Shafali Verma soars on debut, breaks records

Flamboyant batter Shafali Verma became the youngest to appear in a match in all women’s Tests played in the last 10 years.

24 June, 2021 22:46 IST

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma scored two fifties in the one-off Test against England in Bristol.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The number of women’s Test matches played in the last 10 years, with only four countries having had the opportunity of appearing in them. The Bristol Test between the host England and visitor India is the latest to be played in the longest format. This was England’s eighth Test match and India’s third since 2011. India’s only two Tests in the last 10 years before the Bristol game were played in 2014, when the team won both its matches – against England by six wickets at Wormsley on August 13-16 and against South Africa by an innings and 34 runs in Mysore on November 16-19.

Results summary of women’s Test matches played in the last 10 years

TeamTestsWonLostDrawnWin percentage
England813412.50
Australia621333.33
India320166.67
South Africa10100.00

4

The number of Indian players who have made their debut in the women’s Test cricket at a younger age than Shafali Verma did. Incidentally, Verma became the youngest to appear in a match in all women’s Tests played in the last 10 years.

Youngest players to appear for India in women’s Test matches

AgePlayerOppositionVenueDate of debut
15 years, 241 daysSharmila ChakrabortyWest IndiesBangaloreOctober 31, 1976
15 years, 283 daysRajani VenugopalNew ZealandCuttackMarch 7, 1985
16 years, 331 daysRajeshwari DholakiaWest IndiesLucknowNovember 21, 1976
17 years, 104 daysShubhangi KulkarniWest IndiesBangaloreOctober 31, 1976
17 years, 139 daysShafali VermaEnglandBristolJune 16, 2021
17 years, 159 daysNeetu DavidNew ZealandNelsonFebruary 7, 1995

 

Teenagers making their debut in women’s Test cricket in the last 10 years

AgePlayerCountryOppositionVenueDate of debut
17 years, 139 daysShafali VermaIndiaEnglandBristolJune 16, 2021
17 years, 232 daysHolly FerlingAustraliaEnglandWormsleyAugust 11, 2013
18 years, 26 daysSmriti MandhanaIndiaEnglandWormsleyAugust 13, 2013
18 years, 187 daysSophie EcclestoneEnglandAustraliaSydneyNovember 9, 2017
19 years, 298 daysSarah CoyteAustraliaEnglandSydneyJanuary 22, 2011

5

The number of Indian women to claim a haul of four wickets or more on Test debut. In England’s first innings in the Bristol Test, right-arm off-break bowler Sneh Rana (4/131) became the latest to do so.

Most wickets in an innings by Indian women on Test debut

Bowling figures (Overs)PlayerOppositionVenueDateTypeResult
5/48 (11.4)Shubhangi KulkarniWest IndiesBangaloreOctober 31, 1976Right-arm leg breakDrawn
4/19 (14.2)Niranjana NagarajanEnglandWormsleyAugust 13, 2014Right-arm mediumWon
4/51 (30)Neetu DavidNew ZealandNelsonFebruary 10, 1995Left-arm slowDrawn
5/54 (37)Rajeshwari GayakwadSouth AfricaMysoreNovember 18, 2014Left-arm slowWon
4/131 (39.2)Sneh RanaEnglandBristolJune 17, 2021Right-arm off breakDrawn

96

The number of runs scored by India’s Shafali Verma in the first innings against England in Bristol is the joint 16th-highest score by a debutant in women’s Test cricket but the highest by an Indian woman playing her first Test. Incidentally, Verma become the eighth woman Test cricketer to make a score in the 90s on debut.

Highest scores on debut by Indian women in Test cricket

RunsPlayerMatch inningsOppositionVenueDateBatting position
96Shafali Verma2EnglandBristolJune 17, 20212
80*Sneh Rana3EnglandBristolJune 19, 20218
75Chanderkanta Kaul1New ZealandNelsonFebruary 7, 19955
74Shanta Rangaswamy2West IndiesBangaloreNovember 1, 19765
71Sandhya Agarwal1AustraliaAhmedabadFebruary 3, 19842
69Shobha Pandit2West IndiesBangaloreNovember 1, 19762

Notes:

* Pandit and Rangaswamy’s innings were on the same day. Ramaswamy was also captain.

* Verma and Rana’s performances were in the same Test match but in different match innings.

* Rana’s effort came in the second innings.

* All the matches listed above were drawn.

2

The number of players who have scored a century while opening the batting on debut in women’s Test cricket. Shafali Verma’s 96 in Bristol meant she missed the opportunity of becoming the third to do so.

Highest scores by openers in debut innings in women’s Test cricket

RunsPlayerMatch inningsCountryOppositionVenueDateBatting position
113Enid Bakewell1EnglandAustraliaAdelaideDecember 27, 19681
104Belinda Clarke1AustraliaIndiaSydneyJanuary 26, 19912
96Shafali Verma2IndiaEnglandBristolJune 17, 20212
84Denise Emerson2AustraliaEnglandPerthDecember 14, 19842
83Ruth Buckstein1AustraliaEnglandHoveAugust 29, 19872

Notes:

* All the matches listed above were drawn.

* It was Buckstein’s only Test match.

231

India’s first innings score in Bristol is now the lowest total (where the team was all out) in women’s Test cricket after a 100-plus opening-wicket stand.

Lowest team totals in women’s Test cricket after the openers put on a 100-plus stand

TotalTeamOppositionVenueMonth/yearOpening standOpening pairResult
231IndiaEnglandBristolJune 2021167Smriti Mandhana & Shafali VermaDrawn
285EnglandNew ZealandScarboroughAugust 2004163Charlotte Edwards & Laura NewtonDrawn
314EnglandIndiaLucknowJanuary 2002200Caroline Atkins & Arran BrindleDrawn
335New ZealandAustraliaSt KildaFebruary 1972104Judi Doull & Janice SteadWon

 

Lowest team totals for nine wickets declared after the openers put on a 100-plus stand

TotalTeamOppositionVenueMonth/yearOpening standOpening pairResult
242/9dEnglandAustraliaBirminghamJuly 1976116Enid Bakewell & Lynne ThomasDrawn
282/9dNew ZealandEnglandChristchurchMarch 1969128Judi Doull & Janice SteadLost

3

The number of Indian players who have had the distinction of making two 50-plus scores in the same Test match in women’s cricket. Incidentally, Shafali Verma in Bristol became the fourth in all of women’s Test history to achieve this on debut.

Two 50-plus scores in the same Test match for India

ScoresPlayerOppositionVenueMonth/yearResult
134 & 83Sandhya AgarwalAustraliaMumbai (Wankhede)February 1984Drawn
60 & 75Gargi BanerjeeEnglandBlackpoolJuly 1986Drawn
96 & 63Shafali VermaEnglandBristolJune 2021Drawn

5

The number of women who aggregated more than 150-plus runs in their debut Test match.

Highest aggregate runs on debut in women’s Test cricket

Runs (Scores)PlayerCountryOppositionVenueMonth/yearResult
204 (204)Michelle GoszkoAustraliaEnglandShenleyJune 2001Won
189 (72 & 117)Lesley CookeEnglandIndiaCollinghamJune 1986Drawn
159 (96 & 63)Shafali VermaIndiaEnglandBristolJune 2021Drawn
153 (99 & 54)Jessica JonassenAustraliaEnglandCanterburyAugust 2015Won
150 (113 & 37)Enid BakewellEnglandAustraliaAdelaideDecember 1968Drawn

Note: Cooke, Verma, Jonassen (all listed above) and Sri Lanka’s Vanessa Bowen (78 & 63) against Pakistan in Colombo in April 1998 (won) are the only four players to register two 50-plus scores in each innings on Test debut.

4

The number of players who have had the distinction of making a 50-plus score and claiming a four-wicket haul in an innings in their debut Test match. Sneh Rana in Bristol became the latest to do so.

Fifty-plus score and four-wicket haul on debut in women’s Test cricket

RunsWicketsPlayerCountryOppositionVenueMonth/yearResult
727/10Myrtle MaclaganEnglandAustraliaBrisbaneDecember 1934Won
904/37 & 6/28Betty WilsonAustraliaNew ZealandWellingtonMarch 1948Won
105*5/31Chamani SeneviratnaSri LankaPakistanColombo (CCC)April 1998Won
80*4/131Sneh RanaIndiaEnglandBristolJune 2021Drawn

Notes:

** Seneviratna is the only player in the above list to register a hundred and also take a five-wicket haul. Sadly, it was her only Test match!

** Maclagan’s performance came in the inaugural women’s Test match.

2

The number of times India has been made to follow-on in women’s Test cricket. For the record, India has enforced the follow-on on three occasions – twice against South Africa and once against England, managing to win all three matches.

India women made to follow-on in Tests

DateVenueOppositionOpposition totalIndia – first inningsIndia – second inningsResult
February 18-20, 2006AdelaideAustralia25093153Australia won by an innings and four runs
June 16-19, 2021BristolEngland296/9 declared231344/8Drawn

 

All records are updated as of the end of the Bristol Test match on June 19, 2021.

