Abu Dhabi to host 2021 World Swimming Championships

Abu Dhabi will be the venue for the 15th edition of the World Swimming Championships in December, later this year. It will be the first time in its history that the United Arab Emirates capital will play host to the prestigious event.

The competition will take place at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena and will happen from December 16-21, with 44 different swimming events scheduled to take place.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed his delight at Abu Dhabi getting picked to host the event. “We are absolutely delighted to bring the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) to Abu Dhabi later this year.

“This is set to be a huge event for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and the UAE, with over 1,000 of the most talented short-course swimmers from around the world, fresh from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, showcasing their abilities in what we expect to be an exciting competition.

“This World Championship event will further strengthen the emirate’s unique sporting offering, enhancing its reputation as a top global destination for sport, entertainment, leisure and business," he said.

ALSO READ | Athletes have a right to protest, says Olympic champion Adam Peaty

FINA president Julio C. Maglione expressed pride in Abu Dhabi hosting the marquee event in the swimming calendar.

“The FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) will be a highlight of the 2021 sporting calendar, and we are thrilled to be able to bring the event to Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s fastest-growing sporting hubs.

“Having previously staged events such as the FINA High Diving World Cup and FINA Open Water Swim World Cup in Abu Dhabi, we know there is a huge appetite for top-quality sporting action among the local community. We are extremely proud to give fans in Abu Dhabi and the UAE another major event to look forward to at the end of a big year for sport,” he added.

Qualifying events for the Worlds Swimming Championships (25m) will take place in Africa, America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania over the coming months.