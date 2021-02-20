Statsman

R. Ashwin, the all-rounder's triple-double

R. Ashwin has done the all-rounder’s double of a Test century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match on three occasions.

Mohandas Menon
20 February, 2021 23:18 IST

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin steps out for a shot in the second Test against England in Chennai.   -  Sportzpics/BCCI

The number of times R. Ashwin has done the all-rounder’s double of a Test century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. In the second Chennai Test match, he first claimed 5/43 and then made 106, which incidentally was the fifth Test century and his first in his home city. Only England’s Sir Ian Botham has achieve the feat on more occasions – five times – in Test cricket history. Among the Indians, Vinoo Mankad (in 1952) and Polly Umrigar (in 1962) have done this in Test cricket, but just once each!

All-rounder’s double in a Test match (century and five-wicket haul) for India

Score & bowling figuresPlayerOppositionVenueMonth/yearResult
184 & 5/196Vinoo MankadEnglandLord’sJune 1952Lost
172* & 5/107Polly UmrigarWest IndiesPort of SpainApril 1962Lost
103 & 5/156R. AshwinWest IndiesMumbai (Wankhede)November 2011Draw
113 & 7/83R. AshwinWest IndiesNorth SoundJuly 2016Won
106 & 5/43R. AshwinEnglandChennaiFebruary 2021Won

 

Players with the all-rounder’s double on most occasions

OccasionsPlayerTeamPeriod
5Ian BothamEngland1978-84
3R. AshwinIndia2011-21
2Garry SobersWest Indies1962-66
2Mushtaq MohammadPakistan1973-77
2Jacques KallisSouth Africa1999-2002
2Shakib Al HasanBangladesh2011-14

329

India’s total in the first innings in the second Test in Chennai is now the highest in a Test innings without a single extra conceded by the bowling side.

High Test totals without any extras

TotalBowling sideBatting sideVenueMonth/yearResult for bowling side
329EnglandIndiaChennaiFebruary 2021Lost
328IndiaPakistanLahore (Bagh-e-Jinnah)January 1955Draw
252EnglandSouth AfricaDurbanFebruary 1931Draw
247EnglandSouth AfricaNottinghamJuly 1960Won
236EnglandAustraliaMelbourneJanuary 1892Lost

9

The number of Indians to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, with Axar Patel becoming the latest in Chennai. This feat has been achieved on 10 occasions, with Narendra Hirwani taking eight wickets in each innings of the Chennai Test against the West Indies in 1988.

Five-wicket hauls by Indian Test debutants

Bowling figuresBowlerOppositionVenueYearResultInnings
8/61Narendra HirwaniWest IndiesChennai1988Won1
8/75Narendra HirwaniWest IndiesChennai1988Won2
6/47R. AshwinWest IndiesDelhi2011Won2
6/55S. Abid AliAustraliaAdelaide1967Lost1
6/103Dilip DoshiAustraliaChennai1979Draw1
5/47Mohammed ShamiWest IndiesKolkata2013Won2
5/60Axar PatelEnglandChennai2021Won2
5/64Vaman KumarPakistanDelhi1961Draw1
5/71Amit MishraAustraliaMohali2008Won1
5/93Mohammad NissarEnglandLord’s1932Lost1

17

The number of Test matches Jasprit Bumrah featured in before appearing in his first at home (in the first game against England at Chennai) is the most away Tests for any Indian player before his first in a home Test. The previous record was held Javagal Srinath. Incidentally, the first Chennai Test match was Bumrah’s first not just in India, but in Asia. Before that, he had played Tests in South Africa (3), England (3), Australia (7), the West Indies (2) and New Zealand (2).

TestsPlayersDebut TestFirst Test at home
17Jasprit BumrahCape Town, January 2018Chennai, January 2021
12Javagal SrinathBrisbane, November 1991Mumbai (Wankhede), November 1994
11R. P. SinghFaisalabad, January 2006Chennai, March 2008
10Sachin TendulkarKarachi, November 1989Chandigarh, November 1990
10Ashish NehraColombo (SSC), February 1999Kolkata, October 2002
8Vijay HazareLord’s, June 1946Delhi, November 1948
8Vinoo MankadLord’s, June 1946Delhi, November 1948
8Abid AliAdelaide, December 1967Mumbai (Brabourne), September 1969
8Maninder SinghKarachi, December 1982Ahmedabad, November 1983
8K. L. RahulMelbourne, December 2014Kanpur, September 2016

9

The number of batmen to score a century in their 100th Test match, with Joe Root – in the first Test in Chennai – becoming the latest entrant on this elite list. Root, in fact, is the only batman in Test history to make a double century in his 100th Test.

Batsmen scoring a century in their 100th Test match

RunsBatsmanTeamOpponentVenueMonth/yearResult
104Colin Cowdrey#EnglandAustraliaBirminghamJuly 1968Draw
145Javed MiandadPakistanIndiaLahoreDecember 1989Draw
149Gordon GreenidgeWest IndiesEnglandSt John’sApril 1990Won
105Alec Stewart##EnglandWest IndiesManchesterAugust 2000Draw
184 & 31*Inzamam-ul-Haq#PakistanIndiaBangaloreMarch 2005Won
120 & 143*Ricky Ponting#AustraliaSouth AfricaSydneyJanuary 2006Won
131Graeme Smith#South AfricaEnglandThe OvalJuly 2012Won
134Hashim AmlaSouth AfricaSri LankaJohannesburgJanuary 2017Won
218 & 40Joe Root#EnglandIndiaChennaiFebruary 2021Won

# captain; ## wicketkeeper

Note: Ponting is the only batsman to make centuries in each innings in his 100th Test match, and his match aggregate of 263 runs is the highest, followed by Root’s 258.

11

The number of players to have appeared in the 100th Test of their career in a match played against India. England captain Joe Root in Chennai became the latest to do so, just a month after Australian offie Nathan Lyon appeared in his 100th match in the Brisbane Test. For the record, Root became the 69th Test player overall and the 15th for England to appear in 100 or more Test matches. Pakistani Javed Miandad, who became the 10th player to appear in 100 Test matches in December 1989, was the first to reach the milestone in a match against India.

Players appearing in their 100th Test in a match against India

PlayerTeamOpponentMonth/yearResult
Javed MiandadPakistanLahoreDecember 1989Draw
Graham GoochEnglandKolkataNovember 1993Lost
Mark WaughAustraliaSydneyJanuary 2000Won
Carl Hooper#West IndiesMumbai (Wankhede)October 2002Lost
Glenn McGrathAustraliaNagpurOctober 2004Won
Inzamam-ul-Haq#PakistanBangaloreMarch 2005Won
A. B. de VilliersSouth AfricaBangaloreNovember 2015Draw
Stuart BroadEnglandRajkotNovember 2016Draw
Ross TaylorNew ZealandWellingtonFebruary 2020Won
Nathan LyonAustraliaBrisbaneJanuary 2021Lost
Joe Root#EnglandChennaiFebruary 2021Won

# Captain

190.1

The number of overs bowled by India in the first innings of the first Chennai Test match is the fifth-most in any home Test since 2000.

Most overs bowled by India in an innings since January 1, 2000

OversBatting teamTotalVenueMonth/yearResult
202.4Sri Lanka760/7 declaredAhmedabadNovember 2009Draw
198.3New Zealand630/6 declaredMohaliOctober 2003Draw
191.4South Africa479/10BangaloreMarch 2000Lost
190.4South Africa510/9 declaredKanpurNovember 2004Draw
190.1England578/10ChennaiFebruary 2021Lost

Note: In the last 10 years, the most overs bowled by India had been 184.1 overs against the West Indies (590) in November 2011. The match was drawn after the scores were tied!

343

The number of wickets taken by England’s Jimmy Anderson after the age of 30 is now the maximum by any pace bowler in Test cricket history.

Most Test wickets taken after the age of 30

WicketsBowler (Country)Five-wicket inningsTen-wicket matchesAverageStrike rateAge+Final Test in
343James Anderson (England)18223.4654.1038February 2021#
341Courtney Walsh (West Indies)17224.1858.3738April 2001
287Glenn McGrath (Australia)12120.9052.5336January 2007
276Richard Hadlee (New Zealand)25619.4747.0039July 1990
216Allan Donald (South Africa)14120.8745.0835February 2002
215Curtly Ambrose (West Indies)13120.6054.6636February 2000

+ while playing final Test

# career still in progress

14

The number of Test victories for England in India in 61 Tests. The win in the first Chennai Test equalled the tally of the West Indies (in 47 Tests) for visiting teams with the most Test wins against India.

Most Test victories by visiting sides in India

TeamWinsTestsLossesDrawsWin percentage
West Indies1447132029.79
England1461192822.95
Australia13502116#26.00
South Africa51911326.32
Pakistan53372115.15
New Zealand23416165.88

# includes one tied Test

Note: Sri Lanka (20 Tests), Zimbabwe (5), Bangladesh (3) and Afghanistan (1) have never won a Test in India.

All records updated after the end of the second India-England Test match in Chennai on February 16, 2021.