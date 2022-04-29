Armstrong sets 50m backstroke world record at U.S. trials

Hunter Armstrong set a world record in the men's 50 metres backstroke at the U.S. swimming trials to earn a berth at the Budapest world championships in June.

Armstrong clocked a time of 23.71 to shave 0.09 seconds off Russian Kliment Kolesnikov's previous mark of 23.80 on Thursday.

"I'm at a loss for words, honestly. It's something that I've always wanted and I'm just ... I'm over the moon right now," the American said.

Indian swimmer Sajan confident about medal prospects at CWG and Asian Games 2022

"I'm so blessed to compete at this meet with the best athletes in the world, and I don't think I would have been able to do that without racing them."

Seven-time Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel won the men's 100m butterfly.

The world championships will run from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest.