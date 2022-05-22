Home Swimming Australia’s Titmus smashes Ledecky’s 400m freestyle world record Ariarne Titmus clocks 3:56.40 to clinch the 400m freestyle gold at the Australian championships. AP Adelaide 22 May, 2022 16:21 IST Ariarne Titmus. - Getty Images (FILE) AP Adelaide 22 May, 2022 16:21 IST Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has broken the women’s 400-metre freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships.Titmus finished in 3 minutes, 56.40 seconds in Sunday night’s final at the South Australian Aquatic Centre to improve on Katie Ledecky's previous mark of 3:56.46 that the American set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.“It’s kind of nice now that I am not going to be asked when I am going to break the world record,” Titmus said. “I am the happiest I have ever been outside of swimming, I am the happiest I have ever been in my life in swimming. It’s definitely showing in the pool.”ALSO READ - Russian IOC members skipped Olympic session - sourceTitmus beat Ledecky for Olympic gold in the 400 and 200 and finished behind the American star in the 800-metre freestyle final at Tokyo last year.“I am definitely not putting the pressure on myself that I used to but it’s still a healthy amount,” the 21-year-old Titmus said.“That has been the trick to me swimming well. Just going out there completely fearless, swimming what I used to feel like when I was 16 and first cracked on to the national team and just going there and surprising myself.” Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :