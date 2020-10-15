IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal's wait for maiden ton ends

9

Longest time in terms of days to register a maiden IPL century after debut

The number of years taken by Mayank Agarwal, from his debut in 2011, to register his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century is the most time any batsman has taken in terms of days to do so. He achieved the personal landmark during his knock of 106 for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on September 27. Since making his IPL debut on April 9, 2011, it has taken Agarwal 3,459 days – nine years, five months and 18 days. However, the record in terms of innings is held by Virat Kohli, who scored his maiden IPL century in his 120th innings in April 2016. Agarwal appears at the No. 4 position in this list on that measure.

Days Years, days Batsman Achieved on Team Innings 3,459 9 years, 71 days Mayank Agarwal September 27, 2020 Kings XI Punjab 75 2,983 8 years, 61 days Ambati Rayudu May 13, 2018 Chennai Super Kings 119 2,928 8 years, 6 days Virat Kohli April 24, 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore 120 2,235 6 years, 44 days Wriddhiman Saha June 1, 2014 Kings XI Punjab 44 2,190 5 years, 364 days K. L. Rahul April 10, 2019 Kings XI Punjab 51

Maximum innings taken to register a maiden IPL century after debut

Innings Batsman Achieved on Team Days 120 Virat Kohli April 24, 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2,928 119 Ambati Rayudu May 13, 2018 Chennai Super Kings 2,983 88 Suresh Raina May 2, 2013 Chennai Super Kings 1,839 75 Mayank Agarwal September 27, 2020 Kings XI Punjab 3,459 71 Rohit Sharma May 12, 2012 Mumbai Indians 1,483

Virat Kohli. - BCCI/IPL

5,000

The runs aggregated by Rohit Sharma in his IPL career. He reached the landmark during his 70 against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on October 1, becoming only the third batsman in the tournament’s history to do do. Incidentally, Sharma took the longest in terms of innings and days, and he is also the oldest among the three.

The 5,000-run club in the IPL

Runs scored Batsman Achieved on Innings Average Hundreds Days taken Age 5,545 Virat Kohli March 28, 2019 157 38.14 4 3,996 30 years, 143 days 5,368 Suresh Raina March 23, 2019 173 34.27 1 3,990 32 years, 116 days 5,109 Rohit Sharma October 1, 2020 187 31.87 1 4,547 33 years, 154 days

500

The batting strike rate of Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya during his explosive cameo of 20 runs off four balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on October 4. He is the first batsman in IPL history to register such a batting strike rate while facing at least two or more balls in a match.

Batsman with highest batting strike rate in an IPL match (minimum two balls faced)

Strike rate Batsman Score Balls Team Opponent Venue Year 500 Krunal Pandya 20* 4 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah 2020 467 Laxmi Ratan Shukla 14* 3 Kolkata Knight Riders Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2008 467 Deepak Hooda 14* 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Mohali 2019 433 Cameron White 13* 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Deccan Chargers Bangalore 2010 433 Naman Ojha 13* 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2014 433 Jofra Archer 13* 3 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 2020

Krunal Pandya. - BCCI/IPL

5

The number of times Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have put on a 100-plus stand for the opening wicket in the IPL, the latest occasion being the match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on October 8. Only Shikhar Dhawan and Warner have been involved in more 100-plus opening stands in IPL history – six – all for the same side!

Most 100-plus opening partnerships by a pair in IPL history

100-plus opening stands Innings Batsmen Team Period 6 48 Shikhar Dhawan & David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014-17 5 16 Jonny Bairstow & David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019-20 4 28 Chris Gayle & Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 2015-17 3 39 Gautam Gambhir & Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 2014-16 3 26 Chris Gayle & K. L. Rahul Kings XI Punjab+ 2018-19 3 38 Brendon McCullum & Dwayne Smith Chennai Super Kings & Gujarat Lions 2014-16

+ The duo also appeared together in few innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

12

The number of times David Warner has been involved in a 100-plus opening stand in the IPL. This is the most by any batsman in the tournament’s history, surpassing the previous best of 11 by Chris Gayle.

Batsmen involved in the most opening partnerships of 100-plus in the IPL

100-plus opening stands Batsman Team (Hundred-run stands) Period 12 David Warner Delhi Daredevils (1), Sunrisers Hyderabad (11) 2011-20 11 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore (8), Kings XI Punjab (3) 2011-19 7 Shikhar Dhawan Deccan Chargers (1), Sunrisers Hyderabad (6) 2011-17 6 Gautam Gambhir Delhi Daredevils (1), Kolkata Knight Riders (5) 2008-17 5 Virender Sehwag/Brendon McCullum/Jonny Bairstow/Shane Watson/Dwayne Smith

David Warner. - BCCI/IPL

58.33

The percentage of runs scored by Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran out of his side’s total of 132 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 8. His swashbuckling knock of 77 is now the second-highest by any batsman in IPL cricket where the side has been bowled out, i.e. where the team lost all 10 wickets. The best remains Manan Vohra – for the same team (KXIP) and against the same opponent (SRH)!

Highest percentage of runs scored by a batsman in an innings where the team has been all out

Percentage of team total Batsman Runs Total Team Opponent Venue Year 61.69 Manan Vohra 95 154 Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2017 58.33 Nicholas Pooran 77 132 Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 2020 52.38 Rahul Dravid 66 126 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2008 51.65 Kumar Sangakkara 94 182 Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Mohali 2008 51.56 Mahela Jayawardene 66 128 Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2013

All records above are complete and updated until October 9, 2020.