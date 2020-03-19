Prithvi Shaw joins Sachin Tendulkar in overseas record books

6

The number of Test series victories for New Zealand at home against India. This was India’s 10th tour of New Zealand overall, the first being in February-March 1968, when the visiting side won the four-match series 3-1 to register its first ever overseas series win against any opponent. Since then, India has managed to win just one more series in New Zealand, in March-April 2009 when it won at Hamilton by 10 wickets while the two other Tests were drawn. This also means that after winning three Test matches in the 1968 series, India has managed to win just two more Tests in New Zealand in their last 21 matches spanning 51 years! For the record, India’s Test performance in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) has been quite dismissal, as shown in the tables below.

India’s Test series results in New Zealand

Season Matches India won New Zealand won Draws Series won by 1967-68 4 3 1 0 India 1975-76 3 1 1 1 Drawn 1980-81 3 0 1 2 New Zealand 1989-90 3 0 1 2 New Zealand 1993-94 1 0 0 0 Drawn 1998-99 2 0 1 1 New Zealand 2002-03 2 0 2 0 New Zealand 2008-09 3 1 0 2 India 2013-14 2 0 1 1 New Zealand 2019-20 2 0 2 0 New Zealand

India’s Test results in SENA countries

Country Matches India won Opposition won Draws Win percentage First played in South Africa 20 3 10 7 15.00 1992-93 England 62 7 34 21 11.29 1932 New Zealand 25 5 10 10 20.00 1967-68 Australia 48 7 29 12 14.58 1947-48 Total 155 22 83 50 14.19 1932 In India 272 106 52 114# 38.97 1933-34 Elsewhere## 115 29 32 54 25.22 1952-53

# includes a tied Test; ## in West Indies, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

85

The number of grounds where India has played Test matches. The recent Hagley Oval match at Christchurch became India’s latest playing venue since its first ever Test appearance at Lord’s in London way back in June 1932. The Hagley Oval now is the 58th ground to host the Indians in away Tests. For the record, Lord’s, with 18, has hosted the most Tests of any away ground for India, while London as a city has hosted India on most occasions – 31 Tests (18 at Lord’s and 13 at the Oval). The Hagley Oval, meanwhile, becomes the seventh ground in New Zealand to host a Test match against India, while Christchurch is the only city in New Zealand to have the distinction of hosting a Test against India at two different grounds.

New Zealand grounds to host Tests against India

Ground Matches India won New Zealand won Draws Win percentage Basin Reserve, Wellington 8 1 5 2 12.50 Eden Park, Auckland 5 2 1 2 40.00 Jade Stadium, Christchurch 4 0 2 2 0.00 Seddon Park, Hamilton 4 1 1 2 25.00 McLean Park, Napier 2 0 0 2 0.00 Carisbrook, Dunedin 1 1 0 0 100.00 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 1 0 1 0 0.00 Total 25 5 10 10 20.00

Note: India’s five-wicket victory at Carisbrook on February 20, 1968, was its first ever Test win on foreign soil.

2

The number of Indians who have managed score a 50 in New Zealand under the age of 21 years. At 20 years, 112 days, Prithvi Shaw’s 54 on the opening day of second Test match at Christchurch made him the second youngest Indian batsman to register a Test fifty on New Zealand soil, after Sachin Tendulkar who was 16 years, 293 days when he made his 88 at Napier in February 1990. Incidentally, Tendulkar still remains the youngest ever batsmen to register a Test 50 on New Zealand soil.

Youngest Indians to made a Test 50 in New Zealand

Age Batsman Score Venue Month/year 16 years, 293 days Sachin Tendulkar 88 Napier February 1990 20 years, 112 days Prithvi Shaw 54 Christshurch (Hagley Oval) February 2020 21 years, 338 days Atul Wasan 53 Auckland February 1990 23 years, 81 days Brijesh Patel 81 Wellington February 1976 24 years, 189 days Sandeep Patil 64 Wellington February 1981

6

The number of openers below the age of 21 years who have managed to score a Test 50 in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw’s 54 at Christchurch makes him the fourth youngest to do so.

Youngest openers to make a Test 50 in New Zealand

Age Batsman Score Country Venue Month/year 18 years, 290 days Tamim Iqbal 53 Bangladesh Dunedin (University Oval) January 2008 18 years, 294 days Imran Farhat 63 Pakistan Auckland March 2001 20 years, 67 days Junaid Siddique 74 Bangladesh Dunedin (University Oval) January 2008 20 years, 112 days Prithvi Shaw 54 India Christchurch (Hagley Oval) February 2020 20 years, 268 days Abdul Kadir 58 Pakistan Auckland February 1965 20 years, 353 days Sami Aslam 91 Pakistan Hamilton November 2016

4

The number of Indians openers under the age of 21 years to register a 50 in an away Test match. Prithvi Shaw at Christchurch became the latest to do so.

Youngest Indian openers to make a 50 in an away Test match

Age Batsman Score Opponent Venue Month/year 19 years, 36 days Parthiv Patel 69 Pakistan Rawalpindi April 2004 20 years, 44 days Ravi Shastri 66 England The Oval July 1982 20 years, 108 days Madhav Apte 64 West Indies Port of Spain January 1953 20 years, 112 days Prithvi Shaw 54 New Zealand Christchurch (Hagley Oval) February 2020 21 years, 183 days Abhinav Mukund 62 Wellington Roseau July 2011

Note: Apte and Shaw are the only players to do so on the opening day of a Test match, while Apte was on his Test debut!

9.50

Virat Kohli’s batting average during the recent Test series in New Zealand. It was his second worst series batting performance of his Test career. It was also one of the worst performances by an Indian batsman-captain in a Test series.

Kohli’s lowest Test averages in a series of two or more Tests

Average Opponent In Season Matches Innings Runs Highest score 9.20 Australia India 2016-17 3 5 46 15 9.50 New Zealand New Zealand 2019-20 2 4 38 19 13.40 England England 2014 5 10 134 39 15.20 West Indies West Indies 2011 3 5 76 30

Note: He wasn’t the captain in the series in 2011 in the West Indies.

Fewest runs in a Test series by a top-order batsman-captain for India (minimum four innings)

Runs Captain Opponent In Season Matches Innings Average Highest score 26 Nari Contractor West Indies West Indies 1961-62 2 4 6.50 10 29 Sourav Ganguly New Zealand New Zealand 2002-03 2 4 7.25 17 33 Maharajkumar of Vizianagram England England 1936 3 6 8.25 19* 38 Virat Kohli New Zealand New Zealand 2019-20 2 4 9.50 19 42 Mohammad Azharuddin England England 1996 3 5 8.40 16

Queries Corner In the Pallekele Twenty20 International, West Indian pacer Oshane Thomas claimed the first five Sri Lankan wickets. Has any other bowler done this before? – Ajit Swamy, Madurai. Oshane Thomas (5/28) in fact emulated Lasith Malinga (5/6), who had claimed the first five New Zealand wickets in September also at Pallekele. Incidentally, Malinga’s effort included four wickets in four balls! South African debutant Kyle Verreynne claimed three catches as a fielder in the One-Day International against Australia at Paarl. Has any other debutant held more? – Salil Joshi, Mumbai. In fact, three catches by a debutant fieldsman is the maximum in ODI cricket. Verreynne became the seventh such fieldsman to do so in an ODI match on debut. The others are Bishan Singh Bedi, Martin Crowe, L. Sivaramakrishnan, Jacob Martin, Pragyan Ojha and George Bailey. For the record, Scotland’s Matthew Cross, claimed six catches on his ODI debut against Canada at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch in January 2014, which is the most by a debutant wicketkeeper. How often has Bengal finished as runner-up in the Ranji Trophy. Is it true that it has a very poor record in Ranji finals? – Aveek Mukhopadhyay, Kolkata. The recent loss (on the first innings lead) to Saurashtra was Bengal’s 12th from 14 finals. It has managed to win the title only in 1938-39 and 1989-90. Its 12 runner-up finishes is the most by any Ranji Trophy side. Tamil Nadu has been runner-up on 10 occasions (thrice as Madras and seven as Tamil Nadu). This means Bengal has now lost 86 percent of the finals it has played, ahead of Tamil Nadu on 83 percent.

All figures are updated as of March 14, 2020.