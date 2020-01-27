Virat Kohli piles on captaincy records in 2020

6

The number of players to aggregate 1,000 or more runs in T20 Internationals as captain. Virat Kohli, in the match against Sri Lanka at Indore, became the latest entrant to this rather exclusive list. In reaching the landmark in just 30 innings, he became the quickest in terms of innings to do so.

1,000-plus T20I runs as captain

Captain Country Matches Innings Runs Average Span as captain Faf du Plessis South Africa 40 40 1,273 37.44 2012-19 M. S. Dhoni India 72 62 1,112 37.06 2007-16 Kane Williamson New Zealand 39 39 1,083 30.94 2012-19 Virat Kohli India 33 31 1,032 46.90 2017-20 Eoin Morgan England 43 42 1,103 29.79 2012-19 William Porterfield Ireland 56 54 1,002 20.87 2008-17

Fewest innings to reach 1,000 T20I runs as captain

Innings Matches Captain Country Achieved on Runs Average 100s/50s 30 32 Virat Kohli India January 7, 2020 1,006 47.90 0/8 31 31 Faf du Plessis South Africa March 28, 2016 1,003 40.12 1/6 36 36 Kane Williamson New Zealand November 4, 2018 1,002 31.31 0/7 42 43 Eoin Morgan England November 10, 2019 1,013 29.79 0/6 54 56 William Porterfield Ireland March 12, 2017 1,002 20.88 0/3 57 65 M. S. Dhoni India March 23, 2016 1,008 36.00 0/0

Note: The runs indicated above are updated to the end of the innings to reach the landmark.

The number of players to aggregate 11,000 or more runs in international cricket (in Tests, One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals combined) as captain. Virat Kohli, in the T20I match against Sri Lanka at Pune, became the latest entrant to this elite list.

11,000-plus runs as captain in international cricket

Captain Country Matches Innings Runs Average Span as captain Ricky Ponting Australia 324 376 15,440 45.54 2002-12 Graeme Smith South Africa 286 368 14,878 43.12 2003-14 Stephen Fleming New Zealand 303 348 11,561 35.68 1997-2007 M. S. Dhoni India 332 330 11,207 46.89 2007-18 Allan Border Australia 271 319 11,062 41.27 1984-94 Virat Kohli India 170 197 11,041 66.51 2013-20

Fewest innings to reach 11,000 runs as captain in international cricket

Innings Matches Captain Country Achieved on Runs Average 100s/50s 196 169 Virat Kohli India January 10, 2020 11,025 66.81 41/40 253 226 Ricky Ponting Australia October 9, 2008 11,046 50.20 34/57 265 213 Graeme Smith South Africa November 15, 2009 11,059 44.77 24/61 316 267 Allan Border Australia March 29, 1994 11,006 41.37 17/63 324 325 M. S. Dhoni India August 27, 2016 11,007 47.24 11/70 333 288 Stephen Fleming New Zealand January 30, 2007 11,008 35.39 13/65

Note: The runs indicated above are updated to the end of the innings to reach the landmark.

115

The number of innings taken by David Warner to aggregate 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved this landmark in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Only three others have reached the landmark in fewer innings, but Warner is the fastest Aussie to do so. Interestingly, in terms of number of matches, Warner, at 117, is second quickest. Only South Africa’s Hashim Amla did it in fewer matches (104).

Fewest innings to 5,000 ODI runs

Innings Matches Batsman Country Achieved on Runs Average 100s/50s 101 104 Hashim Amla South Africa January 16, 2015 5,012 53.32 17/26 114 126 Viv Richards West Indies Janaury 30, 1987 5,037 53.02 8/38 114 120 Virat Kohli India November 21, 2013 5,005 52.14 17/27 115 117 David Warner Australia January 14, 2020 5,118 46.95 18/20 116 122 Joe Root England February 20, 2019 5,048 52.04 14/29

Note: The runs indicated above are updated to the end of the innings to reach the landmark.

Fewest innings by Australians to reach 5,000 ODI runs

Innings Matches Batsman Achieved on Runs Average 100s/50s 115 117 David Warner January 14, 2020 5,118 46.95 18/20 128 131 Dean Jones March 14, 1992 5,042 48.02 7/37 132 136 Matthew Hayden March 24, 2007 5,028 42.61 8/30 135 153 Michael Bevan Februar7 7, 2001 5,006 56.25 5/33

Note: The runs indicated above are updated to the end of the innings to reach the landmark.

1

The number of batsmen to reach their 18th ODI century in fewer innings than David Warner, who took 115. Only South African Hashim Amla has done it quicker – in 102 innings!

Fewest innings to reach 18th ODI centuries

Innings Matches Batsman Country Achieved on 50s 102 105 Hashim Amla South Africa January 18, 2015 26 115 117 David Warner Australia January 14, 2020 20 119 126 Virat Kohli India January 19, 2014 28 159 165 A. B. De Villiers South Africa August 27, 2014 37 174 180 Sourav Ganguly India October 24, 2001 41 175 181 Rohit Sharma India July 12, 2018 34

Queries Corner In the Pune T20I match, both India openers (K. L. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan) made 50-plus scores. However, they could not put on a 100-plus stand for the opening wicket. Does this happen often in international cricket? – Ajit Dharwadkar, Pune. In T20I cricket, this has occurred on four occasions. The first time was during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Mumbai, when the South African pair of Hashim Amla (58) and Quinton de Kock (52) missed a 100-plus opening-wicket stand by four runs. The other two instances involved an Aussie pair in 2017 and a Kiwi pair in 2018. In the recent Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, New Zealand’s Tom Blundell opened the innings but was the last man out. How often this has happened to a Test opener? – Salim Thanawala, Vadodara. Tom Blundell was in fact the ninth man out (with one batsman absent hurt). Nevertheless, he was the last man to be dismissed (for 121) in New Zealand’s second innings. Blundell became the 26th opening batsman to be the last to be dismissed in an innings, thus missing the opportunity of carrying his bat. Only two other Kiwi openers have done this – Glenn Turner at Leeds in 1973 and John Wright at Hyderabad in 1988. Is South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen the only player in international cricket to make 50-plus scores on debut in all three formats? – Salil Joshi, Mumbai. Yes. As of date, he is the only international cricketer in history to achieve this unique feat. Two other players missed doing so by scoring a 40 in one of their three debuts – England’s Marcus Trescothick (ODI: 79, Test: 66, T20I: 41) and South African Graeme Smith (Test: 68, ODI: 41, T20I: 61). Could you please list the opening pairs with the most 100-plus stands in ODI cricket? – M. Suraj, Bangalore. 100-plus opening partnerships Batsmen Country Innings 21 Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar India 136 16 Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist Australia 114 16 Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma India 106 15 Gordon Greenidge and Desmon Haynes West Indies 102

Note: All figures above are updated as of January 16, 2020.