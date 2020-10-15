Statsman

IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal's wait for maiden ton ends

The Kings XI Punjab batsman took more than nine years to post his maiden IPL century, Rohit Sharma joined the 5,000-run club, and more...

15 October, 2020 21:02 IST

Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal scored his first IPL century against Rajasthan Royals on September 27.   -  Sportzpics / BCCI

9

Longest time in terms of days to register a maiden IPL century after debut

The number of years taken by Mayank Agarwal, from his debut in 2011, to register his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century is the most time any batsman has taken in terms of days to do so. He achieved the personal landmark during his knock of 106 for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on September 27. Since making his IPL debut on April 9, 2011, it has taken Agarwal 3,459 days – nine years, five months and 18 days. However, the record in terms of innings is held by Virat Kohli, who scored his maiden IPL century in his 120th innings in April 2016. Agarwal appears at the No. 4 position in this list on that measure.

DaysYears, daysBatsmanAchieved onTeamInnings
3,4599 years, 71 daysMayank AgarwalSeptember 27, 2020Kings XI Punjab75
2,9838 years, 61 daysAmbati RayuduMay 13, 2018Chennai Super Kings119
2,9288 years, 6 daysVirat KohliApril 24, 2016Royal Challengers Bangalore120
2,2356 years, 44 daysWriddhiman SahaJune 1, 2014Kings XI Punjab44
2,1905 years, 364 daysK. L. RahulApril 10, 2019Kings XI Punjab51

 

Maximum innings taken to register a maiden IPL century after debut

InningsBatsmanAchieved onTeamDays
120Virat KohliApril 24, 2016Royal Challengers Bangalore2,928
119Ambati RayuduMay 13, 2018Chennai Super Kings2,983
88Suresh RainaMay 2, 2013Chennai Super Kings1,839
75Mayank AgarwalSeptember 27, 2020Kings XI Punjab3,459
71Rohit SharmaMay 12, 2012Mumbai Indians1,483

Virat Kohli.   -  BCCI/IPL

 

5,000

The runs aggregated by Rohit Sharma in his IPL career. He reached the landmark during his 70 against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on October 1, becoming only the third batsman in the tournament’s history to do do. Incidentally, Sharma took the longest in terms of innings and days, and he is also the oldest among the three.

The 5,000-run club in the IPL

Runs scoredBatsmanAchieved onInningsAverageHundredsDays takenAge
5,545Virat KohliMarch 28, 201915738.1443,99630 years, 143 days
5,368Suresh RainaMarch 23, 201917334.2713,99032 years, 116 days
5,109Rohit SharmaOctober 1, 202018731.8714,54733 years, 154 days

500

The batting strike rate of Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya during his explosive cameo of 20 runs off four balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on October 4. He is the first batsman in IPL history to register such a batting strike rate while facing at least two or more balls in a match.

Batsman with highest batting strike rate in an IPL match (minimum two balls faced)

Strike rateBatsmanScoreBallsTeamOpponentVenueYear
500Krunal Pandya20*4Mumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadSharjah2020
467Laxmi Ratan Shukla14*3Kolkata Knight RidersDeccan ChargersHyderabad2008
467Deepak Hooda14*3Sunrisers HyderabadKings XI PunjabMohali2019
433Cameron White13*3Royal Challengers BangaloreDeccan ChargersBangalore2010
433Naman Ojha13*3Sunrisers HyderabadDelhi DaredevilsDelhi2014
433Jofra Archer13*3Rajasthan RoyalsKings XI PunjabSharjah2020

Krunal Pandya.   -  BCCI/IPL

 

5

The number of times Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have put on a 100-plus stand for the opening wicket in the IPL, the latest occasion being the match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on October 8. Only Shikhar Dhawan and Warner have been involved in more 100-plus opening stands in IPL history – six – all for the same side!

Most 100-plus opening partnerships by a pair in IPL history

100-plus opening standsInningsBatsmenTeamPeriod
648Shikhar Dhawan & David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad2014-17
516Jonny Bairstow & David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad2019-20
428Chris Gayle & Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore2015-17
339Gautam Gambhir & Robin UthappaKolkata Knight Riders2014-16
326Chris Gayle & K. L. RahulKings XI Punjab+2018-19
338Brendon McCullum & Dwayne SmithChennai Super Kings & Gujarat Lions2014-16

+ The duo also appeared together in few innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

12

The number of times David Warner has been involved in a 100-plus opening stand in the IPL. This is the most by any batsman in the tournament’s history, surpassing the previous best of 11 by Chris Gayle.

Batsmen involved in the most opening partnerships of 100-plus in the IPL

100-plus opening standsBatsmanTeam (Hundred-run stands)Period
12David WarnerDelhi Daredevils (1), Sunrisers Hyderabad (11)2011-20
11Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore (8), Kings XI Punjab (3)2011-19
7Shikhar DhawanDeccan Chargers (1), Sunrisers Hyderabad (6)2011-17
6Gautam GambhirDelhi Daredevils (1), Kolkata Knight Riders (5)2008-17
5Virender Sehwag/Brendon McCullum/Jonny Bairstow/Shane Watson/Dwayne Smith

David Warner.   -  BCCI/IPL

 

58.33

The percentage of runs scored by Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran out of his side’s total of 132 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 8. His swashbuckling knock of 77 is now the second-highest by any batsman in IPL cricket where the side has been bowled out, i.e. where the team lost all 10 wickets. The best remains Manan Vohra – for the same team (KXIP) and against the same opponent (SRH)!

Highest percentage of runs scored by a batsman in an innings where the team has been all out

Percentage of team totalBatsmanRunsTotalTeamOpponentVenueYear
61.69Manan Vohra95154Kings XI PunjabSunrisers HyderabadHyderabad2017
58.33Nicholas Pooran77132Kings XI PunjabSunrisers HyderabadDubai2020
52.38Rahul Dravid66126Royal Challengers BangaloreKings XI PunjabBangalore2008
51.65Kumar Sangakkara94182Kings XI PunjabMumbai IndiansMohali2008
51.56Mahela Jayawardene66128Delhi DaredevilsKolkata Knight RidersKolkata2013

 

All records above are complete and updated until October 9, 2020.

