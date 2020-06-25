The youngest and oldest Test captains in numbers

The captain of a cricket team, at times also referred to as the skipper, is the appointed leader, having several additional roles and responsibilities over and above those of the 10 others in the playing XI. In cricket, the main role of the captain is to act as a sort of intermediary between the coaching staff and the rest of the team. He becomes part player, part selector or even part coach/mentor, and must be able to successfully balance the various pressures that come with the multiple responsibilities.

As in any other sport, the captain is usually the person who is the most experienced in the squad. However, there have been several instances in Test cricket where the captain has been the least experienced member of the squad.

The captain also needs to have good communication skills and is most likely to be a certainty in the playing XI, as he is responsible for the team selection. It is his task to go out for the toss before the start of a match and then take a call as to whether his side bats or fields first. During the match, the captain decides the team’s batting order, which bowler will open the bowling, who are his first and second bowling changes, and where each fielder will be positioned. While the captain has the final say, decisions taken on the field or in the dressing rooms are often collaborative. A captain’s knowledge of the complexities of cricket strategy and tactics, and shrewdness in the field may contribute significantly to the team’s success. Excelling as a cricket captain requires the incumbent to have a thorough understanding of how the game is played, the ability to strategise, and at the same time lead his teammates both on and off the field.

Nowadays, with the coaching and support staff as part of the squad, the captain’s decision-making responsibilities are less of a burden. This allows him to fully concentrate on his skills, which are either batting or bowling and at times both. However, despite all that, the captain of a cricket team typically shoulders more responsibility for results than team captains in other sports.

In the fourth and final part of this statistical analysis on Test captains, we take a look at the youngest and oldest captains and also who are the best all-rounders in Test cricket while leading a side.

Youngest Test captains

Age Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 20 years, 350 days Rashid Khan Afghanistan Bangladesh Chittagong (DS) September 5, 2019 Won 20 years, 358 days Tatenda Taibu Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Harare May 6, 2004 Lost 21 years, 77 days Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi India West Indies Bridgetown March 23, 1962 Lost 22 years, 82 days Graeme Smith South Africa Bangladesh Chittagong (MAA) April 24, 2003 Won 22 years, 115 days Shakkib Al Hasan Bangaldesh West Indies Grenada July 17, 2009 Won

Oldest Test captains – first Test as captain

Age Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 43 years, 216 days Warren Bardsley Australia England Leeds July 10, 1926 Drawn 42 years, 242 days Nelson Betancourt West Indies England Port of Spain February 1, 1930 Lost 42 years, 43 days Syd Gregory Australia South Africa Manchester May 27, 1912 Won 41 years, 209 days Warwick Armstrong Australia England Sydney December 17, 1920 Won 41 years, 98 days Vic Richardson Australia South Africa Durban December 14, 1935 Won

Oldest Test captains – last day as captain

Age Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 50 years, 320 days W. G. Grace England Australia Nottingham June 3, 1899 Drawn 45 years, 245 days Gubby Allen England West Indies Kingston April 1, 1948 Lost 43 years, 279 days Walter Hammond England New Zealand Christchurch March 25, 1947 Drawn 43 years, 233 days Warren Bardsley Australia England Manchester July 27, 1926 Drawn 42 years, 351 days Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan West Indies Poseau May 14, 2017 Won

Youngest to score a Test century as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 21 years, 248 days Tatenda Taibu 153 Zimbabwe Bangaldesh Dhaka January 17, 2005 Drawn 22 years, 173 days Graeme Smith 277 South Africa England Birmingham July 24, 2003 Drawn 22 years, 273 days Javed Miandad 106* Pakistan Australia Faisalabad March 11, 1980 Drawn 22 years, 332 days Shakib Al Hasan 100 Bangladesh New Zealand Hamilton February 19, 2010 Lost 22 years, 263 days Mohammad Ashraful 129* Bangladesh Sri Lanka Colombo (PSS) July 5, 2007 Lost

Note: Graeme Smith had four Test centuries as captain before the age of 23.

Zimbabwe batsman Tatenda Taibu was the youngest Test skipper to score a century. - FILE PHOTO/AP

Youngest to score a Test fifty as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 20 years, 351 days Rashid Khan 51 Afghanistan Bangaldesh Chittagong (DS) September 6, 2019 Won

Youngest to score a Test double century as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 22 years, 175 days Graeme Smith 277 South Africa England Birmingham July 26, 2003 Drawn

Graeme Smith won 53 out of 109 Tests as captain of South Africa. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

Youngest to score a Test triple century as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 28 years, 173 days Bob Simpson 311 Australia England Manchester July 25, 1964 Drawn

Oldest to score a Test century as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 42 years, 47 days Misbah-ul-Haq 114 Pakistan England Lord’s July 14, 2016 Won 41 years, 360 days Bob Simpson 100 Australia India Adelaide January 29, 1978 Won 41 years, 268 days Warwick Armstrong 123* Australia England Melbourne February 14, 1921 Won 40 years, 208 days Dudley Nourse 208 South Africa England Nottingham June 8, 1951 Won 40 years, 85 days Clive Lloyd 114 West Indies Australia Brisbane November 24, 1984 Won

Note: Misbah-ul-Haq had five Test centuries as captain after the age of 40, while Armstrong had three and Simpson two centuries!

Oldest to score a Test fifty as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 47 years, 340 days W. G. Grace 66 England Australia Lord’s June 22, 1896 Won

Oldest to score a Test double century as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 40 years, 208 days Dudley Nourse 208 South Africa England Nottingham June 8, 1951 Won

Oldest to score a Test triple century as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 37 years, 4 days Graham Gooch 333 England India Lord’s July 27, 1990 Won

Oldest to score maiden Test century as captain

Age Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 41 years, 213 days Warwick Armstrong 158 Australia England Sydney December 21, 1920 Won 39 years, 143 days Jack Ryder 112 Australia England Melbourne December 29, 1928 Lost 38 years, 53 days Dudley Nourse 112 South Africa England Cape Town January 4, 1949 Drawn 37 years, 86 days Zaheer Abbas 168* Pakistan India Lahore October 18, 1984 Drawn 37 years, 77 days Rohan Kanhai 105 West Indies Australia Bridgetown March 13, 1973 Drawn

Youngest to claim a Test five-wicket haul as captain

Age Captain Bowling figures Country Opponent Venue Date Result 20 years, 352 days Rashid Khan 5/55 Afghanistan Bangaldesh Chittagong (DS) September 7, 2019 Won 22 years, 118 days Shakib Al Hasan 5/70 Bangladesh West Indies Grenada July 20, 2009 Won 24 years, 19 days Waqar Younis 7/91 Pakistan Zimbabwe Karachi (Defence) December 1, 1993 Won 24 years, 256 days Kapil Dev 5/68 India Pakistan Bangalore September 19, 1983 Drawn 24 years, 363 days Jason Holder 5/30 West Indies Pakistan Sharjah November 2, 2016 Won

Note: Kapil Dev and Shakib Al Hasan took three five-wicket hauls before the age of 25 years, while Waqar Younis and Rashid Khan did it twice!

Oldest to claim a Test five-wicket haul as captain

Age Captain Bowling figures Country Opponent Venue Date Result 40 years, 72 days Freddie Brown 5/49 England Australia Melbourne February 26, 1951 Won 39 years, 76 days Ray Illingworth 5/70 England India The Oval August 23, 1971 Lost 38 years, 357 days Rangana Herath 6/59 Sri Lanka Bangaldesh Galle March 11, 2017 Won 37 years, 309 days Vinoo Mankad 5/64 India Pakistan Peshawar February 15, 1955 Drawn 37 years, 141 days Ian Johnson 7/44 Australia West Indies Georgetown April 28, 1955 Won

Note: Rangana Herath took three five-wicket hauls after the age of 37 years, while India’s Anil Kumble did it twice!

Youngest to claim a Test 10-wicket match haul as captain

Age Captain Match haul Country Opponent Venue Date Result 20 years, 354 days Rashid Khan 11/104 Afghanistan Bangaldesh Chittagong (DS) September 9, 2019 Won 24 years, 20 days Waqar Younis 13/135 Pakistan Zimbabwe Karachi (Defence) December 5, 1993 Won 24 years, 314 days Kapil Dev 10/135 India West Indies Ahmedabad November 16, 1983 Lost

Oldest to claim a Test 10-wicket match haul as captain

Age Captain Match haul Country Opponent Venue Date Result 38 years, 235 days Rangana Herath 13/152 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Harare November 9, 2016 Won 35 years, 184 days Imran Khan 11/121 Pakistan West Indies Georgetown April 6, 1988 Won 33 years, 335 days Gubby Allen 10/78 England India Lord’s June 30, 1936 Won

Best all-round performances in a Test match as captain

A century and a 10-wicket haul by a captain in a Test match

Runs Bowling haul Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 117 11/180 Imran Khan Pakistan India Faisalabad January 8, 1983 Won

Note: Imran Khan claimed two five-wicket hauls in the above match!

A fifty and a 10-wicket haul by a captain in a Test match

Runs Bowling haul Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 75 11/96 Allan Border Australia West Indies Sydney January 30, 1989 Won 51 11/104 Rashid Khan Afghanistan Bangaldesh Chittagong (DS) September 9, 2019 Won

Note: Rashid Khan was making his captaincy debut

A century and a five-wicket haul by a captain in a Test match

Runs Bowling figures Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 219 5/108 Dennis Atkinson West Indies Australia Bridgetown May 20, 1955 Drawn 174 5/41 Garry Sobers West Indies England Leeds August 8, 1966 Won 121 5/28 Mushtaq Mohammad Pakistan West Indies Port of Spain April 6, 1977 Won 117 6/98 Imran Khan Pakistan India Faisalabad January 8, 1983 Won

Notes: Mushtaq Mohammad hit another fifty (56) in the second innings at Port of Spain. Imran Khan claimed another five-wicket haul (5/82) in the second innings at Faisalabad.

Best career all-round performance by a Test captain (1,000 runs and 100 wickets)

Players Country Tests Runs Batting average 100s/50s Wickets Bowling average Five-/ten-wicket hauls Garry Sobers West Indies 39 3,528 58.80 11/15 117 34.00 3/0 Imran Khan Pakistan 48 2,408 52.35 5/14 187 20.27 12/4 Daniel Vettori New Zealand 32 1,917 39.12 4/9 116 33.39 6/0 Kapil Dev India 34 1,364 31.72 3/8 111 26.35 4/0

Note: South Africa’s Shaun Pollock scored 998 runs and took 103 wickets in 26 matches as captain. Among the current Test captains, the West Indies’ Jason Holder has 1,518 runs and 90 wickets in 32 matches as captain.