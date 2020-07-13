Home Statsman All about Test cricket wicketkeepers – Part II In the second part of this statistical analysis on Test wicketkeepers, we take a look at their performances with the gloves. Mohandas Menon 13 July, 2020 20:20 IST Mark Boucher of South Africa celebrates after overtaking Adam Gillchrist as the leading wicket-taking wicketkeeper in Test cricket during day three of the first Test match against Bangladesh on February 24, 2008 in Mirpur, Bangladesh. - Getty Images Mohandas Menon 13 July, 2020 20:20 IST Since the very beginning of cricket, a wicketkeeper’s skill has always been applied behind the wickets. His most important skill is his ability to catch the ball, be it with one hand or both, either from a nearly stationary position standing close to the batsman or affecting a quick dive or sprint, or even a stumping. However, in modern-day cricket, a ’keeper’s job specs are not only to perform well behind the wickets in terms of taking catches, executing stumpings and limiting the number of byes, but to also perform well as a batsman. Therefore, the position is of a specialist or an all-rounder in the playing XI.READ: Part I - All about Test cricket wicketkeepers In the second part of this statistical analysis on Test wicketkeepers, we take a look at their performances with the gloves.Most dismissals in a Test inningsDismissals (catches + stumpings)WicketkeeperCountryOppositionVenueDateResult7 (7 + 0)Wasim BariPakistanNew ZealandAucklandFebruary 23, 1979Drawn7 (7 + 0)Bob TaylorEnglandIndiaMumbai (Wankhede)February 15, 1980Won7 (7 + 0)Ian SmithNew ZealandSri LankaHamiltonFebruary 24, 1991Drawn7 (7 + 0)Ridley JacobsWest IndiesAustraliaMelbourneDecember 27, 2000LostNotes:- There are 32 instances of six dismissals by wicketkeepers in a Test innings.- South Africa's Mark Boucher is the only keeper to take six or more dismissals in an innings on four occasions, followed by England’s Chris Read with three. Two other English keepers, Jack Russell and Matt Prior, and New Zealand’s Bradey-John Watling have done it twice!Most dismissals in a Test matchDismissals (catches + stumpings)WicketkeeperCountryOppositionVenueDateResult11 (11 + 0)Jack RussellEnglandSouth AfricaJohannesburgDecember 3, 1995Drawn11 (11 + 0)A. B. de VilliersSouth AfricaPakistanJohannesburgFebruary 4, 2013Won11 (11 + 0)Rishabh PantIndiaAustraliaAdelaideDecember 10, 2018WonNotes:- There are 34 instances of nine or more dismissals by wicketkeepers in a Test match, including four instances of 10 dismissals in a match.- South Africa's Mark Boucher is the only keeper to achieve nine or more dismissals in a match on three occasions, while the following keepers have done it twice – Sri Lanka's Amal Silva, England’s Jack Russell and Jonny Bairstow, Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Brad Haddin, and New Zealand's Bradley-John Watling.Most dismissals in a Test seriesDismissals (catches + stumpings)MatchesWicketkeeperCountryOppositionVenueSeason29 (29 +0)5Brad HaddinAustraliaEnglandEngland201328 (20 +0)5Rodney MarshAustraliaEnglandAustralia1982-8327 (25 + 2)5Jack RussellEnglandSouth AfricaSouth Africa1995-9627 (25 + 2)6Ian HealyAustraliaEnglandEngland1997Notes:- There are 14 instances of 25 or more dismissals by wicketkeepers in a Test series.- Australian Adam Gilchrist in the only keeper to achieve 25 or more dismissals in a Test series on four occasions, followed by countrymen Ian Healy and Rodney Marsh doing so on three and two occasions, respectively.- There are 58 instances of 20 or more dismissals by wicketkeepers in a Test series.- Australians Rodney Marsh, Ian Healy and Adam Gilchrist have all done it on five occasions each.Most Test dismissals in a calendar yearDismissals (catches + stumpings)MatchesWicketkeeperCountryYear70 (66 +4)17Jonny BairstowEngland201667 (58 + 9)16Ian HealyAustralia199367 (65 + 2)13Mark BoucherSouth Africa199866 (58 + 8)14Adam GilchristAustralia200459 (55 + 4)15Ian HealyAustralia1997Most Test dismissals in a careerDismissals (catches + stumpings)MatchesWicketkeeperCountryCareer span555 (532 +23)147Mark BoucherSouth Africa+1997-2012416 (379 + 37)96Adam GilchristAustralia1999-2008395 (366 + 29)119Ian HealyAustralia1988-99355 (343 + 12)96Rodney MarshAustralia1970-84294 (256 +38)90M. S. DhoniIndia2005-14+ Also appeared in one Test for ICC World XI in 2005 (took two catches).Most Test stumpingsIn an innings5Kiran More for India vs West Indies at Chennai, January 15, 1988 (Won)In a match6Kiran More for India vs West Indies at Chennai, January 15, 1988 (Won)In a series9Dick Lelley in five matches for England vs Australia in Australia in 1903-04 Percy Sherwell in five matches for South Africa versus Australia in Australia in 1910-11In a career52Bert Oldfield in 54 matches for Australia between 1920 and 1937 Most career dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket - how the record changed handsDismissals (catches + stumpings)WicketkeeperCountryAchieved againstVenueDateResultRecord dismissals (catches + stumpings)50 (30 +20)Jack BlackhamAustraliaEnglandSydneyFebruary 2, 1892Won59 (35 + 24)60 (51 + 9)Dick LilleyEnglandAchieved againstSydneyMarch 1, 1904Won92 (70 +22)93 (58 +35)Bert OldfieldAustraliaEnglandSydneyFebruary 27, 1933Lost130 (78 + 52)131 (94 + 37)Godfrey EvansEnglandPakistanThe OvalAugust 12, 1954Lost219 (173 + 46)220 (203 + 17)Alan KnottEnglandWest IndiesThe OvalAugust 12, 1976Lost263 (244 + 19)264 (253 + 11)Rodney MarshAustraliaEnglandLeedsJuly 18, 1981Lost355 (343 + 12)356 (331 + 25)Ian HealyAustraliaPakistanRawalpindiOctober 4, 1998Won395 (366 + 29)396 (378 + 18)Mark Boucher+South AfricaPakistanKarachiOctober 3, 2007Won413 (394 + 19)414 (377 + 37)Adam GilchristAustraliaIndiaAdelaideJanuary 24, 2008Drawn416 (379 + 37)417 (398 + 19)Mark Boucher+South AfricaBangladeshMirpurFebruary 22, 2008Won555 (532 + 23)+ Also appeared in one Test for ICC World XI in 2005 (took two catches).First wicketkeepers to reach landmark Test dismissalsDismissals (catches + stumpings)WicketkeeperCountryOppositionVenueDateResult50 (30 +20)Jack BlackhamAustraliaEnglandSydneyFebruary 2, 1892Won100 (62 +38)Bert OldfieldAustraliaEnglandLord’sJune 23, 1934Lost200 (157 + 43)Godfrey EvansEnglandWest IndiesLeedsJuly 27, 1957Won300 (289 + 11)Rodney MarshAustraliaNew ZealandChristchurchMarch 20, 1982Won400 (383 +18)Mark Boucher+South AfricaPakistanLahoreOctober 10, 2007Drawn500 (478 + 22)Mark Boucher+South AfricaWest IndiesBasseterreJune 12, 2010Drawn+ Also appeared in one Test for ICC World XI in 2005 (took two catches).Quickest to reach landmark Test dismissals (i.e. fewest matches)DismissalsTestsWicketkeeper5010Mark Boucher (South Africa, 1998), Jonny Bairstow (England, 2016), Tim Paine (Australia, 2018)10022Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2001), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 2017)20044Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 2020)30072Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2005)40094Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2008)500133Mark Boucher (South Africa, 2010) To be continued... 