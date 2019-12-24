Home Statsman Number crunch: Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer in record books India opener Rohit Sharma, with 190 sixes on Indian soil, surpassed M.S. Dhoni's record (186 sixes) in the ODI series against West Indies recently. Mohandas Menon 24 December, 2019 18:58 IST Shimron Hetmyer's 139 in the Chennai ODI against India is the fifth highest for the West Indies in run chases. - B. Jothi Ramalingam Mohandas Menon 24 December, 2019 18:58 IST 139The runs scored by Shimron Hetmyer in the Chennai One-Day International is now the joint third-highest score by a batsman in a successful run chase against India in ODIs. Incidentally, it is the fifth highest for the West Indies in run chases.Highest ODI scores by batsmen against India in successful run chasesRunsBatsmanCountryVenueDate151*Sanath JayasuriyaSri LankaMumbai (Wankhede)May 17, 1997149Steve SmithAustraliaPerthJanuary 12, 2016139*Ijaz AhmedPakistanLahoreOctober 2, 1997139Shimron HetmyerWest IndiesChennaiDecember 15, 2019 Highest ODI scores by West Indian batsmen in successful run chasesRunsBatsmanOpponentVenueDate153Brian LaraPakistanSharjahNovember 5, 1993148Sunil AmbrisIrelandDublinMay 11, 2019146*Shai HopeBangladeshMirpurDecember 11, 2018146*Brian LaraNew ZealandPort of SpainMarch 30, 1996139Shimron HetmyerIndiaChennaiDecember 15, 2019 151The number of balls taken by West Indian Shai Hope during his unbeaten match-winning 102 in Chennai is now one of the slowest centuries made in recent times in ODI cricket. Since 2000, his effort is the third slowest, but the slowest by a batsman from a major cricketing side. Further, his century is now the fourth slowest by any batsman against India.READ| Kohli tops ICC Test rankings, Rahane slips to seventhSlowest individual 100-plus scores in ODI cricket this millenniumStrike rateBatsmanRun (Balls)CountryOpponentVenueDateResult65.16Tom Cooper101 (155)NetherlandsAfghanistanThe HagueJuly 7, 2010Lost67.10David Hemp102* (152)BermudaKenyaPotchefstroomApril 6, 2009Lost67.54Shai Hope102* (151)West IndiesIndiaChennaiDecember 15, 2019Won68.02Alec Stewart100* (147)EnglandWest IndiesNottinghamJuly 20, 2000Lost68.91Ahmed Shehzad102 (148)PakistanWest IndiesGros IsletApril 25, 2011Won Slowest individual 100-plus scores in ODI cricket against IndiaStrike rateBatsmanRun (Balls)CountryVenueDateResult60.71David Boon102* (168)AustraliaHobartDecember 10, 1991Won61.27Gordon Greenidge106* (173)West IndiesBirminghamJune 9, 1979Won64.40Glenn Turner114* (177)New ZealandManchesterJune 14, 1975Won67.54Shai Hope102* (151)West IndiesChennaiDecember 15, 2019Won 190The number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma in all international matches on Indian soil. During the Visakhapatnam ODI, he went past the tally of M. S. Dhoni, who had 186 international sixes in India. Now, only three other batsmen have hit more sixes than Sharma in a particular country – Brendon McCullum (230) and Martin Guptill (207) in New Zealand and Chris Gayle (212) in the Caribbean.Most international sixes hit by batsman in each country that has hosted Test matchesSixesBatsmanCountry230Brendon McCullumNew Zealand212Chris GayleWest Indies190Rohit SharmaIndia147A. B. De VilliersSouth Africa138Eoin MorganEngland112Shahid AfridiUAE105Adam GilchristAustralia91Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka80Hmilton MasakadzaZimbabwe77Tamim IqbalBangladesh74Shahid AfridiPakistan 8The number of 150-plus scores by Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket is by far the most by any batsman in this format. The next best is six scores by Aussie David Warner.Most 150-plus scores in ODI cricket150-plus scoresBatsmanCountryInnings100s50sHighest score80Rohit SharmaIndia21328422646David WarnerAustralia11417201795Sachin TendulkarIndia4524996200*5Chris GayleWest Indies2942554215 Queries CornerHow often have three batsmen scored centuries in the same ODI innings? And how often have sides lost despite three batsmen registering centuries in the same innings? – Aditya Prakash Tripathi, Kanpur.Three batsmen scoring centuries in the same ODI innings has occurred on two occasions – both by South African batsmen against the West Indies and India in 2015. Needless to say, South Africa won both games easily.1) Hashim Amla (153), Rilee Rossouw (128), A. B. de Villiers (149) versus the West Indies at Johannesburg on January 18, 2015. South Africa won by 148 runs.2) Quinton de Kock (109), Faf du Plessis (133*), A. B. de Villiers (119) versus India at Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) on October 25, 2015. South Africa won by 214 runs.Marnus Labuschagne made his maiden Test century in Brisbane and then followed it up with two more Test centuries. Has this happened before? – Salil Joshi, Mumbai.Marnus Labuschagne at Perth became the fourth Australian and the ninth batsman to achieve this in Tests. West Indian Everton Weekes has the unique distinction of scoring four more successive centuries after registering his maiden Test century in 1948, that is, five centuries on the trot. In fact, Weekes was dismissed run out for 90 while going for his sixth successive hundred.Is it true that Rohit Sharma has the highest ODI score for India in each of the last five years? – S. Rajan, Nagpur.Actually, in the last seven years, that is, since 2013, Rohit Sharma has been the Indian batsman with the highest ODI scores in each calendar year.YearScoreOpponentVenueNotes2013209AustraliaBangaloreHighest for any batsman for the year2014264Sri LankaKolkataAll-time highest score2015150South AfricaKanpur10th highest of the year2016171*AustraliaPerth3rd highest of the year2017208*Sri LankaMohaliHighest for any batsman for the year2018162West IndiesMumbai (Brabourne)4th highest of the year2019159West IndiesVisakhapatnam5th highest of the year How often have both Indian openers scored ODI centuries in the same match and also achieved this against West Indian bowling? – Ramesh Narayan, Surat.In the Visakhapatnam ODI, both Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102) became the only second openers after South Africans Hashim Amla (153*) and Rilee Rossouw (128) at Johannesburg in January 2015 to achieve this rather rare feat against the West Indians. 