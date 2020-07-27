Home Statsman All about Test cricket wicketkeepers – Part III In the third part of this statistical analysis on Test wicketkeepers, we take a look at their all-round performances and also at times their bowling performances. Mohandas Menon 27 July, 2020 11:17 IST Dhoni has the most runs as a captain-wicketkeeper in Test cricket. - Getty Images Mohandas Menon 27 July, 2020 11:17 IST Since the very beginning of cricket, a wicketkeeper’s skill has always been applied behind the wickets. His most important skill is his ability to catch the ball, be it with one hand or both, either from a nearly stationary position standing close to the batsman or affecting a quick dive or sprint, or even a stumping. However, in modern-day cricket, a ’keeper’s job specs are not only to perform well behind the wickets in terms of taking catches, executing stumpings and limiting the number of byes, but to also perform well as a batsman. Therefore, the position is of a specialist or an all-rounder in the playing XI.In the third part of this statistical analysis on Test wicketkeepers, we take a look at their all-round performances and also at times their bowling performances. Some of them also have the double distinction of appearing in Test matches as both as captain and wicketkeeper. A list of such successful players is given below.Top all-round performances by wicketkeepers – A century and seven or more dismissals in the matchRunsDismissalsWicketkeeperCountryOpponentVenueMonth, YearResult69 & 1826ct & 2ctDennis LindsaySouth AfricaAustraliaJohannesburgDecember 1966Won111 & 113ct+1st & 5ctAmal SilvaSri LankaIndiaColombo (PSS)September 1985Won1182ct & 5ctMatt PriorEnglandAustraliaSydneyJanuary 2011Won31 & 103*6ct & 5ctA. B. de VilliersSouth AfricaPakistanJohannesburgFebruary 2013Won13 & 1034ct & 3ctA. B. de VilliersSouth AfricaIndiaJohannesburgDecember 2013Drawn129* & 9*4ct & 4ctQuinton de KockSouth AfricaEnglandCenturionJanuary 2016Won1405ct & 4ctJonny BairstowEnglandSri LankaLeedsMay 2016Won1043ct & 4ctQuinton de KockSouth AfricaAustraliaHobartNovember 2016Won18 & 1293ct & 4ctQuinton de KockSouth AfricaPakistanJohannesburgJanuary 2019WonNote: Sri Lanka gained its first-ever Test victory in the Colombo Test in 1985.Leading Test wicketkeeping all-rounders – 200-plus dismissals and 4,000-plus runsWicketkeeperCountryTestsDismissalsRunsAverageHundredsPeriodMark BoucherSouth Africa1475555,51530.3041997-2002Adam GilchristAustralia964165,57047.61171999-2008Ian HealyAustralia1193954,35627.4041988-1999M. S. DhoniIndia902944,87638.0962005-14Alan KnottEngland952694,38932.7551967-1981Matt PriorEngland792564,09940.1972007-14Alec StewartEngland822414,54034.9241991-2003 Quickest to reach 1,000 runs + 50 dismissals while keeping wicketsMatchesKeeper-batsmanCountryRunsDismissalsOpponentVenueDateResult13Jonny BairstowEngland1,06864 (63ct+1st)PakistanBirminghamAugust 6, 2016Won14A. B. de VilliersSouth Africa1,01953 (51ct+2st)PakistanCenturionFebruary 23, 2013Won14Quinton de KockSouth Africa1,01957 (55ct+2st)Sri LankaCape TownJanuary 3, 2017Won15Dennis LindsaySouth Africa1,00056 (54ct+2st)AustraliaPort ElizabethMarch 9, 1970Won Quickest to reach 2,000 runs + 100 dismissals while keeping wicketsMatchesKeeper-batsmanCountryRunsDismissalsOpponentVenueDateResult25Jonny BairstowEngland2,002102 (97ct+5st)South AfricaManchesterAugust 7, 2017Won25A. B. de VilliersSouth Africa2,120102 (97ct+5st)ZimbabwePort ElizabethDecember 27, 2017Won30Adam GilchristAustralia2,029126 (116ct+10st)South AfricaCape TownMarch 9, 2002Won31Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka2,037106 (92+14st)PakistanKarachiOctober 31, 2004Lost Quickest to reach 3,000 runs + 200 dismissals while keeping wicketsMatchesKeeper-batsmanCountryRunsDismissalsOpponentVenueDateResult47Adam GilchristAustralia3,073201 (184+17st)ZimbabweSydneyOctober 20, 2003Won54Brad HaddinAustralia3,007220 (215+5st)EnglandSeptember 1985January 5, 2014Won56Bradley-John WatlingNew Zealand3,092217 (209ct+8st)EnglandMt MaunganuiNovember 23, 2019Won62M. S. DhoniIndia3,242200 (174ct+26st)West IndiesDelhiNovember 6, 2011Won Quickest to reach 4,000 runs + 300 dismissals while keeping wicketsMatchesKeeper-batsmanCountryRunsDismissalsOpponentVenueDateResult72Adam GilchristAustralia4,572303 (275ct+28st)EnglandNottinghamAugust 25, 2005Lost105Ian HealyAustralia4,002360 (335ct+25st)PakistanPeshawarOctober 19, 1998Drawn107Mark BoucherSouth Africa4,005406 (387ct+19st)West IndiesPort ElizabethDecember 29, 2007LostNote: Only these three cricketers have achieved this.Bowling performances in an innings by designated Test wicketkeepers – in chronological orderWicketkeeperCountryOversMaidensRunsWicketsInningsOpponentVenueDateResultAlfred Lyttelton+England125194FirstAustraliaThe OvalAugust 12, 1884DrawnDick Lilley#England51231FirstAustraliaManchesterJuly 16, 1896LostBill StorerEngland164551FirstAustraliaMelbourneJanuary 1, 1898LostBill StorerEngland40241FirstAustraliaMelbourneJanuary 29, 1898LostClifford McWatttWest Indies42161FourthEnglandPort of SpainMarch 23, 1954DrawnJim Parks JrEngland60431ThirdIndiaKanpurFebruary 20, 1964DrawnTaslim ArifPakistan50281ThirdAustraliaLahoreMarch 23, 1980DrawnSyed KirmaniIndia2091FourthPakistanNagpurOctober 10, 1983DrawnTatemda TaibuZimbabwe81271SecondSri LankaHarareMay 7, 2004LostMark BoucherSouth Africa1.2061SecondWest IndiesSt John’sMay 3, 2005DrawnNotes:+ Four-ball overs# Five-ball overs– In Test cricket history, 23 designated keepers have bowled, of which nine have claimed wickets, with Englishman Bill Storer doing it twice.– Lyttelton (four wickets) and Storer (two wickets) are the only keepers to claim more than one wicket during their Test careers.– Storer sent down the most balls (168) as a designated keeper in his career and also conceded the most runs (108).– M. S. Dhoni is the keeper to bowl on the most occasions – in seven innings spanning six Test matches.– Lilley and Storer (twice) claimed their wickets on the opening day of the Test.– Boucher’s 1/6 has the second-best figures after Lyttelton’s 4/19.Most runs by captain-wicketkeepers in Test cricketCaptain-keeperCountryPeriodMatchesInningsNot-outsRunsHighest scoreAverageHundredsFiftiesM. S. DhoniIndia2008-146096113,45422440.63524Mushfiqur RahimBangladesh2011-17285252,01420042.85410Andy FlowerZimbabwe1993-2000163051,23215649.2837Alec StewartEngland1993-20011224378116437.1913Tim PaineAustralia2018-20193037057926.1104Tatemda TaibuZimbabwe2004-051020267415337.4415Sarfaraz AhmedPakistan2017-19132315689425.8105 Most dismissals by captain-keepers in Test cricketCaptain-keeperCountryPeriodMatchesDismissalsCatchesStumpingsM. S. DhoniIndia2008-146021118724Tim PaineAustralia2018-201984804Gerry AlexanderWest Indies1958-601870655Mushfiqur RahimBangladesh2011-172865605Andy FlowerZimbabwe1993-20001656560Sarfaraz AhmedPakistan2017-191355514 To be continued... Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.