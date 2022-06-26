FINA Budapest 2022: Zongyuan and Yuan win gold in 3m synchronised

The Chinese pair Wang Zongyuan and Cao Yuan took home the first medal of the diving events winning the Men's 3m synchronised with a score of 459.18 at the World Swimming Championsips in Budapest on Sunday.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding of Great Britain won the silver medal (451.71) while the German duo Timo Barthel and Lars Rudiger finished third (406.44).

In the 4x1500m mixed category, it was Germany that came out victorious, while Hungary and Italy finished second and third respectively.

More to follow.