Home Statsman IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan run riot with run records Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 6,000 runs during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Mohandas Menon 27 April, 2021 19:45 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in action against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. - SPORTZPICS Mohandas Menon 27 April, 2021 19:45 IST 188Chennai Super Kings’ total against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 19 is now the highest by any team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) without a 40-plus individual score in the innings.Highest IPL totals without an individual 40-plus scoreTotalTeamOpponentVenueDateResultHighest score188/9Chennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)April 19, 2021Won33 (Faf du Plessis)184/8Mumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantPuneApril 6, 2017Lost38 (Jos Buttler)182/9Deccan ChargersDelhi DaredevilsDelhiMay 15, 2008Lost35 (Rohit Sharma)179/4Kings XI PunjabRajasthan RoyalsMohaliMay 23, 2014Won40 (Shaun Marsh)178/6Kings XI PunjabKolkata Knight RidersMohaliMay 3, 2008Won40 (Shaun Marsh)178/7Mumbai IndiansDeccan ChargersHyderabadMay 18, 2008Won38 (Abhishek Nayar)7The number of fielders who have taken four catches in a single IPL match, with Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja becoming the latest to do so against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 19. Interestingly, the first four editions of the tournament saw three instances of this happening, while the last three seasons have seen four (including three in 2019), with no fielder achieving the feat in the seven years between 2012 and ’18. Jadeja also became the third Indian to take four catches in an IPL match after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Tewatia.Fielders taking four catches in an IPL matchFielderTeamOpponentVenueDateResultSachin TendulkarMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersMumbai (Wankhede)May 16, 2008WonDavid WarnerDelhi DaredevilsRajasthan RoyalsDelhiMarch 31, 2010WonJacques KallisKolkata Knight RidersDeccan ChargersKolkataApril 11, 2011WonRahul TewatiaDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)March 24, 2019WonDavid MillerKings XI PunjabMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)April 10, 2019LostFaf du PlessisChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersKolkataApril 14, 2019WonRavindra JadejaChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)April 19, 2021Won5,049The number of runs aggregated by Shikhar Dhawan in his IPL career while opening the innings. He became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 5,000 runs as an opener during Delhi Capitals’ match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 20.READ| Virat Kohli first to 3,000 runs in T20Is Shikhar Dhawan’s IPL career as an openerBatting positionInningsRunsNot outsAverageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesHighest score131977132.57135.8801095*21304,0721736.04127.21229106*Total1615,0491835.31128.80239106* Most runs in the IPL while opening the inningsRunsBatsmanInningsNot outsAverageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesHighest score5,049Shikhar Dhawan1611835.31128.80239106*4,735David Warner1261241.54142.114431264,480Chris Gayle1221541.87151.40628175*3,597Gautam Gambhir1231132.12124.85034933,462Ajinkya Rahane1121435.33123.29224105*66Pat Cummins’ unbeaten knock for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 21 is now the highest individual score by a batsman coming in at No. 8 or lower in an IPL match.READ| Harshal Patel joins Anil Kumble in IPL record books Highest individual scores by batsmen at No. 8 or lower in an IPL matchScore (Balls)BatsmanTeamOpponentVenueDateResultBatting position66* (34)Pat CumminsKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsMumbai (Wankhede)April 21, 2021Lost864 (24)Harbhajan SinghMumbai IndiansKings XI PunjabMumbai (Wankhede)April 12, 2015Lost852* (41)Chris MorrisDelhi DaredevilsMumbai IndiansMumbai (Wankhede)April 22, 2017Lost849* (18)Harbhajan SinghMumbai IndiansDeccan ChargersMumbai (DY Patil)March 28, 2010Won945* (30)Harbhajan SinghMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantMumbai (Wankhede)April 9, 2016Lost86,029The number of runs aggregated by Virat Kohli in his IPL career. He became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 6,000 runs during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore – the only team the India skipper has played for in the IPL – and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 22. Suresh Raina with 5,472 runs is next on the list.First to reach run landmarks in the IPLRunsBatsmanTeam+MatchesInningsAchieved onNo. of batsmen to reach the milestone1,000Adam GilchristDeccan Chargers3232March 14, 2010762,000Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings7269April 30, 2012393,000Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings107103May 7, 2014174,000Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore136128May 18, 2016105,000Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings177173March 23, 201956,000Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore196188April 22, 20211+Team the batsman was playing for at that time.20Devdutt Padikkal’s age when he scored his maiden century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. At 20 years and 289 days, he became the third-youngest batsman to register a century in IPL history. Padikkal is also the second-youngest to register a three-figure score as an opener in the IPL after Manish Pandey.Youngest batsmen to score IPL centuriesAgeBatsmanScoreTeamOpponentVenueDateResult19 years, 253 daysManish Pandey114*Royal Challengers BangaloreDeccan ChargersCenturionMay 21, 2009Won20 years, 218 daysRishabh Pant128*Delhi DaredevilsSunrisers HyderabadDelhiMay 10, 2018Lost20 years, 289 daysDevdutt Padikkal101*Royal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsMumbai (Wankhede)April 22, 2021Won22 years, 151 daysSanju Samson102Delhi DaredevilsRising Pune SupergiantPuneApril 11, 2017Won23 years, 122 daysQuinton de Kock108Delhi DaredevilsRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruApril 17, 2016WonALL ABOUT SIXES IN IPL 2021Sixes hit so far247Average number of balls taken to his a six19Sixes hit by each teamSixesTeam45Chennai Super Kings39Kolkata Knight Riders33Rajasthan Royals33Punjab Kings31Sunrisers Hyderabad28Royal Challengers Bangalore23Mumbai Indians15Delhi Capitals Sixes conceded by each teamSixesTeam37Royal Challengers Bangalore37Rajasthan Royals36Delhi Capitals34Kolkata Knight Riders31Chennai Super Kings27Punjab Kings23Sunrisers Hyderabad22Mumbai Indians Sixes hit by teams batting first127Sixes hit by teams batting second120Sixes hit by winning sides120Sixes hit by losing sides119Sixes hit in the tied game8Most sixes by a batsman in a matchSixesBatsman7Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)6Deepak Hooda (Punjab Kings), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Most sixes hit by a team in a matchSixesTeam14Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai13Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai12Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai Most sixes hit by both teams in a matchSixesTeams26Chennai Super Kings (12) and Kolkata Knight Riders (14) in Mumbai24Punjab Kings (13) and Rajasthan Royals (11) in Mumbai Most sixes hit at a groundSixesGround146Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (average of 16 balls per six)101M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (average of 24 balls per six) Note: At the end of 20 matches.All records are updated as of April 25, 2021. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.