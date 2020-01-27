Home Statsman Virat Kohli piles on captaincy records in 2020 India captain Virat Kohli crossed the 1,000 run-mark in T20 internationals as captain during the Indore clash against Sri Lanka in January. Mohandas Menon 27 January, 2020 22:27 IST The Indian team flew to New Zealand five days after it concluded the ODI series against Australia. - PTI Mohandas Menon 27 January, 2020 22:27 IST 6The number of players to aggregate 1,000 or more runs in T20 Internationals as captain. Virat Kohli, in the match against Sri Lanka at Indore, became the latest entrant to this rather exclusive list. In reaching the landmark in just 30 innings, he became the quickest in terms of innings to do so.1,000-plus T20I runs as captainCaptainCountryMatchesInningsRunsAverageSpan as captainFaf du PlessisSouth Africa40401,27337.442012-19M. S. DhoniIndia72621,11237.062007-16Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand39391,08330.942012-19Virat KohliIndia33311,03246.902017-20Eoin MorganEngland43421,10329.792012-19William PorterfieldIreland56541,00220.872008-17 Fewest innings to reach 1,000 T20I runs as captainInningsMatchesCaptainCountryAchieved onRunsAverage100s/50s3032Virat KohliIndiaJanuary 7, 20201,00647.900/83131Faf du PlessisSouth AfricaMarch 28, 20161,00340.121/63636Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandNovember 4, 20181,00231.310/74243Eoin MorganEnglandNovember 10, 20191,01329.790/65456William PorterfieldIrelandMarch 12, 20171,00220.880/35765M. S. DhoniIndiaMarch 23, 20161,00836.000/0Note: The runs indicated above are updated to the end of the innings to reach the landmark.6The number of players to aggregate 11,000 or more runs in international cricket (in Tests, One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals combined) as captain. Virat Kohli, in the T20I match against Sri Lanka at Pune, became the latest entrant to this elite list.11,000-plus runs as captain in international cricketCaptainCountryMatchesInningsRunsAverageSpan as captainRicky PontingAustralia32437615,44045.542002-12Graeme SmithSouth Africa28636814,87843.122003-14Stephen FlemingNew Zealand30334811,56135.681997-2007M. S. DhoniIndia33233011,20746.892007-18Allan BorderAustralia27131911,06241.271984-94Virat KohliIndia17019711,04166.512013-20 Fewest innings to reach 11,000 runs as captain in international cricketInningsMatchesCaptainCountryAchieved onRunsAverage100s/50s196169Virat KohliIndiaJanuary 10, 202011,02566.8141/40253226Ricky PontingAustraliaOctober 9, 200811,04650.2034/57265213Graeme SmithSouth AfricaNovember 15, 200911,05944.7724/61316267Allan BorderAustraliaMarch 29, 199411,00641.3717/63324325M. S. DhoniIndiaAugust 27, 201611,00747.2411/70333288Stephen FlemingNew ZealandJanuary 30, 200711,00835.3913/65Note: The runs indicated above are updated to the end of the innings to reach the landmark.115The number of innings taken by David Warner to aggregate 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved this landmark in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Only three others have reached the landmark in fewer innings, but Warner is the fastest Aussie to do so. Interestingly, in terms of number of matches, Warner, at 117, is second quickest. Only South Africa’s Hashim Amla did it in fewer matches (104).Fewest innings to 5,000 ODI runsInningsMatchesBatsmanCountryAchieved onRunsAverage100s/50s101104Hashim AmlaSouth AfricaJanuary 16, 20155,01253.3217/26114126Viv RichardsWest IndiesJanaury 30, 19875,03753.028/38114120Virat KohliIndiaNovember 21, 20135,00552.1417/27115117David WarnerAustraliaJanuary 14, 20205,11846.9518/20116122Joe RootEnglandFebruary 20, 20195,04852.0414/29Note: The runs indicated above are updated to the end of the innings to reach the landmark.Fewest innings by Australians to reach 5,000 ODI runsInningsMatchesBatsmanAchieved onRunsAverage100s/50s115117David WarnerJanuary 14, 20205,11846.9518/20128131Dean JonesMarch 14, 19925,04248.027/37132136Matthew HaydenMarch 24, 20075,02842.618/30135153Michael BevanFebruar7 7, 20015,00656.255/33Note: The runs indicated above are updated to the end of the innings to reach the landmark.1The number of batsmen to reach their 18th ODI century in fewer innings than David Warner, who took 115. Only South African Hashim Amla has done it quicker – in 102 innings!Fewest innings to reach 18th ODI centuriesInningsMatchesBatsmanCountryAchieved on50s102105Hashim AmlaSouth AfricaJanuary 18, 201526115117David WarnerAustraliaJanuary 14, 202020119126Virat KohliIndiaJanuary 19, 201428159165A. B. De VilliersSouth AfricaAugust 27, 201437174180Sourav GangulyIndiaOctober 24, 200141175181Rohit SharmaIndiaJuly 12, 201834 Queries CornerIn the Pune T20I match, both India openers (K. L. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan) made 50-plus scores. However, they could not put on a 100-plus stand for the opening wicket. Does this happen often in international cricket? – Ajit Dharwadkar, Pune.In T20I cricket, this has occurred on four occasions. The first time was during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Mumbai, when the South African pair of Hashim Amla (58) and Quinton de Kock (52) missed a 100-plus opening-wicket stand by four runs. The other two instances involved an Aussie pair in 2017 and a Kiwi pair in 2018.In the recent Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, New Zealand’s Tom Blundell opened the innings but was the last man out. How often this has happened to a Test opener? – Salim Thanawala, Vadodara.Tom Blundell was in fact the ninth man out (with one batsman absent hurt). Nevertheless, he was the last man to be dismissed (for 121) in New Zealand’s second innings. Blundell became the 26th opening batsman to be the last to be dismissed in an innings, thus missing the opportunity of carrying his bat. Only two other Kiwi openers have done this – Glenn Turner at Leeds in 1973 and John Wright at Hyderabad in 1988.Is South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen the only player in international cricket to make 50-plus scores on debut in all three formats? – Salil Joshi, Mumbai.Yes. As of date, he is the only international cricketer in history to achieve this unique feat. Two other players missed doing so by scoring a 40 in one of their three debuts – England’s Marcus Trescothick (ODI: 79, Test: 66, T20I: 41) and South African Graeme Smith (Test: 68, ODI: 41, T20I: 61).Could you please list the opening pairs with the most 100-plus stands in ODI cricket? – M. Suraj, Bangalore.100-plus opening partnershipsBatsmenCountryInnings21Sourav Ganguly and Sachin TendulkarIndia13616Matthew Hayden and Adam GilchristAustralia11416Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit SharmaIndia10615Gordon Greenidge and Desmon HaynesWest Indies102Note: All figures above are updated as of January 16, 2020. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.