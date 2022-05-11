Adam Peaty to miss World Aquatic Championships with foot injury

English winner Adam Peaty will miss World Swimming Championships in Budapest with a foot injury, the swimmer confirmed on Instagram.

"Earlier this week whilst training in the gym, I fractured a bone in my foot. I have been advised to rest for 6 weeks which unfortunately this takes me out of contention for the FINA World Championships in Budapest next month," he wrote.



"I’ve fortunately never had to deal with an injury in my swimming career so this is a real blow and a new challenge for me. But I am surrounded by a superb team who will support and guide me through this period and get me to where I need to be."

Peaty will be out of action for at least six weeks, meaning he will be unable defend his 50m and 100m breastroke and 4x100m men's medley relay title he won three years ago in Gwangju, South Korea.



"I’m already in great hands and starting to recover but, honestly, I'm devastated. I work extremely hard and have dedicated my life to my training so I can be the absolute best I can be in the pool. I was on track for a huge summer so, like when anything doesn't go according to plan, it’s a really challenging time."



"I won't compromise my recovery and I will use this time to reflect on what the sport means to me and what it feels like to watch someone else win a race I should be in. It's not going to be easy! That said, I wish all the best to my competitors," he added.