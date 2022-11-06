Swimming

Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle short-course world record

The American led from the start and finished in 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte in 2013.

Reuters
06 November, 2022 10:37 IST
06 November, 2022 10:37 IST
File image of Katie Ledecky.

File image of Katie Ledecky. | Photo Credit: AFP

The American led from the start and finished in 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte in 2013.

Ten-times Olympic medallist Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday, beating the all-time women’s short-course time in the 800 metres freestyle at the Indianapolis FINA World Cup meeting on Saturday.

The American led from the start and finished in 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte in 2013.

Canadian Summer McIntosh took second in 8:07.12.

Ledecky, who earned her third straight Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in Tokyo last year, smashed the short-course world record in the 1,500 metres freestyle by nearly 10 seconds the previous Saturday. 

Read more stories on Swimming.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist

USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling"

Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes

Slide shows

Sun Yang: Rise and fall of a controversial champion

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us