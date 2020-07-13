All about Test cricket wicketkeepers – Part II

Since the very beginning of cricket, a wicketkeeper’s skill has always been applied behind the wickets. His most important skill is his ability to catch the ball, be it with one hand or both, either from a nearly stationary position standing close to the batsman or affecting a quick dive or sprint, or even a stumping.

However, in modern-day cricket, a ’keeper’s job specs are not only to perform well behind the wickets in terms of taking catches, executing stumpings and limiting the number of byes, but to also perform well as a batsman. Therefore, the position is of a specialist or an all-rounder in the playing XI.

In the second part of this statistical analysis on Test wicketkeepers, we take a look at their performances with the gloves.

Most dismissals in a Test innings

Dismissals (catches + stumpings) Wicketkeeper Country Opposition Venue Date Result 7 (7 + 0) Wasim Bari Pakistan New Zealand Auckland February 23, 1979 Drawn 7 (7 + 0) Bob Taylor England India Mumbai (Wankhede) February 15, 1980 Won 7 (7 + 0) Ian Smith New Zealand Sri Lanka Hamilton February 24, 1991 Drawn 7 (7 + 0) Ridley Jacobs West Indies Australia Melbourne December 27, 2000 Lost

Notes:

- There are 32 instances of six dismissals by wicketkeepers in a Test innings.

- South Africa's Mark Boucher is the only keeper to take six or more dismissals in an innings on four occasions, followed by England’s Chris Read with three. Two other English keepers, Jack Russell and Matt Prior, and New Zealand’s Bradey-John Watling have done it twice!

Most dismissals in a Test match

Dismissals (catches + stumpings) Wicketkeeper Country Opposition Venue Date Result 11 (11 + 0) Jack Russell England South Africa Johannesburg December 3, 1995 Drawn 11 (11 + 0) A. B. de Villiers South Africa Pakistan Johannesburg February 4, 2013 Won 11 (11 + 0) Rishabh Pant India Australia Adelaide December 10, 2018 Won

Notes:

- There are 34 instances of nine or more dismissals by wicketkeepers in a Test match, including four instances of 10 dismissals in a match.

- South Africa's Mark Boucher is the only keeper to achieve nine or more dismissals in a match on three occasions, while the following keepers have done it twice – Sri Lanka's Amal Silva, England’s Jack Russell and Jonny Bairstow, Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Brad Haddin, and New Zealand's Bradley-John Watling.

Most dismissals in a Test series

Dismissals (catches + stumpings) Matches Wicketkeeper Country Opposition Venue Season 29 (29 +0) 5 Brad Haddin Australia England England 2013 28 (20 +0) 5 Rodney Marsh Australia England Australia 1982-83 27 (25 + 2) 5 Jack Russell England South Africa South Africa 1995-96 27 (25 + 2) 6 Ian Healy Australia England England 1997

Notes:

- There are 14 instances of 25 or more dismissals by wicketkeepers in a Test series.

- Australian Adam Gilchrist in the only keeper to achieve 25 or more dismissals in a Test series on four occasions, followed by countrymen Ian Healy and Rodney Marsh doing so on three and two occasions, respectively.

- There are 58 instances of 20 or more dismissals by wicketkeepers in a Test series.

- Australians Rodney Marsh, Ian Healy and Adam Gilchrist have all done it on five occasions each.

Most Test dismissals in a calendar year

Dismissals (catches + stumpings) Matches Wicketkeeper Country Year 70 (66 +4) 17 Jonny Bairstow England 2016 67 (58 + 9) 16 Ian Healy Australia 1993 67 (65 + 2) 13 Mark Boucher South Africa 1998 66 (58 + 8) 14 Adam Gilchrist Australia 2004 59 (55 + 4) 15 Ian Healy Australia 1997

Most Test dismissals in a career

Dismissals (catches + stumpings) Matches Wicketkeeper Country Career span 555 (532 +23) 147 Mark Boucher South Africa+ 1997-2012 416 (379 + 37) 96 Adam Gilchrist Australia 1999-2008 395 (366 + 29) 119 Ian Healy Australia 1988-99 355 (343 + 12) 96 Rodney Marsh Australia 1970-84 294 (256 +38) 90 M. S. Dhoni India 2005-14

+ Also appeared in one Test for ICC World XI in 2005 (took two catches).

Most Test stumpings

In an innings 5 Kiran More for India vs West Indies at Chennai, January 15, 1988 (Won) In a match 6 Kiran More for India vs West Indies at Chennai, January 15, 1988 (Won) In a series 9 Dick Lelley in five matches for England vs Australia in Australia in 1903-04 Percy Sherwell in five matches for South Africa versus Australia in Australia in 1910-11 In a career 52 Bert Oldfield in 54 matches for Australia between 1920 and 1937

Most career dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket - how the record changed hands

Dismissals (catches + stumpings) Wicketkeeper Country Achieved against Venue Date Result Record dismissals (catches + stumpings) 50 (30 +20) Jack Blackham Australia England Sydney February 2, 1892 Won 59 (35 + 24) 60 (51 + 9) Dick Lilley England Achieved against Sydney March 1, 1904 Won 92 (70 +22) 93 (58 +35) Bert Oldfield Australia England Sydney February 27, 1933 Lost 130 (78 + 52) 131 (94 + 37) Godfrey Evans England Pakistan The Oval August 12, 1954 Lost 219 (173 + 46) 220 (203 + 17) Alan Knott England West Indies The Oval August 12, 1976 Lost 263 (244 + 19) 264 (253 + 11) Rodney Marsh Australia England Leeds July 18, 1981 Lost 355 (343 + 12) 356 (331 + 25) Ian Healy Australia Pakistan Rawalpindi October 4, 1998 Won 395 (366 + 29) 396 (378 + 18) Mark Boucher+ South Africa Pakistan Karachi October 3, 2007 Won 413 (394 + 19) 414 (377 + 37) Adam Gilchrist Australia India Adelaide January 24, 2008 Drawn 416 (379 + 37) 417 (398 + 19) Mark Boucher+ South Africa Bangladesh Mirpur February 22, 2008 Won 555 (532 + 23)

+ Also appeared in one Test for ICC World XI in 2005 (took two catches).

First wicketkeepers to reach landmark Test dismissals

Dismissals (catches + stumpings) Wicketkeeper Country Opposition Venue Date Result 50 (30 +20) Jack Blackham Australia England Sydney February 2, 1892 Won 100 (62 +38) Bert Oldfield Australia England Lord’s June 23, 1934 Lost 200 (157 + 43) Godfrey Evans England West Indies Leeds July 27, 1957 Won 300 (289 + 11) Rodney Marsh Australia New Zealand Christchurch March 20, 1982 Won 400 (383 +18) Mark Boucher+ South Africa Pakistan Lahore October 10, 2007 Drawn 500 (478 + 22) Mark Boucher+ South Africa West Indies Basseterre June 12, 2010 Drawn

+ Also appeared in one Test for ICC World XI in 2005 (took two catches).

Quickest to reach landmark Test dismissals (i.e. fewest matches)

Dismissals Tests Wicketkeeper 50 10 Mark Boucher (South Africa, 1998), Jonny Bairstow (England, 2016), Tim Paine (Australia, 2018) 100 22 Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2001), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 2017) 200 44 Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 2020) 300 72 Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2005) 400 94 Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2008) 500 133 Mark Boucher (South Africa, 2010)

To be continued...