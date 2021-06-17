Home Statsman World Test Championship (WTC) in numbers: leading run-scorers, most wickets, hat-tricks and more Despite Covid-19 issues, 58 Test matches were played over 23 series, at the end of which India and New Zealand, with the highest points percentages of 72.2 and 70.0, have reached the final. A look at the performances of all the teams and players involved from August 2019 to May 2021. Mohandas Menon 17 June, 2021 13:43 IST Virat Kohli of India and Kane Williamson of New Zealand will be in action in the WTC final. - GETTY IMAGES Mohandas Menon 17 June, 2021 13:43 IST The World Test Championship (WTC) is a league competition for Test cricket conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It began on August 1, 2019, with the start of the Ashes series with the Edgbaston Test match in Birmingham.The WTC was initially scheduled for 2013. It was to replace the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, but had to be postponed due to the ICC’s commitments to its broadcaster and sponsors. Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy was held as usual that year. The ICC then hoped to convince all its full members to switch to a playoff competition between the top four Test teams as per the ICC Test rankings, which was rescheduled for June 2017, with a world Test championship to take place in India in February-March 2021.RELATED| WTC final preview: Kohli's well-balanced India takes on Williamson's spirited New Zealand Then, in October 2017, the ICC announced that a Test league had been agreed upon by its members. It would involve the top nine teams playing series over two years with the top two qualifying for a world Test league championship final. The first ICC World Test Championship thus began just after the 2019 50-over Cricket World Cup.Despite Covid-19 issues, 58 Test matches were played over 23 series, at the end of which India and New Zealand, with the highest points percentages of 72.2 and 70.0, respectively, have earned the right to contest the final in Southampton from June 18-22, 2021.A look at the performances of all the teams and players involved from August 2019 to May 2021.Series-by-series resultsSeries No.Home teamVisiting teamMonth/YearTestsWon by home teamWon by visiting teamDrawnSeries result1EnglandAustraliaAugust-September 20195221Shared2Sri LankaNew ZealandAugust 20192110Shared3West IndiesIndiaAugust-September 20192020India+4IndiaSouth AfricaOctober 20193300India5IndiaBangladeshNovember 20192200India6AustraliaPakistanNovember-December 20192200Australia7PakistanSri LankaDecember 20192101Pakistan8AustraliaNew ZealandDecember 2019-January 20203300Australia9South AfricaEnglandDecember 2019-January 20204130England+10PakistanBangladeshFebruary 20201100Pakistan11New ZealandIndiaFebruary-March 20202200New Zealand12EnglandWest IndiesJuly 20203210England13EnglandPakistanAugust 20203102England14New ZealandWest IndiesDecember 20202200New Zealand15AustraliaIndiaDecember 2020-January 20214121India+16New ZealandPakistanDecember 2020-January 20212200New Zealand17South AfricaSri LankaDecember 2020-January 20212200South Africa18Sri LankaEnglandJanuary 20212020England+19PakistanSouth AfricaJanuary-February 20212200Pakistan20BangladeshWest IndiesFebruary 20212020West Indies+21IndiaEnglandFebruary-March 20214310India22West IndiesSri LankaMarch-April 20212002Shared23Sri LankaBangladeshApril-May 20212101Sri LankaOverall5833178 + Away series victories.RELATED| Rishabh Pant, an important man in WTC final Note: India and England won two away Test series each, while the West Indies won one.Match and series results summary Tests Series TeamPointsPoints percentageTotalWonLostDrawn WonLostDrawnIndia52072.21712416510New Zealand42070.0117405311Australia33269.2148424211England44261.42111736411Pakistan28643.3124536+330West Indies20033.3113625131South Africa14430.0113804130Sri Lanka20027.8122646132Bangladesh204.870614+040+The Pakistan-Bangladesh series was a two-match series, but the teams could play only one.Points percentage is the points earned/points available.RELATED| WTC final: If we can play freely, we will get the desired result, says Rahane Highest individual scoresScoreBatsmanCountryOppositionVenueMonth/Year335*David WarnerAustraliaPakistanAdelaideNovember 2019267Zak CrawleyEnglandPakistanSouthamptonAugust 2020254*Virat KohliIndiaSouth AfricaPuneOctober 2019251Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandWest IndiesHamiltonDecember 2020244Dimuth KarunaratneSri LankaBangladeshPallekeleApril 2021243Mayank AgarwalIndiaBangladeshIndoreNovember 2019238Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandPakistanChristchurchJanuary 2021228Joe RootEnglandSri LankaGalleJanuary 2021218Joe RootEnglandIndiaChennaiFebruary 2021215Mayank AgarwalIndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnamOctober 2019215Marnus LabuschagneAustraliaNew ZealandSydneyJanuary 2020212Rohit SharmaIndiaSouth AfricaRanchiOctober 2019211Steve SmithAustraliaEnglandManchesterSeptember 2019210*Kyle MayersWest IndiesBangladeshChattogramFebruary 2021199Faf du PlessisSouth AfricaSri LankaCenturionDecember 2020 Leading run-gettersBatsmanCountryRunsMatchesInningsNot-outsHighest scoreAverageStrike rateHundredsFiftiesMarnus LabuschagneAustralia1,6751323021572.8255.8559Joe RootEngland1,6602037222847.4254.6538Steve SmithAustralia1,3411322121163.8553.4447Ben StokesEngland1,3341732317646.0057.7946Ajinkya RahaneIndia1,0951728311543.8047.2536Rohit SharmaIndia1,0301117121264.3764.4942Dimuth KarunaratneSri Lanka9991018024455.5053.3344Jos ButtlerEngland9631831215233.2052.8814David WarnerAustralia94812222335*47.4062.4031Babar AzamPakistan9321017314366.5764.1445 RELATED| WTC Final: Expect both Ashwin and Jadeja to play in Southampton, says Gavaskar Best bowling in an inningsBowling figuresBowlerCountryOppositionVenueMonth/Year7/137Lasith EmbuldeniyaSri LankaEnglandGalleJanuary 20217/145R. AshwinIndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnamOctober 20196/27Jasprit BumrahIndiaWest IndiesKingstonAugust 20196/31Stuart BroadEnglandWest IndiesManchesterJuly 20206/38Axar PatelIndiaEnglandAhmedabadFebruary 20216/40James AndersonEnglandSri LankaGalleJanuary 20216/42Jason HolderWest IndiesEnglandSouthamptonJuly 20206/45Jofra ArcherEnglandAustraliaLeedsAugust 20196/48Kyle JamiesonNew ZealandPakistanChristchurchJanuary 20216/49Nathan LyonAustraliaEnglandBirminghamAugust 20196/56Anrich NortjeSouth AfricaSri LankaJohannesburgJanuary 20216/61R. AshwinIndiaEnglandChennaiFebruary 20216/62Jofra ArcherEnglandAustraliaThe OvalSeptember 20196/66Mitchell StarcAustraliaPakistanAdelaideDecember 20196/92Praveen JayawickramaSri LankaBangladeshPallekeleMay 2021 Best bowling in a match (10-wicket hauls)Bowling figuresBowlerCountryOppositionVenueMonth/Year11/70Axar PatelIndiaEnglandAhmedabadFebruary 202111/117Kyle JamiesonNew ZealandPakistanChristchurchJanuary 202111/178Praveen JayawickramaSri LankaBangladeshPallekeleMay 202110/67Stuart BroadEnglandWest IndiesManchesterJuly 202010/114Hasan AliPakistanSouth AfricaRawalpindiFebruary 202110/118Nathan LyonAustraliaNew ZealandSydneyJanuary 202010/210Lasith EmbuldeniyaSri LankaEnglandGalleJanuary 2021 Hat-tricksBowler (Bowling figures)CountryOppositionVenueMonth/YearJasprit Bumrah (6/27)IndiaWest IndiesKingstonAugust 2019Naseem Shah (4/26)PakistanBangladeshRawalpindiFebruary 2020 RELATED| WTC final: NZ pace pack 'nice problem to have' says coach Stead Leading wicket-takersBowlerCountryWicketsMatchesOvers (Maidens)RunsBest bowlingAverageStrike rateFive-wicket inningsTen-wicket matchesPat CumminsAustralia7014555.3 (158)1,4725/2821.0247.6110Stuart BroadEngland6917499.3 (132)1,3866/3120.0843.4321R. AshwinIndia6713524.4 (95)1,3997/14520.8846.9840Nathan LyonAustralia5614630 (131)1,7576/4931.3767.5941Tim SoutheeNew Zealand5110390.3 (107)1,0545/3220.6645.9430Josh HazlewoodAustralia4811385.2 (108)9865/820.5448.1730Mitchell StarcAustralia4410340.3 (71)1,0806/6624.5446.4320Jofra ArcherEngland4011352.5 (71)1,0956/4527.3752.9330Jack LeachEngland4010373.3 (60)1,1825/12229.5556.0210James AndersonEngland3912331.5 (109)7616/4019.5151.0530Anrich NortjeSouth Africa3910315.4 (53)1,1646/5629.8448.5630Kyle JamiesonNew Zealand366200.2 (70)4786/4813.2733.3941Mohammed ShamiIndia3610239.3 (56)7125/3519.7739.9210Shaheen Shah AfridiPakistan3612386.4 (73)1,1755/7732.6364.4410Ishant SharmaIndia3611218 (55)6255/2217.3636.3330 Most successful all-rounders Batting Bowling PlayerCountryMatchesRunsAverageHundredsWicketsAverageFive-wicket inningsBen StokesEngland171,33446.0043426.260Ravindra JadejaIndia1046958.6202828.670Jason HolderWest Indies945932.7802530.163Yasir ShahPakistan1033523.9213244.210Note: Stokes also claimed 25 catches.Note: All records are updated before the start of the WTC final in Southampton. 