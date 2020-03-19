Home Statsman Prithvi Shaw joins Sachin Tendulkar in overseas record books At 20 years, 112 days, Shaw’s 54 on the opening day of the Christchurch Test made him the second youngest Indian batsman to register a Test fifty on New Zealand Mohandas Menon 19 March, 2020 16:37 IST India batsman Prithvi Shaw in action against New Zealand in Christchurch. - REUTERS Mohandas Menon 19 March, 2020 16:37 IST 6The number of Test series victories for New Zealand at home against India. This was India’s 10th tour of New Zealand overall, the first being in February-March 1968, when the visiting side won the four-match series 3-1 to register its first ever overseas series win against any opponent. Since then, India has managed to win just one more series in New Zealand, in March-April 2009 when it won at Hamilton by 10 wickets while the two other Tests were drawn. This also means that after winning three Test matches in the 1968 series, India has managed to win just two more Tests in New Zealand in their last 21 matches spanning 51 years! For the record, India’s Test performance in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) has been quite dismissal, as shown in the tables below.India’s Test series results in New ZealandSeasonMatchesIndia wonNew Zealand wonDrawsSeries won by1967-684310India1975-763111Drawn1980-813012New Zealand1989-903012New Zealand1993-941000Drawn1998-992011New Zealand2002-032020New Zealand2008-093102India2013-142011New Zealand2019-202020New Zealand India’s Test results in SENA countriesCountryMatchesIndia wonOpposition wonDrawsWin percentageFirst played inSouth Africa20310715.001992-93England627342111.291932New Zealand255101020.001967-68Australia487291214.581947-48Total15522835014.191932In India27210652114#38.971933-34Elsewhere##11529325425.221952-53# includes a tied Test; ## in West Indies, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh85The number of grounds where India has played Test matches. The recent Hagley Oval match at Christchurch became India’s latest playing venue since its first ever Test appearance at Lord’s in London way back in June 1932. The Hagley Oval now is the 58th ground to host the Indians in away Tests. For the record, Lord’s, with 18, has hosted the most Tests of any away ground for India, while London as a city has hosted India on most occasions – 31 Tests (18 at Lord’s and 13 at the Oval). The Hagley Oval, meanwhile, becomes the seventh ground in New Zealand to host a Test match against India, while Christchurch is the only city in New Zealand to have the distinction of hosting a Test against India at two different grounds.READ| Sportstar's all-time sports classics: Desert storm to fighting Pakistan in Chennai, the Tendulkar way! New Zealand grounds to host Tests against IndiaGroundMatchesIndia wonNew Zealand wonDrawsWin percentageBasin Reserve, Wellington815212.50Eden Park, Auckland521240.00Jade Stadium, Christchurch40220.00Seddon Park, Hamilton411225.00McLean Park, Napier20020.00Carisbrook, Dunedin1100100.00Hagley Oval, Christchurch10100.00Total255101020.00Note: India’s five-wicket victory at Carisbrook on February 20, 1968, was its first ever Test win on foreign soil.2The number of Indians who have managed score a 50 in New Zealand under the age of 21 years. At 20 years, 112 days, Prithvi Shaw’s 54 on the opening day of second Test match at Christchurch made him the second youngest Indian batsman to register a Test fifty on New Zealand soil, after Sachin Tendulkar who was 16 years, 293 days when he made his 88 at Napier in February 1990. Incidentally, Tendulkar still remains the youngest ever batsmen to register a Test 50 on New Zealand soil.READ| Sportstar's all-time sports classics: Windies' crown, Dravid's fastest ODI fifty, Dada's Dhaka heroics Youngest Indians to made a Test 50 in New ZealandAgeBatsmanScoreVenueMonth/year16 years, 293 daysSachin Tendulkar88NapierFebruary 199020 years, 112 daysPrithvi Shaw54Christshurch (Hagley Oval)February 202021 years, 338 daysAtul Wasan53AucklandFebruary 199023 years, 81 daysBrijesh Patel81WellingtonFebruary 197624 years, 189 daysSandeep Patil64WellingtonFebruary 1981 6The number of openers below the age of 21 years who have managed to score a Test 50 in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw’s 54 at Christchurch makes him the fourth youngest to do so.Youngest openers to make a Test 50 in New ZealandAgeBatsmanScoreCountryVenueMonth/year18 years, 290 daysTamim Iqbal53BangladeshDunedin (University Oval)January 200818 years, 294 daysImran Farhat63PakistanAucklandMarch 200120 years, 67 daysJunaid Siddique74BangladeshDunedin (University Oval)January 200820 years, 112 daysPrithvi Shaw54IndiaChristchurch (Hagley Oval)February 202020 years, 268 daysAbdul Kadir58PakistanAucklandFebruary 196520 years, 353 daysSami Aslam91PakistanHamiltonNovember 2016 4The number of Indians openers under the age of 21 years to register a 50 in an away Test match. Prithvi Shaw at Christchurch became the latest to do so.Youngest Indian openers to make a 50 in an away Test matchAgeBatsmanScoreOpponentVenueMonth/year19 years, 36 daysParthiv Patel69PakistanRawalpindiApril 200420 years, 44 daysRavi Shastri66EnglandThe OvalJuly 198220 years, 108 daysMadhav Apte64West IndiesPort of SpainJanuary 195320 years, 112 daysPrithvi Shaw54New ZealandChristchurch (Hagley Oval)February 202021 years, 183 daysAbhinav Mukund62WellingtonRoseauJuly 2011Note: Apte and Shaw are the only players to do so on the opening day of a Test match, while Apte was on his Test debut!9.50Virat Kohli’s batting average during the recent Test series in New Zealand. It was his second worst series batting performance of his Test career. It was also one of the worst performances by an Indian batsman-captain in a Test series.Kohli’s lowest Test averages in a series of two or more TestsAverageOpponentInSeasonMatchesInningsRunsHighest score9.20AustraliaIndia2016-173546159.50New ZealandNew Zealand2019-2024381913.40EnglandEngland20145101343915.20West IndiesWest Indies2011357630Note: He wasn’t the captain in the series in 2011 in the West Indies.Fewest runs in a Test series by a top-order batsman-captain for India (minimum four innings)RunsCaptainOpponentInSeasonMatchesInningsAverageHighest score26Nari ContractorWest IndiesWest Indies1961-62246.501029Sourav GangulyNew ZealandNew Zealand2002-03247.251733Maharajkumar of VizianagramEnglandEngland1936368.2519*38Virat KohliNew ZealandNew Zealand2019-20249.501942Mohammad AzharuddinEnglandEngland1996358.4016 Queries CornerIn the Pallekele Twenty20 International, West Indian pacer Oshane Thomas claimed the first five Sri Lankan wickets. Has any other bowler done this before? – Ajit Swamy, Madurai.Oshane Thomas (5/28) in fact emulated Lasith Malinga (5/6), who had claimed the first five New Zealand wickets in September also at Pallekele. Incidentally, Malinga’s effort included four wickets in four balls!South African debutant Kyle Verreynne claimed three catches as a fielder in the One-Day International against Australia at Paarl. Has any other debutant held more? – Salil Joshi, Mumbai.In fact, three catches by a debutant fieldsman is the maximum in ODI cricket. Verreynne became the seventh such fieldsman to do so in an ODI match on debut. The others are Bishan Singh Bedi, Martin Crowe, L. Sivaramakrishnan, Jacob Martin, Pragyan Ojha and George Bailey. For the record, Scotland’s Matthew Cross, claimed six catches on his ODI debut against Canada at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch in January 2014, which is the most by a debutant wicketkeeper.How often has Bengal finished as runner-up in the Ranji Trophy. Is it true that it has a very poor record in Ranji finals? – Aveek Mukhopadhyay, Kolkata.The recent loss (on the first innings lead) to Saurashtra was Bengal’s 12th from 14 finals. It has managed to win the title only in 1938-39 and 1989-90. Its 12 runner-up finishes is the most by any Ranji Trophy side. Tamil Nadu has been runner-up on 10 occasions (thrice as Madras and seven as Tamil Nadu). This means Bengal has now lost 86 percent of the finals it has played, ahead of Tamil Nadu on 83 percent. All figures are updated as of March 14, 2020. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.