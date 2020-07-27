All about Test cricket wicketkeepers – Part III

Since the very beginning of cricket, a wicketkeeper’s skill has always been applied behind the wickets. His most important skill is his ability to catch the ball, be it with one hand or both, either from a nearly stationary position standing close to the batsman or affecting a quick dive or sprint, or even a stumping.

However, in modern-day cricket, a ’keeper’s job specs are not only to perform well behind the wickets in terms of taking catches, executing stumpings and limiting the number of byes, but to also perform well as a batsman. Therefore, the position is of a specialist or an all-rounder in the playing XI.

In the third part of this statistical analysis on Test wicketkeepers, we take a look at their all-round performances and also at times their bowling performances. Some of them also have the double distinction of appearing in Test matches as both as captain and wicketkeeper. A list of such successful players is given below.

Top all-round performances by wicketkeepers – A century and seven or more dismissals in the match

Runs Dismissals Wicketkeeper Country Opponent Venue Month, Year Result 69 & 182 6ct & 2ct Dennis Lindsay South Africa Australia Johannesburg December 1966 Won 111 & 11 3ct+1st & 5ct Amal Silva Sri Lanka India Colombo (PSS) September 1985 Won 118 2ct & 5ct Matt Prior England Australia Sydney January 2011 Won 31 & 103* 6ct & 5ct A. B. de Villiers South Africa Pakistan Johannesburg February 2013 Won 13 & 103 4ct & 3ct A. B. de Villiers South Africa India Johannesburg December 2013 Drawn 129* & 9* 4ct & 4ct Quinton de Kock South Africa England Centurion January 2016 Won 140 5ct & 4ct Jonny Bairstow England Sri Lanka Leeds May 2016 Won 104 3ct & 4ct Quinton de Kock South Africa Australia Hobart November 2016 Won 18 & 129 3ct & 4ct Quinton de Kock South Africa Pakistan Johannesburg January 2019 Won

Note: Sri Lanka gained its first-ever Test victory in the Colombo Test in 1985.

Leading Test wicketkeeping all-rounders – 200-plus dismissals and 4,000-plus runs

Wicketkeeper Country Tests Dismissals Runs Average Hundreds Period Mark Boucher South Africa 147 555 5,515 30.30 4 1997-2002 Adam Gilchrist Australia 96 416 5,570 47.61 17 1999-2008 Ian Healy Australia 119 395 4,356 27.40 4 1988-1999 M. S. Dhoni India 90 294 4,876 38.09 6 2005-14 Alan Knott England 95 269 4,389 32.75 5 1967-1981 Matt Prior England 79 256 4,099 40.19 7 2007-14 Alec Stewart England 82 241 4,540 34.92 4 1991-2003

Quickest to reach 1,000 runs + 50 dismissals while keeping wickets

Matches Keeper-batsman Country Runs Dismissals Opponent Venue Date Result 13 Jonny Bairstow England 1,068 64 (63ct+1st) Pakistan Birmingham August 6, 2016 Won 14 A. B. de Villiers South Africa 1,019 53 (51ct+2st) Pakistan Centurion February 23, 2013 Won 14 Quinton de Kock South Africa 1,019 57 (55ct+2st) Sri Lanka Cape Town January 3, 2017 Won 15 Dennis Lindsay South Africa 1,000 56 (54ct+2st) Australia Port Elizabeth March 9, 1970 Won

Quickest to reach 2,000 runs + 100 dismissals while keeping wickets

Matches Keeper-batsman Country Runs Dismissals Opponent Venue Date Result 25 Jonny Bairstow England 2,002 102 (97ct+5st) South Africa Manchester August 7, 2017 Won 25 A. B. de Villiers South Africa 2,120 102 (97ct+5st) Zimbabwe Port Elizabeth December 27, 2017 Won 30 Adam Gilchrist Australia 2,029 126 (116ct+10st) South Africa Cape Town March 9, 2002 Won 31 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 2,037 106 (92+14st) Pakistan Karachi October 31, 2004 Lost

Quickest to reach 3,000 runs + 200 dismissals while keeping wickets

Matches Keeper-batsman Country Runs Dismissals Opponent Venue Date Result 47 Adam Gilchrist Australia 3,073 201 (184+17st) Zimbabwe Sydney October 20, 2003 Won 54 Brad Haddin Australia 3,007 220 (215+5st) England September 1985 January 5, 2014 Won 56 Bradley-John Watling New Zealand 3,092 217 (209ct+8st) England Mt Maunganui November 23, 2019 Won 62 M. S. Dhoni India 3,242 200 (174ct+26st) West Indies Delhi November 6, 2011 Won

Quickest to reach 4,000 runs + 300 dismissals while keeping wickets

Matches Keeper-batsman Country Runs Dismissals Opponent Venue Date Result 72 Adam Gilchrist Australia 4,572 303 (275ct+28st) England Nottingham August 25, 2005 Lost 105 Ian Healy Australia 4,002 360 (335ct+25st) Pakistan Peshawar October 19, 1998 Drawn 107 Mark Boucher South Africa 4,005 406 (387ct+19st) West Indies Port Elizabeth December 29, 2007 Lost

Note: Only these three cricketers have achieved this.

Bowling performances in an innings by designated Test wicketkeepers – in chronological order

Wicketkeeper Country Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Innings Opponent Venue Date Result Alfred Lyttelton+ England 12 5 19 4 First Australia The Oval August 12, 1884 Drawn Dick Lilley# England 5 1 23 1 First Australia Manchester July 16, 1896 Lost Bill Storer England 16 4 55 1 First Australia Melbourne January 1, 1898 Lost Bill Storer England 4 0 24 1 First Australia Melbourne January 29, 1898 Lost Clifford McWattt West Indies 4 2 16 1 Fourth England Port of Spain March 23, 1954 Drawn Jim Parks Jr England 6 0 43 1 Third India Kanpur February 20, 1964 Drawn Taslim Arif Pakistan 5 0 28 1 Third Australia Lahore March 23, 1980 Drawn Syed Kirmani India 2 0 9 1 Fourth Pakistan Nagpur October 10, 1983 Drawn Tatemda Taibu Zimbabwe 8 1 27 1 Second Sri Lanka Harare May 7, 2004 Lost Mark Boucher South Africa 1.2 0 6 1 Second West Indies St John’s May 3, 2005 Drawn

Notes:

+ Four-ball overs

# Five-ball overs

– In Test cricket history, 23 designated keepers have bowled, of which nine have claimed wickets, with Englishman Bill Storer doing it twice.

– Lyttelton (four wickets) and Storer (two wickets) are the only keepers to claim more than one wicket during their Test careers.

– Storer sent down the most balls (168) as a designated keeper in his career and also conceded the most runs (108).

– M. S. Dhoni is the keeper to bowl on the most occasions – in seven innings spanning six Test matches.

– Lilley and Storer (twice) claimed their wickets on the opening day of the Test.

– Boucher’s 1/6 has the second-best figures after Lyttelton’s 4/19.

Most runs by captain-wicketkeepers in Test cricket

Captain-keeper Country Period Matches Innings Not-outs Runs Highest score Average Hundreds Fifties M. S. Dhoni India 2008-14 60 96 11 3,454 224 40.63 5 24 Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 2011-17 28 52 5 2,014 200 42.85 4 10 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 1993-2000 16 30 5 1,232 156 49.28 3 7 Alec Stewart England 1993-2001 12 24 3 781 164 37.19 1 3 Tim Paine Australia 2018-20 19 30 3 705 79 26.11 0 4 Tatemda Taibu Zimbabwe 2004-05 10 20 2 674 153 37.44 1 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan 2017-19 13 23 1 568 94 25.81 0 5

Most dismissals by captain-keepers in Test cricket

Captain-keeper Country Period Matches Dismissals Catches Stumpings M. S. Dhoni India 2008-14 60 211 187 24 Tim Paine Australia 2018-20 19 84 80 4 Gerry Alexander West Indies 1958-60 18 70 65 5 Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 2011-17 28 65 60 5 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 1993-2000 16 56 56 0 Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan 2017-19 13 55 51 4

To be continued...