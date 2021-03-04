Ravichandran Ashwin in 400 club - a great moment in spin history

16

The number of bowlers to take 400 Test wickets or more, with R. Ashwin becoming the latest to do so during the third Test against England in Ahmedabad. By reaching the landmark in his 77th match, Ashwin became the second quickest after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who required 72 games. Ashwin is the sixth spinner to reach the mark after Shane Warne (August 2001), Muralitharan (January 2002), Anil Kumble (October 2004), Harbhajan Singh (July 2011) and Rangana Herath (October 2017). For the record, Ashwin took nine years, three months and 20 days (a total of 3,400 days) to get to 400 wickets. Only Australia’s Glenn McGrath did it quicker – in eight years, 11 months and 10 days (3,266 days).

READ| ICC Player of the Month: Ashwin, Root, Myers in contention

Quickest to 400 Test wickets

Test Innings Bowler Country Achieved on Wickets # Average # Strike rate # Opponent Venue 72 117 Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka January 15, 2002 400 23.71 60.15 Zimbabwe Galle 77 144 R. Ashwin India February 25, 2021 401 24.95 53.01 England Ahmedabad 80 140 Richard Hadlee New Zealand February 4, 1990 403 22.12 50.75 India Christchurch 80 149 Dale Steyn South Africa July 30, 2015 402 22.49 41.58 Bangladesh Mirpur 84 153 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka October 2, 2017 400 27.82 59.59 Pakistan Abu Dhabi 85 148 Anil Kumble India October 6, 2004 400 28.40 67.21 Australia Bangalore

# At the end of the innings in which the landmark was achieved.

Note: Although, Muralitharan is the quickest to in terms of Tests and innings, Dale Steyn’s balls per wicket (41.58) at that stage was the best among all the 16 bowlers with 400-plus wickets.

18

The number of wickets taken by Axar Patel is now the second most by an Indian bowler after the first two Test matches of his career. Narendra Hirwani holds not only the Indian record, but the overall one too with 24 wickets at the end of his second Test in November 1988. After a record 16 wickets on debut against the West Indies in Madras in January that year, Hirwani went on to claim another eight in his second game against New Zealand in Bangalore.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers after playing two Test matches

Wickets Bowler Average Strike rate Five-wicket innings/Ten-wicket matches Best bowling figures Year 24 Narendra Hirwani 10.71 23.71 3/1 8/61 1988 18 Axar Patel 9.44 25.89 3/1 6/38 2021 13 Shivlal Yadav 13.92 34.85 0/0 4/35 1979 13 Venkatesh Prasad 19.31 45.92 1/0 5/76 1996 13 R. Ashwin 24.15 47.31 1/0 6/47 2011 12 Laxman Sivaramakrishnan 23.00 51.17 2/1 6/64 1983-84

Note: Sivaramakrishnan went wicketless in his debut Test in April-May 1983 but claimed 12 wickets in his second match in November-December 1984.

READ| Mohammed Siraj: Ben Stokes abused me, Virat Kohli handled it

22

The number of matches in Test cricket history that were completed within two days. India’s win over England in Ahmedabad was its second such victory after it defeated Afghanistan on the second day of the latter’s inaugural Test match in Bangalore on June 15, 2018. Ahmedabad, meanwhile, became the 14th venue to witness a two-day Test.

A summary of all 22 two-day Test matches

Winnings teams Losing Teams Host country Venue Team Occasions Team Occasions Country Occasions Venue Occasions England 9 South Africa 7 England 9 The Oval, London 4 Australia 8 England 4 South Africa 7 St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth 3 South Africa 2 Australia 3 India 2 Newlands, Cape Town 3 India 2 Zimbabwe 3 Australia 1 Old Trafford, Manchester 2 New Zealand 1 West Indies 2 New Zealand 1 Lord’s, London 1 West Indies 0 New Zealand 1 Zimbabwe 1 Trent Bridge, Nottingham 1 Pakistan 0 Pakistan 1 UAE 1 Melbourne Cricket Ground 1 Sri Lanka 0 Afghanistan 1 West Indies 0 Old Wanderers, Johannesburg 1 Zimbabwe 0 India 0 Pakistan 0 Basin Reserve, Wellington 1 Bangladesh 0 Sri Lanka 0 Sri Lanka 0 Headingley, Leeds 1 Ireland 0 Bangladesh 0 Bangladesh 0 Sharjah Cricket Ground 1 Afghanistan 0 Ireland 0 Ireland 0 Harare Sports Club Ground 1 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 1 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 1

4

The number of times England has been defeated in a Test within two days. The last time before the Ahmedabad Test was nearly 100 years ago – in the Ashes at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in May 1921!

England’s two-day Test match defeats

Date Venue Opponent Lost by August 28-29, 1882 The Oval, London Australia 7 runs July 26-27, 1888 Lord’s, London Australia 61 runs May 28-30#, 1921 Trent Bridge, Nottingham Australia 10 wickets February 24-25, 2021 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India 10 wickets

Note: May 29, 1921, was a rest day.

140.2

The number of overs bowled in the third Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad is the seventh fewest among completed Tests. However, it was the fewest since the Bridgetown Test between the West Indies and England in January 1935 – more than 86 years ago.

Fewest overs bowled in a completed Test match

Overs (balls) Home team Visiting team Venue Month/year Result 109.2 (656) Australia South Africa Melbourne February 1932 Australia won by an innings and 72 runs 112.0 (672) West Indies England Bridgetown January 1935 England won by 4 wickets 131.2 # (788) England Australia Manchester August 1888 England won by an innings and 21 runs 132.0 # (792) England Australia Lord’s July 1888 Australia won by 61 runs 132.4 # (796) South Africa England Cape Town March 1889 England won by an innings and 202 runs 135.5 (815) England South Africa The Oval August 1912 England won by 10 wickets 140.2 (842) India England Ahmedabad February 2021 India won by 10 wickets 145.2 (872) New Zealand Australia Wellington March 1946 Australia won by an innings and 103 runs

# Test matches with four-ball over. A total of 197 four-ball overs were bowled at Manchester, 198 at Lord’s, and 199 at Cape Town. For the above table, the overs have been converted to six balls.

READ| IND vs ENG: Ashwin, Axar put India in front on day one

145

India’s first-innings total in the third Test in Ahmedabad is now the second lowest for the country in a winning cause. The lowest still remains the 104 the side made against Australia at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, when it won by 13 runs.

Lowest totals for India in a winning cause

Total Innings Opponent Venue Month/year Result 104 1 Australia Mumbai (Wankhede) November 2004 Won by 13 runs 145 2 England Ahmedabad February 2021 Won by 10 wickets 152 1 Australia Kanpur December 1959 Won by 119 runs 155 3 England Kolkata January 1973 Won by 28 runs 156 1 New Zealand Mumbai (Brabourne) September 1969 Won by 60 runs

All records are updated after the end of the third Test match in Ahmedabad on February 25.