All about Test wicketkeepers (Part IV): Rishabh Pant in focus

Rishabh Pant features in the elite list of young stumpers to take eight or more dismissals in a Test. He took 11 catches against Australia in Adelaide in 2018.

08 August, 2020 21:31 IST

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in action in Australia in 2018.   -  FILE PHOTO/ AP

Since the very beginning of cricket, a wicketkeeper’s skill has always been applied behind the wickets. His most important skill is his ability to catch the ball, be it with one hand or both, either from a nearly stationary position standing close to the batsman or affecting a quick dive or sprint, or even a stumping. However, in modern-day cricket, a ’keeper’s job specs are not only to perform well behind the wickets in terms of taking catches, executing stumpings and limiting the number of byes, but to also perform well as a batsman. Therefore, the position is of a specialist or an all-rounder in the playing XI.

In the fourth and final part of this statistical analysis on Test wicketkeepers, we take a look at the youngest and oldest to keep wickets in Test cricket. Some of them have also the distinction of registering centuries and claiming maximum dismissals at a very young or old age. The tables below list all such players.

Teenage Test wicketkeepers on debut

AgeWicketkeeperCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
17 years, 152 daysParthiv PatelIndiaEnglandNottinghamAugust 8, 2002Drawn
17 years, 300 daysHanif MohammadPakistanIndiaDelhiOctober 16, 1952Lost
18 years, 66 daysTatenda TaibuZimbabweWest IndiesBulawayoJuly 19, 2001Lost
18 years, 167 daysIkram AikhilAfghanistanIrelandDehradunMarch 15, 2019Won
19 years, 52 daysAsanka GurusinhaSri LankaPakistanKarachiNovember 7, 1985Lost
19 years, 61 daysMoin KhanPakistanWest IndiesFaisalabadNovember 23, 1990Lost
19 years, 77 daysIvan BarrowWest IndiesEnglandKingstonApril 3, 1930Drawn
19 years, 126 daysWasim BariPakistanEnglandLord’sJuly 27, 1967Drawn
19 years, 155 daysDinesh KarthikIndiaAustraliaMumbai (Wankhede)November 3, 2004Won
19 years, 163 daysAdam ParoreNew ZealandEnglandBirminghamJuly 5, 1990Lost

Oldest Test wicketkeepers on debut

AgeWicketkeeperCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
39 years, 360 daysArthur WoodEnglandAustraliaThe OvalAugust 20, 1938Won
38 years, 272 daysJohnny LindsaySouth AfricaEnglandNottinghamJune 7, 1947Drawn
37 years, 184 daysHammy LoveAustraliaEnglandBrisbaneFebruary 10, 1933Lost
37 years, 33 daysHarry SmithEnglandWest IndiesLord’sJune 23, 1928Won
36 years, 185 daysNiall O’BrienIrelandPakistanDublinMay 12, 2018Lost
36 years, 94 daysHarry ElliotEnglandSouth AfricaDurbanFebruary 4, 1928Lost
36 years, 88 daysFred PriceEnglandAustraliaLeedsJuly 22, 1938Lost

Note: Fred Price and Arthur Wood kept wickets for England in successive Test matches, as did Harry Elliott and Harry Smith.

Oldest Test wicketkeepers

AgeWicketkeeperCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
46 years, 202 daysBert StrudwickEnglandAustraliaThe OvalAugust 18, 1926Won
43 years, 259 daysSammy CarterAustraliaSouth AfricaCape TownNovember 29, 1926Won
42 years, 257 daysDick LilleyEnglandAustraliaThe OvalAugust 11, 1909Drawn
42 years, 251 daysBert StrudwickEnglandPakistanLahoreMarch 24, 1984Drawn
42 years, 175 daysBert OldfieldAustraliaEnglandMelbourneMarch 3, 1937Won
42 years, 103 daysHarry ElliotEnglandIndiaMadrasFebruary 13, 1934Won
40 years, 362 daysArthur WoodEnglandWest IndiesThe OvalAugust 22, 1939Drawn
40 years, 223 daysJack BlackhamAustraliaEnglandSydneyDecember 20, 1894Lost
40 years, 153 daysAlec StewartEnglandSouth AfricaThe OvalSeptember 4, 2003Won

Youngest wicketkeepers to make a maiden Test century

AgeWicketkeeperScoreCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
20 years, 150 daysAjay Ratra115*IndiaWest IndiesSt John’sMay 12, 2002Drawn
20 years, 342 daysRishabh Pant114IndiaEnglandThe OvalSeptember 11, 2018Lost
21 years, 188 daysVijay Manjrekar118IndiaWest IndiesKingstonApril 2, 1953Drawn
21 years, 248 daysTatenda Taibu153ZimbabweBangladeshDhakaJanuary 17, 2005Drawn
22 years, 43 daysMark Boucher100South AfricaWest IndiesCenturionJanuary 15, 1999Won

Ajay Ratra.   -  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

 

Youngest wicketkeeper to make a Test 200

AgeWicketkeeperScoreCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
24 years, 131 daysKumar Sangakkara230Sri LankaPakistanLahoreMarch 7, 2002Won

Kumar Sangakkara   -  FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS

 

Oldest wicketkeepers to make a maiden Test century

AgeWicketkeeperScoreCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
38 years, 98 daysHarry Wood134*EnglandSouth AfricaCape TownMarch 21, 1892Won
35 years, 111 daysDave Richardson109South AfricaNew ZealandCape TownJanuary 5, 1995Won
34 years, 262 daysBilly Wade125South AfricaEnglandPort ElizabethMarch 7, 1949Lost
33 years, 265 daysAlec Stewart101*EnglandZimbabweHarareDecember 29, 1996Drawn

Oldest wicketkeeper to make a Test 200

AgeWicketkeeperScoreCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
34 years, 138 daysBradley-John Watling205New ZealandEnglandMount MaunganuiNovember 24, 2019Won

Youngest wicketkeepers to take five or more dismissals in a Test innings

AgeWicketkeeperDismissalsCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
20 years, 319 daysRishabh Pant5 (5 catches)IndiaEnglandNottinghamAugust 19, 2018Won
20 years, 326 daysChris Read6 (5 catches+1 stumping)EnglandNew ZealandBirminghamJuly 2, 1999Won
21 years, 8 daysAdam Parore5 (5 catches)New ZealandEnglandAucklandJanuary 31, 1992Lost
21 years, 48 daysNiroshan Dickwella5 (5 catches)Sri LankaPakistanGalleAugust 10, 2014Won
20 years, 54 daysNiroshan Dickwella5 (5 catches)Sri LankaPakistanColombo (SSC)August 16, 2014Won

Note:

The youngest Test keeper to claim seven dismissals in an innings is Pakistan’s Wasim Bari (30 years, 337 days) against New Zealand at Auckland on February 23, 1979, in a draw.

The oldest Test keeper to claim seven dismissals in an innings is England’s Bob Taylor (38 years, 213 days) against India at Mumbai (Wankhede) on February, 15, 1980, in a winning cause.

Oldest wicketkeepers to claim five or more dismissals in a Test innings

AgeWicketkeeperDismissalsCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
38 years, 284 daysWally Grout5 (5 catches)AustraliaEnglandSydneyJanuary 8, 1966Lost
38 years, 213 daysBob Taylor7 (7 catches)EnglandIndiaMumbai (Wankhede)February 15, 1980Won
38 years, 104 daysAlec Stewart5 (5 catches)EnglandAustraliaLord’sJuly 21, 2001Lost
37 years, 233 daysBrad Haddin5 (5 catches)AustraliaWest IndiesKingstonJune 13, 2015Won
37 years, 137 daysBob Taylor5 (5 catches)EnglandAustraliaBrisbaneDecember 1, 1978Won

Youngest wicketkeepers to claim eight or more dismissals in a Test match

AgeWicketkeeperDismissalsCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
20 years, 326 daysChris Read8 (7 catches+1 stumping)EnglandNew ZealandBirminghamJuly 2, 1999Won
21 years, 67 daysRishabh Pant11 (11 catches)IndiaAustraliaAdelaideDecember 10, 2018Won
21 years, 97 daysMark Boucher9 (8 catches+1 stumping)South AfricaPakistanPort ElizabethMarch 10, 1998Won
21 years, 215 daysQuinton de Kock9 (8 catches+1 stumping)South AfricaSri LankaGalleJuly 20, 2014Won
23 years, 40 daysQuinton de Kock8 (8 catches)South AfricaEnglandCenturionJanuary 26, 2016Won

Oldest wicketkeepers to claim eight or more dismissals in a Test match

AgeWicketkeeperDismissalsCountryOpponentVenueDateResult
38 years, 217 daysBob Taylor10 (10 catches)EnglandIndiaMumbai (Wankhede)February 19, 1980Won
37 years, 58 daysBrad Haddin9 (9 catches)AustraliaIndiaBrisbaneDecember 20, 2014Won
36 years, 286 daysGil Langley9 (8 catches+1 stumping)AustraliaEnglandLord’sJune 26, 1956Won
36 years, 266 daysAlec Stewart8 (8 catches)EnglandSouth AfricaDurbanDecember 30, 1999Drawn
36 years, 55 daysBrad Haddin8 (8 catches)AustraliaEnglandPerthDecember 17, 2013Won

 

