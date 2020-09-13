Cricket is back from the COVID-19 break

127

The number of days when no Test cricket was played the world over. The truncated opening day of the first Test match of the series between England and the West Indies at Southampton on July 8 made this lull the joint-third longest span of days when no Test cricket was played around the world in the last 50 years. Interestingly, in the last two years, there has twice been a lull in Test cricket spanning exactly 127 days.

Longest spans with no Test matches played since 1970 (i.e. last 50 years)

Days From To Remarks 261 March 11, 1970 November 5, 1970 South Africa tour to England cancelled (replaced by a World XI side) 175 August 25, 1971 February 15, 1972 South Africa tour to Australia cancelled (replaced by a World XI side) 127 March 19, 2019 July 23, 2019 Period before 2019 ODI World Cup 127 March 3, 2020 July 7, 2020 Amid Covid-19 pandemic 125 March 7, 1975 July 9, 1975 Period before 1975 ODI World Cup 123 August 28, 1973 December 28, 1973

6

The number of players who have achieved the all-rounder’s double of 4,000 runs and 150 wickets in Test cricket. England’s Ben Stokes did so in the opening Test against the West Indies at Southampton while captaining his side for the first time. By reaching this landmark in just 64 Tests, Stokes is now the second quickest player after Garry Sobers to do so.

Fewest matches to complete the all-rounder’s double of 4,000 runs and 150 wickets in Tests

Tests Player Country Runs Wickets Achieved against Venue Month/year 63 Garry Sobers West Indies 5,764 151 England Bridgetown February 1968 64 Ben Stokes England 4,145 153 West Indies Southampton July 2020 69 Ian Botham England 4,019 295 West Indies Lord’s June 1984 69 Jacques Kallis South Africa 4,674 151 England The Oval September 2003 97 Kapil Dev India 4,031 333 West Indies Bridgetown April 1989 101 Daniel Vettori New Zealand 4,003 150 India Ahmedabad November 2010

Note: The runs and wickets tallies are updated until the end of the Test match.

4

The number of times Joe Root has been run out in his Test career as captain. His dismissal in this manner in the second Test at Manchester means he now holds the dubious record of being run out on the most occasions while captaining the England Test team.

Run out on most occasions as England captain

No. of times Captain Innings Captaincy span 4 Joe Root 77 2017-20 3 Archie MacLaren 36 1897-1909 2 Mike Denness 30 1974-75 2 Mike Brearley 52 1977-81 2 Mike Gatting 39 1986-88 2 Mike Atherton 98 1993-2001

5

The number of occasions on which visiting captains have taken hauls of six or more wickets in England. Jason Holder of the West Indies became the only third after Pakistan’s Imran Khan (thrice) and Aussie Richie Benaud to do so. Holder’s figures at Southampton are now the third best by a visiting captain in England.

Six-wicket hauls by visiting captains in England

Bowling figures Captain Country Venue Month/year Result 7/40 Imran Khan Pakistan Leeds July 1987 Won 7/52 Imran Khan Pakistan Birmingham July 1982 Lost 6/42 Jason Holder West Indies Southampton July 2020 Won 6/70 Richie Benaud Australia Manchester July 1961 Won 6/129 Imran Khan Pakistan Birmingham July 1987 Drawn

Note: For the record, no Indian captain has claimed even a five-wicket haul in England. The best is 4/52 by Kapil Dev at Lord’s in 1986 – the only four-wicket haul by an Indian captain in England!

16

The number of England players who have achieved the all-rounder’s double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket. England’s Chris Woakes became the latest to do so when he claimed his 100th wicket against the West Indies in the second Test at Manchester. Having done so in his 34th Test, Woakes took the third fewest number of matches among England players, behind Ian Botham and Maurice Tate.

Fewest Test matches to achieve the all-rounder’s double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets for England

Tests Player Runs Wickets Achieved against Venue Month/year 21 Ian Botham 1,035 107 India The Oval August 1979 33 Maurice Tate 1,016 139 South Africa Cape Town January 1931 34 Chris Woakes 1,177 100 West Indies Manchester July 2020 35 Stuart Broad 1,096 103 Sri Lanka Cardiff May 2011 37 Tony Greig 2,445 107 New Zealand Auckland February 1975

Note: The runs and wickets tallies are updated until the end of the Test match.

7

The number of Test bowlers in the 500-wicket club. Stuart Broad joined teammate Jimmy Anderson during the final Test of the series against the West Indies in Manchester.

The 500-wicket club in Test cricket

Bowler Country Achieved on Tests Days Wickets Average Strike rate 500th victim Courtney Walsh West Indies March 19, 2001 129 5,975 504 24.56 57.26 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) Shane Warne Australia March 12, 2004 108 4,454 501 25.51 60.32 Hashan Tillakaratne (Sri Lanka) M. Muralitharan Sri Lanka March 16, 2004 87 4,219 500 22.78 59.04 Michael Kasprowicz (Australia) Glenn McGrath Australia July 21, 2005 110 4,270 504 21.12 50.83 Marcus Trescothick (England) Anil Kumble India March 11, 2006 105 5,694 501 28.88 65.79 Steve Harmison (England) James Anderson England September 8, 2017 129 5,224 506 27.39 55.85 Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) Stuart Broad England July 28, 2020 140 4,616 501 27.95 56.77 Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies)

Notes:

- The players are listed in chronological order.

- Muralitharan (87 Tests) is quickest to reach this landmark, while Broad (140) took the longest.

- Muralitharan took the fewest days (4,219) from debut to do so and Walsh (5,975 days) the longest.

- The wickets tally is updated until the end of Test innings when the 500th wicket was claimed.

79

The number wickets claimed by Stuart Broad in the fourth innings of Test matches, reaching the mark at the end of the England-West Indies series. This is now the maximum wickets in the fourth innings of Test cricket by any England bowler. Broad went past his teammate Jimmy Anderson’s tally of 78 wickets.

Most wickets for England in the fourth innings of Test matches

Wickets Bowler Innings Average Strike rate Best bowling figures 79 Stuart Broad 53 24.94 53.92 7/44 78 Jimmy Anderson 56 26.23 57.27 6/17 59 Moeen Ali 24 22.49 39.17 6/53 57 Bob Willis 37 21.28 47.23 8/43 45 Derek Underwood 25 23.40 68.09 7/32 40 Andy Caddick 16 17.55 30.38 7/94 40 Graeme Swann 16 21.55 35.88 6/32

All records are updated until August 25, 2020, at the end of the third Test between England and the West Indies.