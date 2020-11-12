Statsman

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians notch up the records

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma crossed the 3,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League on November 10 in the final against Delhi Capitals.

12 November, 2020

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the game against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.   -  BCCI/IPL

3,025

The number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this landmark in the final on November 10, becoming the fourth to do so.

Most runs as an IPL captain

RunsCaptainTeams (Runs)
4,476Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore (4,476)
4,341M. S. DhoniChennai Super Kings (4,057), Rising Pune Supergiant (284)
3,518Gautam GambhirKolkata Knight Riders (3,025), Delhi Daredevils (483)
3,025Rohit SharmaMumbai Indians (3,025)
2,647David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad (2,599), Delhi Daredevils (48)

27

The number of wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah in the 2020 IPL season is the fifth-highest in the tournament’s history and the most by an Indian bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah.   -  BCCI/IPL

 

Most wickets in an IPL season by an Indian bowler

WicketsBowlerTeamMatchesYear
27Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians152020
26Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad142017
24Jaydev UnadkatRising Pune Supergiant122017
24Harbhajan SinghMumbai Indians192013
23Yuzvendra ChahalRoyal Challengers Bangalore152015

6

The number of times Rohit Sharma has been a member of the winning playing XI in an IPL final. In the tournament’s history, only 11 players have the distinction of doing so on three or more occasions.

Rohit Sharma in Deccan Chargers jersey in IPL 2009.   -  FILE PHOTO/PTI

 

Most times being a member of the winning playing XI in an IPL final

No. of instancesPlayerInstances
6Rohit Sharma2009 (Deccan Chargers), 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)
5Kieron Pollard2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)
4Lasith Malinga2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 (Mumbai Indians)
4Ambati Rayudu2013, 2015, 2017 (Mumbai Indians), 2018 (Chennai Super Kings)
4Hardik Pandya2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)
3M. S. Dhoni2010, 2011, 2018 (Chennai Super Kings)
3Suresh Raina2010, 2011, 2018 (Chennai Super Kings)
3Yusuf Pathan2008 (Rajasthan Royals), 2012, 2014 (Kolkata Knight Riders)
3Krunal Pandya2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)
3Suryakumar Yadav2014 (Kolkata Knight Riders), 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)
3Jasprit Bumrah2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)

7

The number of times two of T20 cricket’s biggest titles, the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20, have been won by Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians’ T20 titles

YearTitle
2011Champions League Twenty20
2013IPL
2013Champions League Twenty20
2015IPL
2017IPL
2019IPL
2020IPL

3

The number of times Dinesh Karthik has claimed four or more dismissals in a match in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. His four catches for Kolkata Knight Riders in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on November 1 made him the first wicketkeeper to achieve this feat. Three others – Wriddhiman Saha, M. S. Dhoni and Quinton de Kock – have done it twice.

Four or more dismissals in an IPL match for Dinesh Karthik

2 catches + 2 stumpingsDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsBloemfontein2009
3 catches + 1 stumpingKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsKolkata2018
4 catchesKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsDubai2020

0

The number of runs scored by Delhi Capitals while losing the top three wickets against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on November 5 is now the worst-ever start to an innings where the batting side has lost three wickets.

Fewest runs in an IPL innings at the loss of first three wickets

RunsTeam (Total)OpponentVenueDateResultInnings
0Delhi Capitals (143/8)Mumbai IndiansDubaiNovember 5, 2020LostSecond
1Deccan Chargers (100/10)Chennai Super KingsEast LondonMay 4, 2009LostSecond
1Kochi Tuskers Kerala (74/10)Deccan ChargersKochiApril 27, 2011LostSecond
3Rajasthan Royals (142/7)Deccan ChargersPort ElizabethMay 2, 2009WonSecond
3Chennai Super Kings (125/9)Mumbai IndiansKolkataMay 26, 2013 +LostSecond
3Kolkata Knight Riders (84/8)Royal Challengers BangaloreAbu DhabiOctober 21, 2020LostFirst
3Chennai Super Kings (114/9)Mumbai IndiansSharjahOctober 23, 2020LostFirst

+ This was the final.

9

The number of times a player has scored more than 350 runs and taken 12 or more wickets in the same IPL season. Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis in 2020 became the latest entrant to this elite list as he finished this season with 352 runs and 13 wickets.

Players with 350-plus runs and 12-plus wickets in an IPL season

PlayersTeamYearMatchesRunsWickets
Shane WatsonRajasthan Royals20081547217
Andrew SymondsDeccan Chargers20101642912
Jacques KallisRoyal Challengers Bangalore20101657213
Dwayne BravoChennai Super Kings20121937115
Jacques KallisKolkata Knight Riders20121740915
Shane WatsonRajasthan Royals20131654313
Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders20181635717
Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians20191640214
Marcus StoinisDelhi Capitals20201735213

Note: Watson and Kallis are the only players to do it twice, while Pandya is the only Indian in the list.

6

The number of times an Indian player has scored more than 250 runs and taken 10 or more wickets in the same IPL season. Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia became the fifth player to do so.

Indian players with 250-plus runs and 10-plus wickets in an IPL season

PlayersTeamYearMatchesRunsWickets
Rohit SharmaDeccan Chargers20091636211
Irfan PathanKings XI Punjab20101427615
Yusuf PathanKolkata Knight Riders20111528313
Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians20181326018
Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians20191640214
Rahul TewatiaRajasthan Royals20201425510

Note: Pandya is the only player to do it twice and the Indian player to do the double of 350 runs and 12 wickets in a season.

All records are complete and updated till November 11, 2020.

