FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings Here's all you need to know about the swimming at the 19th FINA World Championship 2022 that starts from June 18 at the Duna Arena in Budapest. Team Sportstar 17 June, 2022 19:36 IST Indian swimmers participating in the 19th FINA World Championship. Team Sportstar 17 June, 2022 19:36 IST The 19th FINA World Championship is to take place in Budapest from June 18 to July 3, 2022. With the tournament being cancelled twice in lieu of the Olympics and the pandemic, it would be interesting to see the world's best compete against each other in the big stage.Here's all you need to know about the swimming at the World Championship 2022 that starts from June 18 at the Duna Arena.Indians Participating-Men's:Sajan Prakash- 200m freestyle; 100m, 200m butterflyKushagra Rawat- 400m, 800m freestyleWomen's:Ridhima Veerendra Kumar- 100m, 200m backstrokeKenisha Gupta- 50m, 100m freestyleSchedule (Finals)SNEventDate (IST)Time (IST)1Men's 400m freestyle19 June1:02 am 2Women's 400m freestyle19 June1:14 am 3Men's 400m Individual Medley19 June2:25 am 4Men's 4X100m Freestyle Relay19 June2:36 am 5Women's 4X100m Freestyle Relay19 June2:47 am 6Men's 100m Breaststroke20 June1:02 am 7Women's 100m Butterfly20 June1:10 am8 Women's 200m Individual Medley20 June1:29 am9Men's 50m Butterfly20 June1:48 am10Men's 200m Freestyle21 June1:02 am11Women's 1500m Freestyle21 June1:11am12Women's 100m Backstroke21 June1:51am13Men's 100m Backstroke21 June2 am14Women's 100m Breaststroke21 June2:48 am15Men's 800m Freestyle22 June1:08 am16Women's 200m Freestyle22 June1:17 am17Men's 200m Butterfly22 June1:54 am18Men's 50m Breaststroke22 June2:11 am19Mixed 4×100m Medley Relay22 June2:52 am20Women's 200m Butterfly23 June1:02 am21Men's 100m Freestyle23 June1:22 am22Women's 50m Backstroke23 June1:30 am23Men's 200m Individual Medley23 June2:06 am24Women's 4X200m Freestyle Relay23 June2:50 am25Women's100m Freestyle24 June1 am26Women's 200m Breaststroke24 June1:52 am27Men's 200m Backstroke24 June2:01 am28Men's 200m Breaststroke24 June2:28 am29Men's 4X200m Freestyle Relay24 June2:37 am30Women's 800m Freestyle25 June1 am31Women's 50m Butterfly25 June1:02 am32Men's 50m Freestyle25 June1:09 am33Men's 100m Butterfly25 June1:44 am34Women's 200m Backstroke25 June1:53 am35Mixed 4X100m Freestyle Relay25 June2:49 am36Women's 400m Individual Medley26 June1 am37Men's 50m Backstroke26 June1:02 am38Women's 50m Breaststroke26 June1:09 am39Men's 1500m Freestyle26 June1:17 am40Women's 50m Freestyle26 June1:47 am 41Men's 4X100m Medley Relay26 June2:20 am42Women's 4X100m Medley Relay26 June2:38 am Read more stories on Swimming.