IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan run riot with run records

Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 6,000 runs during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

Mohandas Menon
27 April, 2021 19:45 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in action against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.   -  SPORTZPICS

188

Chennai Super Kings’ total against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 19 is now the highest by any team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) without a 40-plus individual score in the innings.

Highest IPL totals without an individual 40-plus score

TotalTeamOpponentVenueDateResultHighest score
188/9Chennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)April 19, 2021Won33 (Faf du Plessis)
184/8Mumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantPuneApril 6, 2017Lost38 (Jos Buttler)
182/9Deccan ChargersDelhi DaredevilsDelhiMay 15, 2008Lost35 (Rohit Sharma)
179/4Kings XI PunjabRajasthan RoyalsMohaliMay 23, 2014Won40 (Shaun Marsh)
178/6Kings XI PunjabKolkata Knight RidersMohaliMay 3, 2008Won40 (Shaun Marsh)
178/7Mumbai IndiansDeccan ChargersHyderabadMay 18, 2008Won38 (Abhishek Nayar)

7

The number of fielders who have taken four catches in a single IPL match, with Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja becoming the latest to do so against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 19. Interestingly, the first four editions of the tournament saw three instances of this happening, while the last three seasons have seen four (including three in 2019), with no fielder achieving the feat in the seven years between 2012 and ’18. Jadeja also became the third Indian to take four catches in an IPL match after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Tewatia.

Fielders taking four catches in an IPL match

FielderTeamOpponentVenueDateResult
Sachin TendulkarMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersMumbai (Wankhede)May 16, 2008Won
David WarnerDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsDelhiMarch 31, 2010Won
Jacques KallisKolkata Knight RidersDeccan ChargersKolkataApril 11, 2011Won
Rahul TewatiaDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)March 24, 2019Won
David MillerKings XI PunjabMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)April 10, 2019Lost
Faf du PlessisChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersKolkataApril 14, 2019Won
Ravindra JadejaChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)April 19, 2021Won

5,049

The number of runs aggregated by Shikhar Dhawan in his IPL career while opening the innings. He became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 5,000 runs as an opener during Delhi Capitals’ match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 20.

Shikhar Dhawan’s IPL career as an opener

Batting positionInningsRunsNot outsAverageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesHighest score
131977132.57135.8801095*
21304,0721736.04127.21229106*
Total1615,0491835.31128.80239106*

 

Most runs in the IPL while opening the innings

RunsBatsmanInningsNot outsAverageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesHighest score
5,049Shikhar Dhawan1611835.31128.80239106*
4,735David Warner1261241.54142.11443126
4,480Chris Gayle1221541.87151.40628175*
3,597Gautam Gambhir1231132.12124.8503493
3,462Ajinkya Rahane1121435.33123.29224105*

66

Pat Cummins’ unbeaten knock for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 21 is now the highest individual score by a batsman coming in at No. 8 or lower in an IPL match.

Highest individual scores by batsmen at No. 8 or lower in an IPL match

Score (Balls)BatsmanTeamOpponentVenueDateResultBatting position
66* (34)Pat CumminsKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)April 21, 2021Lost8
64 (24)Harbhajan SinghMumbai IndiansKings XI PunjabMumbai (Wankhede)April 12, 2015Lost8
52* (41)Chris MorrisDelhi DaredevilsMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)April 22, 2017Lost8
49* (18)Harbhajan SinghMumbai IndiansDeccan ChargersMumbai (DY Patil)March 28, 2010Won9
45* (30)Harbhajan SinghMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantMumbai (Wankhede)April 9, 2016Lost8

6,029

The number of runs aggregated by Virat Kohli in his IPL career. He became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 6,000 runs during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore – the only team the India skipper has played for in the IPL – and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 22. Suresh Raina with 5,472 runs is next on the list.

First to reach run landmarks in the IPL

RunsBatsmanTeam+MatchesInningsAchieved onNo. of batsmen to reach the milestone
1,000Adam GilchristDeccan Chargers3232March 14, 201076
2,000Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings7269April 30, 201239
3,000Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings107103May 7, 201417
4,000Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore136128May 18, 201610
5,000Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings177173March 23, 20195
6,000Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore196188April 22, 20211

+Team the batsman was playing for at that time.

20

Devdutt Padikkal’s age when he scored his maiden century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. At 20 years and 289 days, he became the third-youngest batsman to register a century in IPL history. Padikkal is also the second-youngest to register a three-figure score as an opener in the IPL after Manish Pandey.

Youngest batsmen to score IPL centuries

AgeBatsmanScoreTeamOpponentVenueDateResult
19 years, 253 daysManish Pandey114*Royal Challengers BangaloreDeccan ChargersCenturionMay 21, 2009Won
20 years, 218 daysRishabh Pant128*Delhi DaredevilsSunrisers HyderabadDelhiMay 10, 2018Lost
20 years, 289 daysDevdutt Padikkal101*Royal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)April 22, 2021Won
22 years, 151 daysSanju Samson102Delhi DaredevilsRising Pune SupergiantPuneApril 11, 2017Won
23 years, 122 daysQuinton de Kock108Delhi DaredevilsRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruApril 17, 2016Won

ALL ABOUT SIXES IN IPL 2021

Sixes hit so far

247

Average number of balls taken to his a six

19

Sixes hit by each team

SixesTeam
45Chennai Super Kings
39Kolkata Knight Riders
33Rajasthan Royals
33Punjab Kings
31Sunrisers Hyderabad
28Royal Challengers Bangalore
23Mumbai Indians
15Delhi Capitals

 

Sixes conceded by each team

SixesTeam
37Royal Challengers Bangalore
37Rajasthan Royals
36Delhi Capitals
34Kolkata Knight Riders
31Chennai Super Kings
27Punjab Kings
23Sunrisers Hyderabad
22Mumbai Indians

 

Sixes hit by teams batting first

127

Sixes hit by teams batting second

120

Sixes hit by winning sides

120

Sixes hit by losing sides

119

Sixes hit in the tied game

8

Most sixes by a batsman in a match

SixesBatsman
7Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)
6Deepak Hooda (Punjab Kings), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

 

Most sixes hit by a team in a match

SixesTeam
14Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai
13Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai
12Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

 

Most sixes hit by both teams in a match

SixesTeams
26Chennai Super Kings (12) and Kolkata Knight Riders (14) in Mumbai
24Punjab Kings (13) and Rajasthan Royals (11) in Mumbai

 

Most sixes hit at a ground

SixesGround
146Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (average of 16 balls per six)
101M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (average of 24 balls per six)

 

Note: At the end of 20 matches.

All records are updated as of April 25, 2021.