Home Statsman IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal's wait for maiden ton ends The Kings XI Punjab batsman took more than nine years to post his maiden IPL century, Rohit Sharma joined the 5,000-run club, and more... Mohandas Menon 15 October, 2020 21:02 IST Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal scored his first IPL century against Rajasthan Royals on September 27. - Sportzpics / BCCI Mohandas Menon 15 October, 2020 21:02 IST 9Longest time in terms of days to register a maiden IPL century after debutThe number of years taken by Mayank Agarwal, from his debut in 2011, to register his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century is the most time any batsman has taken in terms of days to do so. He achieved the personal landmark during his knock of 106 for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on September 27. Since making his IPL debut on April 9, 2011, it has taken Agarwal 3,459 days – nine years, five months and 18 days. However, the record in terms of innings is held by Virat Kohli, who scored his maiden IPL century in his 120th innings in April 2016. Agarwal appears at the No. 4 position in this list on that measure.DaysYears, daysBatsmanAchieved onTeamInnings3,4599 years, 71 daysMayank AgarwalSeptember 27, 2020Kings XI Punjab752,9838 years, 61 daysAmbati RayuduMay 13, 2018Chennai Super Kings1192,9288 years, 6 daysVirat KohliApril 24, 2016Royal Challengers Bangalore1202,2356 years, 44 daysWriddhiman SahaJune 1, 2014Kings XI Punjab442,1905 years, 364 daysK. L. RahulApril 10, 2019Kings XI Punjab51 Maximum innings taken to register a maiden IPL century after debutInningsBatsmanAchieved onTeamDays120Virat KohliApril 24, 2016Royal Challengers Bangalore2,928119Ambati RayuduMay 13, 2018Chennai Super Kings2,98388Suresh RainaMay 2, 2013Chennai Super Kings1,83975Mayank AgarwalSeptember 27, 2020Kings XI Punjab3,45971Rohit SharmaMay 12, 2012Mumbai Indians1,483 Virat Kohli. - BCCI/IPL 5,000The runs aggregated by Rohit Sharma in his IPL career. He reached the landmark during his 70 against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on October 1, becoming only the third batsman in the tournament’s history to do do. Incidentally, Sharma took the longest in terms of innings and days, and he is also the oldest among the three.The 5,000-run club in the IPLRuns scoredBatsmanAchieved onInningsAverageHundredsDays takenAge5,545Virat KohliMarch 28, 201915738.1443,99630 years, 143 days5,368Suresh RainaMarch 23, 201917334.2713,99032 years, 116 days5,109Rohit SharmaOctober 1, 202018731.8714,54733 years, 154 days500The batting strike rate of Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya during his explosive cameo of 20 runs off four balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on October 4. He is the first batsman in IPL history to register such a batting strike rate while facing at least two or more balls in a match.Batsman with highest batting strike rate in an IPL match (minimum two balls faced)Strike rateBatsmanScoreBallsTeamOpponentVenueYear500Krunal Pandya20*4Mumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadSharjah2020467Laxmi Ratan Shukla14*3Kolkata Knight RidersDeccan ChargersHyderabad2008467Deepak Hooda14*3Sunrisers HyderabadKings XI PunjabMohali2019433Cameron White13*3Royal Challengers BangaloreDeccan ChargersBangalore2010433Naman Ojha13*3Sunrisers HyderabadDelhi DaredevilsDelhi2014433Jofra Archer13*3Rajasthan RoyalsKings XI PunjabSharjah2020 Krunal Pandya. - BCCI/IPL 5The number of times Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have put on a 100-plus stand for the opening wicket in the IPL, the latest occasion being the match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on October 8. Only Shikhar Dhawan and Warner have been involved in more 100-plus opening stands in IPL history – six – all for the same side!Most 100-plus opening partnerships by a pair in IPL history100-plus opening standsInningsBatsmenTeamPeriod648Shikhar Dhawan & David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad2014-17516Jonny Bairstow & David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad2019-20428Chris Gayle & Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore2015-17339Gautam Gambhir & Robin UthappaKolkata Knight Riders2014-16326Chris Gayle & K. L. RahulKings XI Punjab+2018-19338Brendon McCullum & Dwayne SmithChennai Super Kings & Gujarat Lions2014-16+ The duo also appeared together in few innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore.12The number of times David Warner has been involved in a 100-plus opening stand in the IPL. This is the most by any batsman in the tournament’s history, surpassing the previous best of 11 by Chris Gayle.Batsmen involved in the most opening partnerships of 100-plus in the IPL100-plus opening standsBatsmanTeam (Hundred-run stands)Period12David WarnerDelhi Daredevils (1), Sunrisers Hyderabad (11)2011-2011Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore (8), Kings XI Punjab (3)2011-197Shikhar DhawanDeccan Chargers (1), Sunrisers Hyderabad (6)2011-176Gautam GambhirDelhi Daredevils (1), Kolkata Knight Riders (5)2008-175Virender Sehwag/Brendon McCullum/Jonny Bairstow/Shane Watson/Dwayne Smith David Warner. - BCCI/IPL 58.33The percentage of runs scored by Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran out of his side’s total of 132 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 8. His swashbuckling knock of 77 is now the second-highest by any batsman in IPL cricket where the side has been bowled out, i.e. where the team lost all 10 wickets. Highest percentage of runs scored by a batsman in an innings where the team has been all outPercentage of team totalBatsmanRunsTotalTeamOpponentVenueYear61.69Manan Vohra95154Kings XI PunjabSunrisers HyderabadHyderabad201758.33Nicholas Pooran77132Kings XI PunjabSunrisers HyderabadDubai202052.38Rahul Dravid66126Royal Challengers BangaloreKings XI PunjabBangalore200851.65Kumar Sangakkara94182Kings XI PunjabMumbai IndiansMohali200851.56Mahela Jayawardene66128Delhi DaredevilsKolkata Knight RidersKolkata2013 All records above are complete and updated until October 9, 2020.