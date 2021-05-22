Britain's Dawson wins two 100m backstroke finals in one night

Britain's Kathleen Dawson won the women's 100-metre backstroke final twice in one night at the European swimming championships on Friday after the first result was annulled.

Sweden made a successful official protest after Louise Hansson started late in lane eight due to a signal malfunction and the race was ordered to be re-run at the end of the programme.

Dawson had won the first race in 58.18 seconds but returned to the Budapest Duna Arena pool two hours later to do it all again, this time in 58.49.

"My coach got me back into the right mindset and sure enough I was able to go through and produce the swim that I did," she said.

Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands had less to celebrate, finishing fourth after ending the first final in the silver medal position, with Italy's Margherita Panziera coming through in the re-run.

#aquatics2020bp

SWIMMING

Day 12 - May 21th



W 100m Back

Kathleen Dawson

Margherita Panziera

Maria Kameneva



RESULTS https://t.co/m2r6qac9lY

35th LEN Aquatics Championships - Budapest 2020

Budapest, Duna Aréna

May 10th-23th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/zJPIEoYErT — LEN EuropeanAquatics (@LENaquatics) May 21, 2021

Russia's Maria Kameneva was third in both.

"I'm sort of feeling I haven't deserved this," said Panziera. "I feel like Kira should have won this medal but sometimes the luck changes and I took my chance."

Britain won two more golds, with Molly Renshaw in the 200m breaststroke and Lucy Hope, Tamryn van Selm, Holly Hibbot, and Freya Anderson in the 4x200m freestyle, to return to the top of the medals table with seven golds.

Russia also has seven golds from five days so far in the pool but two silvers to Britain's five.