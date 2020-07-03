Home Swimming Australian National championships to copy Tokyo Olympics format with morning finals Swimming Australia announced it will use next April's national titles to replicate the Olympic format, which will require medal events to be staged in the morning and qualifiers at night Reuters SYDNEY 03 July, 2020 09:53 IST The national championships, due to be held between April 14-18, has been announced as part of a strong domestic calendar in 2021. (Representative Image) - getty images Reuters SYDNEY 03 July, 2020 09:53 IST Australia's national championships in Adelaide next year will have heats in the evening and finals in the morning to help swimmers prepare for a similar schedule at the Tokyo Olympics, Swimming Australia (SA) said on Friday.With competition shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, SA has put together a busy schedule to give swimmers as many opportunities as possible to race at home over the next 12 months.An extended national short course championships will take place in Melbourne from Nov. 26-29, with the national long course championships starting on April 14 next year and the Olympic trials, also in Adelaide, taking place from June 12-17. “With the prospect of international racing still up in the air leading into Tokyo, we've been working ... to make sure the complete domestic calendar provides plenty of strong, quality race practice for our athletes,” SA's Alex Baumann said in a statement.READ| Sajan Prakash stays back in Phuket, resumes training “The preparation our athletes will now experience due to the challenges they've all faced with COVID-19 will be vastly different to their original plans, so it was imperative that we provide them with the best possible platform to reboot...“One of those measures was scheduling finals in the morning and heats at night during the (national championships) to replicate the programme our athletes will encounter at the Olympics.”The national open water championships, which will form part of the nomination process for Tokyo, will take place in late January at a venue yet to be announced.The Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, will take place from July 23-Aug. 8 next year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.