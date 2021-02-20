Home Statsman R. Ashwin, the all-rounder's triple-double R. Ashwin has done the all-rounder’s double of a Test century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match on three occasions. Mohandas Menon 20 February, 2021 23:18 IST India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin steps out for a shot in the second Test against England in Chennai. - Sportzpics/BCCI Mohandas Menon 20 February, 2021 23:18 IST 3The number of times R. Ashwin has done the all-rounder’s double of a Test century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. In the second Chennai Test match, he first claimed 5/43 and then made 106, which incidentally was the fifth Test century and his first in his home city. Only England’s Sir Ian Botham has achieve the feat on more occasions – five times – in Test cricket history. Among the Indians, Vinoo Mankad (in 1952) and Polly Umrigar (in 1962) have done this in Test cricket, but just once each!All-rounder’s double in a Test match (century and five-wicket haul) for India Score & bowling figuresPlayerOppositionVenueMonth/yearResult184 & 5/196Vinoo MankadEnglandLord’sJune 1952Lost172* & 5/107Polly UmrigarWest IndiesPort of SpainApril 1962Lost103 & 5/156R. AshwinWest IndiesMumbai (Wankhede)November 2011Draw113 & 7/83R. AshwinWest IndiesNorth SoundJuly 2016Won106 & 5/43R. AshwinEnglandChennaiFebruary 2021Won Players with the all-rounder’s double on most occasionsOccasionsPlayerTeamPeriod5Ian BothamEngland1978-843R. AshwinIndia2011-212Garry SobersWest Indies1962-662Mushtaq MohammadPakistan1973-772Jacques KallisSouth Africa1999-20022Shakib Al HasanBangladesh2011-14329India’s total in the first innings in the second Test in Chennai is now the highest in a Test innings without a single extra conceded by the bowling side.High Test totals without any extrasTotalBowling sideBatting sideVenueMonth/yearResult for bowling side329EnglandIndiaChennaiFebruary 2021Lost328IndiaPakistanLahore (Bagh-e-Jinnah)January 1955Draw252EnglandSouth AfricaDurbanFebruary 1931Draw247EnglandSouth AfricaNottinghamJuly 1960Won236EnglandAustraliaMelbourneJanuary 1892Lost9The number of Indians to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, with Axar Patel becoming the latest in Chennai. This feat has been achieved on 10 occasions, with Narendra Hirwani taking eight wickets in each innings of the Chennai Test against the West Indies in 1988.Five-wicket hauls by Indian Test debutantsBowling figuresBowlerOppositionVenueYearResultInnings8/61Narendra HirwaniWest IndiesChennai1988Won18/75Narendra HirwaniWest IndiesChennai1988Won26/47R. AshwinWest IndiesDelhi2011Won26/55S. Abid AliAustraliaAdelaide1967Lost16/103Dilip DoshiAustraliaChennai1979Draw15/47Mohammed ShamiWest IndiesKolkata2013Won25/60Axar PatelEnglandChennai2021Won25/64Vaman KumarPakistanDelhi1961Draw15/71Amit MishraAustraliaMohali2008Won15/93Mohammad NissarEnglandLord’s1932Lost117The number of Test matches Jasprit Bumrah featured in before appearing in his first at home (in the first game against England at Chennai) is the most away Tests for any Indian player before his first in a home Test. The previous record was held Javagal Srinath. Incidentally, the first Chennai Test match was Bumrah’s first not just in India, but in Asia. Before that, he had played Tests in South Africa (3), England (3), Australia (7), the West Indies (2) and New Zealand (2).TestsPlayersDebut TestFirst Test at home17Jasprit BumrahCape Town, January 2018Chennai, January 202112Javagal SrinathBrisbane, November 1991Mumbai (Wankhede), November 199411R. P. SinghFaisalabad, January 2006Chennai, March 200810Sachin TendulkarKarachi, November 1989Chandigarh, November 199010Ashish NehraColombo (SSC), February 1999Kolkata, October 20028Vijay HazareLord’s, June 1946Delhi, November 19488Vinoo MankadLord’s, June 1946Delhi, November 19488Abid AliAdelaide, December 1967Mumbai (Brabourne), September 19698Maninder SinghKarachi, December 1982Ahmedabad, November 19838K. L. RahulMelbourne, December 2014Kanpur, September 20169The number of batmen to score a century in their 100th Test match, with Joe Root – in the first Test in Chennai – becoming the latest entrant on this elite list. Root, in fact, is the only batman in Test history to make a double century in his 100th Test.Batsmen scoring a century in their 100th Test matchRunsBatsmanTeamOpponentVenueMonth/yearResult104Colin Cowdrey#EnglandAustraliaBirminghamJuly 1968Draw145Javed MiandadPakistanIndiaLahoreDecember 1989Draw149Gordon GreenidgeWest IndiesEnglandSt John’sApril 1990Won105Alec Stewart##EnglandWest IndiesManchesterAugust 2000Draw184 & 31*Inzamam-ul-Haq#PakistanIndiaBangaloreMarch 2005Won120 & 143*Ricky Ponting#AustraliaSouth AfricaSydneyJanuary 2006Won131Graeme Smith#South AfricaEnglandThe OvalJuly 2012Won134Hashim AmlaSouth AfricaSri LankaJohannesburgJanuary 2017Won218 & 40Joe Root#EnglandIndiaChennaiFebruary 2021Won# captain; ## wicketkeeperNote: Ponting is the only batsman to make centuries in each innings in his 100th Test match, and his match aggregate of 263 runs is the highest, followed by Root’s 258.11The number of players to have appeared in the 100th Test of their career in a match played against India. England captain Joe Root in Chennai became the latest to do so, just a month after Australian offie Nathan Lyon appeared in his 100th match in the Brisbane Test. For the record, Root became the 69th Test player overall and the 15th for England to appear in 100 or more Test matches. Pakistani Javed Miandad, who became the 10th player to appear in 100 Test matches in December 1989, was the first to reach the milestone in a match against India.Players appearing in their 100th Test in a match against IndiaPlayerTeamOpponentMonth/yearResultJaved MiandadPakistanLahoreDecember 1989DrawGraham GoochEnglandKolkataNovember 1993LostMark WaughAustraliaSydneyJanuary 2000WonCarl Hooper#West IndiesMumbai (Wankhede)October 2002LostGlenn McGrathAustraliaNagpurOctober 2004WonInzamam-ul-Haq#PakistanBangaloreMarch 2005WonA. B. de VilliersSouth AfricaBangaloreNovember 2015DrawStuart BroadEnglandRajkotNovember 2016DrawRoss TaylorNew ZealandWellingtonFebruary 2020WonNathan LyonAustraliaBrisbaneJanuary 2021LostJoe Root#EnglandChennaiFebruary 2021Won# Captain190.1The number of overs bowled by India in the first innings of the first Chennai Test match is the fifth-most in any home Test since 2000.Most overs bowled by India in an innings since January 1, 2000OversBatting teamTotalVenueMonth/yearResult202.4Sri Lanka760/7 declaredAhmedabadNovember 2009Draw198.3New Zealand630/6 declaredMohaliOctober 2003Draw191.4South Africa479/10BangaloreMarch 2000Lost190.4South Africa510/9 declaredKanpurNovember 2004Draw190.1England578/10ChennaiFebruary 2021LostNote: In the last 10 years, the most overs bowled by India had been 184.1 overs against the West Indies (590) in November 2011. The match was drawn after the scores were tied!343The number of wickets taken by England’s Jimmy Anderson after the age of 30 is now the maximum by any pace bowler in Test cricket history.Most Test wickets taken after the age of 30WicketsBowler (Country)Five-wicket inningsTen-wicket matchesAverageStrike rateAge+Final Test in343James Anderson (England)18223.4654.1038February 2021#341Courtney Walsh (West Indies)17224.1858.3738April 2001287Glenn McGrath (Australia)12120.9052.5336January 2007276Richard Hadlee (New Zealand)25619.4747.0039July 1990216Allan Donald (South Africa)14120.8745.0835February 2002215Curtly Ambrose (West Indies)13120.6054.6636February 2000+ while playing final Test# career still in progress14The number of Test victories for England in India in 61 Tests. The number of Test victories for England in India in 61 Tests. The win in the first Chennai Test equalled the tally of the West Indies (in 47 Tests) for visiting teams with the most Test wins against India.Most Test victories by visiting sides in IndiaTeamWinsTestsLossesDrawsWin percentageWest Indies1447132029.79England1461192822.95Australia13502116#26.00South Africa51911326.32Pakistan53372115.15New Zealand23416165.88# includes one tied TestNote: Sri Lanka (20 Tests), Zimbabwe (5), Bangladesh (3) and Afghanistan (1) have never won a Test in India.All records updated after the end of the second India-England Test match in Chennai on February 16, 2021.