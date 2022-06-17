FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings

The 19th FINA World Championship is to take place in Budapest from June 18 to July 3, 2022. With the tournament being cancelled twice in lieu of the Olympics and the pandemic, it would be interesting to see the world's best compete against each other in the big stage.

Here's all you need to know about the swimming at the World Championship 2022 that starts from June 18 at the Duna Arena.

Indians Participating-

Men's:

Sajan Prakash- 200m freestyle; 100m, 200m butterfly

Kushagra Rawat- 400m, 800m freestyle

Women's:

Ridhima Veerendra Kumar- 100m, 200m backstroke

Kenisha Gupta- 50m, 100m freestyle

Schedule (Finals)