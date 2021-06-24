Home Statsman Shafali Verma soars on debut, breaks records Flamboyant batter Shafali Verma became the youngest to appear in a match in all women’s Tests played in the last 10 years. Mohandas Menon 24 June, 2021 22:46 IST Indian cricketer Shafali Verma scored two fifties in the one-off Test against England in Bristol. - GETTY IMAGES Mohandas Menon 24 June, 2021 22:46 IST 9The number of women’s Test matches played in the last 10 years, with only four countries having had the opportunity of appearing in them. The Bristol Test between the host England and visitor India is the latest to be played in the longest format. This was England’s eighth Test match and India’s third since 2011. India’s only two Tests in the last 10 years before the Bristol game were played in 2014, when the team won both its matches – against England by six wickets at Wormsley on August 13-16 and against South Africa by an innings and 34 runs in Mysore on November 16-19.READ| Daljit Singh: Unacceptable to play on used pitch, ICC must intervene Results summary of women’s Test matches played in the last 10 yearsTeamTestsWonLostDrawnWin percentageEngland813412.50Australia621333.33India320166.67South Africa10100.004The number of Indian players who have made their debut in the women’s Test cricket at a younger age than Shafali Verma did. Incidentally, Verma became the youngest to appear in a match in all women’s Tests played in the last 10 years.READ| Sandhya Agarwal: UK weather conditions not like before, it could help India Youngest players to appear for India in women’s Test matchesAgePlayerOppositionVenueDate of debut15 years, 241 daysSharmila ChakrabortyWest IndiesBangaloreOctober 31, 197615 years, 283 daysRajani VenugopalNew ZealandCuttackMarch 7, 198516 years, 331 daysRajeshwari DholakiaWest IndiesLucknowNovember 21, 197617 years, 104 daysShubhangi KulkarniWest IndiesBangaloreOctober 31, 197617 years, 139 daysShafali VermaEnglandBristolJune 16, 202117 years, 159 daysNeetu DavidNew ZealandNelsonFebruary 7, 1995 Teenagers making their debut in women’s Test cricket in the last 10 yearsAgePlayerCountryOppositionVenueDate of debut17 years, 139 daysShafali VermaIndiaEnglandBristolJune 16, 202117 years, 232 daysHolly FerlingAustraliaEnglandWormsleyAugust 11, 201318 years, 26 daysSmriti MandhanaIndiaEnglandWormsleyAugust 13, 201318 years, 187 daysSophie EcclestoneEnglandAustraliaSydneyNovember 9, 201719 years, 298 daysSarah CoyteAustraliaEnglandSydneyJanuary 22, 20115The number of Indian women to claim a haul of four wickets or more on Test debut. In England’s first innings in the Bristol Test, right-arm off-break bowler Sneh Rana (4/131) became the latest to do so.Most wickets in an innings by Indian women on Test debutBowling figures (Overs)PlayerOppositionVenueDateTypeResult5/48 (11.4)Shubhangi KulkarniWest IndiesBangaloreOctober 31, 1976Right-arm leg breakDrawn4/19 (14.2)Niranjana NagarajanEnglandWormsleyAugust 13, 2014Right-arm mediumWon4/51 (30)Neetu DavidNew ZealandNelsonFebruary 10, 1995Left-arm slowDrawn5/54 (37)Rajeshwari GayakwadSouth AfricaMysoreNovember 18, 2014Left-arm slowWon4/131 (39.2)Sneh RanaEnglandBristolJune 17, 2021Right-arm off breakDrawn96The number of runs scored by India’s Shafali Verma in the first innings against England in Bristol is the joint 16th-highest score by a debutant in women’s Test cricket but the highest by an Indian woman playing her first Test. Incidentally, Verma become the eighth woman Test cricketer to make a score in the 90s on debut.READ| How to handle mental health issues? Sportsmen spell out Highest scores on debut by Indian women in Test cricketRunsPlayerMatch inningsOppositionVenueDateBatting position96Shafali Verma2EnglandBristolJune 17, 2021280*Sneh Rana3EnglandBristolJune 19, 2021875Chanderkanta Kaul1New ZealandNelsonFebruary 7, 1995574Shanta Rangaswamy2West IndiesBangaloreNovember 1, 1976571Sandhya Agarwal1AustraliaAhmedabadFebruary 3, 1984269Shobha Pandit2West IndiesBangaloreNovember 1, 19762Notes:* Pandit and Rangaswamy’s innings were on the same day. Ramaswamy was also captain.* Verma and Rana’s performances were in the same Test match but in different match innings.* Rana’s effort came in the second innings.* All the matches listed above were drawn.2The number of players who have scored a century while opening the batting on debut in women’s Test cricket. Shafali Verma’s 96 in Bristol meant she missed the opportunity of becoming the third to do so.Highest scores by openers in debut innings in women’s Test cricketRunsPlayerMatch inningsCountryOppositionVenueDateBatting position113Enid Bakewell1EnglandAustraliaAdelaideDecember 27, 19681104Belinda Clarke1AustraliaIndiaSydneyJanuary 26, 1991296Shafali Verma2IndiaEnglandBristolJune 17, 2021284Denise Emerson2AustraliaEnglandPerthDecember 14, 1984283Ruth Buckstein1AustraliaEnglandHoveAugust 29, 19872Notes:* All the matches listed above were drawn.* It was Buckstein’s only Test match.READ| World Test Championship (WTC) in numbers: leading run-scorers, most wickets, hat-tricks and more 231India’s first innings score in Bristol is now the lowest total (where the team was all out) in women’s Test cricket after a 100-plus opening-wicket stand.Lowest team totals in women’s Test cricket after the openers put on a 100-plus standTotalTeamOppositionVenueMonth/yearOpening standOpening pairResult231IndiaEnglandBristolJune 2021167Smriti Mandhana & Shafali VermaDrawn285EnglandNew ZealandScarboroughAugust 2004163Charlotte Edwards & Laura NewtonDrawn314EnglandIndiaLucknowJanuary 2002200Caroline Atkins & Arran BrindleDrawn335New ZealandAustraliaSt KildaFebruary 1972104Judi Doull & Janice SteadWon Lowest team totals for nine wickets declared after the openers put on a 100-plus standTotalTeamOppositionVenueMonth/yearOpening standOpening pairResult242/9dEnglandAustraliaBirminghamJuly 1976116Enid Bakewell & Lynne ThomasDrawn282/9dNew ZealandEnglandChristchurchMarch 1969128Judi Doull & Janice SteadLost3The number of Indian players who have had the distinction of making two 50-plus scores in the same Test match in women’s cricket. Incidentally, Shafali Verma in Bristol became the fourth in all of women’s Test history to achieve this on debut.Two 50-plus scores in the same Test match for IndiaScoresPlayerOppositionVenueMonth/yearResult134 & 83Sandhya AgarwalAustraliaMumbai (Wankhede)February 1984Drawn60 & 75Gargi BanerjeeEnglandBlackpoolJuly 1986Drawn96 & 63Shafali VermaEnglandBristolJune 2021Drawn5The number of women who aggregated more than 150-plus runs in their debut Test match.Highest aggregate runs on debut in women’s Test cricketRuns (Scores)PlayerCountryOppositionVenueMonth/yearResult204 (204)Michelle GoszkoAustraliaEnglandShenleyJune 2001Won189 (72 & 117)Lesley CookeEnglandIndiaCollinghamJune 1986Drawn159 (96 & 63)Shafali VermaIndiaEnglandBristolJune 2021Drawn153 (99 & 54)Jessica JonassenAustraliaEnglandCanterburyAugust 2015Won150 (113 & 37)Enid BakewellEnglandAustraliaAdelaideDecember 1968DrawnNote: Cooke, Verma, Jonassen (all listed above) and Sri Lanka’s Vanessa Bowen (78 & 63) against Pakistan in Colombo in April 1998 (won) are the only four players to register two 50-plus scores in each innings on Test debut.4The number of players who have had the distinction of making a 50-plus score and claiming a four-wicket haul in an innings in their debut Test match. Sneh Rana in Bristol became the latest to do so.Fifty-plus score and four-wicket haul on debut in women’s Test cricketRunsWicketsPlayerCountryOppositionVenueMonth/yearResult727/10Myrtle MaclaganEnglandAustraliaBrisbaneDecember 1934Won904/37 & 6/28Betty WilsonAustraliaNew ZealandWellingtonMarch 1948Won105*5/31Chamani SeneviratnaSri LankaPakistanColombo (CCC)April 1998Won80*4/131Sneh RanaIndiaEnglandBristolJune 2021DrawnNotes:** Seneviratna is the only player in the above list to register a hundred and also take a five-wicket haul. Sadly, it was her only Test match!** Maclagan’s performance came in the inaugural women’s Test match.2The number of times India has been made to follow-on in women’s Test cricket. For the record, India has enforced the follow-on on three occasions – twice against South Africa and once against England, managing to win all three matches.India women made to follow-on in TestsDateVenueOppositionOpposition totalIndia – first inningsIndia – second inningsResultFebruary 18-20, 2006AdelaideAustralia25093153Australia won by an innings and four runsJune 16-19, 2021BristolEngland296/9 declared231344/8Drawn All records are updated as of the end of the Bristol Test match on June 19, 2021. Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :