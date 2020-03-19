Statsman

Prithvi Shaw joins Sachin Tendulkar in overseas record books

At 20 years, 112 days, Shaw’s 54 on the opening day of the Christchurch Test made him the second youngest Indian batsman to register a Test fifty on New Zealand

19 March, 2020 16:37 IST

India batsman Prithvi Shaw in action against New Zealand in Christchurch.   -  REUTERS

The number of Test series victories for New Zealand at home against India. This was India’s 10th tour of New Zealand overall, the first being in February-March 1968, when the visiting side won the four-match series 3-1 to register its first ever overseas series win against any opponent. Since then, India has managed to win just one more series in New Zealand, in March-April 2009 when it won at Hamilton by 10 wickets while the two other Tests were drawn. This also means that after winning three Test matches in the 1968 series, India has managed to win just two more Tests in New Zealand in their last 21 matches spanning 51 years! For the record, India’s Test performance in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) has been quite dismissal, as shown in the tables below.

India’s Test series results in New Zealand

SeasonMatchesIndia wonNew Zealand wonDrawsSeries won by
1967-684310India
1975-763111Drawn
1980-813012New Zealand
1989-903012New Zealand
1993-941000Drawn
1998-992011New Zealand
2002-032020New Zealand
2008-093102India
2013-142011New Zealand
2019-202020New Zealand

 

India’s Test results in SENA countries

CountryMatchesIndia wonOpposition wonDrawsWin percentageFirst played in
South Africa20310715.001992-93
England627342111.291932
New Zealand255101020.001967-68
Australia487291214.581947-48
Total15522835014.191932
In India27210652114#38.971933-34
Elsewhere##11529325425.221952-53

# includes a tied Test; ## in West Indies, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

85

The number of grounds where India has played Test matches. The recent Hagley Oval match at Christchurch became India’s latest playing venue since its first ever Test appearance at Lord’s in London way back in June 1932. The Hagley Oval now is the 58th ground to host the Indians in away Tests. For the record, Lord’s, with 18, has hosted the most Tests of any away ground for India, while London as a city has hosted India on most occasions – 31 Tests (18 at Lord’s and 13 at the Oval). The Hagley Oval, meanwhile, becomes the seventh ground in New Zealand to host a Test match against India, while Christchurch is the only city in New Zealand to have the distinction of hosting a Test against India at two different grounds.

New Zealand grounds to host Tests against India

GroundMatchesIndia wonNew Zealand wonDrawsWin percentage
Basin Reserve, Wellington815212.50
Eden Park, Auckland521240.00
Jade Stadium, Christchurch40220.00
Seddon Park, Hamilton411225.00
McLean Park, Napier20020.00
Carisbrook, Dunedin1100100.00
Hagley Oval, Christchurch10100.00
Total255101020.00

Note: India’s five-wicket victory at Carisbrook on February 20, 1968, was its first ever Test win on foreign soil.

2

The number of Indians who have managed score a 50 in New Zealand under the age of 21 years. At 20 years, 112 days, Prithvi Shaw’s 54 on the opening day of second Test match at Christchurch made him the second youngest Indian batsman to register a Test fifty on New Zealand soil, after Sachin Tendulkar who was 16 years, 293 days when he made his 88 at Napier in February 1990. Incidentally, Tendulkar still remains the youngest ever batsmen to register a Test 50 on New Zealand soil.

Youngest Indians to made a Test 50 in New Zealand

AgeBatsmanScoreVenueMonth/year
16 years, 293 daysSachin Tendulkar88NapierFebruary 1990
20 years, 112 daysPrithvi Shaw54Christshurch (Hagley Oval)February 2020
21 years, 338 daysAtul Wasan53AucklandFebruary 1990
23 years, 81 daysBrijesh Patel81WellingtonFebruary 1976
24 years, 189 daysSandeep Patil64WellingtonFebruary 1981

 

6

The number of openers below the age of 21 years who have managed to score a Test 50 in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw’s 54 at Christchurch makes him the fourth youngest to do so.

Youngest openers to make a Test 50 in New Zealand

AgeBatsmanScoreCountryVenueMonth/year
18 years, 290 daysTamim Iqbal53BangladeshDunedin (University Oval)January 2008
18 years, 294 daysImran Farhat63PakistanAucklandMarch 2001
20 years, 67 daysJunaid Siddique74BangladeshDunedin (University Oval)January 2008
20 years, 112 daysPrithvi Shaw54IndiaChristchurch (Hagley Oval)February 2020
20 years, 268 daysAbdul Kadir58PakistanAucklandFebruary 1965
20 years, 353 daysSami Aslam91PakistanHamiltonNovember 2016

 

4

The number of Indians openers under the age of 21 years to register a 50 in an away Test match. Prithvi Shaw at Christchurch became the latest to do so.

Youngest Indian openers to make a 50 in an away Test match

AgeBatsmanScoreOpponentVenueMonth/year
19 years, 36 daysParthiv Patel69PakistanRawalpindiApril 2004
20 years, 44 daysRavi Shastri66EnglandThe OvalJuly 1982
20 years, 108 daysMadhav Apte64West IndiesPort of SpainJanuary 1953
20 years, 112 daysPrithvi Shaw54New ZealandChristchurch (Hagley Oval)February 2020
21 years, 183 daysAbhinav Mukund62WellingtonRoseauJuly 2011

Note: Apte and Shaw are the only players to do so on the opening day of a Test match, while Apte was on his Test debut!

9.50

Virat Kohli’s batting average during the recent Test series in New Zealand. It was his second worst series batting performance of his Test career. It was also one of the worst performances by an Indian batsman-captain in a Test series.

Kohli’s lowest Test averages in a series of two or more Tests

AverageOpponentInSeasonMatchesInningsRunsHighest score
9.20AustraliaIndia2016-17354615
9.50New ZealandNew Zealand2019-20243819
13.40EnglandEngland201451013439
15.20West IndiesWest Indies2011357630

Note: He wasn’t the captain in the series in 2011 in the West Indies.

Fewest runs in a Test series by a top-order batsman-captain for India (minimum four innings)

RunsCaptainOpponentInSeasonMatchesInningsAverageHighest score
26Nari ContractorWest IndiesWest Indies1961-62246.5010
29Sourav GangulyNew ZealandNew Zealand2002-03247.2517
33Maharajkumar of VizianagramEnglandEngland1936368.2519*
38Virat KohliNew ZealandNew Zealand2019-20249.5019
42Mohammad AzharuddinEnglandEngland1996358.4016

 

Queries Corner

In the Pallekele Twenty20 International, West Indian pacer Oshane Thomas claimed the first five Sri Lankan wickets. Has any other bowler done this before? – Ajit Swamy, Madurai.

Oshane Thomas (5/28) in fact emulated Lasith Malinga (5/6), who had claimed the first five New Zealand wickets in September also at Pallekele. Incidentally, Malinga’s effort included four wickets in four balls!

South African debutant Kyle Verreynne claimed three catches as a fielder in the One-Day International against Australia at Paarl. Has any other debutant held more? – Salil Joshi, Mumbai.

In fact, three catches by a debutant fieldsman is the maximum in ODI cricket. Verreynne became the seventh such fieldsman to do so in an ODI match on debut. The others are Bishan Singh Bedi, Martin Crowe, L. Sivaramakrishnan, Jacob Martin, Pragyan Ojha and George Bailey. For the record, Scotland’s Matthew Cross, claimed six catches on his ODI debut against Canada at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch in January 2014, which is the most by a debutant wicketkeeper.

How often has Bengal finished as runner-up in the Ranji Trophy. Is it true that it has a very poor record in Ranji finals? – Aveek Mukhopadhyay, Kolkata.

The recent loss (on the first innings lead) to Saurashtra was Bengal’s 12th from 14 finals. It has managed to win the title only in 1938-39 and 1989-90. Its 12 runner-up finishes is the most by any Ranji Trophy side. Tamil Nadu has been runner-up on 10 occasions (thrice as Madras and seven as Tamil Nadu). This means Bengal has now lost 86 percent of the finals it has played, ahead of Tamil Nadu on 83 percent.

 

All figures are updated as of March 14, 2020.

