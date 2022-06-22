Home Swimming FINA Budapest 2022: Summer McIntosh sets world junior record at swimming World Championships Summer McIntosh of Canada is the first swimmer to win a gold medal at the World Swimming Championship at age 15 or younger since 2011. Team Sportstar 22 June, 2022 21:56 IST McIntosh won the medal in the 200m butterfly category, and it happens to be hr first individual medal as well. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 22 June, 2022 21:56 IST Summer McIntosh of Canada is the first swimmer to win a gold medal at the World Swimming Championship at age 15 or younger since 2011. She won the medal in the 200m butterfly category, and it happens to be hr first individual medal as well.Ye Shiwen of China previously held the record won the women’s 200m individual medley at age 15.More to follow. Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :