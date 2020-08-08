All about Test wicketkeepers (Part IV): Rishabh Pant in focus

Since the very beginning of cricket, a wicketkeeper’s skill has always been applied behind the wickets. His most important skill is his ability to catch the ball, be it with one hand or both, either from a nearly stationary position standing close to the batsman or affecting a quick dive or sprint, or even a stumping. However, in modern-day cricket, a ’keeper’s job specs are not only to perform well behind the wickets in terms of taking catches, executing stumpings and limiting the number of byes, but to also perform well as a batsman. Therefore, the position is of a specialist or an all-rounder in the playing XI.

In the fourth and final part of this statistical analysis on Test wicketkeepers, we take a look at the youngest and oldest to keep wickets in Test cricket. Some of them have also the distinction of registering centuries and claiming maximum dismissals at a very young or old age. The tables below list all such players.

Teenage Test wicketkeepers on debut

Age Wicketkeeper Country Opponent Venue Date Result 17 years, 152 days Parthiv Patel India England Nottingham August 8, 2002 Drawn 17 years, 300 days Hanif Mohammad Pakistan India Delhi October 16, 1952 Lost 18 years, 66 days Tatenda Taibu Zimbabwe West Indies Bulawayo July 19, 2001 Lost 18 years, 167 days Ikram Aikhil Afghanistan Ireland Dehradun March 15, 2019 Won 19 years, 52 days Asanka Gurusinha Sri Lanka Pakistan Karachi November 7, 1985 Lost 19 years, 61 days Moin Khan Pakistan West Indies Faisalabad November 23, 1990 Lost 19 years, 77 days Ivan Barrow West Indies England Kingston April 3, 1930 Drawn 19 years, 126 days Wasim Bari Pakistan England Lord’s July 27, 1967 Drawn 19 years, 155 days Dinesh Karthik India Australia Mumbai (Wankhede) November 3, 2004 Won 19 years, 163 days Adam Parore New Zealand England Birmingham July 5, 1990 Lost

Oldest Test wicketkeepers on debut

Age Wicketkeeper Country Opponent Venue Date Result 39 years, 360 days Arthur Wood England Australia The Oval August 20, 1938 Won 38 years, 272 days Johnny Lindsay South Africa England Nottingham June 7, 1947 Drawn 37 years, 184 days Hammy Love Australia England Brisbane February 10, 1933 Lost 37 years, 33 days Harry Smith England West Indies Lord’s June 23, 1928 Won 36 years, 185 days Niall O’Brien Ireland Pakistan Dublin May 12, 2018 Lost 36 years, 94 days Harry Elliot England South Africa Durban February 4, 1928 Lost 36 years, 88 days Fred Price England Australia Leeds July 22, 1938 Lost

Note: Fred Price and Arthur Wood kept wickets for England in successive Test matches, as did Harry Elliott and Harry Smith.

Oldest Test wicketkeepers

Age Wicketkeeper Country Opponent Venue Date Result 46 years, 202 days Bert Strudwick England Australia The Oval August 18, 1926 Won 43 years, 259 days Sammy Carter Australia South Africa Cape Town November 29, 1926 Won 42 years, 257 days Dick Lilley England Australia The Oval August 11, 1909 Drawn 42 years, 251 days Bert Strudwick England Pakistan Lahore March 24, 1984 Drawn 42 years, 175 days Bert Oldfield Australia England Melbourne March 3, 1937 Won 42 years, 103 days Harry Elliot England India Madras February 13, 1934 Won 40 years, 362 days Arthur Wood England West Indies The Oval August 22, 1939 Drawn 40 years, 223 days Jack Blackham Australia England Sydney December 20, 1894 Lost 40 years, 153 days Alec Stewart England South Africa The Oval September 4, 2003 Won

Youngest wicketkeepers to make a maiden Test century

Age Wicketkeeper Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 20 years, 150 days Ajay Ratra 115* India West Indies St John’s May 12, 2002 Drawn 20 years, 342 days Rishabh Pant 114 India England The Oval September 11, 2018 Lost 21 years, 188 days Vijay Manjrekar 118 India West Indies Kingston April 2, 1953 Drawn 21 years, 248 days Tatenda Taibu 153 Zimbabwe Bangladesh Dhaka January 17, 2005 Drawn 22 years, 43 days Mark Boucher 100 South Africa West Indies Centurion January 15, 1999 Won

Ajay Ratra. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Youngest wicketkeeper to make a Test 200

Age Wicketkeeper Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 24 years, 131 days Kumar Sangakkara 230 Sri Lanka Pakistan Lahore March 7, 2002 Won

Kumar Sangakkara - FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS

Oldest wicketkeepers to make a maiden Test century

Age Wicketkeeper Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 38 years, 98 days Harry Wood 134* England South Africa Cape Town March 21, 1892 Won 35 years, 111 days Dave Richardson 109 South Africa New Zealand Cape Town January 5, 1995 Won 34 years, 262 days Billy Wade 125 South Africa England Port Elizabeth March 7, 1949 Lost 33 years, 265 days Alec Stewart 101* England Zimbabwe Harare December 29, 1996 Drawn

Oldest wicketkeeper to make a Test 200

Age Wicketkeeper Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 34 years, 138 days Bradley-John Watling 205 New Zealand England Mount Maunganui November 24, 2019 Won

Youngest wicketkeepers to take five or more dismissals in a Test innings

Age Wicketkeeper Dismissals Country Opponent Venue Date Result 20 years, 319 days Rishabh Pant 5 (5 catches) India England Nottingham August 19, 2018 Won 20 years, 326 days Chris Read 6 (5 catches+1 stumping) England New Zealand Birmingham July 2, 1999 Won 21 years, 8 days Adam Parore 5 (5 catches) New Zealand England Auckland January 31, 1992 Lost 21 years, 48 days Niroshan Dickwella 5 (5 catches) Sri Lanka Pakistan Galle August 10, 2014 Won 20 years, 54 days Niroshan Dickwella 5 (5 catches) Sri Lanka Pakistan Colombo (SSC) August 16, 2014 Won

Note:

The youngest Test keeper to claim seven dismissals in an innings is Pakistan’s Wasim Bari (30 years, 337 days) against New Zealand at Auckland on February 23, 1979, in a draw.

The oldest Test keeper to claim seven dismissals in an innings is England’s Bob Taylor (38 years, 213 days) against India at Mumbai (Wankhede) on February, 15, 1980, in a winning cause.

Oldest wicketkeepers to claim five or more dismissals in a Test innings

Age Wicketkeeper Dismissals Country Opponent Venue Date Result 38 years, 284 days Wally Grout 5 (5 catches) Australia England Sydney January 8, 1966 Lost 38 years, 213 days Bob Taylor 7 (7 catches) England India Mumbai (Wankhede) February 15, 1980 Won 38 years, 104 days Alec Stewart 5 (5 catches) England Australia Lord’s July 21, 2001 Lost 37 years, 233 days Brad Haddin 5 (5 catches) Australia West Indies Kingston June 13, 2015 Won 37 years, 137 days Bob Taylor 5 (5 catches) England Australia Brisbane December 1, 1978 Won

Youngest wicketkeepers to claim eight or more dismissals in a Test match

Age Wicketkeeper Dismissals Country Opponent Venue Date Result 20 years, 326 days Chris Read 8 (7 catches+1 stumping) England New Zealand Birmingham July 2, 1999 Won 21 years, 67 days Rishabh Pant 11 (11 catches) India Australia Adelaide December 10, 2018 Won 21 years, 97 days Mark Boucher 9 (8 catches+1 stumping) South Africa Pakistan Port Elizabeth March 10, 1998 Won 21 years, 215 days Quinton de Kock 9 (8 catches+1 stumping) South Africa Sri Lanka Galle July 20, 2014 Won 23 years, 40 days Quinton de Kock 8 (8 catches) South Africa England Centurion January 26, 2016 Won

Oldest wicketkeepers to claim eight or more dismissals in a Test match