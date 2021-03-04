Statsman

Ravichandran Ashwin in 400 club - a great moment in spin history

Only sixteen bowlers have claimed 400 Test wickets or more. Ashwin reached the landmark in his 77th game and became the second quickest after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan who required 72 games.

Mohandas Menon
04 March, 2021 19:53 IST

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 400th Test wicket during the ongoing series against England.   -  SPORTZPICS/BCCI

16

The number of bowlers to take 400 Test wickets or more, with R. Ashwin becoming the latest to do so during the third Test against England in Ahmedabad. By reaching the landmark in his 77th match, Ashwin became the second quickest after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who required 72 games. Ashwin is the sixth spinner to reach the mark after Shane Warne (August 2001), Muralitharan (January 2002), Anil Kumble (October 2004), Harbhajan Singh (July 2011) and Rangana Herath (October 2017). For the record, Ashwin took nine years, three months and 20 days (a total of 3,400 days) to get to 400 wickets. Only Australia’s Glenn McGrath did it quicker – in eight years, 11 months and 10 days (3,266 days).

Quickest to 400 Test wickets

TestInningsBowlerCountryAchieved onWickets #Average #Strike rate #OpponentVenue
72117Muttiah MuralitharanSri LankaJanuary 15, 200240023.7160.15ZimbabweGalle
77144R. AshwinIndiaFebruary 25, 202140124.9553.01EnglandAhmedabad
80140Richard HadleeNew ZealandFebruary 4, 199040322.1250.75IndiaChristchurch
80149Dale SteynSouth AfricaJuly 30, 201540222.4941.58BangladeshMirpur
84153Rangana HerathSri LankaOctober 2, 201740027.8259.59PakistanAbu Dhabi
85148Anil KumbleIndiaOctober 6, 200440028.4067.21AustraliaBangalore

# At the end of the innings in which the landmark was achieved.

Note: Although, Muralitharan is the quickest to in terms of Tests and innings, Dale Steyn’s balls per wicket (41.58) at that stage was the best among all the 16 bowlers with 400-plus wickets.

18

The number of wickets taken by Axar Patel is now the second most by an Indian bowler after the first two Test matches of his career. Narendra Hirwani holds not only the Indian record, but the overall one too with 24 wickets at the end of his second Test in November 1988. After a record 16 wickets on debut against the West Indies in Madras in January that year, Hirwani went on to claim another eight in his second game against New Zealand in Bangalore.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers after playing two Test matches

WicketsBowlerAverageStrike rateFive-wicket innings/Ten-wicket matchesBest bowling figuresYear
24Narendra Hirwani10.7123.713/18/611988
18Axar Patel9.4425.893/16/382021
13Shivlal Yadav13.9234.850/04/351979
13Venkatesh Prasad19.3145.921/05/761996
13R. Ashwin24.1547.311/06/472011
12Laxman Sivaramakrishnan23.0051.172/16/641983-84

Note: Sivaramakrishnan went wicketless in his debut Test in April-May 1983 but claimed 12 wickets in his second match in November-December 1984.

22

The number of matches in Test cricket history that were completed within two days. India’s win over England in Ahmedabad was its second such victory after it defeated Afghanistan on the second day of the latter’s inaugural Test match in Bangalore on June 15, 2018. Ahmedabad, meanwhile, became the 14th venue to witness a two-day Test.

A summary of all 22 two-day Test matches

Winnings teamsLosing TeamsHost countryVenue
TeamOccasionsTeamOccasionsCountryOccasionsVenueOccasions
England9South Africa7England9The Oval, London4
Australia8England4South Africa7St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth3
South Africa2Australia3India2Newlands, Cape Town3
India2Zimbabwe3Australia1Old Trafford, Manchester2
New Zealand1West Indies2New Zealand1Lord’s, London1
West Indies0New Zealand1Zimbabwe1Trent Bridge, Nottingham1
Pakistan0Pakistan1UAE1Melbourne Cricket Ground1
Sri Lanka0Afghanistan1West Indies0Old Wanderers, Johannesburg1
Zimbabwe0India0Pakistan0Basin Reserve, Wellington1
Bangladesh0Sri Lanka0Sri Lanka0Headingley, Leeds1
Ireland0Bangladesh0Bangladesh0Sharjah Cricket Ground1
Afghanistan0Ireland0Ireland0Harare Sports Club Ground1
      M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore1
      Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad1

4

The number of times England has been defeated in a Test within two days. The last time before the Ahmedabad Test was nearly 100 years ago – in the Ashes at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in May 1921!

England’s two-day Test match defeats

DateVenueOpponentLost by
August 28-29, 1882The Oval, LondonAustralia7 runs
July 26-27, 1888Lord’s, LondonAustralia61 runs
May 28-30#, 1921Trent Bridge, NottinghamAustralia10 wickets
February 24-25, 2021Narendra Modi Stadium, AhmedabadIndia10 wickets

Note: May 29, 1921, was a rest day.

140.2

The number of overs bowled in the third Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad is the seventh fewest among completed Tests. However, it was the fewest since the Bridgetown Test between the West Indies and England in January 1935 – more than 86 years ago.

Fewest overs bowled in a completed Test match

Overs (balls)Home teamVisiting teamVenueMonth/yearResult
109.2 (656)AustraliaSouth AfricaMelbourneFebruary 1932Australia won by an innings and 72 runs
112.0 (672)West IndiesEnglandBridgetownJanuary 1935England won by 4 wickets
131.2 # (788)EnglandAustraliaManchesterAugust 1888England won by an innings and 21 runs
132.0 # (792)EnglandAustraliaLord’sJuly 1888Australia won by 61 runs
132.4 # (796)South AfricaEnglandCape TownMarch 1889England won by an innings and 202 runs
135.5 (815)EnglandSouth AfricaThe OvalAugust 1912England won by 10 wickets
140.2 (842)IndiaEnglandAhmedabadFebruary 2021India won by 10 wickets
145.2 (872)New ZealandAustraliaWellingtonMarch 1946Australia won by an innings and 103 runs

# Test matches with four-ball over. A total of 197 four-ball overs were bowled at Manchester, 198 at Lord’s, and 199 at Cape Town. For the above table, the overs have been converted to six balls.

145

India’s first-innings total in the third Test in Ahmedabad is now the second lowest for the country in a winning cause. The lowest still remains the 104 the side made against Australia at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, when it won by 13 runs.

Lowest totals for India in a winning cause

TotalInningsOpponentVenueMonth/yearResult
1041AustraliaMumbai (Wankhede)November 2004Won by 13 runs
1452EnglandAhmedabadFebruary 2021Won by 10 wickets
1521AustraliaKanpurDecember 1959Won by 119 runs
1553EnglandKolkataJanuary 1973Won by 28 runs
1561New ZealandMumbai (Brabourne)September 1969Won by 60 runs

 

All records are updated after the end of the third Test match in Ahmedabad on February 25.