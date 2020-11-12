Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians notch up the records

3,025

The number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this landmark in the final on November 10, becoming the fourth to do so.

Most runs as an IPL captain

Runs Captain Teams (Runs) 4,476 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore (4,476) 4,341 M. S. Dhoni Chennai Super Kings (4,057), Rising Pune Supergiant (284) 3,518 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders (3,025), Delhi Daredevils (483) 3,025 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians (3,025) 2,647 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad (2,599), Delhi Daredevils (48)

27

The number of wickets taken by Jasprit Bumrah in the 2020 IPL season is the fifth-highest in the tournament’s history and the most by an Indian bowler.

READ| From the bylanes of Jodhpur to IPL - the Ravi Bishnoi story

Jasprit Bumrah. - BCCI/IPL

Most wickets in an IPL season by an Indian bowler

Wickets Bowler Team Matches Year 27 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 15 2020 26 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 2017 24 Jaydev Unadkat Rising Pune Supergiant 12 2017 24 Harbhajan Singh Mumbai Indians 19 2013 23 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 2015

6

The number of times Rohit Sharma has been a member of the winning playing XI in an IPL final. In the tournament’s history, only 11 players have the distinction of doing so on three or more occasions.

Rohit Sharma in Deccan Chargers jersey in IPL 2009. - FILE PHOTO/PTI

Most times being a member of the winning playing XI in an IPL final

No. of instances Player Instances 6 Rohit Sharma 2009 (Deccan Chargers), 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians) 5 Kieron Pollard 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians) 4 Lasith Malinga 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 (Mumbai Indians) 4 Ambati Rayudu 2013, 2015, 2017 (Mumbai Indians), 2018 (Chennai Super Kings) 4 Hardik Pandya 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians) 3 M. S. Dhoni 2010, 2011, 2018 (Chennai Super Kings) 3 Suresh Raina 2010, 2011, 2018 (Chennai Super Kings) 3 Yusuf Pathan 2008 (Rajasthan Royals), 2012, 2014 (Kolkata Knight Riders) 3 Krunal Pandya 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians) 3 Suryakumar Yadav 2014 (Kolkata Knight Riders), 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians) 3 Jasprit Bumrah 2017, 2019, 2020 (Mumbai Indians)

7

The number of times two of T20 cricket’s biggest titles, the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20, have been won by Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians’ T20 titles

Year Title 2011 Champions League Twenty20 2013 IPL 2013 Champions League Twenty20 2015 IPL 2017 IPL 2019 IPL 2020 IPL

3

The number of times Dinesh Karthik has claimed four or more dismissals in a match in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. His four catches for Kolkata Knight Riders in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on November 1 made him the first wicketkeeper to achieve this feat. Three others – Wriddhiman Saha, M. S. Dhoni and Quinton de Kock – have done it twice.

Four or more dismissals in an IPL match for Dinesh Karthik

2 catches + 2 stumpings Delhi Daredevils Rajasthan Royals Bloemfontein 2009 3 catches + 1 stumping Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 2018 4 catches Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Dubai 2020

0

The number of runs scored by Delhi Capitals while losing the top three wickets against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on November 5 is now the worst-ever start to an innings where the batting side has lost three wickets.

Fewest runs in an IPL innings at the loss of first three wickets

Runs Team (Total) Opponent Venue Date Result Innings 0 Delhi Capitals (143/8) Mumbai Indians Dubai November 5, 2020 Lost Second 1 Deccan Chargers (100/10) Chennai Super Kings East London May 4, 2009 Lost Second 1 Kochi Tuskers Kerala (74/10) Deccan Chargers Kochi April 27, 2011 Lost Second 3 Rajasthan Royals (142/7) Deccan Chargers Port Elizabeth May 2, 2009 Won Second 3 Chennai Super Kings (125/9) Mumbai Indians Kolkata May 26, 2013 + Lost Second 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (84/8) Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi October 21, 2020 Lost First 3 Chennai Super Kings (114/9) Mumbai Indians Sharjah October 23, 2020 Lost First

+ This was the final.

9

The number of times a player has scored more than 350 runs and taken 12 or more wickets in the same IPL season. Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis in 2020 became the latest entrant to this elite list as he finished this season with 352 runs and 13 wickets.

READ| Krunal Pandya stopped at Mumbai airport over possession of undisclosed valuables: report

Players with 350-plus runs and 12-plus wickets in an IPL season

Players Team Year Matches Runs Wickets Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals 2008 15 472 17 Andrew Symonds Deccan Chargers 2010 16 429 12 Jacques Kallis Royal Challengers Bangalore 2010 16 572 13 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 2012 19 371 15 Jacques Kallis Kolkata Knight Riders 2012 17 409 15 Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals 2013 16 543 13 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 2018 16 357 17 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 2019 16 402 14 Marcus Stoinis Delhi Capitals 2020 17 352 13

Note: Watson and Kallis are the only players to do it twice, while Pandya is the only Indian in the list.

6

The number of times an Indian player has scored more than 250 runs and taken 10 or more wickets in the same IPL season. Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia became the fifth player to do so.

Indian players with 250-plus runs and 10-plus wickets in an IPL season

Players Team Year Matches Runs Wickets Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers 2009 16 362 11 Irfan Pathan Kings XI Punjab 2010 14 276 15 Yusuf Pathan Kolkata Knight Riders 2011 15 283 13 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 2018 13 260 18 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 2019 16 402 14 Rahul Tewatia Rajasthan Royals 2020 14 255 10

Note: Pandya is the only player to do it twice and the Indian player to do the double of 350 runs and 12 wickets in a season.

All records are complete and updated till November 11, 2020.