbhajan SinghMumbai Indians19201323Yuzvendra ChahalRoyal Challengers Bangalore1520156The number of times Rohit Sharma has been a member of the winning playing XI in an IPL final. In the tournament’s history, only 11 players have the distinction of doing so on three or more occasions. Rohit Sharma in Deccan Chargers jersey in IPL 2009. - FILE PHOTO/PTI Most times being a member of the winning playing XI in an IPL finalNo. of instancesPlayerInstances6Rohit Sharma2009 (Deccan Chargers), 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)5Kieron Pollard2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)4Lasith Malinga2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 (Mumbai Indians)4Ambati Rayudu2013, 2015, 2017 (Mumbai Indians), 2018 (Chennai Super Kings)4Hardik Pandya2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)3M. S. Dhoni2010, 2011, 2018 (Chennai Super Kings)3Suresh Raina2010, 2011, 2018 (Chennai Super Kings)3Yusuf Pathan2008 (Rajasthan Royals), 2012, 2014 (Kolkata Knight Riders)3Krunal Pandya2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)3Suryakumar Yadav2014 (Kolkata Knight Riders), 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)3Jasprit Bumrah2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)7The number of times two of T20 cricket’s biggest titles, the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20, have been won by Mumbai Indians.Mumbai Indians’ T20 titlesYearTitle2011Champions League Twenty202013IPL2013Champions League Twenty202015IPL2017IPL2019IPL2020IPL3The number of times Dinesh Karthik has claimed four or more dismissals in a match in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. His four catches for Kolkata Knight Riders in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on November 1 made him the first wicketkeeper to achieve this feat. Three others – Wriddhiman Saha, M. S. Dhoni and Quinton de Kock – have done it twice.Four or more dismissals in an IPL match for Dinesh Karthik2 catches + 2 stumpingsDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsBloemfontein20093 catches + 1 stumpingKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsKolkata20184 catchesKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsDubai20200The number of runs scored by Delhi Capitals while losing the top three wickets against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on November 5 is now the worst-ever start to an innings where the batting side has lost three wickets.Fewest runs in an IPL innings at the loss of first three wicketsRunsTeam (Total)OpponentVenueDateResultInnings0Delhi Capitals (143/8)Mumbai IndiansDubaiNovember 5, 2020LostSecond1Deccan Chargers (100/10)Chennai Super KingsEast LondonMay 4, 2009LostSecond1Kochi Tuskers Kerala (74/10)Deccan ChargersKochiApril 27, 2011LostSecond3Rajasthan Royals (142/7)Deccan ChargersPort ElizabethMay 2, 2009WonSecond3Chennai Super Kings (125/9)Mumbai IndiansKolkataMay 26, 2013 +LostSecond3Kolkata Knight Riders (84/8)Royal Challengers BangaloreAbu DhabiOctober 21, 2020LostFirst3Chennai Super Kings (114/9)Mumbai IndiansSharjahOctober 23, 2020LostFirst+ This was the final.9The number of times a player has scored more than 350 runs and taken 12 or more wickets in the same IPL season. Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis in 2020 became the latest entrant to this elite list as he finished this season with 352 runs and 13 wickets.READ| Krunal Pandya stopped at Mumbai airport over possession of undisclosed valuables: report Players with 350-plus runs and 12-plus wickets in an IPL seasonPlayersTeamYearMatchesRunsWicketsShane WatsonRajasthan Royals20081547217Andrew SymondsDeccan Chargers20101642912Jacques KallisRoyal Challengers Bangalore20101657213Dwayne BravoChennai Super Kings20121937115Jacques KallisKolkata Knight Riders20121740915Shane WatsonRajasthan Royals20131654313Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders20181635717Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians20191640214Marcus StoinisDelhi Capitals20201735213Note: Watson and Kallis are the only players to do it twice, while Pandya is the only Indian in the list.6The number of times an Indian player has scored more than 250 runs and taken 10 or more wickets in the same IPL season. Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia became the fifth player to do so.Indian players with 250-plus runs and 10-plus wickets in an IPL seasonPlayersTeamYearMatchesRunsWicketsRohit SharmaDeccan Chargers20091636211Irfan PathanKings XI Punjab20101427615Yusuf PathanKolkata Knight Riders20111528313Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians20181326018Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians20191640214Rahul TewatiaRajasthan Royals20201425510Note: Pandya is the only player to do it twice and the Indian player to do the double of 350 runs and 12 wickets in a season.All records are complete and updated till November 11, 2020.