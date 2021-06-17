Statsman

World Test Championship (WTC) in numbers: leading run-scorers, most wickets, hat-tricks and more

Despite Covid-19 issues, 58 Test matches were played over 23 series, at the end of which India and New Zealand, with the highest points percentages of 72.2 and 70.0, have reached the final. A look at the performances of all the teams and players involved from August 2019 to May 2021.

Mohandas Menon
17 June, 2021 13:43 IST

Virat Kohli of India and Kane Williamson of New Zealand will be in action in the WTC final.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The World Test Championship (WTC) is a league competition for Test cricket conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It began on August 1, 2019, with the start of the Ashes series with the Edgbaston Test match in Birmingham.

The WTC was initially scheduled for 2013. It was to replace the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, but had to be postponed due to the ICC’s commitments to its broadcaster and sponsors. Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy was held as usual that year. The ICC then hoped to convince all its full members to switch to a playoff competition between the top four Test teams as per the ICC Test rankings, which was rescheduled for June 2017, with a world Test championship to take place in India in February-March 2021.

Then, in October 2017, the ICC announced that a Test league had been agreed upon by its members. It would involve the top nine teams playing series over two years with the top two qualifying for a world Test league championship final. The first ICC World Test Championship thus began just after the 2019 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Despite Covid-19 issues, 58 Test matches were played over 23 series, at the end of which India and New Zealand, with the highest points percentages of 72.2 and 70.0, respectively, have earned the right to contest the final in Southampton from June 18-22, 2021.

A look at the performances of all the teams and players involved from August 2019 to May 2021.

Series-by-series results

Series No.Home teamVisiting teamMonth/YearTestsWon by home teamWon by visiting teamDrawnSeries result
1EnglandAustraliaAugust-September 20195221Shared
2Sri LankaNew ZealandAugust 20192110Shared
3West IndiesIndiaAugust-September 20192020India+
4IndiaSouth AfricaOctober 20193300India
5IndiaBangladeshNovember 20192200India
6AustraliaPakistanNovember-December 20192200Australia
7PakistanSri LankaDecember 20192101Pakistan
8AustraliaNew ZealandDecember 2019-January 20203300Australia
9South AfricaEnglandDecember 2019-January 20204130England+
10PakistanBangladeshFebruary 20201100Pakistan
11New ZealandIndiaFebruary-March 20202200New Zealand
12EnglandWest IndiesJuly 20203210England
13EnglandPakistanAugust 20203102England
14New ZealandWest IndiesDecember 20202200New Zealand
15AustraliaIndiaDecember 2020-January 20214121India+
16New ZealandPakistanDecember 2020-January 20212200New Zealand
17South AfricaSri LankaDecember 2020-January 20212200South Africa
18Sri LankaEnglandJanuary 20212020England+
19PakistanSouth AfricaJanuary-February 20212200Pakistan
20BangladeshWest IndiesFebruary 20212020West Indies+
21IndiaEnglandFebruary-March 20214310India
22West IndiesSri LankaMarch-April 20212002Shared
23Sri LankaBangladeshApril-May 20212101Sri Lanka
Overall5833178 

+ Away series victories.

Note: India and England won two away Test series each, while the West Indies won one.

Match and series results summary

   Tests   Series   
TeamPointsPoints percentageTotalWonLostDrawn WonLostDrawn
India52072.21712416510
New Zealand42070.0117405311
Australia33269.2148424211
England44261.42111736411
Pakistan28643.3124536+330
West Indies20033.3113625131
South Africa14430.0113804130
Sri Lanka20027.8122646132
Bangladesh204.870614+040

+The Pakistan-Bangladesh series was a two-match series, but the teams could play only one.

Points percentage is the points earned/points available.

Highest individual scores

ScoreBatsmanCountryOppositionVenueMonth/Year
335*David WarnerAustraliaPakistanAdelaideNovember 2019
267Zak CrawleyEnglandPakistanSouthamptonAugust 2020
254*Virat KohliIndiaSouth AfricaPuneOctober 2019
251Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandWest IndiesHamiltonDecember 2020
244Dimuth KarunaratneSri LankaBangladeshPallekeleApril 2021
243Mayank AgarwalIndiaBangladeshIndoreNovember 2019
238Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandPakistanChristchurchJanuary 2021
228Joe RootEnglandSri LankaGalleJanuary 2021
218Joe RootEnglandIndiaChennaiFebruary 2021
215Mayank AgarwalIndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnamOctober 2019
215Marnus LabuschagneAustraliaNew ZealandSydneyJanuary 2020
212Rohit SharmaIndiaSouth AfricaRanchiOctober 2019
211Steve SmithAustraliaEnglandManchesterSeptember 2019
210*Kyle MayersWest IndiesBangladeshChattogramFebruary 2021
199Faf du PlessisSouth AfricaSri LankaCenturionDecember 2020

 

Leading run-getters

BatsmanCountryRunsMatchesInningsNot-outsHighest scoreAverageStrike rateHundredsFifties
Marnus LabuschagneAustralia1,6751323021572.8255.8559
Joe RootEngland1,6602037222847.4254.6538
Steve SmithAustralia1,3411322121163.8553.4447
Ben StokesEngland1,3341732317646.0057.7946
Ajinkya RahaneIndia1,0951728311543.8047.2536
Rohit SharmaIndia1,0301117121264.3764.4942
Dimuth KarunaratneSri Lanka9991018024455.5053.3344
Jos ButtlerEngland9631831215233.2052.8814
David WarnerAustralia94812222335*47.4062.4031
Babar AzamPakistan9321017314366.5764.1445

 

Best bowling in an innings

Bowling figuresBowlerCountryOppositionVenueMonth/Year
7/137Lasith EmbuldeniyaSri LankaEnglandGalleJanuary 2021
7/145R. AshwinIndiaSouth AfricaVisakhapatnamOctober 2019
6/27Jasprit BumrahIndiaWest IndiesKingstonAugust 2019
6/31Stuart BroadEnglandWest IndiesManchesterJuly 2020
6/38Axar PatelIndiaEnglandAhmedabadFebruary 2021
6/40James AndersonEnglandSri LankaGalleJanuary 2021
6/42Jason HolderWest IndiesEnglandSouthamptonJuly 2020
6/45Jofra ArcherEnglandAustraliaLeedsAugust 2019
6/48Kyle JamiesonNew ZealandPakistanChristchurchJanuary 2021
6/49Nathan LyonAustraliaEnglandBirminghamAugust 2019
6/56Anrich NortjeSouth AfricaSri LankaJohannesburgJanuary 2021
6/61R. AshwinIndiaEnglandChennaiFebruary 2021
6/62Jofra ArcherEnglandAustraliaThe OvalSeptember 2019
6/66Mitchell StarcAustraliaPakistanAdelaideDecember 2019
6/92Praveen JayawickramaSri LankaBangladeshPallekeleMay 2021

 

Best bowling in a match (10-wicket hauls)

Bowling figuresBowlerCountryOppositionVenueMonth/Year
11/70Axar PatelIndiaEnglandAhmedabadFebruary 2021
11/117Kyle JamiesonNew ZealandPakistanChristchurchJanuary 2021
11/178Praveen JayawickramaSri LankaBangladeshPallekeleMay 2021
10/67Stuart BroadEnglandWest IndiesManchesterJuly 2020
10/114Hasan AliPakistanSouth AfricaRawalpindiFebruary 2021
10/118Nathan LyonAustraliaNew ZealandSydneyJanuary 2020
10/210Lasith EmbuldeniyaSri LankaEnglandGalleJanuary 2021

 

Hat-tricks

Bowler (Bowling figures)CountryOppositionVenueMonth/Year
Jasprit Bumrah (6/27)IndiaWest IndiesKingstonAugust 2019
Naseem Shah (4/26)PakistanBangladeshRawalpindiFebruary 2020

 

Leading wicket-takers

BowlerCountryWicketsMatchesOvers (Maidens)RunsBest bowlingAverageStrike rateFive-wicket inningsTen-wicket matches
Pat CumminsAustralia7014555.3 (158)1,4725/2821.0247.6110
Stuart BroadEngland6917499.3 (132)1,3866/3120.0843.4321
R. AshwinIndia6713524.4 (95)1,3997/14520.8846.9840
Nathan LyonAustralia5614630 (131)1,7576/4931.3767.5941
Tim SoutheeNew Zealand5110390.3 (107)1,0545/3220.6645.9430
Josh HazlewoodAustralia4811385.2 (108)9865/820.5448.1730
Mitchell StarcAustralia4410340.3 (71)1,0806/6624.5446.4320
Jofra ArcherEngland4011352.5 (71)1,0956/4527.3752.9330
Jack LeachEngland4010373.3 (60)1,1825/12229.5556.0210
James AndersonEngland3912331.5 (109)7616/4019.5151.0530
Anrich NortjeSouth Africa3910315.4 (53)1,1646/5629.8448.5630
Kyle JamiesonNew Zealand366200.2 (70)4786/4813.2733.3941
Mohammed ShamiIndia3610239.3 (56)7125/3519.7739.9210
Shaheen Shah AfridiPakistan3612386.4 (73)1,1755/7732.6364.4410
Ishant SharmaIndia3611218 (55)6255/2217.3636.3330

 

Most successful all-rounders

   Batting  Bowling  
PlayerCountryMatchesRunsAverageHundredsWicketsAverageFive-wicket innings
Ben StokesEngland171,33446.0043426.260
Ravindra JadejaIndia1046958.6202828.670
Jason HolderWest Indies945932.7802530.163
Yasir ShahPakistan1033523.9213244.210

Note: Stokes also claimed 25 catches.

Note: All records are updated before the start of the WTC final in Southampton.

