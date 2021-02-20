R. Ashwin, the all-rounder's triple-double

3

The number of times R. Ashwin has done the all-rounder’s double of a Test century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. In the second Chennai Test match, he first claimed 5/43 and then made 106, which incidentally was the fifth Test century and his first in his home city. Only England’s Sir Ian Botham has achieve the feat on more occasions – five times – in Test cricket history. Among the Indians, Vinoo Mankad (in 1952) and Polly Umrigar (in 1962) have done this in Test cricket, but just once each!

All-rounder’s double in a Test match (century and five-wicket haul) for India

Score & bowling figures Player Opposition Venue Month/year Result 184 & 5/196 Vinoo Mankad England Lord’s June 1952 Lost 172* & 5/107 Polly Umrigar West Indies Port of Spain April 1962 Lost 103 & 5/156 R. Ashwin West Indies Mumbai (Wankhede) November 2011 Draw 113 & 7/83 R. Ashwin West Indies North Sound July 2016 Won 106 & 5/43 R. Ashwin England Chennai February 2021 Won

Players with the all-rounder’s double on most occasions

Occasions Player Team Period 5 Ian Botham England 1978-84 3 R. Ashwin India 2011-21 2 Garry Sobers West Indies 1962-66 2 Mushtaq Mohammad Pakistan 1973-77 2 Jacques Kallis South Africa 1999-2002 2 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 2011-14

329

India’s total in the first innings in the second Test in Chennai is now the highest in a Test innings without a single extra conceded by the bowling side.

High Test totals without any extras

Total Bowling side Batting side Venue Month/year Result for bowling side 329 England India Chennai February 2021 Lost 328 India Pakistan Lahore (Bagh-e-Jinnah) January 1955 Draw 252 England South Africa Durban February 1931 Draw 247 England South Africa Nottingham July 1960 Won 236 England Australia Melbourne January 1892 Lost

9

The number of Indians to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, with Axar Patel becoming the latest in Chennai. This feat has been achieved on 10 occasions, with Narendra Hirwani taking eight wickets in each innings of the Chennai Test against the West Indies in 1988.

Five-wicket hauls by Indian Test debutants

Bowling figures Bowler Opposition Venue Year Result Innings 8/61 Narendra Hirwani West Indies Chennai 1988 Won 1 8/75 Narendra Hirwani West Indies Chennai 1988 Won 2 6/47 R. Ashwin West Indies Delhi 2011 Won 2 6/55 S. Abid Ali Australia Adelaide 1967 Lost 1 6/103 Dilip Doshi Australia Chennai 1979 Draw 1 5/47 Mohammed Shami West Indies Kolkata 2013 Won 2 5/60 Axar Patel England Chennai 2021 Won 2 5/64 Vaman Kumar Pakistan Delhi 1961 Draw 1 5/71 Amit Mishra Australia Mohali 2008 Won 1 5/93 Mohammad Nissar England Lord’s 1932 Lost 1

17

The number of Test matches Jasprit Bumrah featured in before appearing in his first at home (in the first game against England at Chennai) is the most away Tests for any Indian player before his first in a home Test. The previous record was held Javagal Srinath. Incidentally, the first Chennai Test match was Bumrah’s first not just in India, but in Asia. Before that, he had played Tests in South Africa (3), England (3), Australia (7), the West Indies (2) and New Zealand (2).

Tests Players Debut Test First Test at home 17 Jasprit Bumrah Cape Town, January 2018 Chennai, January 2021 12 Javagal Srinath Brisbane, November 1991 Mumbai (Wankhede), November 1994 11 R. P. Singh Faisalabad, January 2006 Chennai, March 2008 10 Sachin Tendulkar Karachi, November 1989 Chandigarh, November 1990 10 Ashish Nehra Colombo (SSC), February 1999 Kolkata, October 2002 8 Vijay Hazare Lord’s, June 1946 Delhi, November 1948 8 Vinoo Mankad Lord’s, June 1946 Delhi, November 1948 8 Abid Ali Adelaide, December 1967 Mumbai (Brabourne), September 1969 8 Maninder Singh Karachi, December 1982 Ahmedabad, November 1983 8 K. L. Rahul Melbourne, December 2014 Kanpur, September 2016

9

The number of batmen to score a century in their 100th Test match, with Joe Root – in the first Test in Chennai – becoming the latest entrant on this elite list. Root, in fact, is the only batman in Test history to make a double century in his 100th Test.

Batsmen scoring a century in their 100th Test match

Runs Batsman Team Opponent Venue Month/year Result 104 Colin Cowdrey# England Australia Birmingham July 1968 Draw 145 Javed Miandad Pakistan India Lahore December 1989 Draw 149 Gordon Greenidge West Indies England St John’s April 1990 Won 105 Alec Stewart## England West Indies Manchester August 2000 Draw 184 & 31* Inzamam-ul-Haq# Pakistan India Bangalore March 2005 Won 120 & 143* Ricky Ponting# Australia South Africa Sydney January 2006 Won 131 Graeme Smith# South Africa England The Oval July 2012 Won 134 Hashim Amla South Africa Sri Lanka Johannesburg January 2017 Won 218 & 40 Joe Root# England India Chennai February 2021 Won

# captain; ## wicketkeeper

Note: Ponting is the only batsman to make centuries in each innings in his 100th Test match, and his match aggregate of 263 runs is the highest, followed by Root’s 258.

11

The number of players to have appeared in the 100th Test of their career in a match played against India. England captain Joe Root in Chennai became the latest to do so, just a month after Australian offie Nathan Lyon appeared in his 100th match in the Brisbane Test. For the record, Root became the 69th Test player overall and the 15th for England to appear in 100 or more Test matches. Pakistani Javed Miandad, who became the 10th player to appear in 100 Test matches in December 1989, was the first to reach the milestone in a match against India.

Players appearing in their 100th Test in a match against India

Player Team Opponent Month/year Result Javed Miandad Pakistan Lahore December 1989 Draw Graham Gooch England Kolkata November 1993 Lost Mark Waugh Australia Sydney January 2000 Won Carl Hooper# West Indies Mumbai (Wankhede) October 2002 Lost Glenn McGrath Australia Nagpur October 2004 Won Inzamam-ul-Haq# Pakistan Bangalore March 2005 Won A. B. de Villiers South Africa Bangalore November 2015 Draw Stuart Broad England Rajkot November 2016 Draw Ross Taylor New Zealand Wellington February 2020 Won Nathan Lyon Australia Brisbane January 2021 Lost Joe Root# England Chennai February 2021 Won

# Captain

190.1

The number of overs bowled by India in the first innings of the first Chennai Test match is the fifth-most in any home Test since 2000.

Most overs bowled by India in an innings since January 1, 2000

Overs Batting team Total Venue Month/year Result 202.4 Sri Lanka 760/7 declared Ahmedabad November 2009 Draw 198.3 New Zealand 630/6 declared Mohali October 2003 Draw 191.4 South Africa 479/10 Bangalore March 2000 Lost 190.4 South Africa 510/9 declared Kanpur November 2004 Draw 190.1 England 578/10 Chennai February 2021 Lost

Note: In the last 10 years, the most overs bowled by India had been 184.1 overs against the West Indies (590) in November 2011. The match was drawn after the scores were tied!

343

The number of wickets taken by England’s Jimmy Anderson after the age of 30 is now the maximum by any pace bowler in Test cricket history.

Most Test wickets taken after the age of 30

Wickets Bowler (Country) Five-wicket innings Ten-wicket matches Average Strike rate Age+ Final Test in 343 James Anderson (England) 18 2 23.46 54.10 38 February 2021# 341 Courtney Walsh (West Indies) 17 2 24.18 58.37 38 April 2001 287 Glenn McGrath (Australia) 12 1 20.90 52.53 36 January 2007 276 Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) 25 6 19.47 47.00 39 July 1990 216 Allan Donald (South Africa) 14 1 20.87 45.08 35 February 2002 215 Curtly Ambrose (West Indies) 13 1 20.60 54.66 36 February 2000

+ while playing final Test

# career still in progress

14

The number of Test victories for England in India in 61 Tests. The win in the first Chennai Test equalled the tally of the West Indies (in 47 Tests) for visiting teams with the most Test wins against India.

Most Test victories by visiting sides in India

Team Wins Tests Losses Draws Win percentage West Indies 14 47 13 20 29.79 England 14 61 19 28 22.95 Australia 13 50 21 16# 26.00 South Africa 5 19 11 3 26.32 Pakistan 5 33 7 21 15.15 New Zealand 2 34 16 16 5.88

# includes one tied Test

Note: Sri Lanka (20 Tests), Zimbabwe (5), Bangladesh (3) and Afghanistan (1) have never won a Test in India.

All records updated after the end of the second India-England Test match in Chennai on February 16, 2021.