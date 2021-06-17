World Test Championship (WTC) in numbers: leading run-scorers, most wickets, hat-tricks and more

The World Test Championship (WTC) is a league competition for Test cricket conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It began on August 1, 2019, with the start of the Ashes series with the Edgbaston Test match in Birmingham.

The WTC was initially scheduled for 2013. It was to replace the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, but had to be postponed due to the ICC’s commitments to its broadcaster and sponsors. Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy was held as usual that year. The ICC then hoped to convince all its full members to switch to a playoff competition between the top four Test teams as per the ICC Test rankings, which was rescheduled for June 2017, with a world Test championship to take place in India in February-March 2021.

Then, in October 2017, the ICC announced that a Test league had been agreed upon by its members. It would involve the top nine teams playing series over two years with the top two qualifying for a world Test league championship final. The first ICC World Test Championship thus began just after the 2019 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Despite Covid-19 issues, 58 Test matches were played over 23 series, at the end of which India and New Zealand, with the highest points percentages of 72.2 and 70.0, respectively, have earned the right to contest the final in Southampton from June 18-22, 2021.

A look at the performances of all the teams and players involved from August 2019 to May 2021.

Series-by-series results

Series No. Home team Visiting team Month/Year Tests Won by home team Won by visiting team Drawn Series result 1 England Australia August-September 2019 5 2 2 1 Shared 2 Sri Lanka New Zealand August 2019 2 1 1 0 Shared 3 West Indies India August-September 2019 2 0 2 0 India+ 4 India South Africa October 2019 3 3 0 0 India 5 India Bangladesh November 2019 2 2 0 0 India 6 Australia Pakistan November-December 2019 2 2 0 0 Australia 7 Pakistan Sri Lanka December 2019 2 1 0 1 Pakistan 8 Australia New Zealand December 2019-January 2020 3 3 0 0 Australia 9 South Africa England December 2019-January 2020 4 1 3 0 England+ 10 Pakistan Bangladesh February 2020 1 1 0 0 Pakistan 11 New Zealand India February-March 2020 2 2 0 0 New Zealand 12 England West Indies July 2020 3 2 1 0 England 13 England Pakistan August 2020 3 1 0 2 England 14 New Zealand West Indies December 2020 2 2 0 0 New Zealand 15 Australia India December 2020-January 2021 4 1 2 1 India+ 16 New Zealand Pakistan December 2020-January 2021 2 2 0 0 New Zealand 17 South Africa Sri Lanka December 2020-January 2021 2 2 0 0 South Africa 18 Sri Lanka England January 2021 2 0 2 0 England+ 19 Pakistan South Africa January-February 2021 2 2 0 0 Pakistan 20 Bangladesh West Indies February 2021 2 0 2 0 West Indies+ 21 India England February-March 2021 4 3 1 0 India 22 West Indies Sri Lanka March-April 2021 2 0 0 2 Shared 23 Sri Lanka Bangladesh April-May 2021 2 1 0 1 Sri Lanka Overall 58 33 17 8

+ Away series victories.

Note: India and England won two away Test series each, while the West Indies won one.

Match and series results summary

Tests Series Team Points Points percentage Total Won Lost Drawn Won Lost Drawn India 520 72.2 17 12 4 1 6 5 1 0 New Zealand 420 70.0 11 7 4 0 5 3 1 1 Australia 332 69.2 14 8 4 2 4 2 1 1 England 442 61.4 21 11 7 3 6 4 1 1 Pakistan 286 43.3 12 4 5 3 6+ 3 3 0 West Indies 200 33.3 11 3 6 2 5 1 3 1 South Africa 144 30.0 11 3 8 0 4 1 3 0 Sri Lanka 200 27.8 12 2 6 4 6 1 3 2 Bangladesh 20 4.8 7 0 6 1 4+ 0 4 0

+The Pakistan-Bangladesh series was a two-match series, but the teams could play only one.

Points percentage is the points earned/points available.

Highest individual scores

Score Batsman Country Opposition Venue Month/Year 335* David Warner Australia Pakistan Adelaide November 2019 267 Zak Crawley England Pakistan Southampton August 2020 254* Virat Kohli India South Africa Pune October 2019 251 Kane Williamson New Zealand West Indies Hamilton December 2020 244 Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka Bangladesh Pallekele April 2021 243 Mayank Agarwal India Bangladesh Indore November 2019 238 Kane Williamson New Zealand Pakistan Christchurch January 2021 228 Joe Root England Sri Lanka Galle January 2021 218 Joe Root England India Chennai February 2021 215 Mayank Agarwal India South Africa Visakhapatnam October 2019 215 Marnus Labuschagne Australia New Zealand Sydney January 2020 212 Rohit Sharma India South Africa Ranchi October 2019 211 Steve Smith Australia England Manchester September 2019 210* Kyle Mayers West Indies Bangladesh Chattogram February 2021 199 Faf du Plessis South Africa Sri Lanka Centurion December 2020

Leading run-getters

Batsman Country Runs Matches Innings Not-outs Highest score Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Marnus Labuschagne Australia 1,675 13 23 0 215 72.82 55.85 5 9 Joe Root England 1,660 20 37 2 228 47.42 54.65 3 8 Steve Smith Australia 1,341 13 22 1 211 63.85 53.44 4 7 Ben Stokes England 1,334 17 32 3 176 46.00 57.79 4 6 Ajinkya Rahane India 1,095 17 28 3 115 43.80 47.25 3 6 Rohit Sharma India 1,030 11 17 1 212 64.37 64.49 4 2 Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka 999 10 18 0 244 55.50 53.33 4 4 Jos Buttler England 963 18 31 2 152 33.20 52.88 1 4 David Warner Australia 948 12 22 2 335* 47.40 62.40 3 1 Babar Azam Pakistan 932 10 17 3 143 66.57 64.14 4 5

Best bowling in an innings

Bowling figures Bowler Country Opposition Venue Month/Year 7/137 Lasith Embuldeniya Sri Lanka England Galle January 2021 7/145 R. Ashwin India South Africa Visakhapatnam October 2019 6/27 Jasprit Bumrah India West Indies Kingston August 2019 6/31 Stuart Broad England West Indies Manchester July 2020 6/38 Axar Patel India England Ahmedabad February 2021 6/40 James Anderson England Sri Lanka Galle January 2021 6/42 Jason Holder West Indies England Southampton July 2020 6/45 Jofra Archer England Australia Leeds August 2019 6/48 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Pakistan Christchurch January 2021 6/49 Nathan Lyon Australia England Birmingham August 2019 6/56 Anrich Nortje South Africa Sri Lanka Johannesburg January 2021 6/61 R. Ashwin India England Chennai February 2021 6/62 Jofra Archer England Australia The Oval September 2019 6/66 Mitchell Starc Australia Pakistan Adelaide December 2019 6/92 Praveen Jayawickrama Sri Lanka Bangladesh Pallekele May 2021

Best bowling in a match (10-wicket hauls)

Bowling figures Bowler Country Opposition Venue Month/Year 11/70 Axar Patel India England Ahmedabad February 2021 11/117 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Pakistan Christchurch January 2021 11/178 Praveen Jayawickrama Sri Lanka Bangladesh Pallekele May 2021 10/67 Stuart Broad England West Indies Manchester July 2020 10/114 Hasan Ali Pakistan South Africa Rawalpindi February 2021 10/118 Nathan Lyon Australia New Zealand Sydney January 2020 10/210 Lasith Embuldeniya Sri Lanka England Galle January 2021

Hat-tricks

Bowler (Bowling figures) Country Opposition Venue Month/Year Jasprit Bumrah (6/27) India West Indies Kingston August 2019 Naseem Shah (4/26) Pakistan Bangladesh Rawalpindi February 2020

Leading wicket-takers

Bowler Country Wickets Matches Overs (Maidens) Runs Best bowling Average Strike rate Five-wicket innings Ten-wicket matches Pat Cummins Australia 70 14 555.3 (158) 1,472 5/28 21.02 47.61 1 0 Stuart Broad England 69 17 499.3 (132) 1,386 6/31 20.08 43.43 2 1 R. Ashwin India 67 13 524.4 (95) 1,399 7/145 20.88 46.98 4 0 Nathan Lyon Australia 56 14 630 (131) 1,757 6/49 31.37 67.59 4 1 Tim Southee New Zealand 51 10 390.3 (107) 1,054 5/32 20.66 45.94 3 0 Josh Hazlewood Australia 48 11 385.2 (108) 986 5/8 20.54 48.17 3 0 Mitchell Starc Australia 44 10 340.3 (71) 1,080 6/66 24.54 46.43 2 0 Jofra Archer England 40 11 352.5 (71) 1,095 6/45 27.37 52.93 3 0 Jack Leach England 40 10 373.3 (60) 1,182 5/122 29.55 56.02 1 0 James Anderson England 39 12 331.5 (109) 761 6/40 19.51 51.05 3 0 Anrich Nortje South Africa 39 10 315.4 (53) 1,164 6/56 29.84 48.56 3 0 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 36 6 200.2 (70) 478 6/48 13.27 33.39 4 1 Mohammed Shami India 36 10 239.3 (56) 712 5/35 19.77 39.92 1 0 Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan 36 12 386.4 (73) 1,175 5/77 32.63 64.44 1 0 Ishant Sharma India 36 11 218 (55) 625 5/22 17.36 36.33 3 0

Most successful all-rounders

Batting Bowling Player Country Matches Runs Average Hundreds Wickets Average Five-wicket innings Ben Stokes England 17 1,334 46.00 4 34 26.26 0 Ravindra Jadeja India 10 469 58.62 0 28 28.67 0 Jason Holder West Indies 9 459 32.78 0 25 30.16 3 Yasir Shah Pakistan 10 335 23.92 1 32 44.21 0

Note: Stokes also claimed 25 catches.

Note: All records are updated before the start of the WTC final in Southampton.