Home Statsman Ravichandran Ashwin in 400 club - a great moment in spin history Only sixteen bowlers have claimed 400 Test wickets or more. Ashwin reached the landmark in his 77th game and became the second quickest after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan who required 72 games. Mohandas Menon 04 March, 2021 19:53 IST India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 400th Test wicket during the ongoing series against England. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Mohandas Menon 04 March, 2021 19:53 IST 16The number of bowlers to take 400 Test wickets or more, with R. Ashwin becoming the latest to do so during the third Test against England in Ahmedabad. By reaching the landmark in his 77th match, Ashwin became the second quickest after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who required 72 games. Ashwin is the sixth spinner to reach the mark after Shane Warne (August 2001), Muralitharan (January 2002), Anil Kumble (October 2004), Harbhajan Singh (July 2011) and Rangana Herath (October 2017). For the record, Ashwin took nine years, three months and 20 days (a total of 3,400 days) to get to 400 wickets. Only Australia’s Glenn McGrath did it quicker – in eight years, 11 months and 10 days (3,266 days).READ| ICC Player of the Month: Ashwin, Root, Myers in contention Quickest to 400 Test wicketsTestInningsBowlerCountryAchieved onWickets #Average #Strike rate #OpponentVenue72117Muttiah MuralitharanSri LankaJanuary 15, 200240023.7160.15ZimbabweGalle77144R. AshwinIndiaFebruary 25, 202140124.9553.01EnglandAhmedabad80140Richard HadleeNew ZealandFebruary 4, 199040322.1250.75IndiaChristchurch80149Dale SteynSouth AfricaJuly 30, 201540222.4941.58BangladeshMirpur84153Rangana HerathSri LankaOctober 2, 201740027.8259.59PakistanAbu Dhabi85148Anil KumbleIndiaOctober 6, 200440028.4067.21AustraliaBangalore# At the end of the innings in which the landmark was achieved.Note: Although, Muralitharan is the quickest to in terms of Tests and innings, Dale Steyn’s balls per wicket (41.58) at that stage was the best among all the 16 bowlers with 400-plus wickets.18The number of wickets taken by Axar Patel is now the second most by an Indian bowler after the first two Test matches of his career. Narendra Hirwani holds not only the Indian record, but the overall one too with 24 wickets at the end of his second Test in November 1988. After a record 16 wickets on debut against the West Indies in Madras in January that year, Hirwani went on to claim another eight in his second game against New Zealand in Bangalore.Most wickets by Indian bowlers after playing two Test matchesWicketsBowlerAverageStrike rateFive-wicket innings/Ten-wicket matchesBest bowling figuresYear24Narendra Hirwani10.7123.713/18/61198818Axar Patel9.4425.893/16/38202113Shivlal Yadav13.9234.850/04/35197913Venkatesh Prasad19.3145.921/05/76199613R. Ashwin24.1547.311/06/47201112Laxman Sivaramakrishnan23.0051.172/16/641983-84Note: Sivaramakrishnan went wicketless in his debut Test in April-May 1983 but claimed 12 wickets in his second match in November-December 1984.READ| Mohammed Siraj: Ben Stokes abused me, Virat Kohli handled it 22The number of matches in Test cricket history that were completed within two days. India’s win over England in Ahmedabad was its second such victory after it defeated Afghanistan on the second day of the latter’s inaugural Test match in Bangalore on June 15, 2018. Ahmedabad, meanwhile, became the 14th venue to witness a two-day Test.A summary of all 22 two-day Test matchesWinnings teamsLosing TeamsHost countryVenueTeamOccasionsTeamOccasionsCountryOccasionsVenueOccasionsEngland9South Africa7England9The Oval, London4Australia8England4South Africa7St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth3South Africa2Australia3India2Newlands, Cape Town3India2Zimbabwe3Australia1Old Trafford, Manchester2New Zealand1West Indies2New Zealand1Lord’s, London1West Indies0New Zealand1Zimbabwe1Trent Bridge, Nottingham1Pakistan0Pakistan1UAE1Melbourne Cricket Ground1Sri Lanka0Afghanistan1West Indies0Old Wanderers, Johannesburg1Zimbabwe0India0Pakistan0Basin Reserve, Wellington1Bangladesh0Sri Lanka0Sri Lanka0Headingley, Leeds1Ireland0Bangladesh0Bangladesh0Sharjah Cricket Ground1Afghanistan0Ireland0Ireland0Harare Sports Club Ground1 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore1 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad14The number of times England has been defeated in a Test within two days. The last time before the Ahmedabad Test was nearly 100 years ago – in the Ashes at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in May 1921!England’s two-day Test match defeatsDateVenueOpponentLost byAugust 28-29, 1882The Oval, LondonAustralia7 runsJuly 26-27, 1888Lord’s, LondonAustralia61 runsMay 28-30#, 1921Trent Bridge, NottinghamAustralia10 wicketsFebruary 24-25, 2021Narendra Modi Stadium, AhmedabadIndia10 wicketsNote: May 29, 1921, was a rest day.140.2The number of overs bowled in the third Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad is the seventh fewest among completed Tests. However, it was the fewest since the Bridgetown Test between the West Indies and England in January 1935 – more than 86 years ago.Fewest overs bowled in a completed Test matchOvers (balls)Home teamVisiting teamVenueMonth/yearResult109.2 (656)AustraliaSouth AfricaMelbourneFebruary 1932Australia won by an innings and 72 runs112.0 (672)West IndiesEnglandBridgetownJanuary 1935England won by 4 wickets131.2 # (788)EnglandAustraliaManchesterAugust 1888England won by an innings and 21 runs132.0 # (792)EnglandAustraliaLord’sJuly 1888Australia won by 61 runs132.4 # (796)South AfricaEnglandCape TownMarch 1889England won by an innings and 202 runs135.5 (815)EnglandSouth AfricaThe OvalAugust 1912England won by 10 wickets140.2 (842)IndiaEnglandAhmedabadFebruary 2021India won by 10 wickets145.2 (872)New ZealandAustraliaWellingtonMarch 1946Australia won by an innings and 103 runs# Test matches with four-ball over. A total of 197 four-ball overs were bowled at Manchester, 198 at Lord’s, and 199 at Cape Town. For the above table, the overs have been converted to six balls.READ| IND vs ENG: Ashwin, Axar put India in front on day one 145India’s first-innings total in the third Test in Ahmedabad is now the second lowest for the country in a winning cause. The lowest still remains the 104 the side made against Australia at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, when it won by 13 runs.Lowest totals for India in a winning causeTotalInningsOpponentVenueMonth/yearResult1041AustraliaMumbai (Wankhede)November 2004Won by 13 runs1452EnglandAhmedabadFebruary 2021Won by 10 wickets1521AustraliaKanpurDecember 1959Won by 119 runs1553EnglandKolkataJanuary 1973Won by 28 runs1561New ZealandMumbai (Brabourne)September 1969Won by 60 runs All records are updated after the end of the third Test match in Ahmedabad on February 25. 