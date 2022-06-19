FINA World Championships: Martinenghi wins 100m breaststroke, Huske takes 100m butterfly title

Nicolo Martinenghi made the most of the absence of Adam Peaty to grab the 100m breaststroke world title in Budapest on Sunday and then said he missed the dominant Briton - a little.

"It's not the same without Adam I know, but I am happy to sit in the throne that he left, I am happy to be the first guy that used this moment without him," said the 22-year-old Italian.

"I spoke to him before I came here and he said to me he'll come back fast because the throne needs its king," Martinenghi said with a laugh.

Martinenghi, the bronze medallist in last year's Olympics, finished in 58.26sec to edge Dutchman Arno Kamminga, who repeated his Tokyo silver with American Nic Fink third.

"It's 100 percent mentality in this kind of competition, mentality is everything, the most difficult thing is to beat myself, I am racing against the time and myself, not the other guys," said the Italian.

The winning time was 1.38sec outside Peaty's championship record.

Peaty has set the 17 fastest times in the history of the event. He won the last two Olympic and last three world titles.

Huske looked well set to break the world record in the final 50m but finished with a time of 55.64 seconds - just 0.16 seconds shy.

The 19-year-old finished half a second ahead of France's Marie Wattel who took silver while China's Zhang Yufei took the bronze.

"I'm so happy, this is an amazing field of women and I'm just very lucky to be here. I don't know how to put this into words, but I just want to thank my coaches and family back home," Huske said.

"It's helped (my confidence) a little bit but I still have a lot of races to focus on."

The medal was her second at the championships after helping the U.S. team win the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday.



With inputs from AFP and Reuters