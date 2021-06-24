Shafali Verma soars on debut, breaks records

9

The number of women’s Test matches played in the last 10 years, with only four countries having had the opportunity of appearing in them. The Bristol Test between the host England and visitor India is the latest to be played in the longest format. This was England’s eighth Test match and India’s third since 2011. India’s only two Tests in the last 10 years before the Bristol game were played in 2014, when the team won both its matches – against England by six wickets at Wormsley on August 13-16 and against South Africa by an innings and 34 runs in Mysore on November 16-19.

Results summary of women’s Test matches played in the last 10 years

Team Tests Won Lost Drawn Win percentage England 8 1 3 4 12.50 Australia 6 2 1 3 33.33 India 3 2 0 1 66.67 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0.00

4

The number of Indian players who have made their debut in the women’s Test cricket at a younger age than Shafali Verma did. Incidentally, Verma became the youngest to appear in a match in all women’s Tests played in the last 10 years.

Youngest players to appear for India in women’s Test matches

Age Player Opposition Venue Date of debut 15 years, 241 days Sharmila Chakraborty West Indies Bangalore October 31, 1976 15 years, 283 days Rajani Venugopal New Zealand Cuttack March 7, 1985 16 years, 331 days Rajeshwari Dholakia West Indies Lucknow November 21, 1976 17 years, 104 days Shubhangi Kulkarni West Indies Bangalore October 31, 1976 17 years, 139 days Shafali Verma England Bristol June 16, 2021 17 years, 159 days Neetu David New Zealand Nelson February 7, 1995

Teenagers making their debut in women’s Test cricket in the last 10 years

Age Player Country Opposition Venue Date of debut 17 years, 139 days Shafali Verma India England Bristol June 16, 2021 17 years, 232 days Holly Ferling Australia England Wormsley August 11, 2013 18 years, 26 days Smriti Mandhana India England Wormsley August 13, 2013 18 years, 187 days Sophie Ecclestone England Australia Sydney November 9, 2017 19 years, 298 days Sarah Coyte Australia England Sydney January 22, 2011

5

The number of Indian women to claim a haul of four wickets or more on Test debut. In England’s first innings in the Bristol Test, right-arm off-break bowler Sneh Rana (4/131) became the latest to do so.

Most wickets in an innings by Indian women on Test debut

Bowling figures (Overs) Player Opposition Venue Date Type Result 5/48 (11.4) Shubhangi Kulkarni West Indies Bangalore October 31, 1976 Right-arm leg break Drawn 4/19 (14.2) Niranjana Nagarajan England Wormsley August 13, 2014 Right-arm medium Won 4/51 (30) Neetu David New Zealand Nelson February 10, 1995 Left-arm slow Drawn 5/54 (37) Rajeshwari Gayakwad South Africa Mysore November 18, 2014 Left-arm slow Won 4/131 (39.2) Sneh Rana England Bristol June 17, 2021 Right-arm off break Drawn

96

The number of runs scored by India’s Shafali Verma in the first innings against England in Bristol is the joint 16th-highest score by a debutant in women’s Test cricket but the highest by an Indian woman playing her first Test. Incidentally, Verma become the eighth woman Test cricketer to make a score in the 90s on debut.

Highest scores on debut by Indian women in Test cricket

Runs Player Match innings Opposition Venue Date Batting position 96 Shafali Verma 2 England Bristol June 17, 2021 2 80* Sneh Rana 3 England Bristol June 19, 2021 8 75 Chanderkanta Kaul 1 New Zealand Nelson February 7, 1995 5 74 Shanta Rangaswamy 2 West Indies Bangalore November 1, 1976 5 71 Sandhya Agarwal 1 Australia Ahmedabad February 3, 1984 2 69 Shobha Pandit 2 West Indies Bangalore November 1, 1976 2

Notes:

* Pandit and Rangaswamy’s innings were on the same day. Ramaswamy was also captain.

* Verma and Rana’s performances were in the same Test match but in different match innings.

* Rana’s effort came in the second innings.

* All the matches listed above were drawn.

2

The number of players who have scored a century while opening the batting on debut in women’s Test cricket. Shafali Verma’s 96 in Bristol meant she missed the opportunity of becoming the third to do so.

Highest scores by openers in debut innings in women’s Test cricket

Runs Player Match innings Country Opposition Venue Date Batting position 113 Enid Bakewell 1 England Australia Adelaide December 27, 1968 1 104 Belinda Clarke 1 Australia India Sydney January 26, 1991 2 96 Shafali Verma 2 India England Bristol June 17, 2021 2 84 Denise Emerson 2 Australia England Perth December 14, 1984 2 83 Ruth Buckstein 1 Australia England Hove August 29, 1987 2

Notes:

* All the matches listed above were drawn.

* It was Buckstein’s only Test match.

231

India’s first innings score in Bristol is now the lowest total (where the team was all out) in women’s Test cricket after a 100-plus opening-wicket stand.

Lowest team totals in women’s Test cricket after the openers put on a 100-plus stand

Total Team Opposition Venue Month/year Opening stand Opening pair Result 231 India England Bristol June 2021 167 Smriti Mandhana & Shafali Verma Drawn 285 England New Zealand Scarborough August 2004 163 Charlotte Edwards & Laura Newton Drawn 314 England India Lucknow January 2002 200 Caroline Atkins & Arran Brindle Drawn 335 New Zealand Australia St Kilda February 1972 104 Judi Doull & Janice Stead Won

Lowest team totals for nine wickets declared after the openers put on a 100-plus stand

Total Team Opposition Venue Month/year Opening stand Opening pair Result 242/9d England Australia Birmingham July 1976 116 Enid Bakewell & Lynne Thomas Drawn 282/9d New Zealand England Christchurch March 1969 128 Judi Doull & Janice Stead Lost

3

The number of Indian players who have had the distinction of making two 50-plus scores in the same Test match in women’s cricket. Incidentally, Shafali Verma in Bristol became the fourth in all of women’s Test history to achieve this on debut.

Two 50-plus scores in the same Test match for India

Scores Player Opposition Venue Month/year Result 134 & 83 Sandhya Agarwal Australia Mumbai (Wankhede) February 1984 Drawn 60 & 75 Gargi Banerjee England Blackpool July 1986 Drawn 96 & 63 Shafali Verma England Bristol June 2021 Drawn

5

The number of women who aggregated more than 150-plus runs in their debut Test match.

Highest aggregate runs on debut in women’s Test cricket

Runs (Scores) Player Country Opposition Venue Month/year Result 204 (204) Michelle Goszko Australia England Shenley June 2001 Won 189 (72 & 117) Lesley Cooke England India Collingham June 1986 Drawn 159 (96 & 63) Shafali Verma India England Bristol June 2021 Drawn 153 (99 & 54) Jessica Jonassen Australia England Canterbury August 2015 Won 150 (113 & 37) Enid Bakewell England Australia Adelaide December 1968 Drawn

Note: Cooke, Verma, Jonassen (all listed above) and Sri Lanka’s Vanessa Bowen (78 & 63) against Pakistan in Colombo in April 1998 (won) are the only four players to register two 50-plus scores in each innings on Test debut.

4

The number of players who have had the distinction of making a 50-plus score and claiming a four-wicket haul in an innings in their debut Test match. Sneh Rana in Bristol became the latest to do so.

Fifty-plus score and four-wicket haul on debut in women’s Test cricket

Runs Wickets Player Country Opposition Venue Month/year Result 72 7/10 Myrtle Maclagan England Australia Brisbane December 1934 Won 90 4/37 & 6/28 Betty Wilson Australia New Zealand Wellington March 1948 Won 105* 5/31 Chamani Seneviratna Sri Lanka Pakistan Colombo (CCC) April 1998 Won 80* 4/131 Sneh Rana India England Bristol June 2021 Drawn

Notes:

** Seneviratna is the only player in the above list to register a hundred and also take a five-wicket haul. Sadly, it was her only Test match!

** Maclagan’s performance came in the inaugural women’s Test match.

2

The number of times India has been made to follow-on in women’s Test cricket. For the record, India has enforced the follow-on on three occasions – twice against South Africa and once against England, managing to win all three matches.

India women made to follow-on in Tests

Date Venue Opposition Opposition total India – first innings India – second innings Result February 18-20, 2006 Adelaide Australia 250 93 153 Australia won by an innings and four runs June 16-19, 2021 Bristol England 296/9 declared 231 344/8 Drawn

All records are updated as of the end of the Bristol Test match on June 19, 2021.