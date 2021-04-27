IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan run riot with run records

188

Chennai Super Kings’ total against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 19 is now the highest by any team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) without a 40-plus individual score in the innings.

Highest IPL totals without an individual 40-plus score

Total Team Opponent Venue Date Result Highest score 188/9 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Mumbai (Wankhede) April 19, 2021 Won 33 (Faf du Plessis) 184/8 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Pune April 6, 2017 Lost 38 (Jos Buttler) 182/9 Deccan Chargers Delhi Daredevils Delhi May 15, 2008 Lost 35 (Rohit Sharma) 179/4 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Mohali May 23, 2014 Won 40 (Shaun Marsh) 178/6 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders Mohali May 3, 2008 Won 40 (Shaun Marsh) 178/7 Mumbai Indians Deccan Chargers Hyderabad May 18, 2008 Won 38 (Abhishek Nayar)

7

The number of fielders who have taken four catches in a single IPL match, with Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja becoming the latest to do so against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 19. Interestingly, the first four editions of the tournament saw three instances of this happening, while the last three seasons have seen four (including three in 2019), with no fielder achieving the feat in the seven years between 2012 and ’18. Jadeja also became the third Indian to take four catches in an IPL match after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Tewatia.

Fielders taking four catches in an IPL match

Fielder Team Opponent Venue Date Result Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai (Wankhede) May 16, 2008 Won David Warner Delhi Daredevils Rajasthan Royals Delhi March 31, 2010 Won Jacques Kallis Kolkata Knight Riders Deccan Chargers Kolkata April 11, 2011 Won Rahul Tewatia Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Wankhede) March 24, 2019 Won David Miller Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Wankhede) April 10, 2019 Lost Faf du Plessis Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata April 14, 2019 Won Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Mumbai (Wankhede) April 19, 2021 Won

5,049

The number of runs aggregated by Shikhar Dhawan in his IPL career while opening the innings. He became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 5,000 runs as an opener during Delhi Capitals’ match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 20.

Shikhar Dhawan’s IPL career as an opener

Batting position Innings Runs Not outs Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Highest score 1 31 977 1 32.57 135.88 0 10 95* 2 130 4,072 17 36.04 127.21 2 29 106* Total 161 5,049 18 35.31 128.80 2 39 106*

Most runs in the IPL while opening the innings

Runs Batsman Innings Not outs Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Highest score 5,049 Shikhar Dhawan 161 18 35.31 128.80 2 39 106* 4,735 David Warner 126 12 41.54 142.11 4 43 126 4,480 Chris Gayle 122 15 41.87 151.40 6 28 175* 3,597 Gautam Gambhir 123 11 32.12 124.85 0 34 93 3,462 Ajinkya Rahane 112 14 35.33 123.29 2 24 105*

66

Pat Cummins’ unbeaten knock for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 21 is now the highest individual score by a batsman coming in at No. 8 or lower in an IPL match.

Highest individual scores by batsmen at No. 8 or lower in an IPL match

Score (Balls) Batsman Team Opponent Venue Date Result Batting position 66* (34) Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Mumbai (Wankhede) April 21, 2021 Lost 8 64 (24) Harbhajan Singh Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab Mumbai (Wankhede) April 12, 2015 Lost 8 52* (41) Chris Morris Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians Mumbai (Wankhede) April 22, 2017 Lost 8 49* (18) Harbhajan Singh Mumbai Indians Deccan Chargers Mumbai (DY Patil) March 28, 2010 Won 9 45* (30) Harbhajan Singh Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai (Wankhede) April 9, 2016 Lost 8

6,029

The number of runs aggregated by Virat Kohli in his IPL career. He became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to aggregate more than 6,000 runs during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore – the only team the India skipper has played for in the IPL – and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 22. Suresh Raina with 5,472 runs is next on the list.

First to reach run landmarks in the IPL

Runs Batsman Team+ Matches Innings Achieved on No. of batsmen to reach the milestone 1,000 Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers 32 32 March 14, 2010 76 2,000 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings 72 69 April 30, 2012 39 3,000 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings 107 103 May 7, 2014 17 4,000 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 136 128 May 18, 2016 10 5,000 Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings 177 173 March 23, 2019 5 6,000 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 196 188 April 22, 2021 1

+Team the batsman was playing for at that time.

20

Devdutt Padikkal’s age when he scored his maiden century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. At 20 years and 289 days, he became the third-youngest batsman to register a century in IPL history. Padikkal is also the second-youngest to register a three-figure score as an opener in the IPL after Manish Pandey.

Youngest batsmen to score IPL centuries

Age Batsman Score Team Opponent Venue Date Result 19 years, 253 days Manish Pandey 114* Royal Challengers Bangalore Deccan Chargers Centurion May 21, 2009 Won 20 years, 218 days Rishabh Pant 128* Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi May 10, 2018 Lost 20 years, 289 days Devdutt Padikkal 101* Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Mumbai (Wankhede) April 22, 2021 Won 22 years, 151 days Sanju Samson 102 Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Pune April 11, 2017 Won 23 years, 122 days Quinton de Kock 108 Delhi Daredevils Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru April 17, 2016 Won

ALL ABOUT SIXES IN IPL 2021

Sixes hit so far

247

Average number of balls taken to his a six

19

Sixes hit by each team

Sixes Team 45 Chennai Super Kings 39 Kolkata Knight Riders 33 Rajasthan Royals 33 Punjab Kings 31 Sunrisers Hyderabad 28 Royal Challengers Bangalore 23 Mumbai Indians 15 Delhi Capitals

Sixes conceded by each team

Sixes Team 37 Royal Challengers Bangalore 37 Rajasthan Royals 36 Delhi Capitals 34 Kolkata Knight Riders 31 Chennai Super Kings 27 Punjab Kings 23 Sunrisers Hyderabad 22 Mumbai Indians

Sixes hit by teams batting first

127

Sixes hit by teams batting second

120

Sixes hit by winning sides

120

Sixes hit by losing sides

119

Sixes hit in the tied game

8

Most sixes by a batsman in a match

Sixes Batsman 7 Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) 6 Deepak Hooda (Punjab Kings), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Most sixes hit by a team in a match

Sixes Team 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai 13 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

Most sixes hit by both teams in a match

Sixes Teams 26 Chennai Super Kings (12) and Kolkata Knight Riders (14) in Mumbai 24 Punjab Kings (13) and Rajasthan Royals (11) in Mumbai

Most sixes hit at a ground

Sixes Ground 146 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (average of 16 balls per six) 101 M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (average of 24 balls per six)

Note: At the end of 20 matches.

All records are updated as of April 25, 2021.