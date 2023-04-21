Swimming

Chikunova sets 200m breaststroke world record in Kazan

Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova shattered the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of two minutes 17.55 seconds on the final day of the Russian swimming championships in Kazan.

Reuters
Kazan 21 April, 2023 23:11 IST
Kazan 21 April, 2023 23:11 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This year’s world swimming championships are scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14-30. 

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This year’s world swimming championships are scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14-30.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova shattered the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of two minutes 17.55 seconds on the final day of the Russian swimming championships in Kazan.

Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova shattered the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of two minutes 17.55 seconds on the final day of the Russian swimming championships in Kazan on Friday.

Also Read
Chalmers loving life after landing Australian title

The previous record of 2:18.95 was set by South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker in the final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 30, 2021.

Chikunova, then aged 16, finished fourth in that final.

Russian news agency TASS said the record had yet to be ratified by World Aquatics.

Russian and Belarusian swimmers are banned from competing internationally due to the war in Ukraine, but World Aquatics this month established a task force to explore their return as neutrals.

This year’s world swimming championships are scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14-30. 

Read more stories on Swimming.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist

USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling"

Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes

Slide shows

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Sun Yang: Rise and fall of a controversial champion

Five swimmers set to make a splash at the Asian Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us